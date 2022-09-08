News
Obamas return to the White House, unveil official portraits
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, returned to the White House Wednesday, unveiling official portraits with a modern vibe in an event that set humor and nostalgia over his presidency against the current harsh political talk about the survival of democracy.
While her husband cracked a few jokes about his gray hair, big ears and clothes in his portrait, Mrs. Obama, a descendant of slaves, said the occasion for her was more about the promise of America for people like herself.
“Barack and Michelle, welcome home,” declared President Joe Biden as the gathering cheered.
Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, praised his former boss’ leadership on health care, the economy and immigration and said nothing could have prepared him any better for being president than serving with Obama for those eight years.
“It was always about doing what was right,” he said.
The portrait of Obama, America’s 44th and first Black president, doesn’t look like any of his predecessors, nor does Michelle Obama’s look like any of the women who filled the role before her.
Obama stands expressionless against a white background, wearing a black suit and gray tie in the portrait by Robert McCurdy that looks more like a large photograph than an oil-on-canvas portrait. The former first lady, her lips pursed, is seated on a sofa in the Red Room in a strapless, light blue dress. She chose artist Sharon Sprung for her portrait.
Scores of former members of Obama’s administration were on hand for the big reveal.
Obama noted that some of them in the East Room audience had started families in the intervening years and feigned disappointment “that I haven’t heard of anyone naming a kid Barack or Michelle.”
He thanked McCurdy for his work, joking that the artist, who is known for his paintings of public figures from Nelson Mandela to the Dalai Lama, had ignored his pleas for fewer gray hairs and smaller ears. “He also talked me out of wearing a tan suit, by the way,” Obama quipped, referring to a widely panned appearance as president in the unflattering suit.
Obama went on to say his wife was the “best thing about living in the White House,” and he thanked Sprung for “capturing everything I love about Michelle, her grace, her intelligence — and the fact that she’s fine.”
Michelle Obama, when it was her turn, laughingly opened by saying she had to thank her husband for “such spicy remarks.” To which he retorted, by way of explanation, “I’m not running again.”
Then the former first lady turned serious, drawing a connection between unveiling the portraits and America’s promise for people with backgrounds like her own, a daughter of working-class parents from the South Side of Chicago.
“For me this day is not just about what has happened,” she said. “It’s also about what could happen, because a girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy and Dolley Madison. She wasn’t supposed to live in this house, and she wasn’t supposed to serve as first lady.”
Mrs. Obama said the portraits are a “reminder that there’s a place for everyone in this country.”
Tradition holds that the sitting president invites his immediate predecessor back to the White House to unveil his portrait, but Donald Trump broke with that custom and did not host Obama. So, Biden scheduled a ceremony for his former boss.
Mrs. Obama said the tradition matters “not just for those of us who hold these positions but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy.”
In remarks that never mentioned Trump but made a point as he continues to challenge his 2020 reelection loss, she added: “You see the people, they make their voices heard with their vote, we hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power … and once our time is up, we move on.”
McCurdy, meanwhile, said his “stripped down” style of portraiture helps create an “encounter” between the person in the painting and the person looking at it.
“They have plain white backgrounds, nobody gestures, nobody — there are no props because we’re not here to tell the story of the person that’s sitting for them,” McCurdy told the White House Historical Association during an interview for its “1600 Sessions” podcast.
“We’re here to create an encounter between the viewer and the sitter,” he said. “We’re telling as little about the sitter as possible so that the viewer can project onto them.”
He works from a photograph of his subject, selected from about 100 images, and spends at least a year on each portrait. Subjects have no say in how the painting looks. McCurdy said he knows he’s done “when it stops irritating me.”
Obama’s portrait went on display in the Grand Foyer, the traditional showcase for paintings of the two most recent presidents. His portrait replaced Bill Clinton’s near the stairway to the residence, the White House tweeted Wednesday night. George W. Bush’s portraits hangs on the wall opposite Obama’s in the foyer.
