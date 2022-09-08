John Shipley: Could Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell actually help Kirk Cousins find his final form?

So, here comes Kirk Cousins’ do-over, a last legitimate chance to prove the quarterback was, after all, the missing piece the Vikings needed for their first Super Bowl appearances since 1977.

We say appearance because when it’s been 45 years, just getting in would be good enough, the next step up from losing in the NFC Championship. Given the fact that Cousins has clearly not been the Vikings’ missing piece — and in fairness, this team has been missing a lot of pieces over the past few years — even that feels like a ways off.

But if Cousins has found his whisperer in former NFL quarterback Kevin O’Connell, a head coach who appears to actually like his quarterback, who’s to say he still can’t be the right guy? There’s a lot of water under the bridge here for Cousins, but it only takes one season to make all that go away.

And what is the leadup to the NFL’s first weekend for if not unbridled optimism?

As the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator last season, O’Connell masterminded the offense that made Matthew Stafford — the talented quarterback of the perpetually inadequate Detroit Lions for 12 seasons — into a Super Bowl winner. In their first year together. At age 34.

Why not Cousins?

Certainly that’s a big part of why the Wilfs, Mark and Zygi, hired O’Connell, loath to start over after spending real money on a stadium, practice facility and whatever players and honorary offensive consultants Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman said they absolutely, positively needed to keep their Super Bowl window open.

None of it worked, of course, including Cousins, who led the free-agent QB class after the Vikings went 13-3 after losing badly at Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in 2017. The Vikings went after him hard and signed him to what was a record for a guaranteed contract, $84 million for three years, and didn’t get any better. The defense got progressively older and worse, but Cousins got most of the blame because his contract soaked up salary cap space and he was signed to actually be the final piece to the puzzle.

So, there was speculation on the part of some, hope on the part of others, that the Vikings would move on from Cousins after moving on from Zimmer and Spielman, but at least some of us should have known better.

During his introductory news conference, O’Connell declared he was eager to build an offense around Cousins, something that, theoretically, could unleash the quarterback’s devastating final form, the perfect essence of the strong-armed, accurate, (largely) immobile pocket quarterback. Cousins already had weapons around him — receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook — what he needed was the right system and a sympathetic ear.

Cousins’ issues, whatever they are, have always seemed intangible. Consistently among the NFL’s top passers statistically, he is nevertheless 59-59-2 as an NFL starter. He is nearly bereft of swagger. If a Vikings opponent scores the go-ahead score with just more than a minute left, no one watching says, “Uh-oh, I think they gave Kirk Cousins too much time.”

The question is whether O’Connell, a former quarterback who was Cousins’ offensive coordinator for his best season in Washington (2017), is the tactician, and stage mom, he needs to take the final step forward.

“If you’re talking statistically, if you’re talking playing the position, I don’t necessarily think that my expectation is a huge step forward for Kirk,” O’Connell said. “At the same time,” he added, “I want him to go turn it loose and feel confident.”

The Athletic had a nice stat in its NFL preview on Wednesday, noting that the only two quarterbacks to play more games than Cousins and compile a .500 record are Jim Plunkett (72-72) and Eli Manning (117-117).

Those two, most of you know, have won not one but two Super Bowls apiece. Heck, Plunkett was released by San Francisco before hooking up with the Raiders and winning it all after the 1980 and ’83 seasons.

There is still time for Cousins, and every season is a do-over of sorts. With a new system and head coach, it’s a rare opportunity to wipe the slate clean and become a local hero.