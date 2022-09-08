MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Kay battered Mexico’s Baja California peninsula with wind and rain as authorities opened shelters and closed some roads.
Judge’s 55th homer, IKF slam leads Yanks to Twins sweep
NEW YORK – Aaron Judge started the Game 1 comeback with his 55th home run leading the major leagues, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a grand slam in the last drink and the New York Yankees swept a Minnesota Twins doubleheader 5-4 and 7-1 Wednesday.
Kiner-Falefa fired up a 12th two-run in Game 1 with an RBI tied first single. He erased a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning of Game 2 when he sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left field seats. IKF returned its bat after the drive without a doubt, its first slam among 19 career homers.
Oswaldo Cabrera stopped an 0-for-25 slide with a game-ending single in Game 1. The Yankees pitched a ’90s team against the Twins — like in uniform numbers usually limited in spring training — and Kiner-Falefa played third base for the first time in two years.
Gerrit Cole (11-7) hit a season-high 14 in the night game, allowing five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. Carlos Correa homered in the third inning, and with the crowd chanting “Cheater!” in the seventh, Correa struck out two runners against Lucas Luetge, who earned his second save. Aaron Hicks added a three-run double in the eighth after Austin Davis beat the nos. batters 7-9.
New York (83-54) opened up a five-game AL East lead over second-placed Tampa Bay and clinched its 30th straight season despite an injury-depleted roster. The Yankees are 114-39 against the Twins since 2002, including the playoffs.
Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter were among those injured or unavailable.
Judge (#99) was joined by #95 (Cabrera), #91 (shortstop Oswald Peraza), #97 (reliever Ron Marinaccio) and #90 (center fielder Estevan Florial) to give the Yankees five players with jerseys in the 90s. Greg Weissert (3-0), who won Game 1, had a relatively low No. 85.
“You can see the energy they bring,” Domingo Germán, a Game 1 starter, said through an interpreter. “They bring so much energy to the clubhouse.”
Cabrera also ejected Gilberto Celestino to the plate in the 10th inning, his fifth assist since making his debut on August 17, and had a slippery catch on Gio Urshela.
“We like his composure and his makeup,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He is not scared.”
Peraza had his first four hits in the league in the doubleheader, including a pair of doubles.
Judge homered for the fourth straight game, resulting in a left-handed change in the fourth inning, the only blemish in Louie Varland’s otherwise outstanding major league debut.
Judge set the Yankees record for right-handed hitters by topping 54 home runs by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, also the AL mark and one more than Babe Ruth’s record 60. in 1927.
Varland, a 24-year-old right-hander, allowed three hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. He averaged 93.9 mph with 44 fastballs, mixing 19 shifts and 17 sliders.
“I’m glad it’s over because there’s a lot of anxiety,” the St. Paul native said. “I couldn’t really feel my legs the first batter. After that first out, things went back to normal.”
The judge reversed a change in the first.
“The perfect one to make my first strikeout,” Varland said.
He said the call “completely blindsided me”. Twenty-three family and friends were in attendance, visible from the third base side in a sparse crowd for Tuesday’s rain makeup.
“It’s like watching a movie. We’re just floating around. He deserves it so much,” said his mother, Kim. “It’s a huge joy. He’s been a fan forever and getting his hometown team is amazing, amazing.”
Minnesota, which entered 1 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland, had built a 3-0 lead.
Jose Miranda, a cousin of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, hit a two-run homer inside the left-field foul post in the first and Celestino had an RBI single in the third.
Gleyber Torres tied it at 3 with a two-run homer in the sixth against Griffin Jax.
After Celestino’s RBI single against Marinaccio gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead in the 12th, Weissert retired Correa on a popout and Miranda on a flyout.
Kiner-Falefa isolated Trevor Megill (3-3), stole second with one out and held on to third when Jose Trevino threw a single into right field and reached second in a preview. Cabrera anchored a curveball for an opposite field, two left outs that ended a 4 hour and 3 minute struggle.
WINNER
New York’s winning streak is just behind the big league record of 39 set by the Yankees from 1926 to 1964.
DEFENSE
Minnesota committed a season-high four errors in Game 1. LF Jake Cave threw Marwin Gonzalez to the plate in the last drink.
