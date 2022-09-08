My daughter only calls when she wants money or air miles

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Parts of a major South Bay hospital were without power for nearly four hours on Tuesday. The outage left patients, healthcare workers and doctors in the dark.

During the PG &E outage, backup generators failed at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) in San Jose, impacting multiple buildings.

This included Building K, which was described by the hospital’s surgeon, Dr. Tiffany Chao, as the center for all emergencies.

She detailed that the emergency room is on the first floor, which includes any trauma that arises. Many surgical patients are in the surgical and trauma intensive care unit on the second floor, she said.

There are additional patients on the fourth floor, with the third floor reserved for women, children and newborns.

“It’s an important building,” Dr. Chao told ABC7 News.

Following an overnight operation on Tuesday, she was alerted to the total power failure at building K.

“As soon as I walked into the intensive care units it was pitch dark. Everyone was pulling out their iPhones like a little flashlight trying to keep an eye on people,” she said. “Normally ICUs are full of, you know, just like beeping sounds and monitor sounds – just like a lot of sounds like that. And it was just silent.”

The silence signaled that something was seriously wrong.

On Wednesday, SCVMC officials released details of the impacted operations. The emergency department had to close for strokes, heart attacks, trauma and ambulance arrivals. Seven patients had to be transferred to other establishments. Nine others had to be moved to different parts of the hospital.

Dr. Chao described healthcare workers who immediately sprang into action, all very familiar with working under pressure.

“Everyone came in. We had eight trauma surgeons – which is basically our whole ward – in the hospital, in pitch black, in intensive care, just trying to figure out how to help,” she said. .

Dr. Chao detailed the lack of time she and others faced, having to transport patients.

She said the outage meant: “Our patients who are in the surgical ICU and the trauma ICU have no lights, no electricity. Patients on ventilators are on the ventilators running on batteries that only last about 30 minutes. Patients who have running drops for medicine, these will only last about an hour.”

“So we have about 30 minutes to evacuate the entire intensive care unit to another part of the hospital before we have to start ventilating patients by hand,” she continued. “That means someone should stay at the bedside, do the ventilation and the breathing of the patients.”

In response, hospital officials released the following statement:

“Contingency planning for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and all hospitals is taking place for situations like these. Our contingency plans were put in place immediately and patient safety was never compromised. At no time were patients placed in life-threatening situations.”

SCVMC stated that it was informed that a PG The failure of the &E substation was the cause of the initial outage.

“Around 6:30 p.m. last night, a PG The &E outage caused the loss of power to SCVMC and O’Connor Hospital,” the statement said.

He continued to read, “Hospital backup generators were brought online immediately and remained functional at O’Connor and most SCVMCs. However, backup generators failed for a few SCVMC buildings approximately two hours after the initial PG. &E failure.”

SCVMC said generators came back online around 12:30 p.m. with PG Power &E restored to both SCVMC and O’Connor at approximately 1:40 a.m.

On Wednesday, ABC7 News asked if the backup generators that had failed the previous night had been replaced. What steps has the hospital taken to manage the maintenance of the generators to prevent another outage and to obtain specific details of the generators in use. Including a question on how long they have been used and when they were last serviced.

The hospital did not provide answers beyond their initial release.

PG &E said at the time of the outage, more than 30,000 customers were without power in the South Bay. San Jose hit a record high of 109 degrees on Tuesday.

Dr. Chao thanked hospital staff for the team effort it took to maintain intensive care.

“Nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors, of course,” she said. “Even the patients were flexible enough to be moved to a whole new location, so it was one of those times when everyone really came together.”

Dr Chao said this was not the first power outage she had faced.

“I went to medical school at Mount Sinai in New York,” Dr. Chao explained. “And we actually had a blackout in New York which at the time affected the hospital. And I was a freshman or sophomore medical student and it was the same situation, the whole everyone on deck, do the right thing.”

She described working in developing countries, “Where a lot of times the electricity goes out. So I’ve been running light from an iPhone before. So it was eerily familiar.”

Adding: “I think as doctors and also as trauma surgeons in particular, we often run into issues like everyone else on deck. When I was a resident in Boston, I was there during the Boston Marathon bombing, which was another situation where everyone comes together.”

Of the team of health workers who rallied to respond on Tuesday, she said: “You’re doing everything that needs to be done. Everyone is helping you fill roles you never thought you’d fill in, and as long as everyone is participating, I think people are really capable of achieving very heroic feats.”

PG &E told ABC7 News in part:

“Although hospitals are required by state law to have backup generators in case of emergency and backup generation is activated at SCVMC as soon as power has been interrupted, we We moved teams quickly to support the restoration of power to the hospital and allocated additional resources and personnel to get SCVMC back on the grid as quickly as possible. We know how dependent our customers are on electrical service and recognize that critical facilities such as hospitals need extra assistance to stay powered because they are critical to public safety. We remain committed to providing safe and reliable power to SCVMC and appreciate the efforts of our teams who prioritized restoring the hospital while dealing with a historic heat event that blanketed the West and submerged the electrical network. »

On Wednesday, the SCVMC said some elective procedures scheduled for the day had been canceled due to uncertainty over the duration of the PG &E the power failure would last. There was no significant impact on the blood bank or the hospital blood supply.

