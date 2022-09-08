News
In new TV ad, Jensen, holding his grandson, seeks to downplay abortion in governor’s race
Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen continues to downplay abortion as an issue in the 2022 election, releasing an advertisement this week insisting his Democratic opponent Tim Walz is “weaponizing” the issue in the campaign.
In the past, Jensen and his running mate, Matt Birk, have both said they oppose abortions in all cases except when a mother’s life is threatened, something the Walz campaign and other Democrats have pounced on after the Supreme Court ended federal abortion protections in June. Incumbent Walz has pledged to protect abortion rights in Minnesota following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
In a video released Wednesday as part of a “nearly seven-figure advertising buy,” Jensen holds his newborn grandson in his arms. He begins by saying he has delivered over 500 babies in his career before turning to call the abortion issue “divisive.”
“In Minnesota, it’s a protected constitutional right, and no governor can change that,” said Jensen, a Chaska family practice physician and former state senator. “And I’m not running to do that. I’m running because we need safe streets, excellent schools, parental rights and more money in the family budget.”
Abortion rights in Minnesota remain protected under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez, limiting possibilities for opponents to pass laws restricting the procedure, although governors can fill Supreme Court vacancies.
Jensen has softened or limited his statements on abortion since earlier this year, before the August primary and the June overturning of Roe. In a Minnesota Public Radio interview this spring, he said he would try to ban abortion and did not support exceptions. On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Birk told an anti-abortion group he did not support abortions for rape victims because “two wrongs won’t make a right.”
But in July, Jensen and Birk appeared in a video in which Jensen described his past comments on his abortion positions as “clumsy” and outlined a plan to support women, including policies like adoption tax credits and support for family and maternity leave.
Jensen’s messaging on abortion provoked a challenge Wednesday from doctors with the Committee to Protect Health Care, a political advocacy group that supports expanding abortion access.
“Dr. Scott Jensen repeatedly said he supports banning abortions and would not make exceptions for rape or incest, including during a radio interview in May of 2022,” said Dr. Dawn Ellison, a retired emergency room physician. “Minnesotans deserve to hear what Dr. Scott Jensen’s stance on abortion where he stands on abortion and they have a right to get the health care they need without political interference.”
Along with crime and public safety, abortion is shaping to be a core issue for many voters in the 2022 elections. Following the overturning of Roe in June and the slowing of inflation, one major poll shows fortunes turning against Jensen.
A KSTP-TV and SurveyUSA poll released Tuesday showed Walz had expanded to a double-digit lead over Scott Jensen — 51% to 33%. A May survey from the Twin Cities news broadcaster had Walz at 44% and Jensen at 39%. The poll of more than 500 likely voters was conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 4, with 35% identifying as Democrats, 35% as Republicans and 26% as independents.
Jensen’s campaign also trails significantly behind Walz in fundraising, according to Minnesota Campaign Finance Board reports made public July 25. Those filings showed Walz had nearly $5 million cash on hand compared to Jensen’s roughly $580,000.
Jensen’s campaign, which has focused more on its social media presence to get its message out, this week announced the multi-platform ad buy for the month of September, though that amount is still overshadowed by the resources of the Walz campaign. Alliance for a Better Minnesota, an independent group that backs Walz, has spent more than $1 million in ads against Jensen.
News
Trump SPAC deal under threat as merger deadline nears
Former US President Donald Trump announced on October 20 that he plans to launch his own social networking platform called “TRUTH Social”, which is expected to begin its beta launch for “guest guests” next month.
chris delmas | AFP | Getty Images
The fate of the planned merger between former President Donald Trump’s media company and the shell company to take it public – and give it a cash injection – has grown murkier as a crucial deadline nears. .
Digital World Acquisition Corp. has a Thursday deadline to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of Truth Social. DWAC, a special-purpose acquisition company, has spent the past week scrambling to garner enough shareholder votes to extend the deal’s deadline. The companies failed to complete the merger, and federal investigations surrounding the deal and Trump piled up.
