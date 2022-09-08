News
Hiccups en route to 350 target for 2024, ministers Amit Shah warns
New Delhi:
BJP ministers who failed to carry out their assigned duties on the ground for the 2024 elections received a stern warning from party leader JP Nadda and chief strategist Amit Shah during a brainstorming session on Tuesday. Sources told NDTV that ministers who did not go to their allocated parliamentary constituencies for compulsory recognition were reprimanded by Mr Shah.
“We are there because of the organization. The government is there because of the organization. The organization should be preferred,” the ministers said, sources said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular. Anyone can win on behalf of Prime Minister Modi. they stated.
The BJP has set a target of 350 seats for 2024 and started planning 20 months before the elections. The party is particularly focused on the 144 constituencies it failed to win by narrow margins in 2019. The plan is to win at least 70 of those 144 seats, sources said.
“We need to win more seats than last time… In 2019, we have won 30% of the seats lost in 2014…In 2024, we have to win 50% of the seats lost in 2019,” sources quoted. Amit Shah says.
The BJP had won 303 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats in 2019 – the first time in decades that one party won a single majority. But more than 100 seats were won by the opposition, of which Congress got the maximum – 53 seats.
The 144 constituencies were allocated among ministers, who were asked to visit them regularly and gather comprehensive information.
The ministers were asked to know the state of the social protection schemes put in place, central or state, or even the number of beneficiaries. The information had to be uploaded to a web portal called “Saral”. Ministers have been asked to visit designated constituencies regularly, sources said. They were also told to divide their time between government and party work.
“A solid organizational base and the charisma of Prime Minister Modi will be the winning formula for 2024,” sources quoted Shah as saying.
Suburban lawmaker named CEO of MN Planned Parenthood
A suburban Minnesota state lawmaker has been named the new CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, which serves Minnesota and surrounding states.
Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, will replace CEO Sarah Stoesz, who served more than 20 years as head of the organization, the largest provider of sexual and reproductive healthcare, including abortions, and a giant in the politics of reproductive health.
Richardson, who describes herself as a “former patient” of Planned Parenthood, will head the organization that runs 28 clinics as America’s abortion landscape is altered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned the Roe v. Wade interpretation that abortions were guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.
“We are in a new era for abortion rights,” Richardson said in a video announcing the news Wednesday. “The new post-Roe world means that we can’t operate in the way we have for the last 50 years. We have to be focused on serving patients across our region and serving people from states that have banned abortion.”
When she assumes her new role this fall, Richardson will become the first Black person to head the organization at a time when reproductive health and treatment disparities between whites and non-whites has drawn increased attention.
NOT RESIGNING HOUSE SEAT
Richardson, an up-and-coming Democrat first elected in 2018 to serve residents of Mendota Heights, Sunfish Lake and Inver Grove Heights, said she would not resign her House seat, nor would she abandon her current campaign to be elected to the chamber again in November.
The decision immediately raised eyebrows since Planned Parenthood is a lobbying force at the Minnesota Capitol, especially among Democrats.
House members are allowed to have outside jobs, but they’re prohibited from being paid lobbyists under a permanent House rule. Additional rules and laws create a web of restrictions intended to prevent lawmakers from using their legislative influence to benefit their employer, and lawmakers from both parties have become ensnared in that realm over the years.
Having a lawmaker as the sole CEO of an organization as high profile as Planned Parenthood is exceptional, if not unprecedented, in recent history.
In statements Wednesday by Richardson and Planned Parenthood, they appear to be trying to steer clear of unseemly appearances by creating a separation between Richardson and any political advocacy done by the organization.
Since the early 2000s, Stoesz was registered as a state lobbyist for both Planned Parenthood’s national organization and its political advocacy arm in the Upper Midwest, according to state lobbying records. Her status as a lobbyist ended in July, months after Stoesz, 64, announced she would be stepping down.
Now, however, in an attempt to keep Richardson out of the business of lobbying her colleagues, Stoesz will stay on board as “the president of the political entities through the November elections,” Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Emily Bisek said in response to a Pioneer Press inquiry Wednesday.
“PPNCS is a nonprofit health care provider (a 501c3 organization),” Bisek wrote in an email. “Ruth will be coming on as CEO and leading PPNCS. We have separate legal entities for political work and lobbying. Ruth will not be involved in political work or lobbying while she holds her seat.”
RICHARDSON DEFENDS DECISION
Richardson also defended her decision to keep her seat and another two-year term by noting that she has been working as CEO of a different healthcare nonprofit, Wayside Recovery Center, which provides mental health and substance abuse services. Wayside has not reported any lobbying activities in Minnesota — unlike Planned Parenthood.
