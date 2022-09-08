Connect with us

Blockchain

NBA Partners With Sorare For NFT-based Fantasy Game

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

The Fate Of Nfts In The Crypto Winter
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
NFT News
  • Fans may gain points for these NFT souvenirs depending on the actual results.
  • Sorare and the NBA plan to release the free-to-play game this autumn.

With their new agreement with Sorare, the NBA hopes to cash in on the sports NFT trend. There has been a recent uptick in the involvement of major corporations and celebrities in sports NFTs. Rap superstars Snoop Dogg and Eminem performed a BAYC MTV video, and now the NBA has started paying attention to NFTs.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced on Wednesday a new relationship with Sorare, developer of the digital collectable fantasy football game. The collaboration’s overarching goal is to create a basketball-themed fantasy game that uses NFT technology.

Opportunity For Fans

Sports NFTs, digital likenesses of players and teams, will be available for players to craft in the game. Fans may gain points for these NFT souvenirs depending on the actual results of their favorite players and teams. As part of the deal, Sorare will also be able to utilize NBA franchise logos on its merchandise.

According to the press release, Sorare and the NBA plan to release the free-to-play game this autumn, in time for the 2022–23 season. CEO and co-founder of Sorare, Nicolas Julia, commented on the partnership’s relevance to NBA and basketball enthusiasts. Julia remarked that the event would strengthen the bonds between basketball fans and their favorite teams and players.

In 2018, Adrien Montfort and Nicolas Julia established Sorare. This endeavor is a blockchain-based football trading card game where players and teams are represented by digital collectibles. It utilizes the blockchain technology of Ethereum. The idea is gaining traction in the sports world, as seen by the latest NBA agreement.

Recommended For You:

Soccer Craze NFT Platform Sorare Bags $680M

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price drops 6% in 24 hours, While Bond Yields Spike

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 8, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

The world’s top cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin, has hit the $18,000 mark and is still dropping. The crypto has dipped by 6% within the last 24 hours and more in the previous week.

BTC/USD breached the $19,000 triple bottom support when it crashed from $20,000 to $18,000, signaling a major selling sentiment among Investors.

Bitcoin Hits $18,000

There are several reasons for Bitcoin’s bearish run, but most refer back to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive approach to inflation. 

  1. Rising Bond Yields: the US 10-year bond yield has risen 3.25% since June, as sell-offs continue to increase. Investors are playing it safe as a result. Thus they are avoiding the more volatile assets like Bitcoin, which is putting more downward pressure on the digital asset’s price.
  2. Fed’s Hawkish Policies: Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserves, is staying true to his predecessor’s aggressive approach to inflation, raising interest rates. It appears he is not about to slack off as he reiterated his goal of strengthening the dollar to fight inflation. At writing, the dollar has hit a 20-year high, adversely affecting the price of Bitcoin as well. And finally:
  3. Nord Stream 1 Shutdown: Since Russia closed off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, gas flow to Europe is on hold. This has scared the market and is causing Bitcoin trading to the tank.

Tech Equities Are Equally Dropping

As the Fed continues to increase interest rates in hopes of building the dollar’s strength, tech equities are equally affected.  Both NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 are dropping in this general bear market. All stock options and Bitcoin are becoming off-limits as investors prepare to weather the interest rate spike by opting out of riskier investments.

Bitcoin’s price surpasses the $19,000 level again after some positive bricks in the last couple of hours. | Source: BTCUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin’s Bearish Trend is likely to Continue

There is a question of whether Bitcoin can recover to $20,000. At this rate, it would have to break across the $19,500 mark, which might be difficult. Analysts believe it is possible if demand for the coin soars.

However, crypto influencer Richard Heart is of a different opinion. According to him, Bitcoin still has a long way to drop before rallying. He predicts that the top crypto will at least hit $11,000 before it begins to climb back. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is hovering around $19,000, up 1.31%. 

Meanwhile, anticipation continues to increase from the inflation report scheduled for publication on September 13th and the Ethereum mainnet merge slated for the same day.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Looking Back Over Bitcoin’s 14 Year Journey

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 8, 2022

By

Looking Back Over Bitcoin'S 14 Year Journey
google news
33 mins ago |