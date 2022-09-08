News
LPG Cylinder: Good News! Get Smart Designer LPG Cylinder for just Rs 703, Booking has started in gas agencies, know in details
LPG Cylinder: Good News! Get Smart Designer LPG Cylinder for just Rs 703, Booking has started in gas agencies, know in details
Smart LPG Cylinder People of Patna are liking Smart Composite LPG Cylinder. It is lighter, safer and more attractive to look at than the conventional cylinder. The availability of this particular type of cylinder is gradually increasing in the city.
Smart Composite LPG Cylinder: People of Patna are liking Smart Composite LPG Cylinder . It is lighter, safer and visually appealing than the conventional cylinder. The availability of this particular type of cylinder is gradually increasing in the city. IOC launched it in September. Then it was available only in five agencies. Now it has reached 20 LPG agencies. The number of consumers who have taken transparent cylinders has also crossed 100. How much gas is left in this cylinder, it is visible from outside. This lets you know before the gas runs out. Being lightweight, it is also quite easy to move it around. Keeping it in the house brings a special feeling, that is different.
The specialty of the composite cylinder is that some part of it is transparent. With this, it is known how much gas is in the cylinder and consumers can take another cylinder before the gas runs out. DGM, LPG-Sales, Bihar State Office, IOC Sarvesh Sinha said that now 20 LPG agencies in Patna have got composite cylinders available. So far a total of 110 consumers have taken its connection. Composite cylinders are expected to be available to all the gas agencies in Patna by the end of the year. He said that it would also be launched in Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Begusarai in a systematic manner.
- Composite cylinder reached twenty agencies
- So far, transparent cylinders have reached 110 houses in Patna
- Will also be launched in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya
Right now it is available only in Patna in the whole of Bihar. Here Ramnaresh Sinha, general secretary of Bihar LPG Distributors Association, said that there are 67 LPG agencies in Patna. The number of subscribers is about five lakhs. Composite cylinder is available with 10 and 5 kg LPG. The 10 kg composite cylinder currently costs Rs 703 while the 5 kg cylinder costs Rs 368
The post LPG Cylinder: Good News! Get Smart Designer LPG Cylinder for just Rs 703, Booking has started in gas agencies, know in details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Virtual research institute fights Long COVID with support from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin
A new nonprofit “startup” emerges from stealth today with $15 million in funding from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, with a particular focus on studying and treating Long COVID.
While the global pandemic may be nearing its conclusion for many, millions around the world are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19. Studies suggest that anywhere between 20% and 40% of those who have contracted COVID-19 experience at least some long-standing symptoms, ranging from mild fatigue and “brain fog”, to conditions more serious debilitating conditions such as headaches, nausea, muscle weakness and breathing problems.
The truth is, we just don’t know enough about Long COVID and how best to treat it, and that’s where the Long Covid Research Initiative (LCRI) is looking to make its mark.
LCRI is led by a quartet of founders, one of whom is Dr. Amy Proal, an eminent microbiologist at the Polybio Research Foundation with over 10 years of experience studying conditions similar to Long COVID – Proal is herself an ME/CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) patient, who is similar to Long COVID, for almost 20 years. Proal is joined by Henry Scott-Green, a London-based product manager who has been absent from his day job at Google’s YouTube for the past two years due to Long COVID; Helga Gutmane, former investor at KKR; and Nick Harrold, former founder of a SaaS startup.
Move fast and fix things
Scott-Green first contracted COVID in August 2020, and the symptoms he experienced over the months and years that followed include what he calls “crushing fatigue” and brain fog. “I have improved dramatically over the past year through a variety of treatments – at worst, I was very seriously ill and unable to do even basic tasks,” he told TechCrunch.
But it was his experiences trying to treat his condition, including working with medical professionals, that led him to where he is today – although he feels he got more. lucky than other people with Long COVID.
“Two years ago, very few people — including doctors — knew about Long COVID, and it was difficult to even get a diagnosis,” Scott-Green said. “I was lucky to eventually have access to great specialists who helped me a lot, but a lot of people aren’t so lucky. Getting good quality care is still a huge problem for the vast majority of the large number of people with this disease.
