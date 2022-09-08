Blockchain
Ethereum (ETH) And Crypto Market Could See Higher Prices This Month
As September 13th, the date of the much anticipated Ethereum mainnet merge approaches, the crypto community believes it will determine the fate of both the Ethereum blockchain and the wider crypto ecosystem. However, there is another event set to take place on the same day that may impact the market, the release of the US CPI and inflation data.
Crypto Analyst: The Merge Will Not Impact The Fate of ETH And The Wider Crypto Market
The reputable crypto analyst, Cred, has evaluated the hype surrounding the upcoming Ethereum Merge event. He concluded that it would have no bearing on the crypto market and ETH price, whatever happens.
The Merge is set to go live on the 13th of September after several test nets have successfully launched. It would finally ease the Ethereum Blockchain off its previous energy-intensive PoW consensus mechanism and onto the PoS mechanism with 99.95% less energy consumption.
The merge has already caused the price of ETH to spike over 40% from around $1000 to $1500 in July. Then it went from $1600 to $2000 mid-August when the final Goerli testnet ran successfully. Supporters of the Merge have proposed that when it completely rolls out, it will cause both ETH and the general crypto market to spike.
The Real Game Changer: CPI And Inflation Data Publication
However, according to Cred, the actual event that would make the difference, happening the same day, is the release of the latest inflation data.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) publication and inflation data are also going live on the 13th of September. If the Fed softens its stance and goes dovish, things will look up for ETH and crypto in general. If the Federal Reserve retains its hawkish outlook or stays neutral, the crypto winter might tarry longer.
Cred: The Market Will Credit The Wrong Catalyst
However, the analyst predicts that the crypto community will likely credit the Ethereum Merge for whatever happens rather than examining macroeconomic data. That’s because the last time that ETH rallied was due to the “big counter-trend rally in stocks” caused by “macro” that bounced into Ethereum. Cred believes the same will happen in the merge coinciding with the inflation data print.
According to the crypto analyst,
“if ETH dumps, as a result, everyone will say, ‘Oh look well the merge is priced in. It was obvious.’ If ETH doesn’t dump; as a result, people will say, ‘The merge wasn’t priced in, and it’s just the start.’”
Either way, Cred believes it is a false causality.
Per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum is currently trading at around $1,500.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
GameStop As The Retailer Partner of Crypto Exchange FTX.US
- GameStop is now the “preferred” retail partner of FTX.US.
- The gaming company’s Q2 2022 net sales drop to $1.136B.
On Wednesday, GameStop, the giant game retailer, announced its partnership with the major crypto exchange FTX.US to launch “new e-commerce and online marketing initiatives” unitedly. Along with disclosing its Q2 2022 Earnings report on Wednesday, the Texas-based game firm confirmed this partnership with FTX.US in a press release.
According to the official statement, GameStop aims to connect its customers to the crypto community and digital assets marketplaces through its crypto partner FTX. As FTX’s retail partner, GameStop will host the FTX gift cards on selected retail outlets out of the 2970 GameStop stores in the US
Initiating A Blockchain-Led e-Commerce
Among these latest disclosures, the ‘Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call’ with GameStop CEO Matt Furlong on Wednesday, around 5 P.M. EDT, was note-worthy. Furlong delivered a clear picture of GameStop’s pursuit of aiding digital asset adoption in the retail sector.
He clearly stated:
“The deal we just announced with FTX is a byproduct of our commerce and blockchain teams working together to establish something unique in the retail world.”
Significantly, GameStop brought up two launches to accelerate crypto and digital assets to go mainstream. Firstly, in May 2022, it launched a “self-custodial” Ethereum Wallet called GameStop Wallet allowing its customers to store cryptos and NFTs. Secondly, in July 2022, GameStop launched its own NFT Marketplace in association with blockchain protocols – Immutable X and Loopring.
Moreover, Furlong said that the NFT marketplace was to integrate GameStop onto diverse verticals related to the cryptocurrency, NFT, and Web3 sectors.
