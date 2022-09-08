News
North St. Paul’s Louie Varland debuts at Yankee Stadium: “It was unreal”
NEW YORK — Back when his son Louie was a pitcher at Division II Concordia University in St. Paul, Wade Varland said they hoped to get just one scout out to look at him. If one scout saw him, that could unlock the doors to a world of opportunities, opening up a path for Louie to achieve his dreams.
“None of this you could possibly ever expect,” Wade Varland said Wednesday, hours after his son made his major league debut at Yankee Stadium.
An emotional week for the Varlands crescendoed on Wednesday afternoon when the 24-year-old debuted in the first game of the Twins-Yankees doubleheader. Louie Varland turned in a strong performance for the team he grew up cheering for. While it didn’t end with a win — either for Varland or the Twins — the rookie was impressive in his start against the Yankees, pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing a pair of runs on three hits while striking out seven.
“It was unreal. It was an amazing feeling,” Louie Varland said. “I’m glad it’s over because there was a lot of anxiety.”
So much so that he said he couldn’t really feel his legs when facing the first batter, Oswaldo Cabrera, who he retired on a groundout to third. Up next: Aaron Judge, the frontrunner for American League MVP. Varland got Judge to swing through a changeup for his first career strikeout.
That ball, he said, was headed to his mother and biggest fan, Kim. Through a flood of tears, Kim Varland at one point postgame wrapped her son in a big hug and expressed her pride.
“How do you describe your kid’s dream coming true before your eyes?” Kim Varland said. “What more could you want?”
Varland’s journey — he graduated from North St. Paul High School before attending Concordia — with the Twins started when he was selected in the 15th round of the 2019 draft. He climbed quickly through the Twins’ system, putting together a season in 2021 between Class A and Class A-Advanced that earned him the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year award.
He followed it up by posting a 3.06 earned-run average between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul this season.
But still, when Saints manager Toby Gardenhire took to a microphone on the Saints’ team bus Monday to tell the group that Varland would be promoted, he was shocked.
“It completely blindsided me,” he said. “I was not expecting it at all. It was a complete surprise.”
His parents, though, had an inkling something might be happening. Varland wasn’t listed to pitch, and Wade mentioned to Kim that he thought this might be the time. When Louie got the news, he phoned his older brother, Gus, and his girlfriend. When he tried to reach his parents, they were mid-nap.
Gus, a Dodgers prospect who pitches for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers, immediately started scouting the Yankees’ lineup and had some advice.
“(He) said, “Louie, your stuff will play great against the whole lineup except for Judge. You need to keep the slider down,’ ” Wade said.
Judge did get to Varland — though not on a slider. One of the two runs Varland gave up came on Judge’s league-leading 55th home run of the season in the fourth inning. The other came after he departed when Griffin Jax served up a two-run home run, allowing an inherited runner to score.
While that took away his opportunity for a win in his debut, nothing could take away the Varlands’ joy and pride on Wednesday.
Each time he struck out a batter, his raucous cheering section would unfurl a long blue banner that read, “Looooouu!” Varland had more than 20 people in attendance for his debut, including Gus, whom the Dodgers gave permission to attend the game. In an almost-empty Yankee Stadium, Louie said he could hear them cheering loud and clear.
“It’s like watching a movie,” Kim Varland said. “We’re just floating around. We don’t care about anything else. I’m so proud of him. He deserves this so much.”
Center to ensure water supply for Punjab and Haryana, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Chandīgarh:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought the Center’s intervention to secure water supplies for Punjab and Haryana, even as he accused the BJP and Congress of playing politics on the decades-old Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal dispute.
He made the remarks in the Hisar of Haryana, from where he launched his party’s “Make India No. 1” campaign. It came a day after the Center told the Supreme Court that the Punjab government was “not cooperating” to resolve the SYL channel issue.
Mr. Kejriwal also urged the Center not to bring the two states into a fight over the issue.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was accompanying Mr Kejriwal, said he would not hesitate to meet his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, over the dispute over the SYL channel.
Responding to a question on the matter, Delhi’s chief minister also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure water for Punjab and Haryana, saying the two states were facing shortages.
“I want to ask for the position of Punjab Congress and Haryana Congress on the issue of SYL. I also want to ask for the position of BJP Punjab and BJP Haryana on this.
