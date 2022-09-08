News
John Shipley: Could Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell actually help Kirk Cousins find his final form?
So, here comes Kirk Cousins’ do-over, a last legitimate chance to prove the quarterback was, after all, the missing piece the Vikings needed for their first Super Bowl appearances since 1977.
We say appearance because when it’s been 45 years, just getting in would be good enough, the next step up from losing in the NFC Championship. Given the fact that Cousins has clearly not been the Vikings’ missing piece — and in fairness, this team has been missing a lot of pieces over the past few years — even that feels like a ways off.
But if Cousins has found his whisperer in former NFL quarterback Kevin O’Connell, a head coach who appears to actually like his quarterback, who’s to say he still can’t be the right guy? There’s a lot of water under the bridge here for Cousins, but it only takes one season to make all that go away.
And what is the leadup to the NFL’s first weekend for if not unbridled optimism?
As the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator last season, O’Connell masterminded the offense that made Matthew Stafford — the talented quarterback of the perpetually inadequate Detroit Lions for 12 seasons — into a Super Bowl winner. In their first year together. At age 34.
Why not Cousins?
Certainly that’s a big part of why the Wilfs, Mark and Zygi, hired O’Connell, loath to start over after spending real money on a stadium, practice facility and whatever players and honorary offensive consultants Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman said they absolutely, positively needed to keep their Super Bowl window open.
None of it worked, of course, including Cousins, who led the free-agent QB class after the Vikings went 13-3 after losing badly at Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in 2017. The Vikings went after him hard and signed him to what was a record for a guaranteed contract, $84 million for three years, and didn’t get any better. The defense got progressively older and worse, but Cousins got most of the blame because his contract soaked up salary cap space and he was signed to actually be the final piece to the puzzle.
So, there was speculation on the part of some, hope on the part of others, that the Vikings would move on from Cousins after moving on from Zimmer and Spielman, but at least some of us should have known better.
During his introductory news conference, O’Connell declared he was eager to build an offense around Cousins, something that, theoretically, could unleash the quarterback’s devastating final form, the perfect essence of the strong-armed, accurate, (largely) immobile pocket quarterback. Cousins already had weapons around him — receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook — what he needed was the right system and a sympathetic ear.
Cousins’ issues, whatever they are, have always seemed intangible. Consistently among the NFL’s top passers statistically, he is nevertheless 59-59-2 as an NFL starter. He is nearly bereft of swagger. If a Vikings opponent scores the go-ahead score with just more than a minute left, no one watching says, “Uh-oh, I think they gave Kirk Cousins too much time.”
The question is whether O’Connell, a former quarterback who was Cousins’ offensive coordinator for his best season in Washington (2017), is the tactician, and stage mom, he needs to take the final step forward.
“If you’re talking statistically, if you’re talking playing the position, I don’t necessarily think that my expectation is a huge step forward for Kirk,” O’Connell said. “At the same time,” he added, “I want him to go turn it loose and feel confident.”
The Athletic had a nice stat in its NFL preview on Wednesday, noting that the only two quarterbacks to play more games than Cousins and compile a .500 record are Jim Plunkett (72-72) and Eli Manning (117-117).
Those two, most of you know, have won not one but two Super Bowls apiece. Heck, Plunkett was released by San Francisco before hooking up with the Raiders and winning it all after the 1980 and ’83 seasons.
There is still time for Cousins, and every season is a do-over of sorts. With a new system and head coach, it’s a rare opportunity to wipe the slate clean and become a local hero.
Charlotte Chavez faces child abuse charge after her baby died from fentanyl
A mother has been charged with a felony after her one-year-old daughter died from fentanyl.
Charlotte Chavez, 31, appeared in court on September 2 after prosecutors from the Denver District Attorney’s Office’s Domestic Violence Unit charged her with one count of child abuse. children resulting in death – a crime, according to a press release on Wednesday.
Last December, Chavez called 911 to report that his daughter Betty was not breathing. Paramedics brought the baby to Denver Health Medical Center, but she died.
An autopsy at the Denver morgue revealed that “Betty died from the toxic effects of fentanyl.” He also detected naloxone – a drug that reverses opioid overdoses – and acetaminophen in his body. Acetaminophen is a pain reliever, with Tylenol recognized as a common brand.
In July, Chavez waived his right to have an attorney present during an interview with a Denver police detective and issued a statement.
St. Paul’s East Side, North End likely to see biggest property tax increases
Rapidly rising home prices mean St. Paul homeowners and landlords will bear a greater share of the city’s property tax burden next year, and some of the biggest tax hikes will fall on lower-priced neighborhoods.
