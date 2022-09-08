NBA Partners With Sorare For NFT-based Fantasy Game

- Fans may gain points for these NFT souvenirs depending on the actual results.
- Sorare and the NBA plan to release the free-to-play game this autumn.
With their new agreement with Sorare, the NBA hopes to cash in on the sports NFT trend. There has been a recent uptick in the involvement of major corporations and celebrities in sports NFTs. Rap superstars Snoop Dogg and Eminem performed a BAYC MTV video, and now the NBA has started paying attention to NFTs.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced on Wednesday a new relationship with Sorare, developer of the digital collectable fantasy football game. The collaboration’s overarching goal is to create a basketball-themed fantasy game that uses NFT technology.
Opportunity For Fans
Sports NFTs, digital likenesses of players and teams, will be available for players to craft in the game. Fans may gain points for these NFT souvenirs depending on the actual results of their favorite players and teams. As part of the deal, Sorare will also be able to utilize NBA franchise logos on its merchandise.
According to the press release, Sorare and the NBA plan to release the free-to-play game this autumn, in time for the 2022–23 season. CEO and co-founder of Sorare, Nicolas Julia, commented on the partnership’s relevance to NBA and basketball enthusiasts. Julia remarked that the event would strengthen the bonds between basketball fans and their favorite teams and players.
In 2018, Adrien Montfort and Nicolas Julia established Sorare. This endeavor is a blockchain-based football trading card game where players and teams are represented by digital collectibles. It utilizes the blockchain technology of Ethereum. The idea is gaining traction in the sports world, as seen by the latest NBA agreement.
