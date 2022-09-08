Connect with us

European Central Bank set to join US Fed in giant rate hikes

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank is set to join the US Federal Reserve in making a huge interest rate hike on Thursday as it tries to stamp out record inflation – although it risks worsening a recession which, according to economists, is weighing on Europe.

The bank’s board of governors meeting isn’t about whether to raise its main benchmark for the 19 countries that use the euro, but by how much: between half a percentage point or three-quarters of a point. unprecedented, analysts said. The bank made its first hike in 11 years at its last meeting in July, raising rates by half a point when they usually only change by a quarter of a point.

The ECB, which once expected no rate hikes this year, tore up its roadmap in the face of record inflation of 9.1% last month, which was driven by soaring natural gas prices and lasted a long time. longer than expected. Inflation is well above the bank’s 2% target considered the healthiest for the economy.

The central bank’s rationale for a three-quarter point increase would be that “failure to act today would lead to bigger moves and higher costs in the future,” said Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management.

The price of natural gas – used to generate electricity, heat homes and run factories – has risen more than tenfold as Russia slowed deliveries as tensions mount over war in Ukraine. European politicians call it blackmailing their support for Kyiv.

The resulting inflation is making everything from groceries to utility bills more expensive, creating a cost of living crisis that will only get worse as many economists predict the euro zone will slide into recession at the end of this year and in 2023.

During her last press conference in July, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that according to the bank’s basic economic forecast, “there is no recession, neither this year nor next year. . Is the horizon darkened? Of course it is.

Raising interest rates is the typical central bank antidote for higher inflation. Higher rates influence the cost of credit throughout the economy, making it more expensive to borrow, consume and invest, which dampens demand for goods. The problem is that inflation comes not so much from the demand side, but from the supply side of the economy – the costs of oil and natural gas – which the ECB can’t do much about directly.

The ECB is lagging behind other central banks in raising interest rates, and analysts say it is now worried about its credibility as an inflation fighter, opening the possibility of rates rising faster than expected, even in a few weeks.

Its benchmark is 0.5% for loans to banks. The Fed’s main benchmark is 2.25% to 2.50% after several large rate hikes, including two by three-quarters of a point. The Bank of England’s key benchmark is 1.75%.

A senior ECB official, Isabel Schnabel, said last month that “determination” is better than “prudence”, which threatens to let inflation become embedded in people’s expectations for prices and wages. This is when it would be much more difficult to control.

Decisive action now offered the chance to stifle excessive inflation “even at the risk of weaker growth and higher unemployment”, said Schnabel, a member of the six-member board that manages the bank. from day to day, on August 27 at a federal conference. Reserve Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Price stability is the bank’s main mandate under the Treaty on European Union.

The ECB’s action would come “even at the cost of inflicting more short-term pain on households, workers and businesses,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank. “However, the ECB has good reason to be more aggressive.”

Otherwise, bringing down entrenched inflation “in the future could be even more costly,” he said.

Higher interest rates would help support the euro’s exchange rate against the dollar by increasing demand for euro-denominated investment assets. The recent drop in the Euro to less than $1 – due to soaring energy costs and deteriorating economic prospects – increases inflation as it makes imported goods more expensive.

Some believe the central bank is overreacting.

“There is a major risk that this determined approach by the ECB will lead not only to weaker growth and employment than today, but also to a level below that necessary to control inflation,” wrote Erik. F. Nielsen, Group Chief Economic Advisor at UniCredit Bank.

“Growing reputational concerns” could lead the ECB – and possibly the Fed as well – to overdo monetary tightening, he added.

“We are still struggling to see how aggressive rate hikes can bring down headline inflation in the eurozone,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief eurozone economist at ING Bank. “The economy is far from overheating and will almost inevitably fall into a winter recession, even without further rate hikes.”

Ross Douthat: Does Biden really believe we are in a crisis of democracy?

