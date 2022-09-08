News
Erwin Chemerinsky: How the scourge of originalism is taking over the Supreme Court
In 1987, the Senate resoundingly rejected the nomination of Judge Robert Bork for the Supreme Court because it found his originalist views unacceptable. As a law professor, Bork argued that the meaning of a constitutional provision is fixed when it is adopted and can be changed only by amendment.
Under this view, there would be no constitutional protection for abortion or other privacy rights, no protection for women or gays and lesbians from discrimination, and no right to freedom of speech except for political expression. Bork, who was impeccably qualified, was defeated by the largest margin of any Supreme Court nominee in history.
Senators from both parties voted against Bork because his originalist philosophy was seen as nonsensical and dangerous. It makes no sense to limit the Constitution’s broad language to what was intended in the agrarian, slave society of 1787. Originalism was rightly regarded as a radical approach to constitutional law that would upend decades of precedents in a myriad of areas.
Now, though, originalism is in its ascendancy on the Supreme Court. In case after case in the last term, the conservative justices based their decisions on their cramped reading of American history. Under that erroneous analysis, they found no constitutional right to abortion, a broad constitutional right to have concealed weapons in public, a constitutional requirement for government to subsidize religious schools, and a constitutional right for high school coaches to lead prayers at school football games.
In expanding the scope of the Second Amendment and striking down New York’s law limiting having concealed weapons in public, the court said, “Only if a firearm regulation is consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition may a court conclude that the individual’s conduct falls outside the Second Amendment’s ‘unqualified command.’” In other words, look to the law that existed in 1791 when the Second Amendment was adopted and perhaps to 1868 when the 14th Amendment was ratified.
In the ruling on prayers on a school football field, the court said that in determining the meaning of the Constitution’s religion clauses, “the line that courts and governments must draw between the permissible and the impermissible” has to faithfully reflect “the understanding of the Founding Fathers.” In overruling Roe v. Wade, the court looked at abortion regulation beginning in England and the American colonies and stressed the absence of historical protection of abortion rights in the United States.
The world we live in is vastly different from 1787, when the Constitution was written, or 1791, when the Bill of Rights was adopted, or 1868, when the 14th Amendment was ratified.
Under originalism, Brown v. Board of Education, which ruled that public school segregation violated equal protection under the 14th Amendment, was wrongly decided because the Congress that ratified the 14th Amendment also voted to segregate the District of Columbia public schools and there was no indication that Congress meant to outlaw segregation. Under originalism, Loving v. Virginia, which declared state laws prohibiting interracial marriage unconstitutional, was wrongly decided because most states had such laws when the 14th Amendment was ratified. Under originalism, Griswold v. Connecticut, which protected a right to purchase and use contraceptives, was also wrongly decided.
Any theory that makes Brown and Loving and Griswold illegitimate is one that should be rejected. Moreover, the assumption of originalism is that there is an “original” meaning for constitutional provisions that can be discovered. The reality is that so many people were involved in drafting and ratifying constitutional provisions, and practices were sufficiently divergent, that it is a fiction to say that there is a clear answer from history that can resolve modern constitutional questions.
The result is that originalists pick and choose from the historical record to support the conclusion they want.
The conservatives on the court ignore originalism when it does not serve their purpose. In 2013, the court declared unconstitutional a crucial provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that required states with a history of race discrimination in voting to get preapproval before making significant changes in their election systems. The court said that provision violated the principle of equal sovereignty among the states. But this cannot be historically justified since the Congress that ratified the 14th Amendment also created military rule over Southern states. Likewise, that 1868 Congress adopted many race-conscious programs, such as the Freedmen’s Bureau, which today would be considered affirmative action. Yet there is very little doubt that the Supreme Court in the coming term will overrule decades of precedents allowing colleges and universities to engage in affirmative action.