NO THANKS
The judge was walked four times in the twinbill, three intentionally.
START ME UP
Hicks failed on Ryan’s 13th pitch, the longest plate appearance for a Yankees player leading first since Derek Jeter’s flyout on Los Angeles Angels’ Jered Weaver’s 15th pitch on June 3, 2011.
MOVES
Twins: RHP nominated Jake Jewell for an assignment to open up a roster spot for Varland.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) pitched a no-hitter inning with a walk and strikeout in his first rehab outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. …. Rizzo went on the injured list, retroactive to Saturday, due to headaches following an epidural injection for lower back pain. Donaldson was placed on the paternity list, RHP Luke Bard was designated for assignment, INF contract Ronald Guzmán was selected at Scranton, RHP Deivi García was recalled from the RailRiders and INF/OF Miguel Andújar was been elevated from Triple-A as the 29th man for the doubleheader.
NEXT
Former Yankee RHP Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10), pushed back a day with a sore hamstring tendon, is scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale for Minnesota. All-Star LHP Nestor Cortes (9-4, 2.68 ERA) could be activated following a groin sprain to start in New York.
China invades Taiwan ‘a distinct threat’ – We’re concerned about legislation bolstering support for Taiwan
During part of an interview with Bloomberg published Wednesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said China’s invasion of Taiwan “remains a distinct threat” and that China takes a more aggressive stance toward Taiwan. Sullivan also said the administration was concerned about parts of congressional legislation aimed at bolstering U.S. support for Taiwan, but viewed other parts as positive.
Sullivan said, “I think the fact that there may be a military contingency around Taiwan remains a separate threat. And the People’s Republic of China has in fact declared as official policy that it does not take the invasion of Taiwan off the table, that it remains one of the potential options for the reunification of Taiwan. Their stance has changed over time, in terms of disrupting the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, actions they take with their military to undermine peace and stability.
He continued: “The American position remained firm and consistent, the one China policy, the Taiwan Relations Act, three joint communiqués that we agreed to with China in the 1970s and 1980s which stated that, “In our view, there should be no unilateral change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. We continue to believe that and we will continue to spurn any effort to change the status quo by force.”
Host David Rubenstein then asked, “Now legislation is being passed by Congress to somehow bolster the existing US support for Taiwan, has the administration ever passed a position on this legislation?
Sullivan replied, “Well, I will actually have the opportunity later today, literally later today, to come up to the Hill to talk to some MPs about this bill. I’d rather have the opportunity to show it to them before I show it on TV. But I will just say this, there are elements of this legislation, in terms of how we can strengthen our security assistance for Taiwan that are quite effective and robust, that will improve Taiwan’s security. There are other elements that worry us.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
San Rafael police face criminal investigation for beating gardener; lawyer says officer lied on report
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) — On July 27, San Rafael police confronted a gardener who had an open beer and ended up breaking his nose and giving him a concussion. On Wednesday, the man’s attorney filed a formal request for a criminal investigation into these officers, and the district attorney agreed.
Attorney Charles Dresow represents a canal district gardener. Following the incident, he admitted to drinking beer with his friends and told police in Spanish and English that he had to get up to take his ID card out of his pocket. But it ended in profuse bleeding with a broken nose and concussion.
Dresow sent a letter to the Marin County prosecutor on Wednesday demanding that officers Brandon Nail and Daisy Mazariegos be criminally investigated.
“He was treated like he didn’t matter, you should never treat a human being the way he was treated,” Dresow told ABC7’s I-Team.
RELATED: San Rafael Police Officers Under Investigation After Bloody Takedown
In addition to what Dresow says was clear excessive force, he says Officer Nail lied in his police report, writing that the groundskeeper “wrapped his right arm around the back of his neck and began to squeeze in an attempt to put me in a headlock,” adding “he started swinging his right hand at my head, hitting me multiple times on the left side and the back of my head.”
“If those words aren’t true, or if they can’t be trusted, it only degrades the foundation of our criminal justice system,” Dresow said.
District Attorney Lori Frugoli charged Mateo with felony resisting arrest and three misdemeanors based on these police reports; she dropped the charges after finally seeing the body camera video.
