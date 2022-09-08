Blockchain
Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,700 Seems Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a major recovery wave from $1,500 against the US Dollar. ETH rallied nearly 10% and might aim a move towards the $1,700 resistance.
- Ethereum started a major increase after the bulls appeared near the $1,500 zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,650 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $1,650 to continue higher towards $1,700 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Aims Higher
Ethereum saw a major decline below the $1,600 support similar to bitcoin. ETH even dived below $1,550 before the bulls took a stand.
It seems like the bulls defended the $1,500 support. A low was formed near $1,490 and the price started a major increase. There was a clear move above the $1,550 and $1,580 resistance levels. Ether even cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,685 swing high to $1,490 low.
It is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even spiked above the $1,650 level. It is also consolidating near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,685 swing high to $1,490 low.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,650 level. Besides, there is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,650 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is now forming near the $1,675 level. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,700 resistance in the near term. A clear move above the $1,700 resistance could pump the price towards the $1,800 level.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,650 resistance, it could start a fresh downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,610 zone.
The next major support is near $1,585 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $1,585 support might start a sharp decline. In the stated case, ether price might decline towards the $1,540 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,585
Major Resistance Level – $1,650
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop
Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now struggling to clear the $19,400 and $19,500 resistance levels.
- Bitcoin traded as low as $18,550 and started an upside correction.
- The price is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,310 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might start another drop unless there is a clear move above the $19,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Faces Resistance
Bitcoin price started a major decline below the key $19,500 support zone. BTC gained pace for a move below the $19,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even traded below the $19,000 level and tested $18,500. A low was formed near $18,550 and the price recently started an upside correction. There was a move above the $19,000 resistance zone. The bulls pushed the price above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $20,172 swing high to $18,550 low.
However, the bears remained active near the $19,500 resistance zone. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,310 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin faced rejection near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $20,172 swing high to $18,550 low. It is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,300 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance sits near the $19,500 level. A clear move above the $19,500 resistance might start a steady increase to $20,000. Any more gains might send the price towards the $20,500 resistance zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $19,500 zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,000 zone.
The next major support sits near the $18,550 level. A downside break below the $18,550 support might spark more downsides. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $18,000 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,000, followed by $18,550.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,300, $19,500 and $20,000.
Blockchain
Top 3 Best Crypto Miners, Reviewed for 2022
Today, we will be discussing the 3 best crypto miners with the highest profitability in 2022. We have analyzed a variety of factors in order to make this list, including interest rate, safety, longevity, and anti-dumping mechanism. Keep reading to learn more about each miner!
1. LIBERA BUSD MINER
LIBERA BUSD MINER is a reward pool that pays out 3% daily in BUSD to its global users. At LIBERA BUSD MINER, participants are earning one of the market highest stable coins APR 1095% in BUSD, and always earning 3X times of their total deposit.
LIBERA BUSD MINER rewards you with passive income of compounding interest. You can opt to keep your money parked in the system and earn interest on top of your interest, by compounding every day andearn an extra 105% compound bonus a week. All compound processes are run automatically.
Another big difference of LIBERA BUSD MINER is that not only the early players win, the last one gets even bigger earning opportunities! Every day, the highest depositor of the day will be rewarded 1% of total locked value (TVL). At the time of writing, the Daily Biggest Depositor Reward has grown to over $6000 per day thanks to the growth of TVL. This means for the winners that their deposit got multiplied right at the time they enter the miner, by 4, 5 or even 12 times as we can see in the below screenshot.
Furthermore, LIBERA BUSD MINER stakers have the opportunity to win a $20,000 BUSD lottery prize every month, until the end of October 2022. In November of this year, the champion prize Lamborghini Gallardo will be presented to the luckiest staker. Every deposit has multiple chances to win at LIBERA BUSD MINER.
As a result, according to Moonarch.app, LIBERA BUSD MINER now ranks number 1 biggest Total Value Locked Miner across the world of crypto, as you can see right at the top of this screenshot.
2. THOREUM BNB MINER
THOREUM BNB MINER highlighted that its users can deposit BNB to mine high reward of 3% BNB daily. Everything is automated, the compounding is all done for you. This BNB reward is even more attractive considering that the BNB price forecast for 2022 anticipates a significant increase, when the market goes bullish again. That prediction is coming true when you look at the BNB chart in the last month.
