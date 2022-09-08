News
Hurricane Kay brings rain and thunderstorms to Southern California
While Hurricane Kay is expected to slow down and move away from Southern California, the very first effects of this storm could arrive in Los Angeles as early as Thursday.
At present, Kay is a formidable Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds reaching speeds of 105 mph. It triggered a hurricane warning for the western portion of central Baja California, tropical storm warnings for the entire east coast of Baja California, and a tropical storm watch from northern Baja California to the US-Mexico border.
A hurricane is not expected to remain as it approaches Southern California. In fact, it is expected to slow down and turn left toward the Pacific Ocean as it rounds its initial approach. However, the positioning of the storm may place Southern California in the right front quadrant which typically sees heavy rainfall and brings potential for severe weather.
Heavy rain brings the possibility of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County and parts of the Inland Empire.
The beaches between Orange County and the Palos Verdes Peninsula can have 5-6 foot waves which can create dangerous rip currents making swimming in these areas especially dangerous.
While Kay is expected to arrive Thursday, the bulk of the system will occur Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings the possibility of more rounds of cloud, showers and thunderstorms. The storm is expected to subside around Monday creating a chance to usher in fall weather with cooler and calmer conditions.
At this time, Kay is not expected to make landfall in Southern California as a tropical storm. The last tropical storm to directly hit California was on September 25, 1939. During that month, four tropical storms affected southern California.
A huge heat wave, which scorched Southern California for days, led to the onslaught of tropical storms.
Grub5
News
‘Hockeyland’ documentary opens Friday. Here’s where to see it.
“Hockeyland,” a documentary feature that follows two northern Minnesota high school hockey teams through the 2019-20 season, will open in Minnesota movie theaters Friday, Sept. 9.
The film had premiere screenings in February and has been featured in several national film festivals.
Here are metro-area theaters with confirmed bookings starting Friday, in alphabetical order by city, according to distributor Greenwich Entertainment:
- Andover 10
- Champlin 14
- Emagine Eagan 15
- East Bethel 10
- Southdale Center 16 (Edina)
- Marcus Elk River 17
- Marcus Hastings 9
- Hudson (Wis.) 12
- Lakeville 21
- MSP Film at the Main (Minneapolis)
- Marcus Oakdale 7
- Plymouth Grand 14
- Willow Creek 12 (Plymouth)
- Marcus Rosemount 10
- AMC Rosedale 14 (Roseville)
- Highland 2 (St. Paul)
- White Bear Township 17
- Woodbury 10
“Hockeyland” was directed by Tommy Haines, who co-produced the film with JT Haines (his brother) and Andrew Sherburne. Their company, Northland Films, is billing “Hockeyland” as the third feature in a trilogy of hockey movies including a 2008 pond hockey feature and a 2010 film about the U.S. hockey team that won gold in the 1960 Winter Olympics. Tommy and JT Haines grew up playing hockey in Mountain Iron.
News
Fed’s Evans: Labor markets are tight, inflation is high
President of the Chicago Fed. Evans speaks and says:
- Labor markets are tight, inflation is high
- The labor market will slow
- we are rapidly raising interest rates
- first task is to bring inflation down to 2%
- expects US GDP growth to be around 1/2% this year
- we will manage this year with positive growth, an unemployment rate likely to increase
- optimist can avoid recession
- what about the global economic slowdown and Europe suffering the consequences?
- shouldn’t settle for US outlook given global slowdown
- also worry that inflation expectations are spiraling out of control
- I expect inflation to drop
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
High school football: Friday’s Week 2 predictions
Lakeville North (1-0) at Lakeville South (1-0), 7 p.m.
Upset alert! Lakeville South’s 22-game winning streak could be in serious jeopardy when the Cougars welcome their cross-town rival into their stadium on Friday. The Panthers matched the Cougars’ physicality in a 12-0 loss last fall. Lakeville North has since gotten significantly more dangerous offensively with the installation of Riley Grossman as quarterback. The Panthers nearly knocked Eden Prairie off in last year’s playoffs, and could score a big upset this week. Our pick: Lakeville North 17, Lakeville South 14
East Ridge (0-1) at Stillwater (1-0), 7 p.m.