Strip away the weird semi-fascist optics, the creepy crimson lighting and the Marines standing sentinel, and the speech President Joe Biden gave on Thursday night outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall could have been given by other prominent Democrats throughout the Trump era.

The song is always the same: On the one hand, dire warnings about Trumpian authoritarianism and the need for all patriotic Republicans and independents to join the defense of American democracy; on the other, a strictly partisan agenda that offers few grounds for ideological truce, few real concessions to beliefs outside the liberal tent.

In this case, Biden’s speech conflated the refusal to accept election outcomes with opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage — implying that the positions of his own Catholic Church are part of a “MAGA Republican” threat to democracy itself — while touting a State of the Union-style list of policy achievements, a cascade of liberal self-praise.

The speech’s warning against eroding democratic norms was delivered a week after Biden’s own semi-Caesarist announcement of a $500 billion student-loan forgiveness plan without consulting Congress. And it was immediately succeeded by the news that Democrats would be pouring millions in advertising into New Hampshire’s Republican Senate primary, in the hopes of making sure that the Trumpiest candidate wins through — the latest example of liberal strategists deliberately elevating figures their party and president officially consider an existential threat to the Republic.

The ultimate blame for nominating those unfit candidates lies with the GOP electorate, not Democrats. But in the debate about the risks of Republican extremism, the debate the president just joined, it’s still important to judge the leaders of the Democratic Party by their behavior. You may believe that American democracy is threatened as at no point since the Civil War, dear reader, but they do not. They are running a political operation in which the threat to democracy is leverage, used to keep swing voters onside without having to make difficult concessions to the center or the right.

It’s easy to imagine a Biden speech that offered such concessions without giving an inch in its critique of Donald Trump. The president could have acknowledged, for instance, that his own party has played some role in undermining faith in American elections, that the Republicans challenging the 2020 result were making a more dangerous use of tactics deployed by Democrats in 2004 and 2016.

Or his condemnations of political violence could have encompassed the worst of the May and June 2020 rioting, the recent wave of vandalism at crisis pregnancy centers or the assassination plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh as well as MAGA threats.

Or instead of trying to simply exploit the opportunities that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has created for his party, he could have played the statesman, invoked his own Catholic faith and moderate past, praised the sincerity of opponents of abortion and called for a national compromise on abortion — a culture war truce, if you will, for the greater good of saving democracy itself.

You can make a case for Biden refusing these gestures (or a different set pegged to different non-liberal concerns). But that case requires private beliefs that diverge from Biden’s public statements: In particular, a belief that Trumpism is actually too weak to credibly threaten the democratic order, and that it’s therefore safe to accept a small risk of, say, a Trump-instigated crisis around the vote count in 2024 if elevating Trumpists increases the odds of liberal victories overall.

For actual evidence supporting such a belief, I recommend reading Julian G. Waller’s essay “Authoritarianism Here?” in the spring 2022 issue of the journal American Affairs. Surveying the literature on so-called democratic backsliding toward authoritarianism around the world, Waller argues that the models almost always involve a popular leader and a dominant party winning sweeping majorities in multiple elections, gaining the ground required to entrench their position and capture cultural institutions, all the while claiming the mantle of practicality and common sense.

As you may note, this does not sound like a description of the current Republican Party — a minority coalition led by an unpopular chancer that consistently passes up opportunities to seize the political center, a party that enjoys structural advantages in the Senate and the Electoral College but consistently self-sabotages by nominating zany or incompetent candidates, a movement whose influence in most cultural institutions collapsed in the Trump era.

If Jan. 6 and its aftermath made it easier to imagine a Trumpian GOP precipitating a constitutional crisis, they did not make it more imaginable that it could consolidate power thereafter, in the style of Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez or any other example. Which in turn makes it relatively safe for the Democratic Party to continue using crisis-of-democracy rhetoric instrumentally, and even tacitly boost Trump within the GOP, instead of making the moves toward conciliation and cultural truce that a real crisis would require.

