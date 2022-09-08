MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Kay battered Mexico’s Baja California peninsula with wind and rain as authorities opened shelters and closed some roads.
Hurricane Kay at sea, but hits Mexico’s Baja Peninsula
Forecasters said there was a chance that the outer bands of the big storm would bring heavy rain – and possibly flash flooding – to parts of scorched southern California and southwestern Arizona. Friday evening and Saturday.
Forecasters expected Kay to stay offshore as it moved further north, roughly parallel to the coast. It was an expansive storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending up to 370 kilometers from the center.
The US National Hurricane Center in Miami said Kay was centered about 200 miles (320 kilometers) west of the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula on Wednesday evening. Kay was moving north-northwest at 14 mph (22 km/h).
A hurricane warning was issued for a sparsely populated part of the peninsula around Bahia Asuncion and the Baja California Sur state government announced it was opening shelters for people who needed to evacuate. He said some streams were already rising and closed some roads.
Heavy rain fell in Los Cabos at the southern tip of the peninsula. Mayor Oscar Leggs Castro said there were already more than 800 people in shelters at the twin resort destinations.
Long lines of cars waited to fill up at gas stations. Non-essential businesses have been closed and some airlines have canceled flights.
Landslides reportedly cut off some roads on the peninsula, but no injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Earl crossed over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to pass just southeast of Bermuda Thursday night as a Category 3 storm.
The island’s National Security Minister Michael Weeks told reporters that utilities and government offices would continue to operate, but warned residents to prepare for tropical storm conditions.
“Bermuda will certainly feel the effects of Earl, so we have to guard against complacency,” he said.
Earl was centered about 355 miles (570 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Wednesday evening. Its maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 100 mph (155 km/h) and it was moving north at 9 mph (15 km/h).
Further east, Hurricane Danielle was slowly weakening over open water about 975 kilometers north-northwest of the Azores. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h).
Apple unveils new iPhones, Apple Watch and Airpods
CUPERTINO, approx. (CNN) — Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14 lineup at a press event on Wednesday, along with three new Apple Watch models, an update to its popular AirPods product line and a feature that could save lives when cell service is unavailable.
In a closely watched event from its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Apple showed off four new smartphones, including a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus model and an updated iPhone 14 Pro that redesigns the much-maligned notch. In typical Apple fashion, the devices also offer better battery life and camera features than the year before.
The biggest surprise, however, might be the price: the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will start at $799 and $899, respectively, the same starting prices as last year’s models. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max start at $999 and $1099, respectively, also unchanged from the previous year. Analysts have widely predicted that Apple will increase the price of high-end models by $100.
“It’s impressive that Apple has maintained year-over-year price parity on new iPhone 14 devices in the US,” said Leo Gebbie, principal analyst, connected devices at CCS Insight. “We anticipated that inflation, increased production and component costs, and other expenses such as higher shipping costs would have caused Apple to increase retail prices.”
For Apple, the stakes are still high to convince customers to upgrade devices, including the iPhone, which remains its flagship product. That task is potentially made more difficult this year by broader economic concerns, including fears of an impending recession.
Throughout the event, Apple seemed to alternate between presenting its product line as tools for living our best lives and also for avoiding a number of ailments that could befall customers in an uncertain world, ranging from car accidents to stranding in nature.
Apple has announced several new Apple Watch models, including a premium version that retails for $799 and is designed to meet the needs of a rarefied group of outdoor enthusiasts. It also added an option for its watches to detect when a user has been involved in a car accident, as well as a satellite connectivity feature. for phones, which is intended to help people communicate when their cell service isn’t working.
Here are the highlights of the event:
The new iPhone 14 range
Apple unveiled four new smartphones, including the new iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 14 Plus with a larger 6.7-inch screen.
The new iPhone 14 has a 12 MP main camera with larger pixels, faster aperture and improved sensors. It also uses the same chip as last year’s iPhone 13 Pro model (the A15), the first time it’s repeated a chip in years.
For the first time, however, the new front camera features autofocus, allowing it to focus at multiple distances in low light for better individual and group selfies. It also has a new action mode that allows users to keep videos steady while moving.
Apple’s new Pro line features an always-on display and the ability to receive notifications and activity through what the company calls “dynamic island,” the highly polarizing notch at the top of the phone that’s now considered a feature. The Pro line also comes with the first-ever 48MP camera on an iPhone.
In a notable change, the iPhone 14 line also eliminates the need for a physical SIM card and instead uses a digital “e-SIM” card. Now users can store multiple e-SIMs on the same device and have multiple cellular plans and phone numbers on the same phone. It also prevents others from removing the physical SIM card if your iPhone is lost or stolen. Apple has said that all US iPhone models will no longer have the SIM tray.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be available in five colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple and red.
New Apple Watches
Apple unveiled three new smartwatches at the event: the Series 8, SE and Ultra.
At the high end, the Ultra model is designed to help users keep up endurance training, scuba diving adventures and triathlons. The device gets around 36 hours on a single charge, is more water resistant, and has an improved compass that can work at night, in the ocean, and in other conditions.
At the low end, Apple has updated the SE to be up to 20% faster than the previous version. This starts at $249 for GPS models and $299 for cellular models.
And in the middle is the 8 series model, which starts at $399. Like previous versions of Apple’s smartwatch, the Series 8 is meant to motivate users to stay active and fit. Apple has also emphasized the Watch’s features for women’s health, with revamped menstrual cycle tracking tools that can predict ovulation. Tracking data is kept on each device and accessible only through a password or face ID, according to the company. Apple does not have a key for encrypted data and therefore cannot access it without your express permission.
The announcement comes as data security for women has become a major flashpoint following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
New AirPods Pro 2
Apple introduced its latest generation of AirPods Pro, one of its biggest flagships in recent years. The new AirPods Pro will have six hours of listening time on a single charge, better than the original version. Each headset and the case itself is now equipped to make a noise to help you find it. And a slight up and down swipe of the headphones will increase or decrease the volume.
AirPods Pro now feature improved dynamic noise cancellation technology and can cancel double the noise compared to the original version. Meanwhile, a new adaptive transparency mode aims to reduce harsh environmental noise.
The AirPods Pro 2 cost $249 and hit stores Friday.
Satellite connectivity for emergencies
While Apple hasn’t unveiled any groundbreaking new hardware products, at least one new feature could be a game-changer for customers, albeit in rare situations.
The new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, which Apple says has been in the works for years, was designed and built specifically for iPhone 14 devices to connect to satellites when not near an earth tower. By allowing users to point their device at a satellite, which the phone will help locate, users will be able to send and receive information for emergency assistance.
The company said it created a short text compression mechanism to condense messages that take around 15 seconds to send if a user has a clear view of the sky. (It may take a few minutes longer if something like foliage is in the way.)
Apple said local vendors will be alerted to help call for help.
7th Pay Commission: Dearness allowance will be increase on this day! Know how much DA will increase
7th Pay Commission: Dearness allowance will be increase on this day! Know how much DA will increase
7th Pay Commission: There is good news for central employees. The employees waiting for the increase in dearness allowance are going to get good news. It is going to be announced very soon. Know by what percentage the dearness allowance of central employees is going to increase.
New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission: There is good news for the central employees. The employees waiting for the increase in dearness allowance are going to get good news. It is going to be announced very soon. Know by what percentage the dearness allowance of central employees is going to increase.
Announcement of increase can be done at any time
In fact, the announcement of increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief of central employees can be done anytime. It is clear from the data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) till June that there is going to be an increase of up to 4 percent in dearness allowance. That is, after this the dearness allowance of central employees will increase to 38 percent. At present, they get dearness allowance at the rate of 34 percent.
The increased dearness allowance will be applicable from June 2022,
it is being claimed in media reports that it can be announced in the meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held on 28 September. However, the new dearness allowance will be applicable from June 2022. Employees can get salary with increased dearness allowance in September.
It is being claimed in media reports that according to the data of AICPI, there is bound to be a big jump in dearness allowance. According to reports, the AICPI figure in June has been 129.2.
Dearness allowance is reviewed twice a year
Actually, the increase in dearness allowance of central employees is directly related to the data of AICPI. The dearness allowance of central employees is revised twice a year. Their dearness allowance is reviewed in January and July.
DA is given for the better living of the employees
Let us tell that with the rising inflation, the living conditions of the central employees are not affected, so dearness allowance is given to them by the central government. At the same time, the Labor Ministry has changed the formula for calculation of dearness allowance. The Labor Ministry has changed the base year 2016 for Dearness Allowance. With the base year 2016=100, the new series of WRI will replace the old series with the base year 1963-65.
Lightning McQueen and Mater go on a cross-country adventure in the Disney+ series of shorts “Cars on the Road”
Best friends Lightning McQueen and Mater reunite to tell us new stories with “Cars on the Road.” The new series of animated shorts follows the duo as they set off on a road trip across the country.
Larry the Cable Guy and Owen Wilson bring their voices back to fan-favorite animated characters.
“The humor is awesome. I was really excited to film it,” said Larry the Cable Guy. “We laughed while recording this. We literally had to stop a couple of times, because they were getting mad at me for not being able to stop laughing.”
Larry says it’s easy for him to reunite with the character he first voiced in 2006.