Two East Metro teams again with big aspirations within the 6A football scene. Stillwater scored an impressive comeback road win in Week 1 against an always-game Centennial team, while East Ridge was a few mistakes away from going toe to toe with Eden Prairie. Max Shikenjanski and Tanner Zolnosky represents one of the best quarterback matchups you’ll find in Minnesota. Our pick: Stillwater 27, East Ridge 24
Simley (1-0) at Hill-Murray (0-1), 7 p.m.
Sawyer Seidl ran 16 times for 175 yards and three scores in Hill-Murray’s tough Week 1 loss to Holy Angels, providing further evidence that he may just be the state’s best running back. But Seidl was relatively bottled up, by his standards, twice last season by Simley. Is the Spartans’ defense, which pitched a shutout in Week 1, again up for the challenge? Our pick: Simley 21, Hill-Murray 14
Farmington (1-0) at Eden Prairie (1-0), 7 p.m.
A rematch of a state quarterfinal from a year ago, Farmington seeks vengeance against one of the state’s premier programs. Eden Prairie’s offense demonstrated impressive balance in Week 1, but the Tigers have a scintillating playmaker in dual-threat quarterback Jonah Ask. Our pick: Eden Prairie 24, Farmington 14
River Falls (3-0) at Hudson (3-0), 7 p.m.
Identical undefeated starts set the stage for this classic rivalry to take on even greater meaning this week. The winner will stand alone as the clear favorite to win the Big Rivers Conference. River Falls has had rushing success with Jonah Severson — who has multiple rushing touchdowns in all three games — but will likely need to succeed in the passing game to move the ball against a Hudson defense that has allowed just seven points per game. Our pick: Hudson 21, River Falls 13
Last week: 8-2
News
Man United’s Antony the 100th player to bring ‘jogo bonito’ to England
Manchester United new boy Antony had plenty to celebrate as he started his Premier League career at Old Trafford with a bang.
Just three days after completing his £86million move from Ajax, the 22-year-old winger opened his goalscoring account for United just 35 minutes after Sunday’s resounding 3-1 victory over leaders the Arsenal league.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
With his club debut, his first goal and three hidden points already to his name, Antony also had the honor of becoming the 100th Brazilian to play in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.
The very first Brazilian to play Premier League football was Coventry City’s Isaias Soares, who made his top flight debut in a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the second match of the 1995-96 season.
Despite being something of a football pioneer, the former Benfica striker didn’t make much of an impact in England and only made a handful of appearances for the Sky Blues before returning to the club. Portugal with Campomaiorense in 1997.
Yet he opened the door to his compatriots, with 99 other native Brazilians following suit and advancing to the Premier League over the next 27 years – Antony, of course, being the most recent.
While Isaias may have struggled to settle in the Midlands, many Brazilian players have enjoyed successful spells in the Premier League. Here’s a look at who fared the best during their time in the English top flight.
The most successful Brazilian player in Premier League history is still active and continues to add to his tally, having recently scored in Liverpool’s 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in late August.
The 30-year-old striker has already scored three goals in five league appearances this season, having also found the net twice in the Reds’ recent 9-0 exit from Bournemouth.
Most assists: Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (49 assists in 236 games)
Comfortably the most productive Brazilian player to ever grace the Premier League, Firmino is also the undisputed leader atop the all-time assists chart.
Willian is second with 38 assists in total and, having just returned to the Premier League by signing for newly promoted Fulham, there is a chance the former Chelsea and Arsenal winger could close the gap this season.
Most appearances: Fernandinho, Manchester City (264 games)
Fernandinho first came to the Premier League when he signed for City in June 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk. 37.
It’s probably no surprise that he’s the most decorated Brazilian in Premier League history, winning five league titles (as well as seven domestic cups) before leaving for Athletico Paranaense at the end of the season. 2021-22 season.
Most clean sheets: Ederson, Manchester City (94 clean sheets in 188 games)
There really hasn’t been an abundance of Brazilian goalkeepers to play in the Premier League over the past 30 years with City keeper Ederson leading the way in a limited field of just five saves for netting a shutout.
Alisson of Liverpool is second with 66 clean sheets to his name while Heurelho Gomes of Tottenham and Watford (53), Julio Cesar of Queens Park Rangers (5) and Neto of Bournemouth (1) complete the summary.
Alisson, however, is the only one in that group to score a Premier League goal, with his smashing header to seal a late 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion in May 2021, helping his club qualify for the Champions League .
Most Brazilians by club
Chelsea and Manchester City have jointly fielded more Brazilians in Premier League games than any other club, with the two giving appearances to 13 players each.
Chelsea debuted in the English top flight in Willian, Thiago Silva, Kenedy, David Luiz, Ramires, Oscar, Alex, Filipe Luis, Alexandre Pato, Juliano Belletti, Emerson Thome, Mineiro and Lucas Piazon. Brazilian-born striker Diego Costa signed for Les Bleus in the summer of 2014, but had moved to Spain the previous year.
City have had Fernandinho, Ederson, Danilo, Gabriel Jesus, Fernando, Geovanni, Elano, Jo, Robinho, Maicon, Sylvinho, Kayky and Glauber who have all played for them in the Premier League over the years.
Arsenal are close behind with 12 Brazilian players, but they are close to closing in on Chelsea and City at the top of the list when 19-year-old new signing Marquinhos makes his first flight for the Gunners.
Largest transfer fee paid/received
The aforementioned Antony is on record as the most expensive Brazilian signing in Premier League history with Manchester United parting ways with £86m to sign the striker from Ajax earlier this month.
It comfortably eclipsed the previous record set when United paid £70million to sign deep midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid just days before.
The most expensive Brazilian to leave the Premier League for elsewhere is Philippe Coutinho, who netted Liverpool somewhere in the region of £142m when he left to join Barcelona in January 2018.
espn
News
Grayslake Central’s Matty Jens and Jeremiah Almendarez-Poyser make no bones about it. They’re ‘coming to smash you.’
Grayslake Central junior middle linebacker Matty Jens knows the more physical team often wins on Friday nights.
That was the case again in the Rams’ 24-14 victory against Geneseo last week. Mike Maloney called it the most physical effort he’s seen from the Rams in his three-plus seasons as Grayslake Central‘s coach.
“All week long, the coaches are always on us to be more physical,” Jens said. “There have been times where we haven’t done that, so we have to keep each other accountable.”
Jens had 1 ½ sacks and recovered a fumble for the Rams (2-0), and the type of hard-nosed game it turned out to be is definitely Jens’ preference.
He said he particularly enjoyed seeing Geneseo players become deflated as the game progressed.
“I love playing linebacker, and the hitting is the best part,” Jens said. “I love setting the tone and making it known that I’m coming to smash you.”
Maloney said senior defensive back Jeremiah Almendarez-Poyser helped set that tone. Almendarez-Poyser also had a clutch interception late in the game.
“That was a really big play,” he said. “I trusted in my backpedal, read the quarterback’s eyes right away and made a break on the ball.”
Almendarez-Poyser and Jens share the same mentality.
“That’s the biggest reason I play football,” Almendarez-Poyser said. “You can go out and hit people without getting into trouble.”
Super Snider: There are quick learners, and then there’s Ben Snider.
Over the course of a few short weeks, the Stevenson senior has gone from football newcomer to standout.
Even the most optimistic observer, or Snider himself, wouldn’t have imagined that an eight-day span to begin the season would include 12 catches, three touchdowns and, in a 35-7 win against New Trier, a school-record 236 receiving yards.