Such is an implication, at least, of Waller’s analysis, and it’s my own longstanding read on Trumpism as well.

That reading may well be too sanguine. But in their hearts, Joe Biden and the leaders of his party clearly think I’m right.

Ross Douthat writes a column for the New York Times.

Apple Watch Ultra pre-order: Apple’s first rugged smartwatch starts at $799

This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.

Apple unveiled a brand new Apple Watch lineup: Apple Watch Ultra. The device is now available for pre-order and will ship on September 23.

Revealed alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Ultra offers a more robust Apple Watch experience with several features aimed at elite athletes, hikers and divers. The Ultra offers the largest and brightest Apple Watch display yet with a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire crystal. The device is more durable than ever with MIL-STD-810H certification for altitude, temperature and dust, as well as a higher water resistance rating up to EN13319 for diving. There’s also a new customizable action button that provides instant access to a range of features to suit your needs.

A main feature of the Apple Watch Ultra for outdoor types is increased battery life, now up to 36 hours per charge – double that of regular Apple Watch models – and which can be extended up to 60 hours with a new low – power setting.

The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 (£849, AU$1,299). We’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any Apple Watch Ultra deals as they appear.

Best Apple Watch Ultra pre-order deals

Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799

Apple/Dawnthea Lisco/CNET Price

Pre-order your Apple Watch Ultra from Apple to be among the first to try out its first rugged smartwatch. All configurations are $799 and will start shipping September 23

Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799

Apple

Place your Apple Watch Ultra pre-order on Amazon and receive yours on September 23.

Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Order: Apple's First Rugged Smartwatch Starts At $799

Apple

Best Buy now has all Apple Watch Ultra configurations up for preorder with release day shipping still available. You’ll also get four months free of Apple Fitness Plus, in addition to six months of Apple Music and four months of Apple News Plus for new or returning subscribers.

After a miserable ending to 2021, Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson prepare to begin a pivotal season

It was not the ending any of them had envisioned. As the Ravens trudged off their home field on a seasonably chilly afternoon in January, they were, officially, a losing team.

Over the previous six weeks, they had plummeted from the top playoff seed in their conference to out of the postseason altogether. They were the most injury-ravaged team in the NFL over the last 20 years.

They had just finished their miserable run by letting victory slip through their fingers in overtime against the hated Steelers and hobbled quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The 2021 Ravens had expected to vie for a Super Bowl berth behind the most exciting quarterback in the league, Lamar Jackson, and a defense stocked with elite performers.

Instead, Jackson watched from the sideline with an injured ankle, and the vaunted Ravens defense ranked last in stopping the pass. Moments after the final loss, they mustered some defiance: “Just watch how we bounce back,” safety Chuck Clark said.

But there was no way to spin the 2021 season as anything other than a setback.

Ten years have passed since the Ravens last appeared in and won the Super Bowl. They have fallen and risen and fallen again in that span. Jackson ushered in a new era of soaring expectations — so far unmet — when he replaced Joe Flacco halfway through the 2018 season.

As the Ravens prepare to begin a new season Sunday against the New York Jets, they’re preparing to play against Flacco for the first time. The presence of the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player will remind Baltimore fans, players and coaches of the passage of time and of the ambitions they have yet to fulfill with Jackson at the helm.

“I’ve always been impatient, ever since draft night,” Jackson said, when asked if he’s feeling greater urgency to reach the Super Bowl. “But you’ve still got to take it a practice at a time, a game at a time, a week at a time. You can’t peak too soon.”

This season looms as a pivotal chapter for a team that made the playoffs every year from 2018 to 2020, led the league in victories in 2019 — and fell on its face last season.

“Every year that you have your franchise quarterback in place is pivotal,” said Hall of Fame wide receiver and CBS analyst James Lofton, who will help call Sunday’s game. “You’ve got probably a dozen teams that feel they have the quarterback to take them deep into the playoffs, and if you get there, the Super Bowl is a game away.”

With a healthier roster and a highly regarded draft class on hand to aid Jackson, the Ravens are primed to rebound, picked by most national analysts to return to the playoffs.

But Jackson will seemingly play out the fifth and final year of his first contract after he and the Ravens failed in the offseason to agree on a long-term extension. He will risk his health without the benefit of hundreds of millions of dollars in financial security. The Ravens will plow ahead without any guarantee that their most important player will be in Baltimore for years to come.

If anyone with the team is disturbed by this reality, they are not letting on. If they are growing impatient with their inability to return to the Super Bowl, they’re not showing that, either.

They cannot afford to, said coach John Harbaugh, one of the few cogs still in place from the last championship team.

“Every game, all teams bring everything they’ve got, and they’re all very talented teams,” Harbaugh said, hewing to the in-the-moment philosophy he has always espoused. “You have to be your best — and it’s not just being your best in terms of being fired up, or being emotionally ready, or being tough — you have to be at your best execution-wise. You have to be on point, you have to be sharp in order to win the game.”

In other words, if the Ravens obsess over their big picture, they just might slip up against the perpetually downtrodden Jets and put themselves in a hole to start the season.

There is first-day-of-school anticipation for the Ravens, who played so much of last season without their full team. Between that and the fact that they used few starters in the preseason this year, you could argue they have not played at anything resembling full strength in almost two years. So there is excitement and trepidation as they prepare to rip the dust cover off the 2022 edition.

“The good thing about having a bad year, as a team or as an individual, is that you’ve just got a lot to look forward to this year,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said.

However, the Ravens are still not at full strength. Former All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Jackson’s chief protector, is practicing again, but might not play in the opener after missing 28 of the team’s last 29 games with an ankle injury that required multiple surgeries. Do-everything linebacker Tyus Bowser and hard-charging running back Gus Edwards won’t be available until at least the fifth game of the season as they recover from serious injuries. Promising rookie pass rusher David Ojabo probably won’t play until the second half of the season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

Still, they’re not reeling from a fresh batch of catastrophic injuries, as they were at this point last year. The pass defense expects to be back at full strength, with former All-Pros Humphrey and Marcus Peters at the corners, new addition Marcus Williams patrolling the back line and rapidly improving linebacker Odafe Oweh rushing off the edge. On offense, they fortified their line with first-round draft pick Tyler Linderbaum and durable right tackle Morgan Moses. They expect 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman to step forward as a No. 1 wide receiver. Rookie Isaiah Likely, a breakout star in the preseason, should form a deadly tight end duo with All-Pro Mark Andrews. Running back J.K. Dobbins, who missed last season with a torn knee ligament, has moved more quickly by the day as he readies for the opener.

So much comes back to Jackson, the alpha and omega of the Ravens since he led them to the playoffs as a rookie in 2018. His unmatched creativity gives them a chance to score on any play or win any game. But he grew increasingly skittish last year behind a patchwork offensive line that failed to protect him. His season was headed in the wrong direction even before it ended with the ankle injury he suffered in Cleveland in December.

“He needs to get back to the form he had in 2019 and 2020,” Lofton said. “That’s single-digit interceptions. You keep that number low, with their defense playing the way we expect it to play, you can win a lot of games.”

Can Jackson reverse his and the Ravens’ fortunes, even as the outside world obsesses over his contract? Is he worried that one misstep in a game could upset his financial future?

“I mean, it was a pretty big risk last season, the year before,” he said. “This season, it’s going to be the same thing. But I’m just playing football; anything can happen. … I’m keeping God first and playing ball, just like I’ve been doing.”

“The way he’s doing everything is just top notch. This is going to be a big, big year for him,” Andrews said. “But let this man live; let him live his life. He’s a good dude.”

Despite the Ravens’ dreadful finish last season, several veterans either joined or rejoined them in the offseason, believing this franchise, led by Jackson, can deliver a Super Bowl ring.