Although LCRI is largely run from the UK, it is formally owned by the US-based PolyBio Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that focuses on studying complex chronic inflammatory diseases. Despite its nonprofit status, the technology background of LCRI’s founders could serve as the basis for something more like a “lean” startup, and solve what Scott-Green calls “the global health emergency.” public” that is Long COVID.
Indeed, as well-intentioned and rigorous as some of the government-led funding programs and initiatives are, Scott-Green said that in his experience things simply move far too slowly, which is why the LCRI adopts an operating model closer to the “urgency and pragmatism” of a startup.
“A Long COVID research program relying solely on government grants would take a long time to show results,” he said. “As a patient, I recognized the need to act faster and provide quick answers to the huge number of people suffering around the world.”
To support its mission, the Founders have assembled an impressive team of researchers and specialists from Harvard, Stanford, Yale, UCSF, Johns Hopkins University, among other renowned institutions, philanthropists and patient communities, who will work together towards to solve Long COVID.
“We operate as a lean organization that prioritizes rapid execution and close collaboration – and generally, and where it makes sense, trying to apply the organizational principles that have enabled technology to deliver fast big, ambitious plans,” Scott-Green said. “It has allowed us to bring together a team of the best researchers in the world to work collaboratively in a model that is not so common, on a mission to solve a disease and execute a shared research roadmap that answers the most important questions. most urgent in space.”
A virtual research institute
The collaborative and remote nature of LCRI – none of the founding teams met in person – essentially makes it a virtual research institute. And it plans to take a two-pronged approach to achieving its mission, spanning research and therapeutics.
For the initial research phase, scientists from some of the world’s most esteemed institutions will share their collective expertise and study the disease mechanisms that constitute Long COVID, while follow-up clinical trials will strive to put the results of the research program in real-world treatments.
None of this is free, of course, and that’s where today’s funding announcement comes in. Buterin, best known as one of the creators of the Ethereum blockchain, is investing around $15 million into the USDC stablecoin through the $100 million Balvi fund, which it implemented earlier this year specifically for COVID research projects. Additionally, LCRI has secured commitments from the Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation (CSSFF), a charitable organization headed by billionaire surgeon, scientist, and businessman Patrick Soon-Shiong with his philanthropist wife Michele B. Chan.
“Balvi and Vitalik reached out to Amy to ask her to support her research projects, and the partnership grew from there,” Scott-Green said. “The CSSFF has committed to donate with a minimum, but we are still discussing the final amount.”
While $15 million gives LCRI a good start, it probably won’t be enough in the long run, which is why it’s aiming for funding of around $100 million in the coming years — with plans to eventually expand its reach. model to related conditions such as Epstein-Barr virus and enterovirus. But first, they need to learn about Long COVID.
“In one to two years, we want to have raised a lot more funds for long-COVID research and have large ongoing research and clinical trial programs,” Scott-Green continued. “We will have our first results from the research program, and we can use those results to inform our clinical trial efforts. Our sole focus is to find answers for people who suffer from Long COVID, and our goals are to understand disease mechanisms and identify treatment options.
techcrunch
News
Florida woman named Tupac Shakur charged with beating man with baseball bat
A Florida woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur has been arrested for allegedly attacking an elderly man with a baseball bat as he sat on a bench outside a hospital in her home state.
The 34-year-old, who shares the exact same name as the iconic California rapper, appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Wednesday, WPLG reported – exactly 26 years after the entertainer was fatally shot in Vegas in 1996.
Shakur – the accused felon – allegedly hit the man “several times” with the bat outside Hialeah Hospital around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet.
The man snatched Shakur’s bat and ran to the hospital. She followed him inside and claimed she was the one who had been attacked with a bat, according to police.
The victim told police he recognized Shakur, who is homeless and lives in the area, from several previous incidents at the hospital.
He was injured in the face, upper lip, right arm, right hand and right leg in the attack, officers said. He refused to go to the hospital, police said.
After reviewing security footage, police located Shakur later Tuesday evening. She told officers she had “investigated (an) incident at the downtown library,” according to the affidavit.
Shakur was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility. She is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, WPLG reported.