Despite launching these projects, the game firm has not seen favorable growth in Q2 2022. According to the report, GameStop’s net sales for the last quarter dropped from $1.378 billion in Q1 2022 to $1.136 billion.
Furlong added up that the team would continue to bring up projects to transform GameStop from being a “brick-and-mortar retailer” to a “technology-led organization.”
Blockchain
Ahead of Vasil, Cardano Welcomes Its First Fixed Rate Lending protocol
Kulfi Finance is the first Cardano fixed-rate money market. At launch, vaults will be dedicated to stable-asset and pegged-asset pairs, with additional vaults added in the future. Louis Ryman, Chief technical officer at Kulfi, stated “By building upon Cardano, Kulfi has created a simple way for crypto users to access the benefits of the fixed rate money market.”
Kulfi finance facilitates lending and borrowing of Cardano native assets at fixed rates / Terms through an innovative financial primitive called wTokens. Fixed-rate financing touches all the edges of the modern financial markets. Kulfi technology will provide crypto users with the ability to access stable financing. Kulfi protocol is a first of its kind to be built on Cardano, along with its Yield Protocol. Fixed lending/borrow rates are a crucial element of the traditional financial system, allowing businesses and individuals to better plan their future finances. In the crypto space, however, variable rates are the norm; these fluctuating rates make it difficult to compare protocols and use DeFi (Decentralized Finance) for real-world applications. “In order to plan for the long-term, to borrow money for a house or car, people need to know what their costs will be – they need fixed rates” Manolis Kyriacou, Kulfi advisor stated on LinkedIn.
Why Fixed Rate is Important in DEFI
Most money market protocols on DEFI offer a variable rate in which the interest rate is usually determined through the supply and demand of the token. When the demand rises, the interest rates go up. When the token supply increases, the interest rate goes down bringing uncertainty to the crypto market, this dilemma produces the need for a fixed-rate/term rate. Kulfi fixed loan product is based on the zero coupon bond concept which pays the full face value on its maturity date, with face value representing how much money the lenders receive on the fixed maturity date. Kulfi finance facilitates borrowers and lenders to agree on a fixed rate of interest. Unfortunately, most lending protocols lack this feature and cannot serve as a stable source of credit. Read Kulfi Whitepaper to learn more about the fixed rate protocol.
Kulfi Governance Token (KLS)
Kulfi ($KLS Token) is the governance token of the Kulfi protocol. It is a Cardano native token that holders can use for proposals, votes, and implementing changes to Kulfi ecosystem parameters and smart contracts. At the heart of kulfi are wTokens tokens (zero coupon tokens).
These instruments make the project’s fixed-rate system go round, as they constantly and simply keep track of who owes across kulfi stablecoin markets. KLS is a core native utility and governance asset of the Kulfi ecosystem. The KLS token is on Pre Seed Round and available at a fixed price; for 1 ADA, an investor can claim 200 KLS tokens. KLS holders will be able to take part in crucial referendums on Kulfi’s protocol upgrades.
Kulfi Token (KLS) and Utilities
KLS is a Cardano token that governs the Kulfi protocol. KLS holders can propose, vote on, and implement changes to Kulfi system parameters and smart contracts. Each KLS holder gets one vote per KLS that they hold. Verify KLS token on Pool.pm KLS holders will be responsible for managing the Kulfi on-chain treasury, setting risk and collateralization parameters, and voting on any proposed upgrades to the Kulfi smart contracts. Here is a short, non-exhaustive list of things KLS holders will need to propose and vote on:
Proposing and evaluating upgrades to the protocol
Access Grant for Kulfi Borrowers
Onboarding new collateral types
Setting liquidity fees
Activating new maturities for lending and borrowing different assets
Transaction fees within the Kulfi Ecosystem can be paid using KLS tokens
KLS holders earn a percentage of the fee paid within the Kulfi Ecosystem
Loan repayment can be done with KLS token
Borrowing on Kulfi Finance:
Users on Kulfi Finance can receive fixed-term interest rates on their loans. Firstly, borrowers must deposit funds as collateral. Then, mint negative wTokens. The negative wTokens tokens are representative of the funds borrowed in addition to a chosen maturity date when the repayment is due. At this stage, borrowers can trade and exchange their negative wTokens tokens for cryptocurrency.
Lending on Kulfi Finance:
Users can lend spare capital to the Kulfi portfolio, As such, lenders will purchase positive wTokens assets that yield a higher valuation than their initial deposit at a future date. The positive wTokens “matures” over time and becomes redeemable for currency upon reaching full maturity.
Kulfi Dapp Users do not need to pass the standard identification procedures such as Know Your Customer or KYC processes giving the users full anonymity.
Participate in KLS Token Pre Seed Sale
Kulfi token Pre Seed Round is the first and limited opportunity for the public to gain exclusive early access to purchase Kulfi token at 0.005 ADA per KLS token.
Interested participants can follow the link to purchase KLS token at a fair price – https://kulfifinance.io/buy
Conclusion
Kulfi Finance solves one of the fundamental problems in the DeFi space. The ability to provide fixed-rate lending makes the DeFi space accessible to more mainstream users and will bring in a flood of new users. At Kulfi finance a user can borrow against your crypto without worrying about changing interest rates. Tomorrow you might be able to take out a fixed-rate mortgage on Kulfi!
That’s why DeFi is so exciting. Every day, there is an innovation that expands the reach of this industry.
We believe that Kulfi Finance has a good chance of becoming one of the leading lending protocols.
Blockchain
Materium (MTRM) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Materium (MTRM) on September 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MTRM/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.
As an epic fantasy RPG powered by blockchain technology and built by Gala Games, Mirandus allows players to decide who they will be, choose their own quest, and truly create their own content in a massive game world. Its native token Materium (MTRM) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Mirandus
Mirandus is a fantasy MMORPG powered by Gala and blockchain technology, allowing players to truly own their content.
In Mirandus, players have absolute freedom of choice – there are no maps, no quest givers. They can set out into the wilderness alone to try their fortunes against the monsters of the deep woods and dungeons, join with one of the monarchs to serve as a knight in their court, or set up shop in one of the five great citadels of the realm. Mirandus is an exclusive world. Only the finest warriors, crafters, and explorers will have access. Players take on the roles of Exemplars – each imbued with special powers which help them explore and uncover the secrets of Mirandus.
Player ownership of in-game assets is a central mechanic of Mirandus, with players being able to hold land deeds which allow them to claim parts of the wilderness and set up holdfasts ranging from small farms to massive cities.
Each deed comes with a basic layout that includes walls that will repel monsters, a home for the deed owner, and plots where other players in the game can place buildings. To place buildings on another player’s land, players must own a building that corresponds to the size of the plot and pay their lease to the owner who sets the terms.
The risks of exploring Mirandus are great – but so are the rewards, for Mirandus is rich in the arcane substance Materium, a concentrated magic that allows players to channel its power to cast spells, craft the impossible, and even raise a slain hero from the dead.
About MTRM Token
Materium (MTRM) is magic inside the world of Mirandus, which is incredibly versatile and powerful, allowing a user to heal wounds and restore vitality. It can also be taken out of Mirandus as an ERC-20 token and possibly traded on secondary markets, if players so desire.
MTRM can be found by playing and exploring the world of Mirandus, such as being looted from monsters and found in the environment itself. Mirandus is rich with Materium for those willing to brave the dangers of the continent – and for those brave souls, the more Materium they hold, the more powerful they can become.
The MTRM token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the Mirandus investment can easily buy and sell MTRM token on LBank Exchange now. The listing of MTRM token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Blockchain
Core Scientific Confirms selling 1,100 Bitcoin In August, What Was Its Impact?
While the current quarter in the crypto market has been bad for many companies as Bitcoin dropped, it has been successful for some. Core Scientific has proven that market lows can be beneficial if the right opportunity is identified.
The U.S-based crypto mining company produced 1,334 BTC in August and sold over 1,125 Bitcoin for $25.9 million in approximate.
According to Core Scientific’s August Production and Operational updates, it operated 25,451 ASIC servers for colocation and self-mining. Also, data shows that the hash rate produced was about 21.54EH/s (hash rate per second).
Core Scientific confirmed that August was a highly successful one for the firm. It increased its self-mining hashrate by utilizing thousands of new ASIC servers.
Core Scientific Mints 1,334 Bitcoin via 17,000 New Servers
The firm’s CEO, Mike Levitt, said that their total hashrate and self-mining hashrate are the largest operating capacity of any listed company in North America.
The firm revealed that it deployed about 17,000 new ASIC servers in August. The massive deployment resulted in the generation of 1,334 Bitcoin. The company stated its plan to deploy 43,000 ASIC servers before the end of 2022.
In August, Core Scientific got about $26 million by selling 1,125 BTC at an average price of $23,014 per coin. By the end of August, it held 1,409 BTC, which is approximately $28 million at today’s market price and approximately $47.2 million in cash.
Core Scientific is among the biggest publicly traded blockchain computing data center providers and miners of digital assets in North America. The company has operated blockchain computing data centers since 2017. It uses its facilities and intellectual property portfolio for collocated digital asset mining and self-mining.
To enter the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ), it struck a $4.3 billion SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) deal with Power and Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.
CORZ shares Drop By 85% During The Bear Market
In 2021 when Core Scientific joined the global online marketplace, its stocks (CORZ) were around $10. Recently, because of the bear market, the stock value dropped. According to Yahoo Finance, the CORZ shares were trading at $14.32 but went down to $2.09 on November 15.
The decline of more than 85% in the CORZ shares followed the Bitcoin 70% price decline. Following the price chart, Bitcoin price went down from $63.557 on November 15, 2021, to $18,767.
In August, Core Scientific reportedly severely powered down Texas and other data center operations. This reduced the August energy grid to 11,057 megawatts hours.
The Company’s data center facilities in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and North Dakota still operate at full capacity. It is still building additional capacity in Texas.
Featured image from Pixabay, charts TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,700 Seems Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a major recovery wave from $1,500 against the US Dollar. ETH rallied nearly 10% and might aim a move towards the $1,700 resistance.
- Ethereum started a major increase after the bulls appeared near the $1,500 zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,650 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $1,650 to continue higher towards $1,700 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Aims Higher
Ethereum saw a major decline below the $1,600 support similar to bitcoin. ETH even dived below $1,550 before the bulls took a stand.
It seems like the bulls defended the $1,500 support. A low was formed near $1,490 and the price started a major increase. There was a clear move above the $1,550 and $1,580 resistance levels. Ether even cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,685 swing high to $1,490 low.
It is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even spiked above the $1,650 level. It is also consolidating near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,685 swing high to $1,490 low.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,650 level. Besides, there is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,650 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is now forming near the $1,675 level. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,700 resistance in the near term. A clear move above the $1,700 resistance could pump the price towards the $1,800 level.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,650 resistance, it could start a fresh downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,610 zone.
The next major support is near $1,585 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $1,585 support might start a sharp decline. In the stated case, ether price might decline towards the $1,540 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,585
Major Resistance Level – $1,650
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop
Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now struggling to clear the $19,400 and $19,500 resistance levels.
- Bitcoin traded as low as $18,550 and started an upside correction.
- The price is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,310 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might start another drop unless there is a clear move above the $19,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Faces Resistance
Bitcoin price started a major decline below the key $19,500 support zone. BTC gained pace for a move below the $19,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even traded below the $19,000 level and tested $18,500. A low was formed near $18,550 and the price recently started an upside correction. There was a move above the $19,000 resistance zone. The bulls pushed the price above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $20,172 swing high to $18,550 low.
However, the bears remained active near the $19,500 resistance zone. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,310 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin faced rejection near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $20,172 swing high to $18,550 low. It is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,300 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance sits near the $19,500 level. A clear move above the $19,500 resistance might start a steady increase to $20,000. Any more gains might send the price towards the $20,500 resistance zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $19,500 zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,000 zone.
The next major support sits near the $18,550 level. A downside break below the $18,550 support might spark more downsides. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $18,000 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,000, followed by $18,550.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,300, $19,500 and $20,000.