The result of the shareholder vote will be announced Thursday at noon ET.
DWAC was supposed to publicly announce the result at a special meeting on Tuesday, but CEO Patrick Orlando adjourned the meeting within two minutes to give more time to vote. Earlier in the day, Reuters reported the vote fell through, citing sources familiar with the matter.
DWAC has previously warned that a failure to approve the extension could result in its liquidation, which would pay approximately the original share price of $10 per share. DWAC on Wednesday was trading around $22; the stock was around $97 in March.
Trump Media and Technology Group also faces hurdles. His Truth Social app, which was created by the former president after he was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021 uprising, has been removed from the Google Play Store.
The company said it is still working on the deal.
“TMTG will continue to cooperate with all stakeholders in connection with its planned merger, and expects SEC staff to expeditiously conclude its review without political interference,” the company told CNBC on Tuesday.
But Trump, in a Truth Social article on Saturday, said the problem was being worked out and he didn’t need DWAC or the infusion of deal money to keep the platform going. – running form.
“Google is doing well (I think?). The SEC is trying to hurt corporate finance (SPAC),” the former president wrote to his 4 million followers on Truth Social on Saturday. “Who knows? Anyway, I don’t need financing, ‘I’m really rich!’ Private company anyone???”
The failure of the DWAC merger could burn retail investors who dabbled in SPAC investing because of the president.
Orlando may be able to delay the liquidation of DWAC, according to a filing Wednesday with the SEC. Orlando company and SPAC sponsor, ARC Global Investments II, plans to contribute $2.8 million of its own money to launch a three-month extension.
DWAC, however, may not be out of the woods. The company is facing federal investigations into possible securities violations by DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump also faces multiple investigations regarding the removal of sensitive White House documents and his role in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.
DWAC also warned in an SEC filing that Trump’s waning popularity could pose a risk to the deal.
Representatives for DWAC and Trump Media did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
cnbc
News
Influencer Mikaela Testa mocked deaf TikTok on Los Angeles’ Skid Row
An Australian influencer has been mocked for saying she wouldn’t get out of her vehicle because she was crying.
Mikaela Testa traveled the world after her split from Atis Paul, whom she dated for three years, and documented her European and American travels online.
Recently, the 22-year-old filmed a “day in the life” video while in Los Angeles, California with a friend.
The couple rented a Tesla and spent $130 on salads before heading to the infamous Cecil Hotel, an affordable housing complex that 10,000 people call home,
The building – also known as the most haunted building in town – is located on Skid Row, an area notorious for poverty and homelessness.
Testa said she was “obsessed” with Hotel Cecil, which was the subject of a Netflix documentary, but on her way there she broke down crying.
“Driving through these streets was very heartbreaking, I couldn’t stop crying,” Ms Testa said.
“I couldn’t even pass, I wasn’t going to get out of the car, so I missed.”
Immediately afterwards, she asked which silver was better – “Australian washable silver or American silver with bloodstains on it”.
Also in the clip, she gave kids selling lemonade $20 for two cups.
But the young influencer’s actions were mocked online by other social media users.
“Homelessness makes me cry…what money is the prettiest,” one person commented on the clip.
Another said: “Are you coming across Skid Row with a Tesla?”
A third added: “LMFAOOOO she can’t be serious.”
One person went so far as to make their own video response, asking if she wasn’t crying, would Ms Testa get out of the car.
“Be for real though, if you weren’t crying were you going to get out of your car,” the TikTok user asked.
“Were you going to get out of your Tesla on Skid Row? Would you even roll down your window on Skid Row? »
The content creator added in the comments section, “I’m not saying she’s a bad person in any way. I don’t think that’s appropriate. I’m a person.
“Making a joke but actually this video was sad to see from someone I respect.”
But others defended Ms Testa.
“Welcome to LA. There is good and bad and it can happen to anyone,” one person said.
Another praised Testa, who makes her money from an explicit adult membership site, for traveling to “America’s most dangerous block”.
