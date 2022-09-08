Fed’s Evans: Labor markets are tight, inflation is high

Manchester United new boy Antony had plenty to celebrate as he started his Premier League career at Old Trafford with a bang.

Just three days after completing his £86million move from Ajax, the 22-year-old winger opened his goalscoring account for United just 35 minutes after Sunday’s resounding 3-1 victory over leaders the Arsenal league.

With his club debut, his first goal and three hidden points already to his name, Antony also had the honor of becoming the 100th Brazilian to play in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

The very first Brazilian to play Premier League football was Coventry City’s Isaias Soares, who made his top flight debut in a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the second match of the 1995-96 season.

Despite being something of a football pioneer, the former Benfica striker didn’t make much of an impact in England and only made a handful of appearances for the Sky Blues before returning to the club. Portugal with Campomaiorense in 1997.

Yet he opened the door to his compatriots, with 99 other native Brazilians following suit and advancing to the Premier League over the next 27 years – Antony, of course, being the most recent.

While Isaias may have struggled to settle in the Midlands, many Brazilian players have enjoyed successful spells in the Premier League. Here’s a look at who fared the best during their time in the English top flight.

Antony’s debut for Manchester United was memorable, scoring in the 3-1 win over Arsenal. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The most successful Brazilian player in Premier League history is still active and continues to add to his tally, having recently scored in Liverpool’s 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in late August.

The 30-year-old striker has already scored three goals in five league appearances this season, having also found the net twice in the Reds’ recent 9-0 exit from Bournemouth.

Most assists: Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (49 assists in 236 games)

Comfortably the most productive Brazilian player to ever grace the Premier League, Firmino is also the undisputed leader atop the all-time assists chart.

Willian is second with 38 assists in total and, having just returned to the Premier League by signing for newly promoted Fulham, there is a chance the former Chelsea and Arsenal winger could close the gap this season.

Roberto Firmino has scored 123 Premier League goals since joining Liverpool in 2015. Xinhua via Getty Images

Most appearances: Fernandinho, Manchester City (264 games)

Fernandinho first came to the Premier League when he signed for City in June 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk. 37.

It’s probably no surprise that he’s the most decorated Brazilian in Premier League history, winning five league titles (as well as seven domestic cups) before leaving for Athletico Paranaense at the end of the season. 2021-22 season.

Most clean sheets: Ederson, Manchester City (94 clean sheets in 188 games)

There really hasn’t been an abundance of Brazilian goalkeepers to play in the Premier League over the past 30 years with City keeper Ederson leading the way in a limited field of just five saves for netting a shutout.

Alisson of Liverpool is second with 66 clean sheets to his name while Heurelho Gomes of Tottenham and Watford (53), Julio Cesar of Queens Park Rangers (5) and Neto of Bournemouth (1) complete the summary.

Alisson, however, is the only one in that group to score a Premier League goal, with his smashing header to seal a late 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion in May 2021, helping his club qualify for the Champions League .

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has kept a clean sheet in exactly half of his Premier League appearances to date. Getty Images

Most Brazilians by club

Chelsea and Manchester City have jointly fielded more Brazilians in Premier League games than any other club, with the two giving appearances to 13 players each.

Chelsea debuted in the English top flight in Willian, Thiago Silva, Kenedy, David Luiz, Ramires, Oscar, Alex, Filipe Luis, Alexandre Pato, Juliano Belletti, Emerson Thome, Mineiro and Lucas Piazon. Brazilian-born striker Diego Costa signed for Les Bleus in the summer of 2014, but had moved to Spain the previous year.

City have had Fernandinho, Ederson, Danilo, Gabriel Jesus, Fernando, Geovanni, Elano, Jo, Robinho, Maicon, Sylvinho, Kayky and Glauber who have all played for them in the Premier League over the years.

Arsenal are close behind with 12 Brazilian players, but they are close to closing in on Chelsea and City at the top of the list when 19-year-old new signing Marquinhos makes his first flight for the Gunners.

Largest transfer fee paid/received

The aforementioned Antony is on record as the most expensive Brazilian signing in Premier League history with Manchester United parting ways with £86m to sign the striker from Ajax earlier this month.

It comfortably eclipsed the previous record set when United paid £70million to sign deep midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid just days before.

The most expensive Brazilian to leave the Premier League for elsewhere is Philippe Coutinho, who netted Liverpool somewhere in the region of £142m when he left to join Barcelona in January 2018.