“I checkmate all the time. If someone wants me to do something for the kids, or a birthday call, I always checkmate constantly,” Larry said. “I don’t lose practice doing Mater. Also, it’s not far from my real voice, so it’s not too hard to do! My personality is what I put in Mater. I think that maybe that’s why I can do it so well, because it’s nice of me.”
“Cars on the Road” is set to debut on Disney+ Day, Thursday, September 8.
California keeps lights on after network-wracking heat day – The Denver Post
By JOHN ANTCZAK and BRIAN MELLEY
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California avoided power outages during extreme heat on Wednesday, as the state’s power grid operators continued to warn that unprecedented demand for power supplies could hit them. to periodically cut off the power supply to certain customers.
California’s independent system operator thanked California residents and businesses for heeding another “flexible alert,” a request to reduce electricity use during evening peak hours.
“With your help, we’ve made it through another day without running #power outages,” Cal-ISO said on Twitter after the alert expired at 9 p.m.
Targeted blackouts were averted a day after miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly shut off power to customers in several California cities.
The confusion arose Tuesday afternoon between a dispatcher with the Northern California Power Agency, which owns and operates power generation facilities for 16 members, including a dozen cities, and the California Independent System Operator, as the network it runs was dangerously close to running out of power amid record high temperatures.
“That certainly concerns me,” said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of Cal-ISO, on Wednesday. “A lot happened on the grid for everyone last night, so we’ll double down on communication to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
With record power demand across the West, California hit its record high power consumption around 5 p.m. Tuesday with 52,061 megawatts, well above the previous record of 50,270 megawatts set on July 24, 2006. .
As residents and businesses turned on air conditioning to escape the sweltering heat in the West and solar power supplies began to decline, Cal-ISO issued a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert to prepare utilities to trigger blackouts if demand did not decrease. The state’s legal marijuana regulatory agency has also urged businesses to turn off lights and reduce power or use backup generators.
The Northern California Power Agency said its dispatcher misinterpreted Cal-ISO’s order to prepare to cut power and immediately began the process of shutting down 46 megawatts – enough to serve about 35,000 customers – in the cities of Alameda, Lodi, Santa Clara, Palo Alto, Healdsburg, and Ukiah.
It’s unclear how many customers lost power, though the agency said no outages lasted longer than an hour.
“Once the outages were triggered, our dispatcher contacted (Cal-ISO) to advise that the reduction action had been taken, and was later informed that there had been a misunderstanding on the original order,” said said the NCPA.
As the state teeters on the brink of blackouts, Governor Gavin Newsom first triggered a wireless emergency alert system at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday that sent messages to 27 million cellphones urging them to turn off or reduce non-essential power.
Within moments, there was a reduction of more than 2,000 megawatts, bringing the state “back from the brink,” Mainzer said.
“It took a really strong signal,” Mainzer said. “I think they recognize now that we mean business. It’s a real problem. And we need a real answer.
Newsom, speaking in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, said he had debated pressing that button for the past four to five days. He finally decided to test it and concluded that it was a game-changer, although he was hesitant to use it too often for fear of weakening its effectiveness. The emergency alert was not repeated on Wednesday.
Western states are grappling with one of the hottest and longest September heatwaves on record. Temperatures began to soar last week and the National Weather Service warned dangerous heat could continue through Friday, despite mild moderation.
Nearly 54 million people were on heat warnings and advisories across the West as temperature records were shattered in many regions.
California’s state capital, Sacramento, hit an all-time high on Tuesday of 116 degrees (46.7C), breaking a 97-year-old record. Salt Lake City tied its record temperature on Wednesday at 107 degrees (41.6C). The heat wave was expected to last until Saturday.
Reno, which sits just across the Nevada line along the Sierra’s eastern front at an elevation of 4,500 feet (1,372 meters), surpassed the century mark for the ninth straight day on Wednesday with its seventh record consecutive daily – hitting 104 degrees (40 C) after recording its hottest September day ever on Tuesday at 106 degrees (41.1 C), according to weather service records dating back to 1893.
Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Over the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in state history.
In the northern plains, the unusually late heat wave peaked on Wednesday after a long series of scorching days.
Along a main thoroughfare in downtown Billings, where the temperature set a daily record high of 102 degrees (39C), Gale Spotted Bear, a native of the Blackfoot Reservation, sought shelter from the oppressive heat in the shade of a vacant building.
“This year has been hotter than hell,” Spotted Bear said, adding that homeless people can be hit the hardest if they have nowhere to go. “It’s hard here.”
Associated Press reporters Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; Michael R. Blood in Beverly Hills; Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada; and Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana contributed to this report.
Florida man survives THREE DAYS in swamp after alligator bit his arm
Florida man survives THREE DAYS in swamp after alligator bit his arm as he tried to swim in lake: ‘Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make “
- Eric Merda, 43, of Sarasota, was visiting Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City on July 17 when he got lost in the swamp.