The implications of a court committed to originalism are frightening. In overruling Roe, the conservative justices said that a right should be protected only if it is in the text of the Constitution or safeguarded by a long unbroken tradition. Adhering to this doctrine would put in jeopardy the right to marry, the right to procreate, the right to custody of one’s children, the right to keep the family together, the right of parents to control the upbringing of their children, the right to purchase and use contraceptives, the right of consenting adults to engage in private consensual sexual activity, and the right of competent adults to refuse medical care. None of these rights can be justified under the court’s rigid historical focus.
Chief Justice John Marshall wrote in 1819 that ours is “a Constitution intended to endure for ages to come, and consequently, to be adapted to the various crises of human affairs.” The current court ignores this historical truth, and instead misuses history to support exactly the conservative results that it prefers.
Originalism was a destructive approach to constitutional interpretation in 1987, when Robert Bork was rejected for a seat on the Supreme Court. It is no more legitimate or desirable today.
Erwin Chemerinsky is a contributing writer to The Los Angeles Times Opinion section and dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law. His latest book is “Worse than Nothing: The Dangerous Fallacy of Originalism.”
Loab, the creepy AI-generated woman, explained
Are there ghosts in our machines? Well, of course not, but a recent viral Twitter thread might lead you to believe there’s something sinister lurking behind your computer screen, just waiting to be unleashed.
September 6, Internet was introduced to “Loab”, an apparently AI-generated “woman”. The internet soon began calling him “the first latent space cryptid”, “creepy”, a “demon”, and “a queer icon”. There’s a lot going on here, so let’s explain.
First, to understand Loab, you need to understand what’s going on in AI art.
AI art is here
In recent months, AI art, i.e. art generated by artificial intelligence tools, has gained prominence thanks to the proliferation of tools like Dall-E Mini, mid-term and stable diffusion. These programs allow users to enter a short phrase, a “prompt”, which the AI interprets to create an image. Going from prompt to image takes a few minutes, at most, and the images range from downright disturbing to freakishly beautiful to “wait, an AI did that?”
In early September, a video game designer won an art contest in Colorado with a piece generated by Midjourney. The prominence of AI art and stories like the art contest have led to a crisis for artists and designers, with some suggesting it has created “an ethical and copyright black hole “. Indeed, the AI generates new images based on a gigantic amount of real artcreated by human beings, on which he was trained.
The AI doesn’t just take old images and rework them as new images, there’s a lot more calculations and math involved. If you ask an AI to draw a picture of a hat, it doesn’t shuffle all the hats in its database and spits out the meanest hat. Instead, it sort of guesses what you’re looking for based on all the images it’s trained in and develops an image of a hat you’ve never seen before. I have really oversimplified, but the main message is not to think of the images it generates as a collage of old images.
This is how we come to Loab.
Who or what is Loab?
Loab is an amalgamation of human features in the form of an elderly woman generated by an artificial intelligence art tool. Loab does not exist. Loab is not real. Loab was “created” by Twitter user @supercomposite using an image prompt. Supercomposite explained the creation of Loab — a “she”, apparently — in a detailed thread posted on September 6.
(Note: there are AI-generated graphic images in the thread.)
In short, Supercomposite issued a negative prompt, which tells the AI to create something that is the opposite of the prompt. The negative prompt they used spat out a mostly unintelligible image of a skyline with the letters “DIGITA PNTICS” etched into it. They then used that as a negative prompt and… the AI spat out images of an older woman with long hair and rosy cheeks. Supercomposite named it “her” Loab, because one of the images generated text that appears to say “LOAB”.
This is where the “horror story” begins.
The next step was to prompt the AI by mixing other AI-generated images with Loab images. Supercomposite took those first creepy images of Loab and basically said to the AI, “hey, draw me something new with this woman as a base.” It spawned all types of gruesome and bloody images, with headless humans and ugly-faced children emerging from AI calculations.
In telling the story of creepypasta, Supercomposite notes that Loab “haunts every picture she touches”. Which makes perfect sense in how AI art generators work. They took a prompt – Loab’s original images – and mixed them with other images to generate After pictures. The AI, writes Supercomposite, can “hang on to Loab’s idea.”