“You know the history of the Ravens, the winning streaks, the playoff runs and things like that,” said Moses, who spent the first eight years of his career with Washington and with the lowly Jets. “But I would say, in my first practice of OTAs, we covered every base that normally teams don’t cover; we covered every situation, and that’s winning football. So, when I left that first practice, I was like, ‘Dang, this is what a championship practice feels like.’”

Those familiar with Baltimore football history will recall that Flacco delivered the biggest prize in the sport at the same juncture of his career, Year 5 with a contract extension unsigned. A month after he led the Ravens to the promised land, he agreed to the richest deal in NFL history.

Teammates foresee a similar narrative unfolding a decade later.

“We’re going to get it,” pass rusher Justin Houston said as he looked ahead to his 12th professional season. “I’m going to speak it into existence. That means everything. That’s why we’re here; that’s why you work together as one team, as one goal. The common goal is to get that ring. That’s why I’m here still playing, still chasing that ring.”

()

In Nice and Rennes, two people killed by the police after refusing to comply: what do we know?

A man killed in Nice, and a woman died in Rennes: in less than 24 hours, two people were killed by police fire during two refusals to comply. Following a banal roadside check in one case and an anti-drug operation in the other, giving rise to the opening of several investigations and relaunching the debate on the conditions under which the police can use of their weapons.

Controversy over traffic control in Nice

On the Côte d’Azur, it was the driver of a stolen vehicle of Tunisian nationality who lost his life after being spotted around 4:30 p.m. by a road safety brigade. The latter having seen him “zigzag dangerously” on the expressway which bypasses Nice, according to the Departmental Directorate of Public Security (DDSP).

The police signaled the driver to follow them, but the vehicle accelerated and took an exit lane. “Stuck in the flow of traffic”, the fleeing vehicle would then have turned around to find itself facing the police car, which it would have struck several times”, still according to the DDSP. One of the police officers, down on the road, then fired “once”, according to another police source. The driver, despite attempts at resuscitation, died at the scene.

The driver “is a Tunisian in his thirties, living in our region for a year,” said Anthony Borré, first deputy mayor of Nice, to AFP. “He was driving without a license on board a stolen vehicle registered in the Var”, added the elected official, who published photos of the damaged vehicles. The passenger in the vehicle, also in his thirties and whose nationality was not specified, was arrested.

The two police officers, slightly injured in the collision between the two vehicles, were taken to hospital. Two investigations have been opened by the Nice prosecutor’s office, deputy prosecutor Maud Marty told AFP: a first, entrusted to the Departmental Security, for attempted homicide on a person holding public authority; a second, by the IGPN (the police force), for manslaughter by the police officer who fired the shot. The latter was taken into custody on September 8, reports France Info.

In a tweet, the mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi said he gave his “full support to the agents” of the national police of the Alpes-Maritimes, “in the face of a driver who deliberately drove into them”. According to Christian Estrosi, “refusals to comply are a crime and are on the increase” and Nice municipal police officers have thus been confronted with two “particularly violent” crimes of this type during the past 24 hours.

In contrast to this version, a video relayed on social networks was taken up by the LFI deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis David Guiraud, who questioned the version of the police. “Which life was in danger at the time of the shooting?” he asked. “When the unions say self-defense, reality says summary execution”, outbid the lawyer Arie Halimijoined by the journalist Marc Endelweld.

In Rennes, an anti-drug operation

The case came just hours after a 22-year-old woman was killed and a 26-year-old man injured in Rennes on September 7, again by a police officer’s single shot, this time during an interception conducted as part of an anti-drug operation.

Around 1 a.m., a police officer allegedly used his service weapon “once” while colleagues from the Rennes judicial police and the Nantes Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) were carrying out the interception of a vehicle “as part of an investigation for an offense against the legislation on narcotics”, reported the prosecutor of Rennes, Philippe Astruc.