In its filings with the state, Planned Parenthood’s political action committee reports that it lobbies on the following subject matters: abortion rights, family planning, health care issues, women’s health and sexual health education. Richardson currently chairs the House Education Policy Committee.
“I expect to continue my service in the Minnesota House, should the constituents of our district grant me the honor,” Richardson said in a statement. “Minnesota has a citizen-led legislature. It is made up of educators, farmers, physicians, nurses, real estate agents, insurance professionals and many other professions. And we are fortunate for their expertise and perspectives. The legislature has clear processes to avoid conflicts of interest, which all members are expected to follow.”
GOP: ‘MASSIVE CONFLICT’
The Republican Party of Minnesota, which opposes abortion, blasted Richardson’s plan to wear both hats, calling it a “massive conflict of interest” in a statement.
“While she claims that she won’t be doing any political work or lobbying if reelected, that rings hollow when she is quoted as saying ‘we have a lot of work to do’ in the story announcing her hire,” communications director Nick Majerus said in the statement. “Make no mistake, the work she’s referring to is a purely political, extremist agenda that includes radical priorities like defunding the police.”
The latter is a reference to a 2020 statement by the national Planned Parenthood Action Fund, in which it announced it “stands with the Movement for Black Lives’ call to defund the police.”
Steve Bannon’s lawyer says Trump aide is traveling to New York to surrender
Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon talks to the media as he departs after his trial for contempt of Congress over his refusal to cooperate with the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, at the U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2022.
Michael McCoy | Reuters
Criminal defense attorney Steve Bannon said Trump’s former senior White House adviser was traveling to New York on Wednesday to prepare for a morning visit to face charges in a new indictment. ‘charge.
The attorney, Robert Costello, said Bannon would surrender to authorities at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Asked what criminal charges Bannon is expected to face, Costello told CNBC via email, “The indictment is sealed.”
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which will prosecute the case, has been investigating Bannon for possible violations of New York State criminal laws in connection with more than $25 million in funds raised for an effort to to build a wall on the US border with Mexico.
Bannon was arrested in August 2020 on federal charges along with three other men tied to the effort, which prosecutors say defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors. Federal prosecutors said at the time that Bannon received $1 million in funds from We Build the Wall and that to embezzle that money he used a separate nonprofit he had previously created to allegedly promote “Economic Nationalism and American Sovereignty”.
Bannon never went to trial in this federal case because he received a pardon from then-President Donald Trump just before Trump left office in January 2021. Presidential pardons do not protect people against prosecution for state charges.
In a statement Tuesday to NBC News, Bannon said New York “has now decided to pursue false charges against me 60 days before the midterm elections.”
“This is nothing more than partisan political militarization of the criminal justice system,” he said.
“I am proud to be a leading spokesperson for protecting our borders and building a wall to protect our country from drugs and violent criminals,” Bannon said in the statement. “They’re going after all of us, not just President Trump and myself. I’m never going to stop fighting. In fact, I haven’t started fighting yet. They’ll have to fight me first. kill.”
The New York case is the second ongoing criminal lawsuit Bannon faces.
In July, he was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.
Super Bowl champ greets Jones; Winter Park gets stranded | Football Insider
Jones High and Winter Park football teams were reminded of home while competing on the road against out-of-state opponents over the weekend.
The Tigers were treated to a tour of Cowboys Stadium and got a visit from former Jones player Nate Newton while in Texas ahead of a game vs. national power Duncanville.
Newton, a six-time Pro Bowl player and three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys, was inducted into the Black College Hall of Fame in June. He starred for Florida A&M as an offensive and defensive lineman from 1979-82.
It’s the second time Jones’ senior class has heard from Newton, who along with younger brother Tim Newton, spoke to the team before its state-championship game appearance in 2019. Tim Newton played at the University of Florida and for three NFL teams after graduating from Jones.
“They’ve been supportive and been around the program,” Jones coach Elijah Williams said. “It’s always huge when you’ve got alumni that did so well [in their careers] do things like that. It was awesome for the kids.”
The Tigers kept it close with Duncanville throughout the first half before losing 44-21. The Panthers rank No. 16 in the country in the MaxPreps Xcellent writers’ poll.
Dylan Wade rushed for 2 touchdowns in the second quarter and Derrick Rogers caught 7 passes for 134 yards and one score for Jones. Jayden Gillins intercepted a pass while Cory Andrews and Dallas Coy each recorded sacks.
The Tigers opened with a preseason loss against national No. 30 Miami Northwestern and a win at state runner-up Cocoa. Jones will use its bye this week to rest and recover in time for a Class 3M (Metro) district home opener against unbeaten Edgewater.
“When you play opponents like that, they’re easily going to expose weaknesses and some things you’ve got to fix,” Williams said. “The bye is perfect timing for us.”