New York Post
News
When will the Bay Area heat wave, Flex Alerts be over? ABC7 meteorologist Mike Nicco says it depends on 2 weather systems
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — We all want to know when this all-time record-breaking Bay Area heat wave and flexible alerts will stop.
LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid the Bay Area heatwave
ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco observed two weather systems that promise to break this grueling cycle.
The first is Hurricane Kay. Kay’s remnants are spreading favorably to torrential rains in Southern California starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. Clouds and rain break their heat.
FLEX ALERT: Tracker shows how close we are to a power grid overload
The second is a cold front descending from the Gulf of Alaska this weekend. As it approaches, it sends back cooling sea layer clouds and land breezes.
These ingredients, along with increasing clouds from Hurricane Kay, are causing our temperatures to drop dramatically on Saturday.
If these continue, Friday will be our last day of heat waves and flexible alerts.
RELATED PG&E FAILURE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
California faces another day of extreme heat putting strain on the grid – The Denver Post
By JOHN ANTCZAK and BRIAN MELLEY
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly shut off power to customers in several California cities during an unprecedented demand for power supplies, power grid operators in Los Angeles admitted Wednesday. state while warning that continued extreme heat could lead to much larger bearing failures.
The confusion arose Tuesday afternoon between a dispatcher with the Northern California Power Agency, which owns and operates power generation facilities for 16 members, including a dozen cities, and the California Independent System Operator, as the network it runs was dangerously close to running out of power amid record high temperatures.
“It certainly concerns me,” said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of Cal-ISO. “A lot happened on the grid for everyone last night, so we’ll double down on communication to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
With record power demand across the West, California hit its all-time high for power consumption around 5 p.m. with 52,061 megawatts, well above the previous record of 50,270 megawatts set on July 24, 2006.
As residents and businesses turned on air conditioning to escape the sweltering heat in the West and solar power supplies began to decline, Cal-ISO issued a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert to prepare utilities to trigger blackouts if demand did not decrease. The state’s legal marijuana regulatory agency has also urged businesses to turn off lights and reduce power or use backup generators.
The Northern California Power Agency said its dispatcher misinterpreted Cal-ISO’s order to prepare to cut power and immediately began the process of shutting down 46 megawatts – enough to serve about 35,000 customers – in the cities of Alameda, Lodi, Santa Clara, Palo Alto, Healdsburg, and Ukiah.
It’s unclear how many customers lost power, though the agency said no outages lasted longer than an hour.
“Once the outages were triggered, our dispatcher contacted (Cal-ISO) to advise that the reduction action had been taken, and was later informed that there had been a misunderstanding on the original order,” said said the NCPA.
As the state teetered on blackouts, Governor Gavin Newsom first triggered a wireless emergency alert system at 5:45 p.m. that sent messages to 27 million cellphones urging them to turn off or to reduce non-essential food.
Within moments, there was a reduction of more than 2,000 megawatts, bringing the state “back from the brink,” Mainzer said.
“It took a really strong signal,” Mainzer said. “I think they recognize now that we mean business. It’s a real problem. And we need a real answer.
Newsom, speaking in Beverly Hills, said he’s debated pressing that button for the past four to five days. He finally decided to test it and concluded that it was a game-changer, although he was hesitant to use it too often for fear of weakening its effectiveness.
With residents and businesses under the eighth straight day of a “flexible alert” asking for energy conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., a similar response was needed on Wednesday.
Western states are grappling with one of the hottest and longest September heatwaves on record. Temperatures began to soar last week and the National Weather Service warned dangerous heat could continue through Friday, despite mild moderation.
Nearly 54 million people were on heat warnings and advisories across the West as temperature records were shattered in many regions.
California’s state capital, Sacramento, hit an all-time high on Tuesday of 116 degrees (46.7C), breaking a 97-year-old record. Salt Lake City tied its record temperature on Wednesday at 107 degrees (41.6 degrees Celsius). Reno, Nevada, broke records for the hottest temperatures on record in September, according to the National Weather Service.
Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Over the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in state history.
In the northern plains, the unusually late heat wave peaked on Wednesday after a long series of scorching days.
Along a main thoroughfare in downtown Billings, where the temperature set a daily record high of 102 degrees (39C), Gale Spotted Bear, a native of the Blackfoot Reservation, sought shelter from the oppressive heat in the shade of a vacant building.
“This year has been hotter than hell,” Spotted Bear said, adding that homeless people can be hit the hardest if they have nowhere to go. “It’s hard here.”
The latest wave of high temperatures exceeded anything California has seen, including a heat wave in August 2020 that brought two days of rotating power outages, Newsom said.
“We threw away all the old playbooks in terms of planning (for) worst-case scenarios,” Newsom said. “Even the worst-case scenario never lasted for a week like this.”
___
Associated Press reporter Michael R. Blood contributed from Beverly Hills and Matthew Brown contributed from Billings, Montana.
denverpost
News
Viral photo showing women-only parking spots divides the internet
A photo showing women-only parking spaces is gaining traction on social media platform Reddit. Although the post does not describe the exact location where the image was clicked, the title speaks of such initiatives in South Korea, China and Germany. Four pink-colored parking spaces are seen in the image that appears to have been clicked inside a shopping mall. These longer, wider, pink-edged sections are for women only. The post has received over 28,000 upvotes and over 3,700 comments since it was posted four days ago.
One of the users who commented on the post, which sparked a debate, said that these reserved parking spaces are not limited to pregnant women, but are available for families with young children/babies. The user also said that these parking spots are normally found in major cities.
“I can totally understand people getting upset that women get their own parking spaces. It’s kind of sad that the society we live in needs this to help women feel safe,” wrote a user.
Another said: “Here’s the real answer. Having places reserved for women is the result of a problem we shouldn’t have. But also, everyone is selfish and hates to hear that someone else is benefiting of a help/protection that he cannot.”
However, some users appreciated the initiative. “The idea is good, but lighting the whole parking area is also a good idea,” read one of the comments.
The South Korean government launched these women-only parking spots in Seoul in 2014 to make the capital more welcoming to women. The city has spent about $100 million on such initiatives, including parking spots dubbed “she-spots.”
Germany launched this initiative in 2012, in the city of Tribeg.
Apart from these countries, Kuwait, Malaysia, Indonesia, Austria and Italy also have female-only parking spaces.
ndtv
News
Chelsea target Graham Potter was swayed by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, tipped to replace Gareth Southgate and once made players perform a modern dance on Swan Lake
Graham Potter’s journey from footballer to manager is not a new story, but his route to the top is far from conventional.
The Brighton boss is Chelsea’s first choice to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday morning.
The 47-year-old Englishman is discussing the role and could possibly reunite with Marc Cucurella.
Potter has received many accolades for the job he has done in three years with the Seagulls – with Jurgen Klopp among his biggest admirers.
Brighton currently sit fourth in the Premier League with wins over Manchester United and a 5-2 thrashing at Leicester this season.
Potter had been tipped as the future England manager this summer if Gareth Southgate were to leave after the World Cup.
Yet Chelsea have now decided to make sure Potter is unavailable and he already has club icon John Terry’s seal of approval.
ugly
Fan clashes spoil Spurs win over Marseille as talkSPORT hosts give eyewitness accounts
DIRECT
Napoli 4 Liverpool 1 LIVE: Hosts go wild in brutal display as Reds are crushed
misfortune
‘Liverpool spiraling out of control’ as Klopp says Reds need to ‘reinvent themselves’
Legend
Joey Barton joins Marseille ultras away at Tottenham
shock
Tottenham v Marseille LIVE: Spurs kick off UCL campaign and face old foe Arsenal
new
Chelsea confident of appointing Potter as new manager after Tuchel sacking, UCL live
Like Terry, Potter was a former England Under-21 and Premier League defender who joined Southampton in 1996.
But that’s where the similarities between the two end as Potter found himself plying his trade at League Two York City four years later.
The former left-back ended his professional playing career with Macclesfield Town aged just 30 after making over 300 league outings.
Potter first turned to coaching in the ninth tier of English football while studying first at the University of Hull and later at Leeds Metropolitan.
