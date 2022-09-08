Looking Back Over Bitcoin’s 14 Year Journey

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Materium (MTRM) on September 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MTRM/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As an epic fantasy RPG powered by blockchain technology and built by Gala Games, Mirandus allows players to decide who they will be, choose their own quest, and truly create their own content in a massive game world. Its native token Materium (MTRM) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Mirandus

Mirandus is a fantasy MMORPG powered by Gala and blockchain technology, allowing players to truly own their content.

In Mirandus, players have absolute freedom of choice – there are no maps, no quest givers. They can set out into the wilderness alone to try their fortunes against the monsters of the deep woods and dungeons, join with one of the monarchs to serve as a knight in their court, or set up shop in one of the five great citadels of the realm. Mirandus is an exclusive world. Only the finest warriors, crafters, and explorers will have access. Players take on the roles of Exemplars – each imbued with special powers which help them explore and uncover the secrets of Mirandus.

Player ownership of in-game assets is a central mechanic of Mirandus, with players being able to hold land deeds which allow them to claim parts of the wilderness and set up holdfasts ranging from small farms to massive cities.

Each deed comes with a basic layout that includes walls that will repel monsters, a home for the deed owner, and plots where other players in the game can place buildings. To place buildings on another player’s land, players must own a building that corresponds to the size of the plot and pay their lease to the owner who sets the terms.

The risks of exploring Mirandus are great – but so are the rewards, for Mirandus is rich in the arcane substance Materium, a concentrated magic that allows players to channel its power to cast spells, craft the impossible, and even raise a slain hero from the dead.

About MTRM Token

Materium (MTRM) is magic inside the world of Mirandus, which is incredibly versatile and powerful, allowing a user to heal wounds and restore vitality. It can also be taken out of Mirandus as an ERC-20 token and possibly traded on secondary markets, if players so desire.

MTRM can be found by playing and exploring the world of Mirandus, such as being looted from monsters and found in the environment itself. Mirandus is rich with Materium for those willing to brave the dangers of the continent – and for those brave souls, the more Materium they hold, the more powerful they can become.

The MTRM token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the Mirandus investment can easily buy and sell MTRM token on LBank Exchange now. The listing of MTRM token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