Tough travels
It took four buses and 12 hours for Winter Park to return from an eventful trip to Suwanee, northeast of Atlanta.
The Wildcats were traveling south along I-75 on Saturday “somewhere between [the towns of] Macon and Tifton,” according to head coach Tim Shifflet, when their charter bus broke down.
“An unbelievably great trip turns into this,” Shifflet said with a laugh. “We were stranded and had to start scrambling for rides.”
Local police helped secure a school bus that was used to shuttle the team to a fast-food restaurant. While some hitched rides home with parents who made the trip by car, the rest of the group boarded a charter bus to Valdosta, where another bus awaited for the final 200-plus miles.
“Everything was smooth until then,” Shifflet said. “We had a great time during team meals and got to practice at a college facility, and then we go and win the game.”
Winter Park broke open a close contest at North Gwinnett, the No. 12-ranked team in Georgia, during a 31-19 win. Senior quarterback Aidan Warner celebrated his birthday that day by finishing 14-of-30 passing for 216 yards with 3 TD tosses to Oliver Van Dyke.
The Wildcats trailed 10-7 at halftime following a hard rain shower in the second quarter that Shifflet said was reminiscent of what’s being experienced early this season in the Orlando area.
North Gwinnett is coached by Bill Stewart, a former UCF linebacker and Orlando Predators arena football player. Stewart served as linebackers coach and travel coordinator at UCF from 1993-95 and was a history teacher and defensive coordinator at Apopka from 1995-98.
2-0 starts
Of the 67 football programs in the Orlando Sentinel coverage area, just 18 teams enter Week 3 with 2-0 records. That includes Lake Highland Prep, which has a bye this week.
Friday matchups between Sentinel Super 16 unbeatens include No. 2 Edgewater at No. 8 West Orange, No. 5 Boone at No. 7 Winter Park and No. 6 Lake Mary at No. 12 Oviedo.
Perhaps most surprising among the unbeaten bunch are Cypress Creek and Horizon. Cypress Creek hasn’t won more than two games in a season since going 3-7 in 2017. Horizon, in its second year, went 2-8 in 2021 without a senior class.
No. 14 Lake Minneola, Central Florida Christian Academy, Deltona, Faith Christian, Legacy Charter, The First Academy and Windermere Prep take 2-0 records on the road. No. 1 Seminole and Harmony are home this week.
TD Club honors
Sanford Seminole junior wide receiver Michael Key and West Orange senior defensive tackle Chris Ficka have been selected Orlando Touchdown Club players of the week for their individual efforts Friday.
Key broke two tackles before scoring a touchdown in overtime and finished with 10 catches for 236 yards and 3 scores during a 28-27 win at Kissimmee Osceola. Key was part of an offense that produced 493 yards against a defense boosting four senior Division I recruits.
Ficka did it all for West Orange on defense while tallying 10 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception during a 13-6 home win against 2021 state runner-up Apopka.
They join Week 1 players of the week DJ Scott of Oviedo and Jackson Bennett of Windermere Prep on Monday for formal recognition at The Tap Room at Dubsdread in Orlando.
Thursday football
CFCA plays at New Smyrna Beach (1-1) in the only Thursday contest featuring an area team. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live by Varsity Sports Network at VarsitySportsNetwork.org.
Senior running back Marcus McCrimmon Jr. has rushed 57 times for 439 yards and 6 TDs for CFCA. Seniors Justin Preaster and Lavon Hudson each has 2 TD receptions.
New Smyrna is the second Class 4S (Suburban) opponent for the Eagles in three weeks. CFCA opened the season with a 54-27 win at St. Cloud (1-1) on Aug. 26.
This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at [email protected].
1 in critical condition after shooting and robbing an armored car in San Leandro Kaiser, police say; suspect on the loose
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) — A suspect remains at large after a shooting at Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro on Wednesday left one person in critical condition.
San Leandro police said the shooting occurred at 11:40 a.m. while an armored car guard was picking up or dropping off cash in a parking lot.
They say the suspect shot the guard, then grabbed a bag of cash and fled.
The hospital remained confined for several hours, but from 3 p.m. it is operating normally.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Lowertown business owners sue St. Paul over homeless shelter expansion at Red’s Savoy
Fifteen businesses in and around St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood are suing the city of St. Paul and Listening House, a Dayton’s Bluff day shelter, in order to block their plans to expand into the former Red’s Savoy Pizza location on East Seventh Street.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court, seeks more than $50,000 in damages on the basis of six claims, including negligence and “anticipatory nuisance.”
The businesses allege that the St. Paul City Council, acting as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, inappropriately authorized the transfer of $1.4 million in tax proceeds known as tax increment financing, or TIF, without proper public notice in advance of June 22 and July 27 HRA meetings. They want a judge to stop the transfer of funds to the day shelter.
‘HOPPING MAD’
“My clients are hopping mad that this was all done without public notice, with no transparency,” attorney Patrick O’Neil Jr. said in a brief interview. “No one came and told them. There were technical problems with how they did it. The majority of my clients found out about it after it was approved.”
On June 22, city HRA staff presented the city council with a wide-ranging $28 million TIF spending plan and then held an HRA vote 90 minutes later. On July 27, Councilmember Rebecca Noecker recommended using $1.4 million from the $28 million for Listening House, waiving a 45-day public notification process. The council, meeting as the HRA, approved both motions.
“This $1.4 million — awarded without public notice or a hearing — will be used to support an operation that Listening House, the (city Housing and Redevelopment Authority), and the city have actual notice will have an adverse effect on the surrounding businesses, their employees and their customers,” reads the complaint.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
Business owners have pointed to a negative experience with Freedom House, a previous temporary satellite location for Listening House, when it was located at 296 West Seventh St. The shelter, which did not screen visitors for drugs or contraband, closed in May following months of complaints from nearby restaurant owners about litter, vagrancy, theft and assault.
O’Neil pointed to statistics compiled by the city showing a 78 percent increase in quality-of-life crimes in the surrounding area in the first five months after Freedom House began operation, and a 36 percent increase in serious crimes in the same period.
The former Freedom House site, previously known as Fire Station 51, is being returned to the St. Paul Fire Department, but city officials have worked with Listening House to locate a new home for day services at the former Red’s Savoy site before winter comes.
In November, the council approved a zoning ordinance that allows drop-in day services for the homeless in most business, mixed-use and industrial districts throughout the city, provided they take up less than 7,000 square feet.
In the near term, the suing businesses want a temporary restraining order against the city prohibiting the establishment of homeless day shelters “without any permitting or review process for shelters of all sizes and in all locations.”
The plaintiffs include the owners of Heppner’s Auto Body, Bulldog Lowertown, Dark Horse Bar, Gopher Bar, Barrel Theory, Schurmeier Lofts, Dacotah Properties, Saramar Enterprises, Kat-Key’s Lock & Safe, Inc., Earl & Wilson Event Center, MB Properties, condominium owner Matthew D. Gross and Lowertown residents and building owners Tom and Sandra Erickson.
A manager for Listening House was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Canadian police arrest second suspect in mass stabbing
Outaouais:
Canadian police arrested the second and final suspect in a series of stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 injured in a remote Indigenous community on Wednesday, two days after the first suspect was discovered.
“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody … at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” Saskatchewan provincial police said. “There is no longer a risk to public safety related to this investigation.”
A massive manhunt for the two brothers suspected of being responsible for Sunday’s murders had spread across the vast prairie region of Canada.
On Monday, the search found the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, in a grassy field in the Cree community.
Authorities said he was likely killed by his brother, Myles Sanderson, 32, who remained at large until his arrest near the Saskatchewan town of Rosthern.
Myles Sanderson is also wanted for violating parole in May after serving part of a sentence for assault and robbery.
– ‘Senseless act’ –
Without a known motive for the attacks, relatives of the victims spoke on Wednesday about their “nightmare” and called on the authorities to respond.
Mark Arcand said the murders which claimed the lives of his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and son Gregory Burns, 28, were a “horrific and senseless act”.
“We are broken,” he said, describing feelings of anger and sadness. “I still feel like it’s a nightmare. It doesn’t feel real.”
“How did it happen to our family? Why did it happen? We don’t have answers,” he told a news conference. “We just know that our family members were killed in their own homes, in their backyards.”
Arcland recounted how his sister rushed out of her home to help her son, who was bleeding in the driveway of their home after being stabbed multiple times.
“She was stabbed twice and she died right next to him,” he said. “She was trying to protect her son.”
A neighbor ran to try to stop the attackers, but she was also stabbed to death, he said.
Family and community, Arcland added, have “a steep hill to climb, and we will climb it together, united.”
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service has released the names of the deceased victims – six men and four women between the ages of 23 and 78.
All but one were members of the Cree community. The other was a widower who lived with his adult grandson in the nearby town of Weldon.
Several vigils were planned for Wednesday evening.
Those injured in the attack were 17 adults and a young teenager, police said. Among them was another son of Bonnie Burns who was lacerated in the neck.
Several of those who died had been identified by families and friends on social media, including a veteran, an addiction counselor and a mother of two who worked as a security guard at a local casino.
Police believe some of the victims were targeted and others were randomly attacked.
Ten people, some of whom were airlifted on Sunday, remain hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Seven others were released.