- Merda crossed the lake and decided to try swimming across – which he admits was ‘not the smartest decision a boy from Florida could make’
- He said an alligator swam up to his right side as he swam and grabbed his right arm, dragging him underwater three times for a kill throw.
- Merda fought back and the alligator finally gave up, leaving him to crawl out of the naked swamp and try to get help.
- After three days, he found a fence and spotted a man, whom he asked for help: Merda was taken to hospital, where his arm was amputated.
A Florida man survived three days in a swamp after an alligator ripped off his arm as he tried to swim in the lake – a decision he admits was ‘not the smartest decision I made. ‘a Florida boy could take’.
Eric Merda, 43, of Sarasota, was visiting Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City on July 17 when he got lost.
He said he fell in the water and decided to swim across.
“I’m looking and there’s an alligator to my right,” he told 10 Tampa Bay.
“She got my forearm so I grabbed her like that, she was trying to get through.”
Merda said he was dragged underwater three times, but fought back and eventually the alligator got away – along with his arm.
Eric Merda, 43, talks about when an alligator grabbed his arm while he was swimming in a lake
Merda decided to swim across Lake Manatee (pictured)
“She broke her head so my arm was completely upside down like that,” he said.
Merda managed to swim to shore and scream for help in agony.
“The bones come out, the muscles, if I try to move my fingers you can see it twitch,” he said.
Merda said he walked for three days, until he found a fence and saw a man he asked to help him.
‘I said an alligator got my arm, he said, ‘holy smoke man!’
The lifeguard said he found Merda naked and bloody in the swamp.
“I didn’t know if he was dead or alive when I first met him,” the rescuer said.
Merda is pictured before the attack, which took her right arm
There have been at least six alligator attacks near Tampa so far this year, including two fatalities
Alligators kill an average American every year, but there have been two fatal attacks near Tampa so far this year
“And there’s nothing, no words can describe it, you know.”
He told Fox News 13 that Merda was clearly in agony.
“He was in a lot of pain. He was like just help, help, help. He was talking to us and everything.
“They cut the fence, they helped him up, and he actually walked to the ambulance.”
Merda was immediately airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where doctors amputated the remains of his arm.
An alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene, but it is not known if the animal that attacked Merda has been found.
Merda is seen in a photo taken after the July 17 attack
There have been at least six alligator attacks near Tampa so far this year, 10 Tampa Bay reported.
Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, usually occurring about once a year. Still, there have been two so far in the Tampa area.
On July 15, an 80-year-old woman was killed after falling into the canal near her hoe at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, about 30 miles south of Sarasota.
A man suspected of looking for Frisbees in a lake was killed in late May in Largo, a town in the Tampa Bay area.
LPG Cylinder: Good News! Get Smart Designer LPG Cylinder for just Rs 703, Booking has started in gas agencies, know in details
LPG Cylinder: Good News! Get Smart Designer LPG Cylinder for just Rs 703, Booking has started in gas agencies, know in details
Smart LPG Cylinder People of Patna are liking Smart Composite LPG Cylinder. It is lighter, safer and more attractive to look at than the conventional cylinder. The availability of this particular type of cylinder is gradually increasing in the city.
Smart Composite LPG Cylinder: People of Patna are liking Smart Composite LPG Cylinder . It is lighter, safer and visually appealing than the conventional cylinder. The availability of this particular type of cylinder is gradually increasing in the city. IOC launched it in September. Then it was available only in five agencies. Now it has reached 20 LPG agencies. The number of consumers who have taken transparent cylinders has also crossed 100. How much gas is left in this cylinder, it is visible from outside. This lets you know before the gas runs out. Being lightweight, it is also quite easy to move it around. Keeping it in the house brings a special feeling, that is different.
The specialty of the composite cylinder is that some part of it is transparent. With this, it is known how much gas is in the cylinder and consumers can take another cylinder before the gas runs out. DGM, LPG-Sales, Bihar State Office, IOC Sarvesh Sinha said that now 20 LPG agencies in Patna have got composite cylinders available. So far a total of 110 consumers have taken its connection. Composite cylinders are expected to be available to all the gas agencies in Patna by the end of the year. He said that it would also be launched in Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Begusarai in a systematic manner.
- Composite cylinder reached twenty agencies
- So far, transparent cylinders have reached 110 houses in Patna
- Will also be launched in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya
Right now it is available only in Patna in the whole of Bihar. Here Ramnaresh Sinha, general secretary of Bihar LPG Distributors Association, said that there are 67 LPG agencies in Patna. The number of subscribers is about five lakhs. Composite cylinder is available with 10 and 5 kg LPG. The 10 kg composite cylinder currently costs Rs 703 while the 5 kg cylinder costs Rs 368
