NBA Partners With Sorare For NFT-based Fantasy Game

The top 5 coins by high volume are USDT, BTC, ETH, BUSD and USDC.

USDT has a 24-hour trading volume of $49,266,706,369.

The global crypto market is currently going through a bearish condition. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin are witnessing a sudden collapse in the market. Along with BTC, top altcoins are also struggling to keep up their positions. However, the leading coins registered a minor increase in the past 24 hours.

Let us take a look at the cryptocurrencies with 24-hour top volume.

Top coins by volume (Source: CMC)

Tether (USDT)

One of the popular cryptocurrencies, Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed 100% by Tether’s reserves. The coin is owned by Hong Kong-based platform, iFinex. Tether is the biggest stablecoin and the third-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

According to CMC, Tether is currently trading around $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,266,706,369. At the time of writing, the token is up 0.00% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, it has a circulating supply of 67,545,704,103 USDT coins.

Bitcoin (BTC)

The first successful decentralized payment system, Bitcoin was introduced in 2009 by an anonymous developer, Satoshi Nakamoto. Since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009, the coin’s value has significantly increased. After more than a decade of existence, BTC is still at the top of the competitive market. In November 2021, BTC hit its all-time high of $68,789.

The current price of Bitcoin is $19,353.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $32,858,605,651 as per CMC. However, BTC has increased by nearly 3.29% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the coin has a circulating supply of 19,144,500.00 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is an open-source decentralized blockchain technology with its coin, Ether. ETH serves as a framework for the execution of decentralized smart contracts as well as a platform for various other cryptocurrencies. Vitalik Buterin first described Ethereum in a whitepaper in 2013.

At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $1,640.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,863,950,343. Ethereum has increased nearly 8.39% in the last 24 hours. According to CMC, the coin has a circulating supply of 122,283,954.87 ETH coins.

Binance USD (BUSD)

Binance USD is a US-dollar stablecoin issued by the Binance exchange, with the partnership of blockchain-based platform, Paxos Trust. BUSD was launched on September 5, 2019. The coin intends to combine the stability of the dollar with blockchain technology.

Currently, the Binance USD is trading around $0.9999 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,978,062,984. However, BUSD has decreased nearly 0.05% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19,706,930,458 BUSD coins, as per CMC.

USD Coin (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) is a digital currency that is fully backed by US dollar assets. USDC was launched in September 2018. The Coin was developed by the Centre consortium, with the partnership of Circle and the crypto exchange platform, Coinbase.

The current price of the USD Coin is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,446,337,958, according to CMC. However, USDC has decreased nearly 0.01% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the coin has a circulating supply of 51,699,610,158 USDC coins.

Recommended For You