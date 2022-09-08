News
Look for Rams to avoid Super Bowl hangover against Bills – The Denver Post
HANK’S HONEY: It’s not often that a defending Super Bowl champion ends up a Week 1 underdog. It’s only happened three times since 2000. In 2003, the Bucs were three-point dogs in Philadelphia and covered. In 2013, the Ravens, having lost eight starters from their championship team, were eight-point dogs and blown away by the Broncos. In 2016, the Broncos covered as three-point dogs against Carolina. Notably, however, only the Broncos without Peyton Manning were playing at home. Since 2000, all defending champions are 14-7-1 ATS in opening games. The Rams were 3-0 and ATS as an underdog last season and 7-3 SU and ATS in those roles since 2020.
It is believed that the motivation is on the side of the visitors. As the Rams try to shake off a Super Bowl hangover, the Bills know they could have played the Rams in February. It’s the perfect statement game and it’s why the public has been hoarding tickets to presumptive Super Bowl favorite Buffalo all summer. Still, the underdog role could be just enough to fuel the Rams and the smart money agrees.
While Von Miller took his Super Bowl ring to Buffalo, the Rams pass rush still has the NFL’s best defensive player in Aaron Donald. This unit will face what many see as a demoted Bills offensive line, especially on the inside, where Donald reigns supreme. Josh Allen is terrific under pressure, but that might be more than he can handle the whole game. The Bills drafted James Cook in the second round to bolster a lackluster backfield, but he’s not a tough back and could allow LA to plot almost exclusively against Allen with Jalen Ramsey capable of defending against Stefon Diggs. Also, watch how free agent Bobby Wagner bolsters the Rams’ run defense.
We’ll also have to assess how Buffalo’s offense works without Brian Daboll, who is now the Giants’ head coach, calling plays and making adjustments. Most likely, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will need time to get comfortable with his new headphones.
Matthew Stafford’s elbow tendonitis was a concern early in the preseason, but he’s been absent from the entire show schedule and shouldn’t be a problem until the schedule is over. Tre’Davious White, the Bills’ top cornerback, is out, forcing Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford – both rookies – to play extended snaps. They could be rudely welcomed into the NFL by Cooper Kupp and the acquisition of free agent Allen Robinson.
Either way, there’s just too much explosiveness on the pitch not to favor the most. In addition, the Bills had the best defense in the league last year while the Rams have been in the top 10 in this category two seasons in a row.
IF I WERE A BETTER: Rams and more.
LAST SEASON:
Globally: 143-137-4
More less: 156-126-1
Best bets: 13-8
NFL Week 1 Thursday Bettors Guide: Look for Rams to avoid the Super Bowl hangover vs. Bills
LAST SEASON:
Overall: 143-137-4
Over/under: 156-126-1
Best Bets: 13-8
The beautiful reason behind new Manchester United star Antony’s ‘L’ celebration explained after his debut goal against Arsenal
Antony made the start of his dream life as a Manchester United player by scoring the opener in their win over Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend.
The Brazilian joined the Red Devils for £82million in the summer transfer window and was pitched straight from Erik ten Hag.
He took his goal well after Marcus Rashford found him inside the box and he wrapped an early effort around Aaron Ramsdale and into the corner.
He was substituted early in the second half after missing a few games for Ajax as he tried to force the Dutch giants away.
But early signs suggest Antony could become a hugely popular player at Old Trafford.
However, fans weren’t able to see his famous ‘L’ celebration which has become very common in the Netherlands.
But why does he do it? Find out below.
Why does Antoine use the “L” celebration?
The 22-year-old son’s name is Lisandro, so this particular celebration is a tribute to him.
But that’s not the only person he honors.
There is also a seven-year-old girl named Larissa.
Antony met Larissa in 2019 in Sau Paulo and she is currently recovering from cancer.
He shaved his head in solidarity with her and said, “Larissa will always be in my heart, she is a huge inspiration to me.”
Certainly, judging by his first demonstration, we will probably see this celebration very soon.
United boss Ten Hag said: “You can see his full potential.
“He will be a threat in the Premier League. We were missing a player on the right wing. [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford can play there but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right.
“We needed that on the right wing with his pace, dribbling and expression. It (the Premier League) is going to be a challenge for him, but we have seen his potential.
The 2022 NFL season begins tonight. From the Chicago Bears’ projected win total to changes in the broadcast booths, here’s what to expect.
What are oddsmakers saying about the 2022 Chicago Bears? Who are the Super Bowl favorites? What were the changes in the broadcast booths? Here’s a primer for the 2022 NFL season.
Opening weekend
The 272-game regular-season schedule begins Thursday when the defending champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (7:20 p.m., NBC-5).