“They go to Punjab and say they will not allow the construction of the SYL canal, and when they come to Haryana they say they will ensure the construction of the canal,” he said.
“This dirty policy has not allowed India to become number one in the last 70 years,” Mr Kejriwal said.
He said that both Punjab and Haryana need water as the ground water level is getting depleted in both states.
“It is the responsibility of the central government to step in and ensure water supply for Haryana and Punjab,” he told reporters in Hisar.
“What is the job of the central government? It is not the job of the Center to make these two states fight each other. If we keep fighting each other, how is India going to move forward,” Kejriwal asked.
He said it is possible for both Haryana and Punjab to get water, adding that the Center will have to take responsibility for it.
“I am appealing to Pradhan Mantri-ji to ensure adequate water supply for Punjab and Haryana. If he does not have the solution then he should call me and I will talk to him about it. It needs to be resolved,” Mr Kejriwal said. .
The row of SYL canals has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades.
Punjab demanded a reassessment of the volume of waters of the Ravi-Beas River while Haryana demanded the completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of water.
Responding to a question, Mann said that while he had no problem meeting the Chief Minister of Haryana on the issue of SYL, the Center should resolve it.
“As Head of State, I am ready for this (meeting). Haryana Chief Minister can come and hold talks,” he added.
Stating that Haryana is Punjab’s younger brother, Mann said that instead of the two states fighting each other, a solution should be found.
When asked about Kuldeep Bishnoi, Mr Kejriwal said the former Adampur MP had joined the BJP in order to settle the cases against him.
“Why did he (Bishnoi) go there (BJP)? He was facing several cases. He went there to settle them,” the Delhi chief minister alleged.
Mr Bishnoi had recently left Congress for the BJP.
JK NHM Recruitment 2022, 63 Posts – Apply Now
JK NHM Recruitment 2022, 63 Posts – Apply Now
Posts : 63
Last date : 10 Sep 2022
Posts details Below:
Post : Consultant: 03 Posts
Salary: 85,000/- per month
Post : Programm Officer/Psychiatrist: 15 Posts
Salary: 85,000/- per month
Post : Clinical Psychologist: 07 Posts
Salary: 23,400/- per month
Post : Psychiatric Social Worker: 10 Posts
Salary: 16,965/- per month
Post : Clinical Psychologist/ Psychiatric Social Worker: 04 Posts
Salary: 35,000/- per month
Post : Counsellor: 20 Posts
Salary: 23,400/- per month
Post : Technical Coordinators/Project Coordinators: 02 Posts
Salary: 21,645/- per month
Post : Senior Consultant: 2 Posts
Salary: 95,000/- per month
Eligibility: Interested candidates can check eligibility criteria from the below given official notification
For Complete Notification, Application Form and Other Details Click Below Notification
Click here for Notification
After lengthy negotiations, St. Paul approves new police contract
After St. Paul police officers worked for more than a year-and-a-half under their expired old contract, the police union and city reached an agreement that was approved Wednesday.
The agreement includes officer raises that will total 9.5 percent over the three year contract term. Wages had been the main sticking point and contract negotiations were about to go to arbitration when the agreement was reached, said Mark Ross, St. Paul Police Federation president.
“The contract further supports our Community-First Public Safety approach that includes an array of investments, including supporting our ability to hire up to our authorized sworn strength,” Kamal Baker, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday.
St. Paul’s authorized strength is 619 officers and there were 583 on the department’s payroll as of the end of August. Fifty-four officers left the St. Paul department last year with six going to other law enforcement agencies, according to the police department.
Before Todd Axtell retired as St. Paul police chief earlier this year, he warned Carter’s office in a letter that without a new police contract, the city would continue to lose officers to “other agencies that offer higher wages and more robust benefits.”
Axtell noted that Minneapolis suburb Maple Grove had recently approved a police contract that increases base wages by 3 percent annually, on top of a 10 percent general increase, and the state Legislature recently increased its top wage for the Minnesota State Patrol by more than 10 percent.
Some agencies have decided to give officers “large market adjustments because everybody’s fighting for experienced cops right now,” Ross said.
STARTING PAY NEARLY $70K
The most recent two-year contracts for other labor unions in the city amount to 3.5-percent wage increases over 2021 and 2022, according to Baker. The police contract was the last to be settled.
Under the new contract, a St. Paul patrol officer hired now would make $69,783 a year, compared to $67,420 in 2020, according to Ross.
An officer with three years of experience would make $82,992 vs. $80,420 in 2020. In other departments, officers can make top pay after three to five years on the job, but that doesn’t happen in St. Paul
An officer with three years of experience would make $82,992 vs. $80,420 in 2020. In other departments, officers can make top pay after three to five years on the job, but that doesn’t happen in St. Paul until an officer is starting their starting their 19th year, Ross said. It will change to when they’re starting their 18th year, as of Jan. 1 under the new contract.
Ross said he’s glad they were able to reach agreement on the contract. “It was an acknowledgement from the city about doing better to get us closer to where we needed to be, but the reality is it still puts us in a challenging position as it relates to recruitment and retention and that’s what we’re trying to fix,” he said.
The contract includes backpay retroactive to the previous contract’s expiration. This means a pay increase of 1 percent, retroactively effective Jan. 1, 2021; 2 percent effective Jan. 1, 2022, 0.5 percent effective July 1; 2.5 percent that will go into effect on Nov. 1 and 3.5 percent that will go into effect March 1.
Carter’s proposed budget for next year includes the new pay rates from the police contract. The 2021 and 2022 budgets were built with estimates for the police contract and are close to the finalized numbers, though the contracted increases for 2022 “are slightly higher than budgeted,” Baker said.
The Federation represents all of the department’s officers, with the exception of the chief, assistant chief and deputy chiefs. The police union also represents about 20 people who work at the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center.
The city council signed off on the contract Wednesday as part of its consent agenda, without discussion.
Jerry Seinfeld blames Timmy Trumpet for Mets’ recent ‘bad mojo’
Jerry Seinfeld wasn’t a fan of Timmy Trumpet’s live performance of “Narco” at Citi Field last week.
The famous comedian took to Instagram, responding to a post from SNY about the Mets being tied with the Braves at the top of the NL East after Tuesday’s action, blaming the rankings situation on the performance of Trumpet as Edwin Diaz closed in on the bullpen on August 31.
“I blame that stupid trumpet performance,” he wrote. “Celebration in season. We haven’t won anything yet. Bad mojo.
The Mets had a 10.5-game lead over the Braves on June 1, though their NL East rivals have since been on fire. The Mets finished playing a half game ahead of Atlanta on Wednesday after a Pirates double sweep.
For Seinfeld, a noted Mets fan, it’s a case of history repeating itself.
“Like when Baja Men showed up to play ‘Who Let Dogs Out’ in 2000 WS,” he added in a separate comment. “The series ended there.”
The Mets’ 2000 World Series run used the Baha Men hit “Who Let the Dogs Out?” like a rally song, even having the band perform the tune before Game 4 at Shea Stadium. The Mets lost Games 4 and 5 to the Yankees and their title shot.
Blue Jays, Alek Manoah cruise past Orioles in 4-1 win as Baltimore falls 4 1/2 games back of AL wild-card spot
For the third time in their four-game series with Toronto, the Orioles made a day-of change to their pitching plans. But all that mattered Wednesday was that the Blue Jays kept theirs intact.
A series that presented Baltimore the chance to improve its playoff hopes instead did the opposite, with Toronto ace Alek Manoah overcoming an early hiccup to dominate the Orioles over eight innings in a 4-1 victory, his team’s third win of the series. With 25 games left in its season, Baltimore is 4 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays for the American League’s third wild-card spot.
Wednesday, the Orioles (72-65) welcomed right-hander Tyler Wells back to the roster after his left oblique strain, activating him from the injured list after only one rehab start, and immediately thrust him back into their rotation. The club had been determining whether to bring Wells back as a starter or reliever, with the former requiring more time for him to stretch out.
“We decided to build him up as a starter, but build him up as a starter here,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the game.
Dean Kremer was scheduled to start Wednesday, but late after Tuesday’s victory — the only game of the series the Orioles’ original starter actually did so — the club altered its plans. With their bullpen tasked with a doubleheader Monday and covering six high-leverage innings the next night, the Orioles determined they would be best served by activating Wells and letting him work ahead of Kremer in the series finale, a temporary tandem to lighten the relievers’ load.
The plot worked well enough. Wells needed only four pitches in his first inning, but after the Orioles scored off Manoah thanks to Ryan Mountcastle’s two-out double, Baltimore gave the run back. Having thrown 31 pitches Friday for High-A Aberdeen, Wells required 30 to get through Wednesday’s second inning, letting out a yell when a diving stop and throw from third baseman Ramón Urías left the bases loaded and the game tied.
Kremer then came on for his first major league relief appearance. He was originally going to begin the season piggybacking with Wells, only to suffer a left oblique strain himself while warming to replace him in the third game of the season. He returned as a member of Baltimore’s rotation and has largely pitched well, entering Wednesday with a 3.22 ERA. In working 5 1/3 innings, he allowed three runs, two of them earned and all coming in the fifth. They scored on weak contact — a 61.9 mph groundout and a 59.2 mph single — and a throwing error by catcher Adley Rutschman attempting to back pick a runner off first base.
Hyde was adamant the partnership of Wells and Kremer was a one-off, saying the Orioles plan to have both in their rotation going forward and will capitalize on upcoming off days to make that happen.
“This is a little bit of a unique situation,” Hyde said pregame. “Once I knew Dean was OK with this, then I felt good about it, because Dean’s pitched extremely well in the rotation. I’m not bumping him from the rotation in any means. This is more of shortening the game a little bit.”
In a corresponding move for Wells, the Orioles optioned right-handed starter Spenser Watkins, who had a 3.62 ERA since returning from his own IL stint in June, to Triple-A Norfolk, opening a spot in their rotation this weekend against the Boston Red Sox.
It’s possible Jordan Lyles will fill it. The veteran right-hander was scheduled to pitch the first game of Monday’s doubleheader before waking feeling unwell and being bumped to the latter contest. But he continued to feel the effects of what he said Wednesday was a stomach virus as he warmed up to pitch, prompting a last-minute scramble for the Orioles’ pitching staff.
“I was just trying to push through it, try and get a couple of innings,” Lyles said, back in the clubhouse after being away from the team Tuesday. “Just wasn’t myself, and that was visible, so we shut it down.”
Manoah did the same to the Orioles, largely cruising after his first-inning troubles. Gunnar Henderson followed Mountcastle’s double with a walk, then Manoah retired 14 straight Orioles. Rutschman broke that streak with a double in the bottom of the sixth but was stranded at third base as Manoah set down 22 of his final 23 batters. Baltimore was 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position in its three losses this series, going 6-for-11 in Tuesday’s victory.
Around the horn
- On Sept. 24, the Orioles will host “Thanks Brooks Day,” recognizing the 45th anniversary of franchise icon Brooks Robinson’s retirement. The first 15,000 fans will receive a poster print of the Norman Rockwell painting “Gee, Thanks Brooks,” and Robinson, 85, will be driven around the warning track before the game, an ode to the 1977 ceremony.
- Double-A Bowie second baseman Connor Norby was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for August. Norby, the Orioles’ second-round draft pick in 2021, hit .339/.405/.661 (1.066 OPS) with nine home runs last month.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Liverpool loss to Napoli ‘a tough cookie to accept’
Jurgen Klopp has said he needs to ‘reinvent’ his Liverpool side after suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.
Asked what was wrong with his team, Klopp replied: “Everything [wrong] is obvious, but why it happened I can’t answer now, let me think about it. It’s a really tough cookie to take, but I have to take it.”
– Liverpool ratings: Salah gets 5/10 for a quiet night against Napoli
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Liverpool were dominated in the first half and were lucky to be trailing just 3-0 at the break and the German, who won the competition with Liverpool in 2019 and led them to the final last season , said there was a lot to fix.
“A bit, it seems, we have to reinvent ourselves, so a lot of things are really missing, not in every game but now,” Klopp said. “The fun part is we have to do it in the middle of a Premier League season and a Champions League campaign.
“We have to find a setup to be much better at just about everything.”
This season, Liverpool have also lost to Manchester United in the Premier League and drawn with Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton..
In the heat of southern Italy, however, Liverpool produced their worst performance of the campaign, with even a lack of basic pressure in defense and midfield.
“It’s really hard to take it, it’s not that hard to explain when you watch the game,” Klopp said. “OK, first of all, Napoli played a very good game, we didn’t, that’s the first explanation for the defeat.
“They scored a penalty and missed another, but the next two goals we served on a plate and we should defend better. We weren’t compact defensively or offensively. Until Thiago [Alcantara] entered the field, I don’t remember a counter-pressure situation, we were too wide.”