He told The Athletic: “The crowds were a handful, maybe 100-200 if you were lucky. It was always competitive; men’s teams from Yorkshire wanting to beat the students. Those were good times, good guys.
“It was an environment where you could make mistakes, which I did, but it was a pretty safe learning environment, a brilliant time for me.”
A short stint as Ghana’s technical director for the 2007 Women’s World Cup final followed before moving to Sweden as a coach at fourth division club Östersunds FK in 2011.
Potter told the Mail: “There was a real negative environment around me when I arrived. There was a kind of mistrust from the public. They didn’t like the club too much.
During his seven years at the club, Potter transformed Östersunds, overseeing three promotions to rise to the top of Swedish football.
He also spearheaded their first major trophy in 2017 (the Svenska Cupen) to qualify for the Europa League – where a remarkable 14-game run to the last 32 was finally completed by Arsenal.
During his tenure, Östersunds recruited local artist Karin Wahlen to help develop a “culture academy” to challenge players outside of football and help them grow.
The most famous examples include the organization of an art exhibition and the staging of a version of the ballet “Le Lac des cygnes”.
Potter explained, “It’s certainly not something that’s met with universal excitement when, say, it’s announced at the start of preseason that we’re going to dance on Swan Lake.
“But it’s a process. You see the players adapt. Often they surprise themselves.
Potter brought a number of things with him when he returned to English football – first for a season at the aptly named Swansea City, then Brighton – but understood that the ballet methods that worked in Sweden might not pan out. translate to the Premier League.
He explained to the Telegraph: “The mistake would be to just copy this here as it would be a cut and paste job.
“It was about removing the hierarchy that sometimes exists in football, removing the barriers that sometimes exist about fear of being yourself, of being open, of being honest and vulnerable.
“It was a fantastic tool, but you don’t necessarily have to do that to remove those things. You can do it in other ways.
Potter has publicly admitted that Pep Guardiola has been one of the biggest influences on the way he likes his teams to play football.
“It’s a constant journey,” he revealed to Athletic. “The teams that had control of the ball seemed to be the ones I didn’t like playing against.
“I witnessed Guardiola’s team at Barcelona when I was a young manager, I tried to see how he mastered it; his path was quite influential in terms of how he affected football with her thought.
One of Tuchel’s downfalls at Chelsea was his players’ unhappiness with his tactics – the German changing formation three times in the 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb, one of which forced Raheem Sterling into midfield of central ground.
One of Potter’s strengths, on the other hand, is the flexibility of the system, with former Barcelona star Henrik Larsson being one of the first casualties when his Helsingborg side lost 2-0 to Ostersund.
“The way he’s able to change his playing pattern during games is so impressive,” Larsson told the Independent. “I remember spotting them when I was in Helsingborg.
“They played all types of systems, starting a game one way, then halfway through they started playing on a different system, then they ended up with a third system. And all the players knew exactly what they were doing.
Building from the back, mobile forwards and a skill to develop young players are all major elements of Potter’s philosophy.
Chelsea seem to be the club ready to give Potter the stage to showcase his talents – it’s time for the man himself to deliver…
Offer of the day
Sky Bet – Bet €10 Get €30 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
New customers only. First single bet and e/w with odds of 1/1 or more. 3 betting chips of £10. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets valid only on football. Free bets cannot be withdrawn. No free bet expiration. Eligibility restrictions and other terms and conditions apply.
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
LPG Cylinder: Good News! Get Smart Designer LPG Cylinder for just Rs 703, Booking has started in gas agencies, know in details
Virtual research institute fights Long COVID with support from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin
Florida woman named Tupac Shakur charged with beating man with baseball bat
When will the Bay Area heat wave, Flex Alerts be over? ABC7 meteorologist Mike Nicco says it depends on 2 weather systems
California faces another day of extreme heat putting strain on the grid – The Denver Post
Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,700 Seems Imminent, Here’s Why
Viral photo showing women-only parking spots divides the internet
Chelsea target Graham Potter was swayed by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, tipped to replace Gareth Southgate and once made players perform a modern dance on Swan Lake
Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom dominate Pirates in doubleheader sweep
Teachers’ union closes Seattle schools amid record learning loss
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops