Gophers football vs. Western Illinois: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
WESTERN ILLINOIS at MINNESOTA
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 65 degrees, partly cloudy, 7 mph south wind
Betting favorite: Minnesota, -37.5
Records: Gophers are 1-0 after a 38-0 dismantling of Jerry Kill-coached New Mexico State on Sept. 1. The Leathernecks are 0-1 after a 42-25 loss to Tennessee Martin, which is ranked 14th in the FCS Top 25 poll. Fleck is 15-1 in nonconference games, with the one loss coming to Bowling Green a year ago, while Myers Hendrickson is 0-1 overall as head coach at Western Illinois.
History: Minnesota is 1-0 all time against Western Illinois. In 2013, the Leathernecks led 12-7 before Minnesota strung together three rushing touchdowns to pull away and win 29-12.
Key matchup: Terell Smith vs. Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-1 cornerback is brimming with confidence after his strong preseason camp and interception against NMSU. He’ll be tested by the 6-4 receiver coming off a career game against UT-Martin.
Who has the edge?
Gophers offense vs. Western Illinois defense: Minnesota put up 485 yards against NMSU, while Western Illinois gave up an enormous 577 to UT-Martin. RBs Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts combined for 221 yards and three touchdowns in their return from season-ending injuries a year ago. Western Illinois struggled against 220-pound UT-Martin tailback Zak Wallace last week (139 yards and three TDs). … The Gophers had 23 passing targets, with six (26 percent) going to tight ends in Week 1. The U had 10 total pass catchers, and WR Daniel Jackson is expected to return to lineup “very soon,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. … QB Tanner Morgan and backups Athan Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer completed 69.5 percent of passes last week. They didn’t attempt a throw over 20 yards. … The Gophers’ remade offensive line didn’t give up a sack last week, while the Leathernecks defense didn’t register a sack. … LG Axel Ruschmeyer appeared to injure his left leg in the third quarter last week. Fleck said Ruschmeyer is “fine.” … Quinn Carroll won the starting job at right tackle due to his experience in three seasons at Notre Dame. … C John Michael Schmitz, a candidate for the Rimington Award, which goes to the nation’s best center, was Minnesota’s highest-graded lineman (86.5), per Pro Football Focus College. EDGE: Gophers
Gophers defense vs. Western Illinois offense: Minnesota limited New Mexico State to 33 offensive plays, which broke the program record for fewest in a game by seven snaps. While a lack of quality opponent must be factored in, it showed the U can again have a stifling defense after a top-10 finish a year ago. … Leathernecks QB Nick Davenport completed only 47 percent of his passes last week and was also the team’s leading rusher (62 yards). He entered the game in the third quarter after QB Henry Ogala competed 63 percent of his throws and added 23 yards on the ground. … Minnesota allowed only one explosive plays against New Mexico State. Western Illinois had six vs. UT Martin, and Gophers DC Joe Rossi said limiting big gains remains a point of emphasis. A discipled pass rush will help thwart the Leathernecks’ big-play threat, Rossi said. … The U played 11 D-linemen in the opener. It might not be that many most weeks this season, but they want to be fresh in fourth quarters. They had two sacks (Thomas Rush, Danny Striggow). … The Leathernecks passing game went through Brantley in Week 1. The grad transfer from Sacred Heart had six receptions for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns. “He’s got length,” Rossi said. “He’s got ball skills, he’s got soft hands. He goes up to get it.” No other Western Illinois pass-catcher had more than 34 yards against UT-Martin. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: Western Illinois K Mason Laramie had a field goal blocked last week. Minnesota K Matthew Trickett made his only attempt (26-yarder). U kickoff specialist Dragan Kesich had seven touchbacks. Brantley doubles as Western’s punt returner. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: With a rebuilding FCS-level program in town, the Gophers will be competing against their own standard to get to 2-0. Oh, and they also remember the Bowling Green debacle. Gophers, 42-3
Journeyman DE Jonathan Bullard ‘excited’ to be in line to start after Vikings traded Armon Watts
When Jonathan Bullard played at the University of Florida, he would hang out at the home of Gators defensive line coach Chris Rumph and defeat his son in Madden NFL video games. Now, he’s back with Rumph as a member of the Vikings.
Rumph was named Minnesota’s defensive line coach in February under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, and he played a role in the Vikings signing Bullard as a free agent. Now, the seventh-year defensive end is in line to be in the starting lineup for Sunday’s opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We were real cool, me and coach Rumph,” Bullard said of spending his senior season at Florida in 2015 with Rumph as his position coach. “Throughout the years, he’s always checked in with me, and it was like walking back to college when I walked back into the (Vikings defensive line room). … In college, he would have us over, and I got to know his family. I definitely beat his son in Madden.”
Chris Rumph II was in high school at the time, but things have turned out just fine for him in football. Rumph II, now 23, is entering his second season as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers.
When Bullard signed a one-year contract with the Vikings on June 2 for the minimum of $1.035 million, not much was expected of him. But he turned heads in training camp and during the preseason, and that played a role in Minnesota’s decision to waive first-string defensive end Armon Watts on Aug. 30. Watts was picked up the next day by Chicago.
The Vikings also acquired defensive end Ross Blacklock from Houston on Aug. 30, and he perhaps eventually could move into the starting lineup after he learns the playbook. But for now, Bullard is listed as first string, has been working all week with the first team, and expects to start Sunday.
“I’m excited,” Bullard said. “I had a pretty good camp. (Starting) means that coaches put trust in me. They’ve seen something they like, and I just want to continue to do what I was doing.”
Bullard is a journeyman who has ample experience in the 3-4 scheme, which the Vikings now play under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. After being a third-round draft pick by Chicago in 2016, Bullard has been with the Bears from 2016-18, Arizona in 2019, Seattle in 2020 and Atlanta last season.
He has started just 15 of the 70 NFL games he has played. But he did start four of the first eight games he played last season for the Falcons before he was bogged down by injuries and got into just one more 2021 game as a reserve.
“I went to Atlanta, and it was the same thing,” Bullard said. “People didn’t expect much, and I ended up starting. … I know what I’m capable of. I think I showed (the Vikings) what I’m capable of.”
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Bullard is known as a run stopper, one reason why he’s being looked as a starter. But he figures to be replaced on passing downs.
“He brings a tremendous amount of experience,” said Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota’s other first-string defensive end. “He’s a superstar in the run game. I’m looking forward to seeing him produce this weekend.”
Bullard is hoping to stick around Minnesota for awhile. But if he runs into Rumph II again and he wants to get revenge in Madden, perhaps the results might be different.
“He might beat me now because I don’t play as much as I used to,” Bullard admitted.
Hurricane Kay brings rain and thunderstorms to Southern California
While Hurricane Kay is expected to slow down and move away from Southern California, the very first effects of this storm could arrive in Los Angeles as early as Thursday.
At present, Kay is a formidable Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds reaching speeds of 105 mph. It triggered a hurricane warning for the western portion of central Baja California, tropical storm warnings for the entire east coast of Baja California, and a tropical storm watch from northern Baja California to the US-Mexico border.
A hurricane is not expected to remain as it approaches Southern California. In fact, it is expected to slow down and turn left toward the Pacific Ocean as it rounds its initial approach. However, the positioning of the storm may place Southern California in the right front quadrant which typically sees heavy rainfall and brings potential for severe weather.
Heavy rain brings the possibility of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County and parts of the Inland Empire.
The beaches between Orange County and the Palos Verdes Peninsula can have 5-6 foot waves which can create dangerous rip currents making swimming in these areas especially dangerous.
While Kay is expected to arrive Thursday, the bulk of the system will occur Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings the possibility of more rounds of cloud, showers and thunderstorms. The storm is expected to subside around Monday creating a chance to usher in fall weather with cooler and calmer conditions.
At this time, Kay is not expected to make landfall in Southern California as a tropical storm. The last tropical storm to directly hit California was on September 25, 1939. During that month, four tropical storms affected southern California.
A huge heat wave, which scorched Southern California for days, led to the onslaught of tropical storms.
Grub5
‘Hockeyland’ documentary opens Friday. Here’s where to see it.
“Hockeyland,” a documentary feature that follows two northern Minnesota high school hockey teams through the 2019-20 season, will open in Minnesota movie theaters Friday, Sept. 9.
The film had premiere screenings in February and has been featured in several national film festivals.
Here are metro-area theaters with confirmed bookings starting Friday, in alphabetical order by city, according to distributor Greenwich Entertainment:
- Andover 10
- Champlin 14
- Emagine Eagan 15
- East Bethel 10
- Southdale Center 16 (Edina)
- Marcus Elk River 17
- Marcus Hastings 9
- Hudson (Wis.) 12
- Lakeville 21
- MSP Film at the Main (Minneapolis)
- Marcus Oakdale 7
- Plymouth Grand 14
- Willow Creek 12 (Plymouth)
- Marcus Rosemount 10
- AMC Rosedale 14 (Roseville)
- Highland 2 (St. Paul)
- White Bear Township 17
- Woodbury 10
“Hockeyland” was directed by Tommy Haines, who co-produced the film with JT Haines (his brother) and Andrew Sherburne. Their company, Northland Films, is billing “Hockeyland” as the third feature in a trilogy of hockey movies including a 2008 pond hockey feature and a 2010 film about the U.S. hockey team that won gold in the 1960 Winter Olympics. Tommy and JT Haines grew up playing hockey in Mountain Iron.
Fed’s Evans: Labor markets are tight, inflation is high
President of the Chicago Fed. Evans speaks and says:
- Labor markets are tight, inflation is high
- The labor market will slow
- we are rapidly raising interest rates
- first task is to bring inflation down to 2%
- expects US GDP growth to be around 1/2% this year
- we will manage this year with positive growth, an unemployment rate likely to increase
- optimist can avoid recession
- what about the global economic slowdown and Europe suffering the consequences?
- shouldn’t settle for US outlook given global slowdown
- also worry that inflation expectations are spiraling out of control
- I expect inflation to drop
cnbctv18-forexlive
High school football: Friday’s Week 2 predictions
Lakeville North (1-0) at Lakeville South (1-0), 7 p.m.
Upset alert! Lakeville South’s 22-game winning streak could be in serious jeopardy when the Cougars welcome their cross-town rival into their stadium on Friday. The Panthers matched the Cougars’ physicality in a 12-0 loss last fall. Lakeville North has since gotten significantly more dangerous offensively with the installation of Riley Grossman as quarterback. The Panthers nearly knocked Eden Prairie off in last year’s playoffs, and could score a big upset this week. Our pick: Lakeville North 17, Lakeville South 14
East Ridge (0-1) at Stillwater (1-0), 7 p.m.
Two East Metro teams again with big aspirations within the 6A football scene. Stillwater scored an impressive comeback road win in Week 1 against an always-game Centennial team, while East Ridge was a few mistakes away from going toe to toe with Eden Prairie. Max Shikenjanski and Tanner Zolnosky represents one of the best quarterback matchups you’ll find in Minnesota. Our pick: Stillwater 27, East Ridge 24
Simley (1-0) at Hill-Murray (0-1), 7 p.m.
Sawyer Seidl ran 16 times for 175 yards and three scores in Hill-Murray’s tough Week 1 loss to Holy Angels, providing further evidence that he may just be the state’s best running back. But Seidl was relatively bottled up, by his standards, twice last season by Simley. Is the Spartans’ defense, which pitched a shutout in Week 1, again up for the challenge? Our pick: Simley 21, Hill-Murray 14
Farmington (1-0) at Eden Prairie (1-0), 7 p.m.
A rematch of a state quarterfinal from a year ago, Farmington seeks vengeance against one of the state’s premier programs. Eden Prairie’s offense demonstrated impressive balance in Week 1, but the Tigers have a scintillating playmaker in dual-threat quarterback Jonah Ask. Our pick: Eden Prairie 24, Farmington 14
River Falls (3-0) at Hudson (3-0), 7 p.m.
Identical undefeated starts set the stage for this classic rivalry to take on even greater meaning this week. The winner will stand alone as the clear favorite to win the Big Rivers Conference. River Falls has had rushing success with Jonah Severson — who has multiple rushing touchdowns in all three games — but will likely need to succeed in the passing game to move the ball against a Hudson defense that has allowed just seven points per game. Our pick: Hudson 21, River Falls 13
Last week: 8-2