A third added: “People don’t realize what LA or even Hollywood is like, how sad and insane the number of homeless people is. Cali (fornia) is very expensive to live there.”
A final comment read, “As a Californian, thank you for showing the true side of Los Angeles…it’s not all glitz and glamour!” It makes me sad to see how homeless people there are.
New York Post
News
Angry reaction, police complaints of excessive force to San Rafael City Council after violent police arrest of gardener with beer
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) — An emotional San Rafael city council meeting continued late into the night on Tuesday, with large crowds protesting the abrupt removal of a gardener who had an open beer.
It comes five days after ABC7 I-Team’s Dan Noyes obtained body camera footage of the incident, in which the man suffered a broken nose and concussion.
The San Rafael City Council saw the largest audience since the pandemic began – standing room only, people with signs in their hands and glued to the wall, urging “Justice for Mateo”.
There were tears, a woman telling the council, “Our community needs respect.
There was the anger of a young man: “Abused by the police? Unfairly handcuffed? I won’t put up with this anymore.
And solve.
EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown
Brenda Camarena said: “And I hope you understand the level of damage that has happened and continues to happen.”
They came because of the I-Team report five days ago, to protest the treatment of the gardener we called Mateo on July 27 in the canal district. He admitted to drinking beer on the sidewalk with his friends after a long day at work, and explained in Spanish and English that he had to get up to collect his ID card. But officers Brandon Nail and Daizy Mazariegos acted quickly.
The crowd was particularly upset by the smiles of the two officers afterwards, with Officer Nail telling his colleagues that Mateo “had a bad day”.
Mayor Kate Colin announced tonight that she has hired an outside, independent investigator to look into the conduct of officers and their supervisors that day: “We will also continue to work with our community partners to determine how we begin to build trust with each other. “
RELATED: San Rafael Police Officers Placed on Paid Leave After Gardener’s Bloody Takedown With Open Beer
And after days of refusing our interview requests, I-Team’s Dan Noyes finally confronted Chief of Police David Spiller.
Dan Noies: “Hey boss, I’m Dan Noyes from Channel 7, what are you telling the people of San Rafael about what happened?”
San Rafael Police Chief David Spiller: “We are very concerned about this incident, obviously, as we have shared and our spokesperson has shared. We are conducting a full and thorough investigation and our people are going to be held accountable. You can be sure of that.”
The council listened to complaints late into the night, promising not to move on to other business until everyone was heard.
EXCLUSIVE: Couple celebrating Tased’s birthday beaten by San Jose police after hotel noise complaint
Take a look at other articles from the ABC7 News I-Team.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Giants brace for Derrick Henry with new-look defense
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is a “modern-day Jim Brown,” Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale said Wednesday.
“He’s just that much different when he has the ball in his hands,” said Martindale.
All the more reason to question why the Giants recently released Blake Martinez, their best inside linebacker.
According to Martindale, Martinez’s fit had nothing to do with his release.
“No one said he wasn’t a good fit for our defense,” the Giants’ DC said. “I’m just going to go with what [Brian Daboll] said. There’s tough personnel decisions that have to be made when you’re building a roster, and I think he and Joe [Schoen] have done a great job. I’m really excited about the guys we have in the room and wish Blake nothing but the best.”
Reading between the lines – which has become increasingly necessary at the Giants’ press conferences – Martindale could have used Martinez but thinks his defense is better without him.
He’ll have a chance to prove it Sunday against Henry, 28, a 2,000-yard rusher in 2020, who had three games where he scored three touchdowns last season before fracturing his foot, limiting him to just eight games.
“Just in layman’s terms, if you change out your MIKE linebacker, that’s hard on your defense,” Martindale said. “But if you look at us schematically, like [in the preseason finale against] the Jets, we played four inside linebackers in that game. On third down and schematically, we put the players that we think are best at what they do best positions on the field.
“So there will be some games where we don’t play with any inside linebackers when you see some of the packages that we have,” the longtime Baltimore Ravens coordinator added. “There will be some games where we’ll have [safety] Julian Love down there playing linebacker.”
