Far-left Memphis prosecutor calls Eliza Fletcher’s murder an ‘isolated attack’

Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy (D), an advocate for far-left getaway policies, said the murder of kindergarten teacher and mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher is only an “isolated attack by a stranger”.

Last Friday, Fletcher was abducted around 4:20 p.m. while jogging on the University of Memphis campus by an individual in a dark-colored GMC Terrain. Her body was discovered Monday evening, about 12 kilometers from where she was abducted, and authorities confirmed her death the next morning.

Convicted felon Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher. Abston is expected to be brought before a judge on Wednesday and is due to appear again on Thursday.

Mulroy, who recently beat Republican Amy Weirich in the Shelby County prosecutor’s race, this week called Fletcher’s killing “an isolated attack by a stranger.”

Abston, however, has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1995, when he was just 12 years old. Abston appeared in court on criminal charges in 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999 for “robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and rape,” according to court documents via the Memphis Trade Call.

In 2000, Abston, then 16, abducted Memphis attorney Kemper Durand at gunpoint and forced him into the back trunk of a vehicle with his accomplice Marquette Cobbins.

As Durand was taken to a Mapco gas station, Abston ordered him to withdraw cash from an ATM. At the same time, an armed guard from the Memphis Housing Authority entered the station, prompting Durand to cry out for help.

The two kidnappers fled but were both taken into custody and subsequently convicted of Durand’s kidnapping. During the trial, Durand told the court that Abston was the main instigator of the kidnapping, and Cobbins pleaded with him to let the lawyer go.

The judge sentenced Cobbins to a lighter sentence of seven and a half years in prison, and he was eligible for parole 18 months later. Abston received a 24-year prison sentence in 2000, but was released from prison on parole after serving 20 years of his 24-year sentence.

Although Mulroy said the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office opposes Abston’s early parole release, he opposes the state’s “truth in determining sentencing” which came into force this year to ensure that violent criminals like Abston serve their full sentence rather than being released early. word.

Similarly, Mulroy also said he supports bail reforms similar to those imposed in New York, New York, where accused felons are quickly released from jail without ever having to post bail.

“We need to get out of the status quo where hundreds and hundreds of people are languishing behind bars…who have not been convicted of any crime, often non-violent offences, for the sole reason that they cannot pay bail in species,” Mulroy said. in an interview in July.

Mulroy has been bolstered in his run this year against incumbent Weirich with help from far-left jailbreak organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Real Justice PAC.

BlackLivesMatter organizer Shaun King, along with socialist activist Becky Bond and others, founded Real Justice PAC to support candidates like Mulroy who oppose cash bail and want lighter prison sentences in favor of “restorative justice”.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Mulroy tried to appeal as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, suggesting he strongly opposes Abston’s early release from prison, even though he doesn’t support the law. of the state on truth in sentencing.

“If he served his full sentence, we don’t know what would have happened after that, but clearly this particular crime would not have taken place,” Mulroy said.

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson said Fletcher’s case encompasses the jailbreaking agenda of far-left politicians and activists. Carlson said:

The good people who lived in Memphis a century ago would never believe what happened to the city they built. They would cry if they saw it. It will be the experience of every American before long. Our entire country will be Memphis if we don’t end this madness now with as much force as necessary.

What a beautiful person, a teacher who sings for her students. Eliza Fletcher was killed by a career criminal. Lives like his are lost because we care more about criminals than law-abiding citizens.

On the night of Fletcher’s abduction, police allege Abston stalked the area for about half an hour. When Abston allegedly abducted Fletcher, police said there was a struggle between the two before Fletcher was forced into Abston’s vehicle.

Hours after Fletcher was abducted, eyewitnesses said they saw Abston cleaning the interior of his dark-colored SUV with floor cleaner. Investigators focused on Abston as the suspected suspect when they found a Champion sandal with his DNA on it. Even after his arrest, Abston did not reveal the whereabouts of Fletcher’s body.

In another case, Abston is accused of stealing another woman’s wallet and using her credit cards the day before Fletcher was murdered. He was charged with identity theft, theft of property of $1,000 or less and unlawful possession of credit cards.

Eliza Fletcher was a mother of two children and was married to her husband, Richie, before his death. She is the granddaughter of Joseph Orgill III, the founder of Orgill Inc., a billion dollar hardware company.

Fletcher was also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, an all-girls academy, where she taught kindergarten.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved teacher, colleague and friend Liza Fletcher. Our hearts go out to the Fletcher, Orgill and Wellford families,” the school said in a statement on Facebook, mourning his death.

Abston is currently being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