What does that mean for you? Here’s what. While other investors are afraid or making loss with other coins, you accumulate and triple your BNB, the coin with strong foundation and potential, with THOREUM BNB MINER. Your BNB rewards from THOREUM BNB MINER will be multiplied as the price of BNB jumps! You will have easily multiplied your assets by 6 to 9 times when the market recovers.
The high & stable passive income is made possible by utilizing THOREUM-BNB LP, because the value of THOREUM-BNB LP tends to be higher in the long term than just BNB, thanks to both THOREUM & BNB price appreciation. THOREUM is the most hyper deflationary token, which has 25% of the tokens burned every sell. That’s the reason THOREUM is one of the only green tokens growing on the bloodiest days in recent crypto history
THOREUM chart from Jul 30 to Aug 29. Source: Coinmarketcap
The issue faced by all current miners is that the users who came in at the very start of the project are making a super profit by rapidly increasing the balance of the contract from zero to the first million. Thoreum BNB Miner is the latest miner game in the industry that has solved this by enhancing anti-dumping and anti-whale measures to ensure the longevity of the project.
These measures include: New deposits incentives, compounding incentives; Daily biggest depositor prize; Maximum deposits limit, maximum withdrawal limit per day, maximum payout; Accumulation cart cutoff time; etc.
Thanks to Daily biggest depositor prize, you won’t have to worry about being the last player. Every day, the highest depositor of the day will be rewarded 1% of total locked value, current value of the prize is now above 10 BNB. The largest deposit on Aug 26 was reported to be around 4.499 BNB. So yes, someone deposited 4.499 BNB and won back 10.417 BNB instantly!
Also the smart contract includes a free bonus. Anyone can get $22 USD worth of miners as a gift at the current rate.
THOREUM BNB MINER now is the World’s first Auto BNB Miner with latest innovations in the mining industry.
3. BAKED BEANS
Baked Beans Miner provides users with an opportunity to earn huge rewards. The Decentralized Application (dApp), created by Bake-House, is a $BNB Miner built on BNB Chain.
The dApp is simple and easy to navigate, with a complex mining mechanism. Users deposit BNB into the mining contract and earn BNB back in daily percentage when they bake BEANS. Additionally, users can also earn a percentage from referrals through the dApp.
Currently, Baked Beans Miner offers users a daily return of 8%, with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 2920%. Users would also earn 12% of the BNB used to bake beans from anyone who uses their referral links. Not forgetting the dApp’s fee for withdrawals and deposits is 3%.
Overall, Baked Beans is an innovation by the Bake-House team to create a fair, safe, and profitable venture for investors and users in the DeFi space.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Slumps Below Key Support Level. How Low Can It Get?
Bitcoin have retreated to a crucial area of support that served as the upper limit of the negative movement in late June at the 18,000 range.
Bitcoin Breaks Crucial Level
After falling below the bear flag at the middle of August, prices were able to fall further on a break of 20,000 before reaching a crucial area of support at around 19,600. Although it has just returned to action, this level has also served as a critical source of resistance for the leading cryptocurrency since 2017.
BTC/USD falls below $20k. Source: TradingView
This places a strong downward pressure on Bitcoin as it moves into September. Additionally, according to cryptocurrency expert Ali Martinez, Bitcoin’s market share has fallen below 39% for the first time since 2018.
For Bitcoin maximalists, this is troubling news as alternative cryptocurrencies continue to overtake the cryptocurrency monarch.
Popular cryptocurrency analysts have also drawn attention to a concerning trend in Bitcoin’s prior September performance.
For instance, according to one expert, Bitcoin has experienced a losing month-end in nine of the last twelve Septembers. On September 7th, Glassnode reported that 19.29 million BTC addresses had losses.
Source: Glassnode
When BTC/USD hit an all-time high of $19,666 on December 17, 2017, it reached its pinnacle. Since then, a breach of this zone in December 2020 has driven an upswing that has helped the major cryptocurrency increase before reaching a new record high of $69,000 in November of last year.