In every area of the city, property values have more than recovered from the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis thanks to a surge in demand for housing. Some of the last neighborhoods to do so — the low- to moderate-income Payne-Phalen, Dayton’s Bluff, Greater East Side, North End and Frogtown — can expect tax increases of 15-20 percent next year, according to a Tuesday presentation to the Ramsey County Board.
“Up until this year, we still had a couple neighborhoods that were not back to full value,” said Pat Chapman, a deputy director in the Ramsey County Assessor’s office. “Most growth (in assessed value) is coming in those neighborhoods where affordability is an issue. The market in those lesser-valued neighborhoods, the more affordable homes, is increasing rapidly to try and meet demand.”
Overall, the assessed value of residential property in the city is up about 13 percent over last year, and apartments are up 14 percent. Industrial values have risen about 11 percent, while commercial values are up by less than 1 percent.
That means residential property owners will be responsible for a greater share of the city’s revenues next year at a time when the city plans a big increase to its overall levy.
Mayor Melvin Carter last month unveiled a budget proposal that called for a 15 percent increase to the city’s tax levy. Ramsey County is planning around a 4.5 percent increase to its levy, and St. Paul Public Schools — which relies on calculations from the Minnesota Department of Education to determine its maximum levy — hasn’t yet announced its number.
Each body’s levy won’t be finalized till December, and the ultimate impact on individual taxpayers will vary widely depending upon the property type and neighborhood.
Overall, a median-value, single-family home in St. Paul — a property carrying an estimated market value of $228,700 this year and $266,300 next year — can expect a 14.7 percent property tax increase, according to the county’s early estimates.
In Payne-Phalen, the median home now is worth around $235,000, which is $40,000 more than last year, for a city-leading 21 percent increase. Those homeowners can expect their overall property tax bill — including the levies for the city, county, schools and special taxing districts — to jump $568, to nearly $3,400.
Those numbers are preliminary and likely to change, given that city, county, school district budgets and tax levies are still under discussion and the school district didn’t give the Ramsey County assessor’s office an estimate.
What is clear is that St. Paul’s lower-income neighborhoods are experiencing greater valuation increases than most higher-income neighborhoods, and even more than some middle-income areas such as West Seventh Street.
St. Paul neighborhoods like the North End and Payne-Phalen can expect double digit percentage property tax increase — think up to 20%. These estimates don’t yet include the school district. pic.twitter.com/BygMrlFGp1
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) September 6, 2022
The median Highland home now is assessed at $384,000, an increase of $36,000, or 11 percent. That corresponds to an estimated tax increase of $416, to $5,882.
Meanwhile, downtown-area homeowners could see some tax savings next year, with the average tax bill projected to decline by 5.1 percent.
TAX BREAK APPLICATION
City and county officials emphasize each year that many homeowners fail to collect thousands of dollars in property tax refunds. Two refunds in particular should be of special note to homeowners in St. Paul’s cheaper neighborhoods.
The first is the homeowner’s homestead credit refund. By getting their home declared their “homestead” through the county, property owners whose household income for 2021 was less than $119,790 can qualify for a refund worth an average of about $1,000.
A second refund, known as the homestead “special refund,” is not income-based. Instead, it’s targeted to homeowners whose property taxes have increased at least 12 percent from one year to the next, regardless of their household income. The maximum refund is $1,000.
Both refunds — and a separate one for renters — are available by filing the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s M1PR form, otherwise known as the homestead credit refund form. To complete the request for a special refund, be sure to flip the form over to the back side.
Homeowners who don’t fill out M1PR are missing out, and in low-income neighborhoods this could make an especially big difference. $1,000 off of taxes on a Summit Avenue home is one thing, but in Frogtown? It’s huge. Even Turbo Tax offers the M1PR:
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) September 6, 2022
OTHER TAX TRENDS
The seven-county metro effectively shares certain tax revenue by pooling a portion of its commercial-industrial growth and distributing the funds to each county. Next year, Ramsey County is projected to receive $51.2 million from the fiscal disparities program, which is $2 million less than last year.
Countywide, overall property values are at an all-time high following a 13 percent increase. That includes an almost 12 percent increase in St. Paul and 14 percent in the suburbs.
“The values are heading north still in most of our areas, with commercial lagging a little bit,” Chapman said. “Retail, hopefully, will be the big rebound segment next year as people start going back to stores.”
NEXT STEPS
Ramsey County will host public hearings on the county budget and proposed 4.5 percent tax levy increase on Sept. 13 and Nov. 28. The county will mail property owners notices of estimated taxes around Thanksgiving.
The St. Paul City Council will host a public hearing on the city budget and tax levy at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Como Pavilion. The next day, the council will vote to set a levy limit, or the maximum amount of property taxes the city will collect in 2023. After that, the levy can be reduced but not increased before the city council adopts its final budget Dec. 7.