Martindale has reason to feel confident against Henry in one sense. His Ravens defense held Henry to 40 yards on 18 carries (2.2 average) in a 20-13 Wild Card win over the Titans in Jan. 2021.
Of course, the Ravens’ offense used 236 yards rushing that day to build a lopsided time of possession advantage (33:38 to 26:22).
And Baltimore’s defense featured Matthew Judon, Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Pernell McPhee, Marlon Humphrey and Chuck Clark, among others.
Sunday’s meeting with Henry will bring a new challenge for a Giants defense led by Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence up front but short-handed by injuries (and releases) at edge and linebacker.
“He’s going to do what he does,” Giants corner Adoree Jackson said of Henry, his former Titans teammate. “It’s crazy. Just put 11 hats to the ball and just try to limit him as much as possible. I mean Derrick Henry, that’s the top back in the league.”
Even Martindale can’t predict what mark his defense might make in Week 1 against Ryan Tannehill’s offense.
“There’s one thing I’ll guarantee you,” Martindale said. “I don’t know how good we’re going to be, but we are going to run to the football, and we are going to tackle people. If we start with that, you’ve got a shot. And I can’t wait. I’m really excited about it.”
()
News
Hiccups en route to 350 target for 2024, ministers Amit Shah warns
New Delhi:
BJP ministers who failed to carry out their assigned duties on the ground for the 2024 elections received a stern warning from party leader JP Nadda and chief strategist Amit Shah during a brainstorming session on Tuesday. Sources told NDTV that ministers who did not go to their allocated parliamentary constituencies for compulsory recognition were reprimanded by Mr Shah.
“We are there because of the organization. The government is there because of the organization. The organization should be preferred,” the ministers said, sources said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular. Anyone can win on behalf of Prime Minister Modi. they stated.
The BJP has set a target of 350 seats for 2024 and started planning 20 months before the elections. The party is particularly focused on the 144 constituencies it failed to win by narrow margins in 2019. The plan is to win at least 70 of those 144 seats, sources said.
“We need to win more seats than last time… In 2019, we have won 30% of the seats lost in 2014…In 2024, we have to win 50% of the seats lost in 2019,” sources quoted. Amit Shah says.
The BJP had won 303 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats in 2019 – the first time in decades that one party won a single majority. But more than 100 seats were won by the opposition, of which Congress got the maximum – 53 seats.
The 144 constituencies were allocated among ministers, who were asked to visit them regularly and gather comprehensive information.
The ministers were asked to know the state of the social protection schemes put in place, central or state, or even the number of beneficiaries. The information had to be uploaded to a web portal called “Saral”. Ministers have been asked to visit designated constituencies regularly, sources said. They were also told to divide their time between government and party work.
“A solid organizational base and the charisma of Prime Minister Modi will be the winning formula for 2024,” sources quoted Shah as saying.
ndtv
News
Suburban lawmaker named CEO of MN Planned Parenthood
A suburban Minnesota state lawmaker has been named the new CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, which serves Minnesota and surrounding states.
Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, will replace CEO Sarah Stoesz, who served more than 20 years as head of the organization, the largest provider of sexual and reproductive healthcare, including abortions, and a giant in the politics of reproductive health.
Richardson, who describes herself as a “former patient” of Planned Parenthood, will head the organization that runs 28 clinics as America’s abortion landscape is altered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned the Roe v. Wade interpretation that abortions were guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.
“We are in a new era for abortion rights,” Richardson said in a video announcing the news Wednesday. “The new post-Roe world means that we can’t operate in the way we have for the last 50 years. We have to be focused on serving patients across our region and serving people from states that have banned abortion.”
When she assumes her new role this fall, Richardson will become the first Black person to head the organization at a time when reproductive health and treatment disparities between whites and non-whites has drawn increased attention.