The driver, known to the police for drug trafficking, was shot in the arm. Arrested and placed in police custody, the man was briefly examined at the hospital for his injury and had already been released on the morning of September 7. Hit by ricochet, his passenger, on the other hand, died despite the intervention of the emergency services. Resident in Rouen, the 22-year-old woman, companion of the driver, was unknown to the judicial services.

According to Yoann Leandri, deputy regional secretary of the western zone of the UNSA Police union, “the offender came deliberately to hit the police device by using the vehicle at very high speed as a weapon by destination”. “By rushing into the police, the driver put their lives in danger, said to the Parisian David Leveau, of the SGP-Police Bretagne union, saw it as “self-defense” against “a dangerous individual who had nothing to lose”.

In addition, “a quantity of narcotics of 111 grams of cocaine was found near the scene”, in a bag that a police officer saw “being thrown from the vehicle” following an initial intervention by a police officer inviting, gun in hand, the driver to get out of his vehicle, said the prosecutor of Rennes. In addition to the initial proceedings for drug trafficking, two investigations were opened in this case: one by the IGPN, for intentional violence resulting in death without the intention of giving it, another by the judicial police of Rennes, for attempted of homicide against a person holding public authority.

Police face rise in refusals to comply

Questioned on France Info on September 8, the director general of the national police Frédéric Veaux affirmed that “it is never the police who are at the origin of what is happening”, adding that the French police “is confronted more and more with situations during which it is obliged to implement means to protect itself, defend itself or put an end to a certain number of offences”. The controversy continued on the subject between the deputy Nupes of Essonne Antoine Léaument, according to whom “no refusal to comply deserves death”, and the policeman Abdoulaye Kanté, accusing him of being “like habit […] quick to accuse the police” and to encourage “hatred of the police”.

According The Parisian, 27,756 cases of refusal to comply were reported by the police in 2021. In these situations, the police used their weapons 157 times and the gendarmes 44 times. According to a Senate report from October 2021, the number of refusals to comply has increased by 28% in the space of five years.

Chef Mik German: Twin Cities is a burgertopia, here’s how to navigate it

It is time that we in the Twin Cities acknowledge that we are living in a burgertopia. There are so many unbelievable burgers here that those of us that are passionate about burgers constantly argue about which are better than others. The truth is there are countless burgers and burger joints that deserve that top spot. It is just a matter of what you are looking for.

As a person who loves burgers (and when I say love I mean I would eat a burger for all three meals in a day), I have plenty of suggestions. Want a serious smashie? Go to Chips Clubhouse or hit up the Angry Line Cook’s food truck. Need a big thick patty? Come see me at 328 Grill. Shameless plug, I know, but to be honest, I clearly love burgers and love feeding people with the same passion for burgers that I have.

Want a basic cheeseburger? Go to Lion’s Tap. Want our iconic juicy lucy? Get to the Nook for a Juicy Nookie or to Boomin BBQ for their new smoked juicy lucy. Want something upscale? Check out Parlour or Baldamar. If you are like me, you might want a bunch of options where you can eat your way through an entire burger menu. If that is the case, I suggest King’s Place in Miesville or one of the Northern Tap Houses (Lakeville or Plymouth).

The point here is that you can find the burger you crave anytime you want it, you just have to know where to look. Social media can be a wonderful tool — there are some pretty fantastic local burger-indulgent Facebook groups that you should go find (MSP Burgers, for instance, has almost 14,000 members).

There are so many good burgers in the Twin Cities that I could try a new burger every day for a month and not run out of exceptional options and that is truly the point of this all.

For me, there are five things that every good burger needs, and this applies to restaurant- or home-cooked burgers.

1. By far the most important, and my biggest complaint when I go out for a burger: Season your meat! If all you want to use is salt and pepper that is OK, but it had better not be regular, old table salt. Kosher is my go-to but any coarse salt will get the job done. Season your burger then season it a little more, trust me it needs more than you are using. Also, there are a lot of locally made seasoning companies out there that could enhance your burger game at home. Ask your butcher what they use.

