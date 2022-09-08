Nypd'S Top Cops Celebrate Dramatic Decrease In Murders And Shootings, Target Recidivism That Fuels Crime

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top New York City Police Department leaders stressed at a press conference on Wednesday that murders and shootings in the city had dropped over the summer months, but condemned the way repeat offenders were responsible for much of the crime.

“One of the things that’s not working is that we keep letting people out who prey on New Yorkers. We’re not talking about first-time offenders here, ladies and gentlemen. We’re talking about people who continue to be arrested,” the chief said. crime-fighting strategies Michael Lipetri said Wednesday. “I’m not talking about what we think they did. These are handcuffed, probable cause, get arrested, come before a judge, walk out the door and commit another crime against New Yorkers. These crimes are fueled by recidivism. Those people are walking the streets of New York City right now.”

NYPD leaders met Wednesday afternoon to discuss initiatives they have taken to reduce killings and shootings in the city.

Data released by the city earlier this week found murders were down 54% in August from August 2021, while shootings were down 30% from the previous August. From May 1 to September 5, shootings decreased by 19% and murders by 13%.

Although murders and shootings have declined, other crimes such as burglary, robbery, felony assault, robbery and armed robbery have all increased by 9% to 38% in August compared to the same month in 2021.

The NYPD highlighted its summer violence reduction plan, which increased localized deployments of officers to areas of the city that needed patrolling the most, as well as its increase in gun arrests — which is to a 27-year high this year – for the decline in murders and shootings.

“The NYPD will never stop fighting for the streets, subways and neighborhoods and for all New Yorkers. We will always continue to put victims first,” said Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.

Among their remarks, the leaders denounced the fact that almost a quarter of those arrested with an illegal firearm in the city were previously convicted felons, while 17% of those arrested with an illegal weapon in the city have a open felony. Lipetri said about 80% of people arrested with a gun are “walking around today.”

The same trend was seen among those arrested for robbery.

“We are arresting previously convicted felons on robbery charges who repeatedly attacked New Yorkers prior to our arrests this year,” Lipetri said. “Twenty-six percent of those arrested for robbery this year have an open felony, and 25% are previously convicted felons.”

Lipetri called for consequences in the city on recidivism.

“Arrest data shows that we are arresting individuals more than once for these crimes than ever before. And the vast majority of them, about 80%, are walking the streets of New York now. We’re talking about consequences, there have to be consequences when it comes to recidivism in New York,” he said.

Mayor Eric Adams has previously spoken out against bail reform in the state, which went into effect in 2020 and eliminated cash bail options for most non-violent crimes and misdemeanors.

“They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results,” Adams told reporters earlier this summer. “Our criminal justice system is insane. It’s dangerous, it’s harmful and it destroys the fabric of our city.”