“It’s really been an amazing story,” Stevenson coach Brent Becker said. “We told him that as long as he could run, jump and catch, that we would teach him the rest.”
That inventory of knowledge had to include everything because the closest Snider had come to playing football was intramural competition as a freshman.
Snider, who plays baseball for the Patriots, said he’s not a “football guy.” He watches the Super Bowl. That’s about it.
“My friends and some of the PE teachers were nudging me to play, so I figured I’d give it a shot,” he said. “When camp started, I really started to enjoy it. The atmosphere was great, and it became a new community to me.”
What struck Snider is how everyone involved is pulling together for the common good. His unease about not knowing the playbook and many of the nuances of the sport were allayed by asking for help, receiving instruction and trusting his athleticism.
He still had to gain the buy-in of his mother, Connie.
“I was a little hesitant, too, because it’s the first time I’ve played a contact sport,” Snider said. “Memorizing the routes was a big thing for me at first. But once I got to the point of being comfortable, I was calm and collected, and I knew the coaches trusted in me.”
They were right to do so. Snider made six catches for 120 yards in the Patriots’ opener and had six more catches and three touchdowns against New Trier. The previous record for receiving yards was eclipsed by 23 yards.
“That was pretty surreal,” Snider said. “A lot of balls have come my way, but I’m the last person who has to do his job perfectly. I still think that’s super cool.”
Tidbits: Despite their teams’ losses in Week 2, Lake Zurich senior Cal Grabowski and Antioch sophomore Martin Cohen came up big. Grabowski had 12 tackles against St. Charles North, and Cohen returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against Morris. Cohen also rushed for 106 yards in Antioch’s opener. … Wauconda junior running back Connor Vanselow had 157 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a win against Riverside-Brookfield.
Steve Reaven is a freelance reporter for the News-Sun.
()
News
Donald Trump supports the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro – RT in French
The former US president expressed a clear preference for Brazil’s incumbent president ahead of the Oct. 2 election, saying he had done a “great job” during his tenure.
Donald Trump on September 8 gave his “fullest support” to the re-election campaign of Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, “a great guy”, in the words of the former American president.
“Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the ‘Trump of the Tropics’ as he is nicknamed, has done a great job for the wonderful people of Brazil,” praised Donald Trump on his network, Truth Social. “He’s a great guy who has my fullest support,” assured the Republican billionaire. The two men had met in March 2019 and had then displayed their complicity and their convergence on a series of international subjects.
The October 2 presidential election is the most polarized in Brazil’s recent history and the campaign is taking place against a very tense backdrop. On September 7, Jair Bolsonaro succeeded in mobilizing hundreds of thousands of supporters in the streets on the occasion of the bicentenary of Brazilian Independence, coming under criticism for the electoral use of the national holiday in the run-up to the presidential election.
Tensions ahead of the election
In Brasilia in the morning and then in Rio in the afternoon, the head of state tried to make the commemorations a show of force with two military parades and massive demonstrations, less than four weeks before the election. But the opposition accused the one whom all the polls see losing the presidential election of “usurping” the national holiday for electoral purposes, with the means of the state and, in particular, the army.
Lawyers for the presidential favourite, ex-president Lula, announced that they were going to seize the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, arguing that the outgoing president had used September 7 to make it “a mega-electoral meeting, as candidate”. However, the day passed without violence.
In Brasilia, Jair Bolsonaro assured in a very firm speech that the polls were “false”, while the benchmark institute Datafolha grants him 32% of the voting intentions, far behind Lula, who would collect 45% of the votes from the first round. Some observers fear that the outgoing president will challenge the election result in the event of a defeat.
In an interview with the Indian channel NDTV, which is scheduled to be broadcast on September 8, Donald Trump for his part hinted that he could run for the White House in 2024, assuring that this “would make a lot of people happy”. “Everyone wants me to show up. I’m leading in the polls,” he said.
RT All Fr Trans