However, she has now agreed to Dresow’s request, announcing a criminal investigation into Nail and Mazariegos.
“It’s my office’s obligation to hold people accountable if crimes are committed, and we take that obligation seriously,” Frugoli said.
RELATED: Angry reaction at San Rafael council meeting after violent police removal of gardener with beer
It comes just hours after a stormy, standing room-only council meeting where people spoke out after seeing each other and having their own experiences in what happened to Mateo.
Angel Gomez, a resident of San Rafael, said at the meeting: “Even I was a victim, brutally beaten, mistreated by police officers, unfairly handcuffed. I won’t take this anymore.”
Alejandra Godinez said: “We demand that Officer Nail be removed, he should not be part of the force at all.”
The mayor of San Rafael announced an outside and independent investigation into the officers and their supervisors and I-Team’s Dan Noyes urged the police chief to make the report public.
Dan Noies: “Once this report is done, will it be public?”
Chief David Spiller: “There are privacy issues with the law enforcement bill of rights, but we’re prepared to release whatever we can within the bounds of the law.”
As the legal maneuvers unfold, Dresow says Mateo is struggling to deal with the trauma, not understanding why it happened to him.
On the eve of iPhone 14 launch, Steve Jobs Archive announced to honor Apple co-founder
The same day as iPhone 14 launchedthe crowning glory of Code 2022 was the announcement of a memorial to Steve Jobs, Apple’s iconic co-founder and longtime CEO.
Recode’s Kara Swisher led current Apple CEO Tim Cook, former lead product designer Jony Ive and Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs in a hearty discussion about its lasting impact – which will soon include a site Web devoted to the legend of technology called Steve Jobs Archive.
It’s unclear what form the archive will take, though it’s being created by a senior archivist and historian who consulted with Powell Jobs, Cook, Ive and others who worked with Jobs over the years. There are artifacts and physical materials, but it’s “much more about ideas,” as Powell Jobs explained to the Code crowd, particularly Jobs’s notion that understanding how human design rules our lives means you can change it, question it and stretch it to make human progress.
“Everything you were born into, the design of everything around you, the clothes you wear, all of those decisions were made by someone else,” Powell Jobs said. “As humans, we have a responsibility to put things back into this pool of human existence in a way that benefits us.”
The Steve Jobs Archive will live on digitally as a website along with some programs and other products, though Powell Jobs didn’t share other details like when it would be available. But among the collection will be memorabilia from the Apple co-founder, as “a very brilliant documentary filmmaker” has interviewed hundreds of people who knew him over the years. There will also be a set of things that are “just Steve”, as I described him, which would help people understand how he saw the world.
While rich with stories and insights into who Jobs was and the legacy he left, the archive announcement was the only news item in the discussion. Powell Jobs talked about when he returned to Apple in 1997 and whittled its broad product line down to just four models and its power to say “no” — not just to bad ideas, but to big ones that didn’t fit.
“It speaks to the clarity and sharpness of his thinking and makes those four things the best things on the planet,” Powell Jobs said. “He talked about leaving behind a body of work like an artist does.”
Jobs’ vision for Apple was at the intersection of liberal arts and technology, Cook explained, noting that those who followed deliberately chose not to make decisions the way he would have made them (at Jobs’ own behest). ), but they kept the company at this crossroads of human-inspired design. “We always think about the humanity of the story of the person behind the product,” Cook said.
Despite Apple’s success in the 2000s, Jobs could still be surprised. The Apple co-founder had always vicariously assumed that his work would have enormous influence. But I remembered that one day at lunch, the volume of iPod Nanos sold around the world hit Jobs in a new way — that they were all directly affecting people. “It thrilled him, not because the goal was huge volume, but for being so relevant,” Ive said.
And when the Steve Jobs archive comes online, maybe others will be able to see the world much like he saw it.
Richarlison rises in Tottenham’s Champions League win over Marseille but Son Heung-Min struggles
Richarlison’s early goals for Tottenham Hotspur helped them mark their Champions League return with a 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille in Group D on Wednesday.