Selling pressure has returned prices below the late-June low of $18,595, following a fall below previous support that had turned into resistance.
Price May Crash Further
In the event that prices drop further, a break of the $18,000 psychological level could lead to a retest of the $17,792 level, which represents the 78.6% retracement of the move from 2020 to 2021, with the December 2020 low of $17,569 serving as the next level of support.
The four-hour chart shows how these historical levels have created zones of confluence that continue to keep both bulls and bears at bay as short-term price movement oscillates between $18,500 and $19,000. Retests of $19,666 and the subsequent layer of resistance at $20,418 are likely on the upside if the price rises above $19,000 and $19,500.
In a recent report, the Glassnode also mentioned a potential negative market movement from Bitcoin. It claimed that around 12.589 million BTC, or over 65.77% of the total amount of BTC in circulation, have been dormant for at least a year.
Source: Glassnode
In the past, “Bitcoin bear markets” have been characterized by an expanding inactive supply. The pain felt by maximalists who have been patiently waiting for a price breakout is increased by this.
Short-term volatility was predicted by BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant-based author. The analyst studied the Net Unrealized Profits (NUP) trending pattern, which exhibits short-term periods of volatility.
Featured image from Shutterstock, charts from Glassnode and TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ethereum Sets New 2022 High Against Bitcoin
The Ethereum Merge is fast approaching, and the anticipation around the upgrade has led to some interesting happenings in the crypto sector. It has propelled the price of the digital assets to new highs, even with the downtrend, holding its value better than most of the market. Ethereum has now marked another new high ahead of its long-awaited Merge. This time around, it is a win against the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
ETHBTC Touch New Highs
Ethereum versus Bitcoin is a never-ending contest that has put the two communities at odds. Bitcoin still maintains its dominance over Ethereum and the other cryptocurrencies, but the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been steadily closing the gap over the year.
ETHBTC had traded at its highest level towards the end of 2021 before a decline sent it falling to yearly lows. However, with the Merge on the horizon, Ethereum has managed to close the gap significantly once more and rally to yearly highs.
ETHBTC is currently trading around 0.0847 BTC on Tuesday, the highest it has been in seven years. This comes despite the suppressed levels on the futures basis that were brought on by hedging activity triggered by the Merge.
ETHBTC touches yearly highs | Source: Arcane Research
The digital asset continues to show strength against bitcoin even through the downtrend. It has since lost its footing at 0.0847 BTC but continues to hold steady above 0.08 BTC.
Ethereum Merge Casts Long Shadow
Recently, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin took to Twitter to explain that the Merge was going to happen sometime between September 13th-15th. This was welcome information as it confirmed for the community that there would be no more postponements, but the move to proof of stake has not sat well with everyone in the community.
ETHBTC reaches yearly highs | Source: ETHBTC on TradingView.com
The most prominent of the disagreements have come in the form of ETH forked tokens in a bid to keep the network on the proof of work mechanism. However, not all crypto platforms have announced support for these forked tokens, and some, such as OpenSea, have said that they would only be supporting tokens on Ethereum POS and would not accept any forked tokens.
Nevertheless, these tokens are still going to come into circulation. It raises the question of which of the two tokens would be the best to invest in ahead of the Merge. There are speculations that both ETHPOS and ETHPOW will both pump as they try to ascertain dominance over one another.
Featured image from Medium, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Polygon Shows Bearish Signs, Can $0.76 Support Hold Price Of Matic?
The price of Polygon (MATIC) has struggled to stay above the key support zone of $0.8 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed indecision for weeks as the price moved in a range for weeks between $19,500-$20,000 with the price stalling on the next movement. This has affected the price of altcoins, including Polygon (MATIC), as prices dropped below $0.8 but reclaimed that region quickly. (Data from Binance)
Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of MATIC has had a difficult time replicating its bullish move that has created euphoria in recent weeks as the price could not trade above the anticipated $1.
This region of $1 has become a hard nut to crack, acting as resistance for the price of MATIC to trend to higher heights.
MATIC’s weekly price trading above $0.8 gives it a better chance of trending higher after a series of bullish runs from a low of $0.35. If MATIC fails to hold the $0.8 support level, the price of MATIC may retest $0.77, which is also a good price support level.
With the price of MATIC still looking bullish, it must overcome the resistance at $1; otherwise, the price of MATIC will remain in the $1-$0.8 range.
If the MATIC price maintains this bullish structure, we may see it retest $1 and possibly higher with increased buy volume.
Weekly resistance for the price of MATIC – $1.
Weekly support for the price of MATIC – $0.84 -$0.77
Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart
After breaking below its bullish trend, the price of MATIC has struggled to reclaim that trend, with the price being rejected by the trendline acting as resistance. The price of MATIC failed to hold its key support found at $0.95 as the price fell to a region of $0.77 before bouncing off that region with what looks like an area of demand for more buy orders.
MATIC’s price has remained bearish, indicating that more sell orders have been placed recently. If the price of MATIC maintains this structure, the support at $0.77 may be broken, and the price may retest the lower support of $0.6.
MATIC is currently trading at $0.83, just below its daily 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Prices at $0.835 and $0.98 correspond to the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as resistance to the MATIC price.
Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $0.9.
Daily support for the MATIC price – $0.77-$0.6.
MATIC Price Analysis On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The MATIC price in the 4H timeframe remains bearish, but there is some hope as the price remains above $0.80. The MATIC price appears to have been rejected by the 50 and 200 EMAs, which were acting as resistance.
MATIC’s price must break above the 50 and 200 EMAs, which correspond to $0.85 to have a chance of trending higher.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for MATIC is below 50 on the 4H chart, indicating a moderate buy order volume for the MATIC price.
Four-Hourly resistance for the MATIC price – $0.9.
Four-Hourly support for the MATIC price – $0.77-$0.6.
Featured Image From Coingape, Charts From
Blockchain
Why Ethereum Price Longs Might Profit Ahead Of “The Merge”
Ethereum price is close to reclaiming the area lost during yesterday’s downside action while Bitcoin slowly crawls back into $19,000. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is about to experience a major event with high potential to operate as a bullish catalyst, “The Merge”.
At the time of writing, Ethereum price trades at $1,570 with a 3% profit over the past week. As Bitcoin was pushed down by a fresh leg down, market participants see ETH as the potential savior of the sector.
Will Bulls Or Bears Take Control Of The Ethereum Price?
Due to its importance, many experts are speculating about the potential for “The Merge”, the transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), to support a relief rally in the market. Others believe the event will operate as a “Buy the rumor, sell the news event”.
The latter often happens when there is a widely expected event in the sector which leads to a rally followed by a sudden crash shortly after the hype dissipates. Next week, the U.S. Federal Reserve will publish its Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, a metric used to measure inflation.
Economist Alex Krüger claims the CPI print might provide support for risk-on assets to rally. In the past, cryptocurrencies have trended to the upside after this event. Together with “The Merge”, Ethereum price seems poised for upside volatility. The expert said on the potential set-up for ETH traders:
If trading $ETH directionally for the merge probably want to go long into the event with stops right above the August lows and shoot for a 1700 break to take the price into the 1800-2100 range.
Whether ETH’s price can sustain the bullish momentum post “Merge”, Krüger believes that this will depend on the strength of the price action. If Ethereum can run hot into the event, the price might be able to flip key resistance levels into support.
Can “The Merge” Trigger A New Crypto Bull Run?
Despite its importance, Krüger believes “The Merge” might be unable to push the crypto market into price discovery. Legacy financial markets are trending downside, alongside cryptocurrencies. This is the most important overhead resistance only a couple of days before this event. Krüger added:
Fundamentally the merge improves ETH attractiveness via lower energy consumption and more importantly vastly improved tokenomics (…). That is highly likely not enough to kickstart a bull market by itself. Need a bull market in equities for that. To me the idea of $ETH decoupling is what I call a pipedream.
If equities bounce with the CPI print, crypto will find further support. However, macro conditions might continue to remain unfavorable for the rest of 2022 as hinted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Presenting an opposite thesis, in the video below, our Editorial Director Tony Spilotro looks into the current market conditions and why a decline in Bitcoin dominance might hint at a new Altcoin Season. This could have positive implications for Ethereum price heading into “The Merge”. Take a look.