NOT RESIGNING HOUSE SEAT
Richardson, an up-and-coming Democrat first elected in 2018 to serve residents of Mendota Heights, Sunfish Lake and Inver Grove Heights, said she would not resign her House seat, nor would she abandon her current campaign to be elected to the chamber again in November.
The decision immediately raised eyebrows since Planned Parenthood is a lobbying force at the Minnesota Capitol, especially among Democrats.
House members are allowed to have outside jobs, but they’re prohibited from being paid lobbyists under a permanent House rule. Additional rules and laws create a web of restrictions intended to prevent lawmakers from using their legislative influence to benefit their employer, and lawmakers from both parties have become ensnared in that realm over the years.
Having a lawmaker as the sole CEO of an organization as high profile as Planned Parenthood is exceptional, if not unprecedented, in recent history.
In statements Wednesday by Richardson and Planned Parenthood, they appear to be trying to steer clear of unseemly appearances by creating a separation between Richardson and any political advocacy done by the organization.
Since the early 2000s, Stoesz was registered as a state lobbyist for both Planned Parenthood’s national organization and its political advocacy arm in the Upper Midwest, according to state lobbying records. Her status as a lobbyist ended in July, months after Stoesz, 64, announced she would be stepping down.
Now, however, in an attempt to keep Richardson out of the business of lobbying her colleagues, Stoesz will stay on board as “the president of the political entities through the November elections,” Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Emily Bisek said in response to a Pioneer Press inquiry Wednesday.
“PPNCS is a nonprofit health care provider (a 501c3 organization),” Bisek wrote in an email. “Ruth will be coming on as CEO and leading PPNCS. We have separate legal entities for political work and lobbying. Ruth will not be involved in political work or lobbying while she holds her seat.”
RICHARDSON DEFENDS DECISION
Richardson also defended her decision to keep her seat and another two-year term by noting that she has been working as CEO of a different healthcare nonprofit, Wayside Recovery Center, which provides mental health and substance abuse services. Wayside has not reported any lobbying activities in Minnesota — unlike Planned Parenthood.
In its filings with the state, Planned Parenthood’s political action committee reports that it lobbies on the following subject matters: abortion rights, family planning, health care issues, women’s health and sexual health education. Richardson currently chairs the House Education Policy Committee.
“I expect to continue my service in the Minnesota House, should the constituents of our district grant me the honor,” Richardson said in a statement. “Minnesota has a citizen-led legislature. It is made up of educators, farmers, physicians, nurses, real estate agents, insurance professionals and many other professions. And we are fortunate for their expertise and perspectives. The legislature has clear processes to avoid conflicts of interest, which all members are expected to follow.”
GOP: ‘MASSIVE CONFLICT’
The Republican Party of Minnesota, which opposes abortion, blasted Richardson’s plan to wear both hats, calling it a “massive conflict of interest” in a statement.
“While she claims that she won’t be doing any political work or lobbying if reelected, that rings hollow when she is quoted as saying ‘we have a lot of work to do’ in the story announcing her hire,” communications director Nick Majerus said in the statement. “Make no mistake, the work she’s referring to is a purely political, extremist agenda that includes radical priorities like defunding the police.”
The latter is a reference to a 2020 statement by the national Planned Parenthood Action Fund, in which it announced it “stands with the Movement for Black Lives’ call to defund the police.”
In new TV ad, Jensen, holding his grandson, seeks to downplay abortion in governor’s race
Trump SPAC deal under threat as merger deadline nears
Influencer Mikaela Testa mocked deaf TikTok on Los Angeles’ Skid Row
Angry reaction, police complaints of excessive force to San Rafael City Council after violent police arrest of gardener with beer
Giants brace for Derrick Henry with new-look defense
Hiccups en route to 350 target for 2024, ministers Amit Shah warns
Suburban lawmaker named CEO of MN Planned Parenthood
Steve Bannon’s lawyer says Trump aide is traveling to New York to surrender
Super Bowl champ greets Jones; Winter Park gets stranded | Football Insider
1 in critical condition after shooting and robbing an armored car in San Leandro Kaiser, police say; suspect on the loose
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops