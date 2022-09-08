Look for Rams to avoid Super Bowl hangover against Bills – The Denver Post

A deep breath of fresh air

I know I speak for many St. Paul Como residents in giving a proud “we love you” shout-out to the 200+ St. Paul resident volunteers who make up the Neighborhood State Fair Safety Initiative. For 12 long, sometimes sweaty days and nights, wearing bright neon shirts with the logo “I’m a neighbor,” these Como Park ambassadors patrolled the sidewalks east of the State Fairgrounds — and with open hearts, sharing homemade “blue-ribbon” answers to any question posed from anyone needing help.

Although the initial impetus that spurred co-founders Jennifer Victor-Larsen, Cindy Mitsch and Kate McCreight was simply not to repeat the 2019 State Fair violence, their mission naturally widened: identifying medical needs, re-orienting lost fairgoers, so much more — often simply asking, “How can I help?” to anyone who approached. St. Paul Police Senior Commander Joshua Lego, in ongoing communication with group members, has strongly supported their presence, noting that there were fewer incidents of disorderly conduct outside the fairgrounds this year.

To those many (you know who you are) dedicated State Fair angels — our “in-neon-blue” officers of kindness — you’ve given Minnesota a deep breath of fresh air, a new reputation. May your spirit of “good neighborliness” rub off on us all, be more contagious than any new COVID strain or winter flu bug. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if, for the next 353 days, maybe more — we could, each one of us, be more like you?

Judith Monson, St. Paul

Not so commendable

After reading the letter “A pretty commendable job” on Sunday, I wondered whether the letter writer is living in an alternate universe. His evidence was both selective and biased. He ignored some of the other items President Biden should get credit for.

He failed to mention the southern border crisis. Biden has refused to stop the flow of fentanyl which has killed tens of thousands of Americans. He has not done his job in stopping illegal immigration.

He failed to mention rising crime rates across the country due to liberal prosecutors and judges and efforts to defund the police.

He failed to keep his promise about getting Americans safely out of Afghanistan. And his process left our allies wondering if they can trust America.

He failed to mention Biden did not confront China about Covid origins or explain his son’s connections with Communist Chinese companies.

He failed to describe all the actions the Biden administration has taken that reduced oil production in our country.

He failed to point out that Biden’s strategy of spending and printing more money exacerbates inflation rather than reducing it.

The letter writer can ignore some of the facts but too many of us are being negatively affected by the consequences of the Biden administration’s actions.

Pete Marcaccini, Oakdale

Long lines at these restrooms

The lines for the women’s restrooms at the Fair are so very long compared to the men’s. Why aren’t there more women’s restrooms at the Minnesota State Fair? Just asking for a friend.

John Lupo, Vadnais Heights

Taxing debt relief?

There has to be a better way to raise revenue than taxing debt relief. It’s called “forgiveness” for a reason.

Geri Minton, Roseville

‘Sticky’? Honestly?

While reading the “GenX, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents” article (Sept 4), I noticed the words “fear,” “scary,” “doubt” and general feelings of uncertainty and selfishness from the people cited. Besides current financial strains/woes, they also blame the “climate change” narrative — sounds like a lazy cop-out to me. I also detected the interviewees lean left politically; they are the main group who eat up the climate change nonsense. Did they think to interview any conservatives who are living and loving life, thriving, and don’t cower in fear?

It seems that their very act of existing has these youngsters afraid of their own shadows. One (an admitted germaphobe) is quoted as saying children are “sticky.” Honestly? That’s considered a legitimate excuse? Ever heard of a bathtub or a washcloth?

To quote the maitre’d in 1986’s “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”: I weep for the future.

Randal Gelking, Cottage Grove

Confession

I should confess right up front that I am a semi-fascist. I base this on the comments of the president himself in Philadelphia. I did not, however, take part in the riots of the summer of 2020, but I did vote for Trump. I didn’t know at the time it would make me a semi-fascist, I just wanted closed borders, low inflation, tax cuts, and energy independence for low gas prices. But the far left and the media don’t value those traits. I hope that doesn’t make me a full blown fascist: Move over Stalin and Mussolini.

Richard McMahon, Maplewood

To clean up our air and meet customer demand

Regarding the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association Op-Ed on Sept. 2 (“Why Minnesota auto dealers have gone to court to stop California car rules”):

The unwillingness of automobile companies to ship available models of electric vehicles to Minnesota impedes customers’ ability to buy the vehicles of their choice. Two years ago when we were in the market for a new electric vehicle we could not get any Hyundai dealer to sell us the electric Kona model we desired. They would not order one for us, as all the vehicles were being sold in states with supply mandates such as California. We had to settle for our second choice.

We support Minnesota’s move to join California and a dozen other states in requiring the availability of more electric vehicles to help clean up our air and to meet customer demand.

Don and Meg Arnosti, St. Paul