Until Richarlison’s brace, Tottenham had been mediocre against a bustling Marseille who were the better side until Chancel Mbemba was sent off three minutes into the second half.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Tottenham, who have missed out on the Champions League for the past two seasons, went without a shot on target in a lackluster first half but Richarlison ultimately secured a perfect start for Antonio Conte’s side.
JUMP TO: Player Ratings | Better/worse performers | Highlights & Moments | Postgame Quotes | Key Statistics | Upcoming meetings
Quick reaction
1. Richarlison makes his mark
Until Wednesday, Richarlison’s most memorable contribution came when he baited Nottingham Forest as a late substitute with a bit of showboating who saw him broke moments later. Yet here, in Spurs’ return to the Champions League after a three-year absence, Everton’s £60million acquisition scored two headers in the final 15 minutes to give Antonio’s side Conte a 2-0 win over Marseille in north London.
Both goals benefited from poor defending and a power play given to them by Chancel Mbemba’s red card in the 47th minute for fouling Heung-Min Son as he charged through on goal, but Richarlison, who ended the game in tears of joy, gave Spurs the forward-thinking they had been lacking all evening. These are Richarlison’s first goals for Tottenham – on his Champions League debut no less – and provide validation for Conte who opted to break the Son Heung-Min-Harry Kane-Dejan Kulusevski attacking triumvirate that was so influential last season.
2. Conte improves his Champions League record
There is no doubt that Antonio Conte’s pedigree in domestic football has won several Serie A titles with Juventus and Inter Milan as well as his 2016-17 Premier League title with Chelsea. And the Italian would no doubt classify Tottenham’s late rush into the Champions League places last season as a feat to sit towards the upper echelons of his career.
But all the while, doubts over his ability to translate that success into Europe’s premier club competition have persisted. Conte had won three of his last 15 games in the competition before Wednesday night; his last two campaigns at Inter saw them fail to make it out of the group stage before finishing bottom in 2021-22 with a win in six games.
For a long time here, it looked like Conte would struggle once again. In 37 Champions League games, he has an equal number of wins and losses (12) to go with 13 draws. Tonight’s result was all that mattered, but Conte will know performances will need to improve to stay on track in Group D.
3. Son’s struggles continue
Son edged out Mbemba to force the Marseille defender into a last-minute tackle which he mistimed, prompting Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic to show off a red card (after dropping him to the ground as he tried to TO DO). So it was an essential contribution from Son, but only a brief flash of the threat he has so often shown in the past.
The 30-year-old South Korean star, who tied with Mohamed Salah for the Premier League Golden Boot last season, has yet to stand out in any competition so far this time and is found one of the many Spurs suffocated by the formidable pressure of Marseille. , especially in the first half. His expected individual goals were 0.08 over 86 minutes, well below Richarlison (0.55), Kane (0.21) and even Kulusevski (0.20) who only played the last 29 minutes at the back right.
His deserves time to get good – as he surely will before too long – but the added competition for places at Spurs this season will add pressure on him to do so.
Player ratings
Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris 6, Emerson Royal 7, Cristian Romero 6, Eric Dier 7, Clément Lenglet 6, Ivan Perisic 7, Rodrigo Bentancur 6, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 7, Richarlison 8, Son Heung-Min 6, Harry Kane 6.
Subtitles: Dejan Kulusevski 7, Japhet Tanganga 6, Ben Davies 6, Matt Doherty 6, Yves Bissouma 6.
Marseilles: Pau Lopez 6, Chancel Mbemba 4, Eric Bailly 7, Samuel Gigot 7, Jonathan Clauss 7, Matteo Guendouzi 7, Jordan Veretout 7, Valentin Rongier 7, Nuno Tavares 5, Gerson 6, Luis Suarez 6.
Subtitles: Leonardo Balerdi 6, Sead Kolasinac 6, Amine Harit 6, Pape Gueye 6, Cengiz Under 6.
Best and Worst Performers
BETTER: Richarlison, Tottenham.
Two goals on his Champions League debut lifted an average Tottenham performance into a winning one. His second header in particular was excellent.
WORSE: Chancel Mbemba, Marseilles
The visitors were in the ascendant until Mbemba’s desperate 47th-minute lunge over Son, which reduced his squad to 10 men.