The Bears open Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field (noon, Fox-32). In the NFC North, the Detroit Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles, and the defending division champion Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.
Teams will play a 17-game schedule for the second straight year. NFC teams will host nine games this season after playing nine road games in 2021.
Oddsmakers say …
The Bears finished 6-11 last season, leading to the firings of general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. Enter Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.
Vegas isn’t sold on the new regime.
At Bovada, the Bears are 15-1 to win the NFC North — the worst odds in the division. The Packers are 10-19, the Vikings 13-5 and the Lions 10-1. The Bears win total is set at 6½.
For player props, Bovada has the over/under for Justin Fields touchdown passes at 17½ and passing yards at 3,250½. The over/under for David Montgomery’s rushing yards is 870½, while his rushing touchdowns is 6½. Darnell Mooney’s over/under on receptions is 75½, receiving yards 950½ and receiving touchdowns 5½.
Super Bowl favorites
The Bills, at 11-2, are Bovada’s favorites to win the title, followed by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 15-2, the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs at 10-1 and the Rams at 12-1.
The Bears, meanwhile, are 150-1, tied for the third-worst odds in the league with the Seattle Seahawks. The Atlanta Falcons are 31st at 200-1 and the Houston Texans last at 250-1.
Broadcast booth changes
After spending 20 years as the No. 1 broadcast team for Fox Sports, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN. They’ll make their debut for the network Monday, calling the Seahawks-Denver Broncos game. The duo replaced Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese on “Monday Night Football.”
On NBC, Mike Tirico took over for Al Michaels as play-by-play man for “Sunday Night Football,” pairing with analyst Cris Collinsworth, who is returning for his 14th season in that role. Melissa Stark takes over for Michelle Tafoya as sideline reporter.
Michaels, meanwhile, jumped to Amazon Prime and will be paired with longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit for “Thursday Night Football.” Herbstreit will continue working college games for ESPN.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo remained CBS Sports’ No. 1 pairing.
And for you ManningCast fans, the Peyton and Eli Manning simulcast returns for 10 “Monday Night Football” games this season on ESPN2. The Bears’ Oct. 24 game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., is on the Mannings’ schedule.
Rule changes
The main change worth noting is the overtime rule for playoff games.
After the Bills lost to the Chiefs 42-36 in the AFC divisional round last season without getting an overtime possession, league owners voted to guarantee each team an overtime possession — but only in the postseason.
Under the new rule, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.
That second possession of overtime would extend beyond the initial 15-minute period if needed. Should that team tie the game, it then would become sudden death.
Of note: Eight players per team will be permitted to return from reserve lists, an increase from the original number that was set at three for the 2020 season. A player is eligible to return from injured reserve twice in a season, but he would count against the allotment of eight each time.
Ex-Bears factor
Several former Bears players are making their mark across the league, including:
- Edge rusher Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for second- and third-round picks.
- Quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who is in line to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was named a team captain.
- Wide receiver Allen Robinson, who signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams in March with $30.25 guaranteed.
- Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who joined Brady and the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth $6.5 million, plus another $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses. He could earn $8 million if he plays a full season, plus another $2 million in bonuses, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
- Punter Pat O’Donnell, who spent his first eight seasons in Chicago before signing a two-year, $4 million contract with the Packers. ESPN reported the deal included a $950,000 roster bonus and total guarantee of $1.6 million.
Changes of address
The offseason saw some big names move around, including one deal with an impact on the Bears-Packers rivalry:
- QB Russell Wilson, whom the Broncos acquired in a massive deal with the Seahawks that included six picks and three players between the teams.
- WR Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for 2022 first- and second-round picks after spending eight seasons with the Packers.
- WR Tyreek Hill, whom the Miami Dolphins acquired from the Chiefs for a boatload of picks: a 2022 first-rounder, 2022 second-rounder, 2022 and 2023 fourth-round picks and a 2023 six-round pick.
- QB Deshaun Watson, who will begin the year suspended after the Cleveland Browns acquired him from the Texans for several draft picks. Watson is suspended 11 games as part of a settlement with the NFL after accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.
- QB Matt Ryan, whom the Falcons traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick. Ryan will be backed up by former Bears QB Nick Foles.
House Republican Super PAC releases 22 TV ads across the country
The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the largest House Republican-aligned super PAC, released 22 new television ads Wednesday morning to air in 21 congressional districts, slamming Democrats on a variety of issues.
Republican super PAC ads focus on a variety of issues facing Americans across the county, such as the exposure of Democrats’ alarming records of out-of-control spending, tax hikes and rising crime across the country. county. At the same time, CLF wants to show how Democrats have lost touch with American families.