It’s currently unclear which AI generator Supercomposite used, but CNET has asked for comment. (It looks like a stable broadcast.) Some wondered if there was more to the story and if Supercomposite was able to generate these images using specific prompts in the AI.
These prompts aren’t common knowledge – and since prompts are key to generating imagery, it’s possible that these prompts helped inspire some of the more gory or gruesome aspects. It is also possible that many images generated with an element of “Loabness” are much more cheerful, but do not match the thread and have not been used.
Grotesque and disturbing or just a clever creepypasta, Loab is a thing now.
Beyond Loab
Notably, Loab isn’t something you can recap in an AI image generator like Midjourney. If you use the “Loab” prompt, you get all sorts of different images, none of them of this woman. I don’t know if I really need to say this, but it means Loab is not AI art generators haunted by demons.
You cannot summon Loab. You cannot spawn Loab in your AI art. Hit in “Wonderful fun time playland” and Loab won’t seem ready to suck your eyeballs or anything like that. There’s just no way to to find Loab. If you say Loab’s name five times, it will not appear in your AI art. Loab is not real. Right? Say it with me.
Loab is ň̴̖̭͋o̸̎͊̀͜t̴͇͉͑̅ͅ ̶͔͎̕͠r̵̤̹̄̌̇ȅ̷̛͎̪̱́å̴̱̲̃̚l̸̡͓̳͑͠
L̵̵͈̹̳͈̹̳̂̐̂̐͠͠a̶̡̛̟̳͑b̴̡̘̠͆̌ ̶̳͌ï̵͚͍͋s̷̫̼̿͐̋ ̷̳̍ň̴̖̭͂͋o̸̎͊̀͜t̴͇͉͑̅ͅ ̶͔͎̕͠r̵̵̤̹̤̹̄̌̄̌å̴̱̲̃̚l̸̡͓̳͑͗͠
CNET
Tips to fight inflation: How families stretch their buck at the grocery store
SEATTLE — A whole chicken, a slab of bacon, a carton of milk and a box of Froot Loops can ring up to $40 at the cash register now. Your wallet likely feels much lighter after a trip to the local supermarket because grocery prices have risen 13% higher than a year ago, according to the July Consumer Price Index.
The high costs of meat, bread and, well, everything along the grocery aisles mean many families have had to make adjustments to their diets or buy cheaper generic brands, as we found when we interviewed several shoppers around the Puget Sound area. Here’s a look at the many different ways shoppers are trying to stretch their dollar at the grocery store.
As first-time homeowners, Sheila Loesch and their partner thought they had done their due diligence and checked all the boxes when researching their new neighborhood before they closed the deal on a two-bedroom condo in Kirkland last summer. They concluded that property tax would be high on the Eastside, but the trade-off is that they get to live in a walkable area with more downtown cultural offerings than in their old neighborhood in Renton.
Loesch, who uses they/them pronouns, just didn’t account for the sticker shock of grocery shopping in Kirkland.
From one supermarket to another, Loesch found that nearly everything on the family’s grocery list — cheese, eggs, bell peppers, almond milk — costs at least a dollar more compared to when Loesch shopped in Renton or in neighboring Kent.
Each plump, shiny avocado at the Metropolitan Market in Kirkland, for instance, costs more than $4 this spring, Loesch said. Loesch later went to get their avocados from WinCo Foods in Kent, where they cost 98 cents each.
“That’s an enormous difference, one-fourth of the cost. That is a produce that I buy for a lot of meals I cook at home. … I don’t eat meat,” said Loesch, a 29-year-old freelance editor and writer.
Every two weeks, Loesch drives 30 minutes to grocery shop at the WinCo supermarket in Kent. Their family grocery bill rings up to $550-$600 a month, at least $100 higher compared to last year’s, but those receipts would be much higher if Loesch were to shop exclusively at the local Metropolitan Market, Safeway, PCC and QFC, they said.
Loesch now buys eggs, beans, granola and other shelf staples in the South End and makes an occasional run to their local Kirkland Safeway for specialty items — maybe an English cucumber for a salad, a cauliflower for dinner or one or two ingredients they might need for a particular recipe.