Highlights and Moments
Champions League first game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. First goals for summer signing Richarlison.
frame it pic.twitter.com/KJNoZLlIXz
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 7, 2022
You can tell that means a lot to the Brazilian star.
After the game: What managers, players said
“I remember very well when we signed him, he said ‘I can’t wait to listen to the music of the Champions League and to play in this competition. Those were important words for me. This morning, I remembered. I said ‘Richy, I remember what you said and tonight you have your chance. You have a chance. You deserve it, enjoy this moment and try to do your best. ‘ I think he gave his best and helped us score points.” – Spurs manager Antonio Conte on Richarlison
“Difficult game, playing against a very good Marseille team who had a good start to the season. Difficult in the Champions League, we had to start strong at home and the sending off helped. In the end, Richarlison scored a few goals.” – Spurs captain Harry Kane, to BT Sport
“We should do better from the first minute, we were a bit nervous with the ball but we defended well and kept a clean sheet. We have to keep going, do a bit better with the ball but it was a bit easier at 11 against 10.” – Spurs winger Ivan Perisic, to BT Sport
Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)
– A series of “firsts” for Richarlison. His first Champions League game, his first scores as a Tottenham man and his first game with multiple headers in all competitions.
– Marseille’s misery continues in recent Champions League campaigns – one win and 15 losses in the competition’s last 16 games.
Next
Tottenham Hotspur: A busy week ahead, with a big Premier League clash at Manchester City on Saturday. Spurs then travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in the Champions League next Tuesday and then host Leicester City in the league on September 17.
Marseilles: The French side host Ligue 1 opponents on Saturday before returning to the Champions League on Tuesday, hosting Eintracht Frankfurt at the Stade Velodrome.
Hurricane Kay at sea, but hits Mexico’s Baja Peninsula
Forecasters said there was a chance that the outer bands of the big storm would bring heavy rain – and possibly flash flooding – to parts of scorched southern California and southwestern Arizona. Friday evening and Saturday.
Forecasters expected Kay to stay offshore as it moved further north, roughly parallel to the coast. It was an expansive storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending up to 370 kilometers from the center.
The US National Hurricane Center in Miami said Kay was centered about 200 miles (320 kilometers) west of the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula on Wednesday evening. Kay was moving north-northwest at 14 mph (22 km/h).
A hurricane warning was issued for a sparsely populated part of the peninsula around Bahia Asuncion and the Baja California Sur state government announced it was opening shelters for people who needed to evacuate. He said some streams were already rising and closed some roads.
Heavy rain fell in Los Cabos at the southern tip of the peninsula. Mayor Oscar Leggs Castro said there were already more than 800 people in shelters at the twin resort destinations.
Long lines of cars waited to fill up at gas stations. Non-essential businesses have been closed and some airlines have canceled flights.
Landslides reportedly cut off some roads on the peninsula, but no injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Earl crossed over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to pass just southeast of Bermuda Thursday night as a Category 3 storm.
The island’s National Security Minister Michael Weeks told reporters that utilities and government offices would continue to operate, but warned residents to prepare for tropical storm conditions.
“Bermuda will certainly feel the effects of Earl, so we have to guard against complacency,” he said.
Earl was centered about 355 miles (570 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Wednesday evening. Its maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 100 mph (155 km/h) and it was moving north at 9 mph (15 km/h).
Further east, Hurricane Danielle was slowly weakening over open water about 975 kilometers north-northwest of the Azores. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h).
Apple unveils new iPhones, Apple Watch and Airpods
CUPERTINO, approx. (CNN) — Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14 lineup at a press event on Wednesday, along with three new Apple Watch models, an update to its popular AirPods product line and a feature that could save lives when cell service is unavailable.
In a closely watched event from its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Apple showed off four new smartphones, including a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus model and an updated iPhone 14 Pro that redesigns the much-maligned notch. In typical Apple fashion, the devices also offer better battery life and camera features than the year before.
The biggest surprise, however, might be the price: the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will start at $799 and $899, respectively, the same starting prices as last year’s models. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max start at $999 and $1099, respectively, also unchanged from the previous year. Analysts have widely predicted that Apple will increase the price of high-end models by $100.