2. Use good quality beef. No frozen patties, honestly not even pre-pattied burgers (unless from a local butcher shop who makes them in-house) if you want to be taken seriously. At the minimum, use an 80/20 grind but I prefer 75/25, because fat is flavor, people! Again, buy local. Tim and Tom’s Speedy Market in St. Paul is my go-to butcher shop — their gourmet burger blend is exceptional.

3. Every burger needs a proper vessel. Find a local bakery (do you see a theme here?) — you will smell the fresh bread before you are even through the door. I have long been a fan of Grandma’s Bakery in White Bear Lake — their brioche bun is delightful.

4. Cheese! Cheese is what really brings a burger together for me. For burgers, straight-up American cheese is where it is at. It melts so well, it is gooey, it is what I want on a burger. If you decide on a different cheese make sure that it is serving a purpose. Please do not put gouda on a burger just because you like it, or worse because it sounds like a cool cheese for a burger. If you do not understand what I am talking about, go to the El Norte Kitchen food truck when they have burgers on the menu and check out their house-made
pepper jack. That stuff is what dreams are made of.

5. Finally, you need balance. Chefs talk about balance in food all the time. Unfortunately, sometimes we forget balance when it comes to our burgers. Salt, fat, acid, and heat make for a great burger. Some examples of acid? Pickles, of course, but also adding vinegar or citrus to a sauce.

Do these things at home, and you will kill the burger game. Otherwise, find locally-owned restaurants and food trucks that follow these guidelines — there are plenty!

Memphis shot suspect Ezekiel D. Kelly in custody after police say a man killed 4 people while driving, police say

Memphis, TN — Memphis, Tennessee, police say a man who drove through the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hour-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place on Wednesday, was arrested.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder in 2020, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven, the spokeswoman for police, Karen Rudolph. Memphis Police Superintendent Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said charges were pending at a news conference early Thursday.

Four people were killed and three others injured in seven shootings across Memphis, Davis said. The rampage began at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday and continued until around 8:30 p.m.

There were at least eight crime scenes: the seven shootings and the carjacking of a Dodge Challenger in Southaven, Mississippi, Davis said. Kelly was arrested when he crashed during a high-speed chase after the carjacking in Southaven, located south of Memphis.

This was around two hours after police sent out an alert saying a man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for several shootings in the city. Police say he later killed a woman in Memphis and took her gray Toyota SUV, which he left behind during the Dodge Challenger hijacking in Southaven. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook.

As the gunman terrorized Memphis, public bus service was suspended and a downtown stadium where a minor league baseball game was taking place was locked down. Friends and relatives were frantically calling and texting each other to check on everyone’s safety. Television stations interrupted their regular coverage to keep viewers informed.

Police received “a lot of tips” from the public during the ordeal, Davis said.

The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near campus. Rhodes College, which is about 4 miles from the university, has advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.

The area where Kelly was arrested was about 11 miles from the University of Memphis and about 12 miles from Rhodes College.

“If you don’t have to go outside, stay inside until this is resolved,” Memphis police said on Twitter, ahead of the arrest.

Police have not discussed a motive or revealed the identities of those killed or injured. It was too early in the investigation to discuss how the suspect used the weapon or firearms in the shooting, said Ali Roberts, acting assistant special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, the tobacco, firearms and explosives in Memphis.

Memphis has been rocked by several high-profile killings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in his driveway, the shooting of an activist during a dispute over money and the murder of a woman who was abducted while on a predawn errand.

“I understand it feels like so much violence and hurt in such a short time,” Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle said on Twitter. “We are so much more than that.”

In February 2020, Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous crime and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, according to court records. The circumstances of the case were not immediately known.

Records show he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in April 2021 to three years. Kelly was released from prison in March, 11 months after his conviction, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