“Americans are seeing firsthand the consequences of Democratic rule: skyrocketing crime, skyrocketing inflation, and bailing out elites on the backs of working families,” said CLF communications director Calvin Moore. “Americans can’t afford more failed Democrat policies.”
Of the 22 new TV ads, 21 will encourage viewers to vote against Democratic candidates, while one will show support for a Republican candidate:
- CA-13: “Connections” — against Democrat Adam Gray
- CA-22: “Pampered” — against Democrat Rudy Salas
- CA-27: “She’s back” — against Democrat Christy Smith
- CA-45: “Not for you” — against Democrat Jay Chen
- CA-47: “Clueless” — against Democrat Katie Porter
- CT-05: “Completely delusional” – against Democrat Jahana Hayes
- MI-03: “Shattered” — against Democrat Hillary Scholten
- MI-10: “Worrying” — against Democrat Carl Marlinga
- MN-02: “Kistner for Congress” — vote for Republican Tyler Kistner
- MN-02: “The Price” — against Democrat Angie Craig
- NE-02: “Crazy” — against Democrat Tony Vargas
- NJ-07: “Blows” — against Democrat Tom Malinowski
- NM-02: “Crime” — against Democrat Gabe Vasquez
- NY-18: “Solidarity” – against Democrat Pat Ryan
- OR-05: “Moved” — against Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner
- OH-13: “The Victims” — against Democrat Emilia Sykes
- PA-17: “Professor” — against Democrat Chris Deluzio
- TX-15: “Platform” — against Democrat Michelle Vallejo
- TX-28: “Las Lomas” — against Democrat Henry Cuellar
- VA-02: “Reckless” — against Democrat Elaine Luria
- WI-03: “They” — against Democrat Brad Pfaff
- WA-08: “Spending Spree” — against Democrat Kim Schrier
The Republican-aligned super PAC releases the TV ads about two months before the election.
The super PAC has pledged to spend more than $150 million this election cycle.
Republicans are trying to oust Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her presidency and regain a majority in the House of Representatives.
Much is at stake in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either could mean the Democrats and Biden will have a harder time getting their agenda items across before the next presidential election. For Republicans, winning a majority will require a net gain of just five seats in November.
In 2018, Democrats took the House from Republicans. In 2020, after scrambling to win it back, Republicans left Democrats the thinnest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand midterm.
According to analysts from several organizations and news outlets, Republicans are currently expected to win back a majority in the House with between two and 35 seats while only needing five seats.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
Letters: A ‘we love you’ shout-out to Neighborhood State Fair Safety Initiative volunteers
A deep breath of fresh air
I know I speak for many St. Paul Como residents in giving a proud “we love you” shout-out to the 200+ St. Paul resident volunteers who make up the Neighborhood State Fair Safety Initiative. For 12 long, sometimes sweaty days and nights, wearing bright neon shirts with the logo “I’m a neighbor,” these Como Park ambassadors patrolled the sidewalks east of the State Fairgrounds — and with open hearts, sharing homemade “blue-ribbon” answers to any question posed from anyone needing help.
Although the initial impetus that spurred co-founders Jennifer Victor-Larsen, Cindy Mitsch and Kate McCreight was simply not to repeat the 2019 State Fair violence, their mission naturally widened: identifying medical needs, re-orienting lost fairgoers, so much more — often simply asking, “How can I help?” to anyone who approached. St. Paul Police Senior Commander Joshua Lego, in ongoing communication with group members, has strongly supported their presence, noting that there were fewer incidents of disorderly conduct outside the fairgrounds this year.
To those many (you know who you are) dedicated State Fair angels — our “in-neon-blue” officers of kindness — you’ve given Minnesota a deep breath of fresh air, a new reputation. May your spirit of “good neighborliness” rub off on us all, be more contagious than any new COVID strain or winter flu bug. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if, for the next 353 days, maybe more — we could, each one of us, be more like you?
Judith Monson, St. Paul
Not so commendable
After reading the letter “A pretty commendable job” on Sunday, I wondered whether the letter writer is living in an alternate universe. His evidence was both selective and biased. He ignored some of the other items President Biden should get credit for.
He failed to mention the southern border crisis. Biden has refused to stop the flow of fentanyl which has killed tens of thousands of Americans. He has not done his job in stopping illegal immigration.
He failed to mention rising crime rates across the country due to liberal prosecutors and judges and efforts to defund the police.
He failed to keep his promise about getting Americans safely out of Afghanistan. And his process left our allies wondering if they can trust America.
He failed to mention Biden did not confront China about Covid origins or explain his son’s connections with Communist Chinese companies.