The city’s budget process is further described online at stpaul.gov/councilbudgeting.
Alexandra Daddario reflects on getting kicked out of all my kids
Alexandra Daddario is proof that you must never stop believing yourself.
The actress starred in hit movies like Baywatch and Percy Jacksonas well as the Emmy-nominated series The White Lotusso it’s surprising to learn that she was fired after just a year of starring on the soap opera All my children.
But Alexandra said being let down by her role as Laurie Lewis inspired her to keep learning. “I wasn’t a very good actress,” she said women’s health September 7. “I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light, even learning to walk naturally, it took a lot of practice. I knew something was wrong, but I knew I could. fix. I knew I loved what I was doing and that I could be better.”
Alexandra said she then signed up for acting classes, studying the Meisner technique, which “does a lot of rehearsing”. She continued, “Ultimately, the goal is to create something real in imaginary circumstances.”
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says contract negotiations will stop Friday
The clock is ticking on the Ravens’ window to negotiate a contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson said Wednesday that he expects to cut off discussions with Ravens officials Friday, two days before the team’s season opener against the New York Jets.
“As of right now, we’re still talking,” said Jackson, who earlier in the preseason had indicated his unwillingness to negotiate during the season. “The week’s not over yet, but soon.”
Jackson is set to earn $23 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. Contract talks ramped up during the summer, but Jackson declined to comment on whether the sides had made progress.
“I have no clue,” Jackson said. “You’ll have to ask the guy who I’m talking to. Talk to the GM [general manager Eric DeCosta] about that.”
Speculation about a potential deal for the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player intensified over the summer. After Deshaun Watson received a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal from the Cleveland Browns in March, officials and analysts around the league wondered whether Watson’s megadeal would establish a precedent for quarterbacks seeking extensions.
So far, it hasn’t. In July, the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension with $160 million guaranteed over the lifetime of the contract. Last week, the Denver Broncos signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension, with $165 million in guarantees.
Jackson, who’s maintained that Watson’s deal won’t affect his demands, said he’s not worried about the risk of playing on the last year of his contract. If the Ravens can’t agree to a deal by the time Jackson reaches unrestricted free agency next offseason, he’s expected to receive the exclusive franchise tag, which would assure him a one-year deal worth about $45 million,
“I mean, it was a pretty big risk last season, the year before,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about contract negotiations around that time. This season is going to be the same thing. But I’m just playing football. Anything can happen, but God forbid, the wrong thing happens. I’m keeping God first and just playing ball, like I’ve been doing.”
This story will be updated.
California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double murder
SAN FRANCISCO– A Northern California sheriff’s deputy turned himself in to law enforcement hours after being charged with the fatal murder of a husband and wife at their home early Wednesday, authorities said.
Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities after fleeing the shooting and said he wanted to turn himself in, officials said.
Police stayed on the phone with him until the off-duty deputy was stopped by the California Highway Patrol in a rural, desolate area near the town of Coalinga in the Central Valley, about 258 miles south of the crime scene.
Police had previously launched a manhunt for Williams, 24, and warned he was considered armed and dangerous.
“It’s a great loss to our community and it’s even more heartbreaking to find out that it was one of our own who was the trigger for this tragic incident,” Dublin Police Chief Garrett said. Holmes, who is also the Sheriff’s Commanding Officer. Desk.
Authorities said Williams was in a mental health crisis, and Holmes personally spent 45 minutes on the phone speaking with the deputy to convince him to turn himself in.
Police were called to a home in Dublin – a town in the East Bay about 56 kilometers from downtown San Francisco – around 12:45 a.m. The 911 caller said an intruder entered the house brandishing a firearm and shot two people. before fleeing in a vehicle, Holmes told a news conference.
Witnesses identified the shooter as Williams.
Police say Williams used his service weapon in the shooting and threw it out of his car window as he fled. Detectives were still looking for the weapon.
The two victims, a 42-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man whose names were not immediately released, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams knew the couple, but investigators were still “trying to refine their connection” and determine the motive, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly.
The couple have a teenage child who was at home at the time of the murders, Kelly said. There was also a male relative of the couple in the house who was visiting.
He was uninjured and was talking to detectives about what happened, Kelly said.
“It wasn’t a random crime,” Kelly said. It’s a very bizarre chain of events that unfolded,” he added.
Kelly said Williams had gone through “some significant events” in her life over the past few months leading up to the murders, but did not elaborate on what happened.
“A lot of these events have not been discovered and disclosed and we are going to look into that. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered,” he said.
Kelly said Williams has been at the sheriff’s office since September 2021 and is still on probation. He had been assigned to the Oakland Courthouse and there were no concerns about his job performance.
