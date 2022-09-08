Hatchet Speed, already indicted on January 6, charged with firearms in Virginia

NEW YORK – Aaron Judge started the Game 1 comeback with his 55th home run leading the major leagues, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a grand slam in the last drink and the New York Yankees swept a Minnesota Twins doubleheader 5-4 and 7-1 Wednesday.

Kiner-Falefa fired up a 12th two-run in Game 1 with an RBI tied first single. He erased a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning of Game 2 when he sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left field seats. IKF returned its bat after the drive without a doubt, its first slam among 19 career homers.

Oswaldo Cabrera stopped an 0-for-25 slide with a game-ending single in Game 1. The Yankees pitched a ’90s team against the Twins — like in uniform numbers usually limited in spring training — and Kiner-Falefa played third base for the first time in two years.

Gerrit Cole (11-7) hit a season-high 14 in the night game, allowing five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. Carlos Correa homered in the third inning, and with the crowd chanting “Cheater!” in the seventh, Correa struck out two runners against Lucas Luetge, who earned his second save. Aaron Hicks added a three-run double in the eighth after Austin Davis beat the nos. batters 7-9.

New York (83-54) opened up a five-game AL East lead over second-placed Tampa Bay and clinched its 30th straight season despite an injury-depleted roster. The Yankees are 114-39 against the Twins since 2002, including the playoffs.

Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter were among those injured or unavailable.

Judge Aaron Adam Hunger/AP



Judge (#99) was joined by #95 (Cabrera), #91 (shortstop Oswald Peraza), #97 (reliever Ron Marinaccio) and #90 (center fielder Estevan Florial) to give the Yankees five players with jerseys in the 90s. Greg Weissert (3-0), who won Game 1, had a relatively low No. 85.

“You can see the energy they bring,” Domingo Germán, a Game 1 starter, said through an interpreter. “They bring so much energy to the clubhouse.”

Cabrera also ejected Gilberto Celestino to the plate in the 10th inning, his fifth assist since making his debut on August 17, and had a slippery catch on Gio Urshela.

“We like his composure and his makeup,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He is not scared.”

Peraza had his first four hits in the league in the doubleheader, including a pair of doubles.

Judge homered for the fourth straight game, resulting in a left-handed change in the fourth inning, the only blemish in Louie Varland’s otherwise outstanding major league debut.

Judge set the Yankees record for right-handed hitters by topping 54 home runs by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, also the AL mark and one more than Babe Ruth’s record 60. in 1927.

Varland, a 24-year-old right-hander, allowed three hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. He averaged 93.9 mph with 44 fastballs, mixing 19 shifts and 17 sliders.

“I’m glad it’s over because there’s a lot of anxiety,” the St. Paul native said. “I couldn’t really feel my legs the first batter. After that first out, things went back to normal.”

Louie Varland Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images



The judge reversed a change in the first.

“The perfect one to make my first strikeout,” Varland said.

He said the call “completely blindsided me”. Twenty-three family and friends were in attendance, visible from the third base side in a sparse crowd for Tuesday’s rain makeup.

“It’s like watching a movie. We’re just floating around. He deserves it so much,” said his mother, Kim. “It’s a huge joy. He’s been a fan forever and getting his hometown team is amazing, amazing.”

Minnesota, which entered 1 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland, had built a 3-0 lead.

Jose Miranda, a cousin of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, hit a two-run homer inside the left-field foul post in the first and Celestino had an RBI single in the third.

Gleyber Torres tied it at 3 with a two-run homer in the sixth against Griffin Jax.

After Celestino’s RBI single against Marinaccio gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead in the 12th, Weissert retired Correa on a popout and Miranda on a flyout.

Kiner-Falefa isolated Trevor Megill (3-3), stole second with one out and held on to third when Jose Trevino threw a single into right field and reached second in a preview. Cabrera anchored a curveball for an opposite field, two left outs that ended a 4 hour and 3 minute struggle.

WINNER

New York’s winning streak is just behind the big league record of 39 set by the Yankees from 1926 to 1964.

DEFENSE

Minnesota committed a season-high four errors in Game 1. LF Jake Cave threw Marwin Gonzalez to the plate in the last drink.

NO THANKS

The judge was walked four times in the twinbill, three intentionally.

START ME UP

Hicks failed on Ryan’s 13th pitch, the longest plate appearance for a Yankees player leading first since Derek Jeter’s flyout on Los Angeles Angels’ Jered Weaver’s 15th pitch on June 3, 2011.

MOVES

Twins: RHP nominated Jake Jewell for an assignment to open up a roster spot for Varland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) pitched a no-hitter inning with a walk and strikeout in his first rehab outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. …. Rizzo went on the injured list, retroactive to Saturday, due to headaches following an epidural injection for lower back pain. Donaldson was placed on the paternity list, RHP Luke Bard was designated for assignment, INF contract Ronald Guzmán was selected at Scranton, RHP Deivi García was recalled from the RailRiders and INF/OF Miguel Andújar was been elevated from Triple-A as the 29th man for the doubleheader.

NEXT

Former Yankee RHP Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10), pushed back a day with a sore hamstring tendon, is scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale for Minnesota. All-Star LHP Nestor Cortes (9-4, 2.68 ERA) could be activated following a groin sprain to start in New York.