“It’s impressive that Apple has maintained year-over-year price parity on new iPhone 14 devices in the US,” said Leo Gebbie, principal analyst, connected devices at CCS Insight. “We anticipated that inflation, increased production and component costs, and other expenses such as higher shipping costs would have caused Apple to increase retail prices.”
For Apple, the stakes are still high to convince customers to upgrade devices, including the iPhone, which remains its flagship product. That task is potentially made more difficult this year by broader economic concerns, including fears of an impending recession.
Throughout the event, Apple seemed to alternate between presenting its product line as tools for living our best lives and also for avoiding a number of ailments that could befall customers in an uncertain world, ranging from car accidents to stranding in nature.
Apple has announced several new Apple Watch models, including a premium version that retails for $799 and is designed to meet the needs of a rarefied group of outdoor enthusiasts. It also added an option for its watches to detect when a user has been involved in a car accident, as well as a satellite connectivity feature. for phones, which is intended to help people communicate when their cell service isn’t working.
Here are the highlights of the event:
The new iPhone 14 range
Apple unveiled four new smartphones, including the new iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 14 Plus with a larger 6.7-inch screen.
The new iPhone 14 has a 12 MP main camera with larger pixels, faster aperture and improved sensors. It also uses the same chip as last year’s iPhone 13 Pro model (the A15), the first time it’s repeated a chip in years.
For the first time, however, the new front camera features autofocus, allowing it to focus at multiple distances in low light for better individual and group selfies. It also has a new action mode that allows users to keep videos steady while moving.
Apple’s new Pro line features an always-on display and the ability to receive notifications and activity through what the company calls “dynamic island,” the highly polarizing notch at the top of the phone that’s now considered a feature. The Pro line also comes with the first-ever 48MP camera on an iPhone.
In a notable change, the iPhone 14 line also eliminates the need for a physical SIM card and instead uses a digital “e-SIM” card. Now users can store multiple e-SIMs on the same device and have multiple cellular plans and phone numbers on the same phone. It also prevents others from removing the physical SIM card if your iPhone is lost or stolen. Apple has said that all US iPhone models will no longer have the SIM tray.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be available in five colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple and red.
New Apple Watches
Apple unveiled three new smartwatches at the event: the Series 8, SE and Ultra.
At the high end, the Ultra model is designed to help users keep up endurance training, scuba diving adventures and triathlons. The device gets around 36 hours on a single charge, is more water resistant, and has an improved compass that can work at night, in the ocean, and in other conditions.
At the low end, Apple has updated the SE to be up to 20% faster than the previous version. This starts at $249 for GPS models and $299 for cellular models.
And in the middle is the 8 series model, which starts at $399. Like previous versions of Apple’s smartwatch, the Series 8 is meant to motivate users to stay active and fit. Apple has also emphasized the Watch’s features for women’s health, with revamped menstrual cycle tracking tools that can predict ovulation. Tracking data is kept on each device and accessible only through a password or face ID, according to the company. Apple does not have a key for encrypted data and therefore cannot access it without your express permission.
The announcement comes as data security for women has become a major flashpoint following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
New AirPods Pro 2
Apple introduced its latest generation of AirPods Pro, one of its biggest flagships in recent years. The new AirPods Pro will have six hours of listening time on a single charge, better than the original version. Each headset and the case itself is now equipped to make a noise to help you find it. And a slight up and down swipe of the headphones will increase or decrease the volume.
AirPods Pro now feature improved dynamic noise cancellation technology and can cancel double the noise compared to the original version. Meanwhile, a new adaptive transparency mode aims to reduce harsh environmental noise.
The AirPods Pro 2 cost $249 and hit stores Friday.
Satellite connectivity for emergencies
While Apple hasn’t unveiled any groundbreaking new hardware products, at least one new feature could be a game-changer for customers, albeit in rare situations.
The new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, which Apple says has been in the works for years, was designed and built specifically for iPhone 14 devices to connect to satellites when not near an earth tower. By allowing users to point their device at a satellite, which the phone will help locate, users will be able to send and receive information for emergency assistance.
The company said it created a short text compression mechanism to condense messages that take around 15 seconds to send if a user has a clear view of the sky. (It may take a few minutes longer if something like foliage is in the way.)
Apple said local vendors will be alerted to help call for help.