“It’s a tragedy. We’re all in shock here,” Kelly said.
Wednesday was Williams’ one-year anniversary with the sheriff’s office, and agency investigators were spending it trying to figure out what had prompted the violence.
“He grew up in a very well off home, beloved, graduated from college with honors, he was truly a remarkable youngster. How we got here today will be part of our investigation and something we let’s examine,” Kelly said.
Williams, who is from Stockton, briefly worked with the Stockton Police Department, where he completed his police academy, but was eventually fired after failing his field training program, Kelly said.
Stockton police spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said he could not explain why Williams left the department because it was a “personnel matter”. He confirmed that Williams worked for the Stockton Police Department from January 2020 to January 2021.
The Alameda County Deputy Sheriffs Association, the union that represents rank-and-file deputies, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dazio reported from Los Angeles.
Editorial: The Bears’ youth movement holds a lesson for Chicago
The Chicago Bears cut the team roster to 53 players last week, leaving it with the youngest bunch in memory. Rebuilding under a new management team, the Bears parted with older stars like Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Andy Dalton, all in their 30s, and stocked up on fresh faces born when the 1990s were giving way to a new millennium.
A team that had the second-oldest Week One roster in the NFL last year had 13 rookies and seven second-year players after its initial wave of cuts this year. As Tribune sports columnist Brad Biggs reported at the time, “The Bears have so many rookies on the roster, three first-year Joneses made it: left tackle Braxton, cornerback Jaylon and wide receiver Velus. Yes, they’re unrelated.”
The Bears have kept shaking things up, adding more young players who were cut from other teams and, as the season progresses, maybe they’ll add another Jones or two. We’re encouraged: The older guys weren’t getting the job done, and a youth movement could be just the ticket to reboot a struggling team.
Could the same approach also be just the ticket for Chicago as a whole?
Downtown Chicago continues to recover from a COVID-19 pandemic that left it awash in unwanted office space, vacant storefronts and underutilized transit lines. Tourism has made a comeback this summer, but, like the Bears, the city needs reinvention.
Our advice: Do like the Bears, and double down on youth.
Cities always have appealed to young people seeking to build careers and social networks, meet potential mates and take advantage of nightlife, arts and entertainment. Yet young adults never have influenced Midwestern urban planning to the same extent as, say, suburban commuters who traveled to downtown offices every day. That much is clear from archaic transit schedules alone.
Working from home during the pandemic revealed the inefficiency of the traditional commuting routine, and for many former cubicle denizens, there’s no going back, at least not five days a week. To get ahead of what comes next, the city needs to do a better job giving the young what they want. Hint: It’s not more surface parking lots nor another head-scratcher of a branding campaign.
Chicago needs to empower the young to work with city authorities to make its urban core healthier and more livable. That could mean changes that some would find unwelcome, such as eliminating parking spots, repurposing public space for bike lanes and providing stronger incentives for using public transit, assuming the city can make it safer and more efficient.
Similarly, the city would be more welcoming to newer generations if it added pet- and pedestrian-friendly green spaces and tended more closely to its valuable tree canopy. It also needs to cut red tape and otherwise assist downtown landlords converting now-obsolete office space into residences that young people could afford.
Chicago already has a leg up attracting the young, as its downtown has become ground zero for thousands of college students, especially in the South Loop. To keep its workforce up to date, the city also needs to better attract top young college graduates — and diverse ones, too, not least to stabilize its shrinking Black population.
People need to think differently about the relationship between downtown and work. As urban planning expert Richard Florida puts it, “The office is no longer a building …The neighborhood, the city, the downtown itself has become the new office.”
One way to successfully transition from old downtown to new, he says, is to make the outdoors more attractive (weather permitting) for activities typically done indoors, sidewalk dining being an obvious example and struggling Michigan Avenue a prime potential location.
Also obvious: the need for public safety. The recent spike in street crime is likely to dominate the upcoming mayoral election, and no one, young or old, wants to live in fear.
But the attitudes of younger generations to crime fighting need to be accounted for as well. Many young people are deeply committed to social justice, and they can be partners in developing new ways to make the city safer, better integrated and less divided between haves and have-nots.
Chicago already has more than 10 candidates vying for mayor in the 2023 election, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, and a slew of aldermen have announced their departures from the City Council. The future of the city is as wide open today as it has been in decades. This is a rare opportunity to usher in new ways of doing things.
At the same time, in just a few days, the Bears are expected to start their regular season led by 23-year-old quarterback Justin Fields, his blind side protected by 23-year-old left tackle Braxton Jones and with 24-year-old receiver Darnell Mooney ready to snag touchdown throws.
Chicago, take stock of your young talent: Give them the ball.