He failed to describe all the actions the Biden administration has taken that reduced oil production in our country.
He failed to point out that Biden’s strategy of spending and printing more money exacerbates inflation rather than reducing it.
The letter writer can ignore some of the facts but too many of us are being negatively affected by the consequences of the Biden administration’s actions.
Pete Marcaccini, Oakdale
Long lines at these restrooms
The lines for the women’s restrooms at the Fair are so very long compared to the men’s. Why aren’t there more women’s restrooms at the Minnesota State Fair? Just asking for a friend.
John Lupo, Vadnais Heights
Taxing debt relief?
There has to be a better way to raise revenue than taxing debt relief. It’s called “forgiveness” for a reason.
Geri Minton, Roseville
‘Sticky’? Honestly?
While reading the “GenX, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents” article (Sept 4), I noticed the words “fear,” “scary,” “doubt” and general feelings of uncertainty and selfishness from the people cited. Besides current financial strains/woes, they also blame the “climate change” narrative — sounds like a lazy cop-out to me. I also detected the interviewees lean left politically; they are the main group who eat up the climate change nonsense. Did they think to interview any conservatives who are living and loving life, thriving, and don’t cower in fear?
It seems that their very act of existing has these youngsters afraid of their own shadows. One (an admitted germaphobe) is quoted as saying children are “sticky.” Honestly? That’s considered a legitimate excuse? Ever heard of a bathtub or a washcloth?
To quote the maitre’d in 1986’s “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”: I weep for the future.
Randal Gelking, Cottage Grove
Confession
I should confess right up front that I am a semi-fascist. I base this on the comments of the president himself in Philadelphia. I did not, however, take part in the riots of the summer of 2020, but I did vote for Trump. I didn’t know at the time it would make me a semi-fascist, I just wanted closed borders, low inflation, tax cuts, and energy independence for low gas prices. But the far left and the media don’t value those traits. I hope that doesn’t make me a full blown fascist: Move over Stalin and Mussolini.
Richard McMahon, Maplewood
To clean up our air and meet customer demand
Regarding the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association Op-Ed on Sept. 2 (“Why Minnesota auto dealers have gone to court to stop California car rules”):
The unwillingness of automobile companies to ship available models of electric vehicles to Minnesota impedes customers’ ability to buy the vehicles of their choice. Two years ago when we were in the market for a new electric vehicle we could not get any Hyundai dealer to sell us the electric Kona model we desired. They would not order one for us, as all the vehicles were being sold in states with supply mandates such as California. We had to settle for our second choice.
We support Minnesota’s move to join California and a dozen other states in requiring the availability of more electric vehicles to help clean up our air and to meet customer demand.
Don and Meg Arnosti, St. Paul
Could Bojan Bogdanovic emerge as a Heat compromise answer to the striker? – Denver Post
Q: Who says no: Bojan Bogdanovic for Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven? – TO
A: I think the Jazz, although it’s a swap that would also raise concerns for the Heat. Above all, while the young players could certainly intrigue Danny Ainge and the Jazz, the Duncan Robinson factor seems to be a deciding factor. As Bojan Bogdanovic enters the final season of his contract, Robinson has this season and three more left. Even with Duncan not fully guaranteed in his senior year, there’s still an additional $47 million for Utah to absorb beyond the upcoming season. From the Heat’s perspective, the deal would put the Heat in the tax and then displace them further with the need to sign at least one additional player to meet NBA roster requirements. That said, 33-year-old Bogdanovic would be a decent middle ground pick, especially with the odometer running on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. But it also comes down to what they see in Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven’s long-term future. Plus, you’d lose a pay chip to Robinson for a bigger deal down the road.
Q: How does Philadelphia sign former Sixth Man of the Year for the minimum in Montrezl Harrell as a replacement for PJ Tucker and we can’t even get a power forward? – Karl, Kappa, Hawaii.
A: By having a free agent who gave up money to facilitate such under-the-cap manipulations, which James Harden did for the 76ers. The Heat didn’t have such leeway with their key men locked into contracts, with the NBA not allowing restructuring amid a deal. Harden hit an option year at the right time, though there could be fun deals down the road to recoup what was sacrificed.
Q: First 76ers snipe PJ Tucker, now they’re signing Montrezl Harrell? I bet Philly’s next move is to trade for Jae Crowder so they can corner the aging market, in addition to defending power forwards and centers. – David.
A: I wouldn’t exaggerate either, especially Montrzel Harrell. What the 76ers have mostly accomplished is add enough beef to allow Joel Embiid to sit out, with Harrell also potentially allowing Tucker to sit out.