Loesch says the high grocery bills have dampened the household’s saving plans. They have a 2008 hatchback that has maybe two good years left, according to their mechanic, so the couple is trying to save for another used car while also attempting to pay off their mortgage early so they can retire before they turn 65. Even with the high cost of gas, Loesch says they still save hundreds of dollars by driving 30 minutes south to grocery shop as opposed to walking to their nearby supermarket.
Lessons from the Great Depression
For Susan River, the penny-pinching-lessons that her late mother — who lived to be 102 — picked up to survive during the Great Depression and passed on to her still resonate today.
River, 69, spends $100 on a box of 20 Alaska wild salmon fillets, squirreling them away in the freezer and rationing them out for “luxurious” dinners for her and her roommate Paul Allen, 70.
Their relationship is, um, complicated.
The two married as high school sweethearts and raised two sons before divorcing in 1988. Thirteen years ago, after River lost her job and house because she couldn’t keep up with the mortgage, Allen invited her to be roommates in a two-bedroom West Seattle apartment he found for $1,600.
River and Allen have a platonic relationship, but say they have found that they need each other during their autumn years when the world can seem lonely and frightening during these inflationary times.
They share household chores and take turns running errands. But cooking is River’s domain.
Despite her health concerns about eating too many carbs, River has reintroduced pasta, potato and rice into their diets because they’re cheap and filling.
“Our menu is based on what is on sale,” she said.
After their grocery bill escalated as high as $500 per outing in the spring, River now watches every dollar she spends. She’s cut her monthly grocery bill down to $300 a month, partly by buying in bulk at Costco and splitting those purchases with another family “because that’s cheaper than buying at Safeway,” she said.
The couple can’t afford to retire, but no matter how high food prices rise, she said they will find a way to make it. “I’ve known Paul for 55 years. Our mindset is ‘we know how to do this,’” River said.
Eating to live
By January, the high cost of food meant the end of date night at nice restaurants for Zack Ballinger and his partner Kai Gallo. When that cutback wasn’t enough to help them make ends meet, Ballinger cut out the gourmet meals they cook at their home in Mountlake Terrace.
Now, Ballinger, 24, shops mostly for discounts, swapping out beef and other costly meats for tofu and plants, even buying wilted veggies and other produce that’s nearing its expiration date to save a buck or two.
“I live paycheck to paycheck. Everyone said, ‘you should save at least 20% of your paycheck’ or whatever, but that’s just not realistic with how this economy is going,” said Ballinger, who makes $16 an hour as a full-time bookseller for Third Place Books. “I have no hope that prices will go down substantially.”
When Ballinger rolls the cart down the aisle at his local Fred Meyer or QFC, he’s disheartened by how “even basic commodities like dry beans and rice and eggs are so much more expensive. These are not fancy items,” he said.
Last year, Ballinger splurged on gourmet home-cooked meals, such as picking up a Copper River salmon that caught his fancy for a recipe, or buying a head of black garlic and other unusual ingredients “to try out.”
Now, eating is less about enjoyment and more about sustenance, as Ballinger tries to keep the monthly grocery bills to under $250 a month. Dinner usually consists of brown rice with tofu or chicken and “whatever vegetables are on sale.”
Ballinger buys a whole chicken and breaks it down since that’s cheaper than buying a tray of breasts or wings. And “we have a lot of frozen vegetables because those are cheaper.”
Embracing the freezer
With the high cost of meat, Tina Mankowski realizes now that her freezer has become a great investment. She buys poultry and slabs of meat when they’re on sale and stores them in the freezer in the garage of her West Seattle home.
“I’m trying to stretch my dollars because everything is so expensive,” said Mankowski. “I bring home a bag of groceries. I get just six items and it adds up to $60. I am single. I don’t see how families on fixed income can afford to feed their kids.”
She saves by turning a single meat purchase into a week’s worth of meals. A chicken she brines and then roasts, for instance, will be the dinner the first night, and the leftovers become a chicken salad sandwich and then a stir-fry dish while the bones are used to make chicken stock for soup.
“Thank goodness I like chicken,” she quips. “I don’t mind eating it four or five times in a row.”
Her latest meal deal of the week is the ground turkey she gets at Trader Joe’s for under $4 a pound, turning that tray of meat into a burger, red bell peppers stuffed with ground meat and rice, and Thai lettuce wraps with the ground turkey flavored with Asian seasonings.
“I am very resourceful when it comes to stretching the dollar,” Mankowski said.
Bet €10 and get €50 bonus with BetVictor
The new Europa League season begins tonight, which includes Arsenal’s first game in Europe after a year’s absence, as they travel to Switzerland to face Zurich.
BetVictor is giving new customers a £50 bonus when they bet £10 on Wednesday’s game.
PariVictor – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*
Mikel Arteta’s side completely missed out on European football last season due to their 8th place finish in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Last season though, the Gunners comfortably secured fifth place to bring European nights back to the Emirates Stadium.
The north London side head to Switzerland full of confidence, top of the Premier League table after the first six games, of which they have won five.
Zurich are the defending Swiss champions, winning the Super League last season by 14 points to secure their place in Champions League qualification.
After losing to Qarabag, Zurich moved on to Europa League qualifying where they defeated Linfield of Northern Ireland and Hearts of Scotland to book their place in the group stage.
Their title defense hasn’t quite gone to plan so far, picking up just two points in their opening seven matches with only goal difference preventing them from occupying the bottom of the table.
The game will take place in St. Gallen, 80 km east of Zurich, due to sporting and musical events taking place at the club’s usual stadium.
How to claim the Bet Victor offer
BetVictor
- Sign up for this promotion
- Make a debit card deposit
- Place your first bet of £10 or more at odds of equal (2.00) or higher.
- You must do this within 7 days of registering an account.
*Each customer can only receive one welcome offer from our sports and casino offers, whether or not they open additional accounts with BetVictor, Parimatch or any other brand operated by us.*
PariVictor – Bet €10, get €50 free bets*
Offer of the day
Sky Bet – Bet €10 Get €30 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
New customers only. First single bet and e/w with odds of 1/1 or more. 3 betting chips of £10. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets valid only on football. Free bets cannot be withdrawn. No free bet expiration. Eligibility restrictions and other terms and conditions apply.
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*18+ New customers only. Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 4 x £10 free bets on selected events. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a maximum of £250. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please Gamble Responsibly 18+ begambleaware.org
Sequoia India and SEA tap international operators to help startups launch and grow overseas • TechCrunch
Sequoia India and Southeast Asia has launched a new program to help its portfolio founders connect with international operators who can help startups expand into new markets, the venture capital firm said, as it aggressively expanding its offerings in key regions.
Along with providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in startups under the program, called Pathfinders, the famed venture capital firm said. The launch of the program comes at a time when a growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding into the US, UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups such as Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee, and Clevertap now count the United States and Europe among their biggest markets.
The program will open up to a large portion of the venture capital firm’s portfolio, but Sequoia expects early-stage startups — in the seed stage and Series A — to find it particularly useful, Harshjit said. Sethi, Managing Director of Sequoia India, in an interview.
“What we see in the early stage and Series A stages are companies looking to expand into the United States. And immediately they start scrambling for their first customers in the new market and who to hire. They have strong logos in India, but a lot of the names aren’t very recognized in the United States,” he said.
Pathfinders will operate with a two-way feedback system, where either stakeholder can provide suggestions, he said.
The company, which launched a $2.85 billion fund for India and Southeast Asia earlier this year, came up with the idea for Pathfinders on a Zoom call in 2020 while discussing ways to further assist businesses looking to expand outside of the country.
“We want our companies to do better and be the best in the world. We have very smart founders with deep domain expertise. But when they start building for a market they’re not in, we think structurally it’s not a level field. This is the genesis of why we created Pathfinders,” said Sethi, adding that the right set of operators will bring years of learning to startups.
More than two dozen operators have registered with Pathfinders. They include Amit Singh (president of Palo Alto Networks), Oliver Jay (ex CRO of Asana), Param Kalhon (CPO at UIPath) Prasanna Sankar (co-founder of Rippling), Pratyus Pattnaik (senior director of engineering at Okta), Sandeep Johri (former CEO of Tricentis).
“The entire enterprise software market is being disrupted by the next generation of SaaS built using cloud, AI and mobile-first design principles. To be successful, Indian disruptors need to clearly understand Western buyers, their needs and expectations of their users, and design products that effectively match them. Pathfinders connects entrepreneurs with experienced operators living in these countries, who have acquired expertise over decades by understanding Western buyers,” said Singh of Palo Alto Networks in a statement.
Pathfinders is Sequoia’s latest attempt to extend its value to startups. This year, the company also launched Arc, in London and the United States, to find and mentor startups at the idea stage, backing each with $1 million. The approach of Sequoia, the most influential venture capital firm, is different from many of its peers, many of whom generally take a hands-off approach, handing over the check but not being truly proactive as startups navigate their journeys. .
techcrunch
Texas Governor Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in Governors game
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) leads Democratic challenger Robert Francis O’Rourke in the state’s gubernatorial game, according to a University of Houston/Texas Southern University survey released this week.
The poll asked the respondents — both likely voters and “almost certain” voters — who they plan to vote for in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Abbott has a seven-point lead over O’Rourke among likely voters, 49% to 42%. However, the Republican’s lead increases by 12 percentage points among “almost certain” voters, leading from 53% to O’Rourke’s 41%.
While the Democrat leads among Latino and black voters, the candidates are tied in female support, garnering 45% support each. Additionally, the Governor of Texas leads among the Silent and Baby Boomer generations (61% vs. O’Rourke’s 33%) as well as Gen-X (51%). percent to O’Rourke’s 40 percent). Meanwhile, the Democrat has a 21-point edge among millennials and a 23-point lead among Gen Z.
Perhaps more importantly, Abbott has a double-digit lead among independent voters, leading O’Rourke 47% to 25%.
The survey was conducted August 11-29, 2022 among 1,312 likely voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2.7%.
It comes as O’Rourke continues to make gun control and abortion two features of his campaign. Over the summer, the Democrat accused Abbott for authorizing six mass shootings in the Lone Star State:
He also refused to Express support to limit abortion – even partial birth:
Abbott, meanwhile, continued to make national headlines after ferrying migrants out of Texas and into blue sanctuary cities such as New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago — a move Chicago Mayor Lightfoot (D ) has apparently judge “immoral” and “unpatriotic”.
Breitbart News
Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac rise as crude oil prices slide from 7-month lows
mini
The paint is made from a significant amount of petroleum-based raw materials. The price of crude oil is proportionally related to the cost of manufacturing paint, and the price of paint has an inverse relationship with margins. The higher the crude oil prices, the higher the manufacturing costs and the lower the margins.
Shares of Asian Paints and Indigo Paints are trading up 1.09% from the previous BSE close. Kansai Nerolac is up 2.64%,
Oil prices fell on Wednesday on fears of recession and worries about global demand. Brent crude futures fell $4.83 to $88 a barrel, falling below $90 for the first time since Feb. 8. The price of WTI crude settled at $81.94, its lowest since January, down $4.94, or 5.7%.
In terms of financial performance, Berger Paints had a strong performance in the first quarter, but its volume growth was lower than that of Asian Paints.
“In terms of earnings growth, we were actually ahead of them because we deliberately adopted the strategy of staying away from price, which hurt overall volume and value growth. That was one of the reasons,” Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO of Berger Paints, told CNBC-TV18.
The company reported an 80.60% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 253.71 crore for the April-June period. Asian Paints, on the other hand, recorded an 80.4% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit to Rs 1,036 crore for the quarter ended June 2022.
While Kansai Nerolac announced a 36.51% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 152.05 crore for the April-June quarter.
(Edited by : Nishta Pandey)
First post: Sep 08, 2022, 2:06 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