Mrs. Obama’s portrait was hung one floor below on the Ground Floor, joining predecessors Barbara Bush, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush, according to the tweet.
Two spokespeople for Trump did not respond to emailed requests for comment on whether artists have begun work on White House portraits for Trump and former first lady Melania Trump. Work, however, is underway on a separate pair of Trump portraits bound for the collection held by the National Portrait Gallery, a Smithsonian museum.
The White House Historical Association, a nonprofit organization founded in 1961 by first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and funded through private donations and sales of books and an annual Christmas ornament, helps manage the White House portrait process. Since the 1960s, the association has paid for most of the portraits in the collection.
Congress bought the first painting in the collection, of George Washington. Other portraits of early presidents and first ladies often came to the White House as gifts.
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Movie theater operator Cineworld Group LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States as it faces billions of dollars in debt and lower-than-expected screening attendance.
“The pandemic has been an incredibly challenging time for our business, with the forced closure of theaters and huge disruptions to movie schedules bringing us to this point,” CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement.
The company and its subsidiaries have commitments for a debtor-in-possession financing facility of approximately $1.94 billion with existing lenders, which will help ensure Cineworld’s operations continue as usual while it is undergoing a reorganization.
Last month the British company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States and operates in 10 countries, said its cinemas remained “open as usual” as it considered options for debt relief.
Cineworld had accumulated $4.8 billion in net debt, not including rental debt. The company, which has about 28,000 employees, has previously said its admissions levels recently fell short of expectations. And with a “limited movie slate,” he expects the lower tiers to continue through November. This would mean further tightening of its finances.
Cineworld plans to release Chapter 11 in the first quarter of 2023.
ABC News
Yankees top Twins on Oswaldo Cabrera’s walk-off single
Aaron Judge got one home run closer to Roger Maris and the Yankees were lucky – very lucky – to win the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
The extra innings were a mind-numbing display of offensive ineptitude from the Yanks and Twins, who squandered multiple opportunities before Oswaldo Cabrera ended the four-hour misery with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 12th.
It was a 5-4 victory snatched from the jaws of victory.
The worst execution was from Ronald Guzman, who made his MLB debut Wednesday for the Yanks and grounded into a weak 3-2-3 double play with no outs and the bases loaded in the 11th inning. In the previous inning, Cabrera hit into a double-play and stranded Judge in the batter’s box. Luckily for Aaron Boone’s squad, the Twins were just as sloppy and never responded.
Judge, meanwhile, became just the third player in MLB history to hit 55 homers through his team’s first 136 games, joining alleged steroid titans Sammy Sosa (58 in 1999) and Barry Bonds (57 in 2001). The 30 year old also set the franchise record for most home runs in a season by a right-handed batter.
His solo shot just cleared the left field fence off Louie Varland’s slider, moving Judge within six homers of Maris’ 61-year record. The Twins were then careful to avoid Judge and intentionally walked him twice.
Boone said he understands the opposition won’t allow Judge to beat them, adding pressure to his struggling teammates to produce.
“Step up,” Boone said.
With Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo unavailable for the first game Wednesday for various reasons, Gleyber Torres was the other big threat in the lineup and he nailed a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
But Cabrera deserved the game ball for not only his game-winning single, but also for gunning out Minnesota’s potential go-ahead run from right field in the 10th inning.
“We love his poise and his makeup and he’s not afraid and more great defensive plays tonight,” Boone said.
The sparse crowd in the first game at Yankee Stadium, with swaths of sections entirely empty, was mostly the product of a doubleheader on short notice following Tuesday’s rainout.
Yanks starter Domingo German endured a rocky beginning, giving up a leadoff double to Luis Arraez and a two-run homer in the first inning to Jose Miranda. German settled and managed six innings with three runs and seven hits.
THE HITS KEEP ON COMING
With the hope Rizzo’s headaches will subside in the next couple days, the Yankees officially placed the first baseman on the IL on Wednesday, retroactive Saturday.
Boone said the doctor’s advised Rizzo to avoid activity until Thursday afternoon as they determine the source of the headaches, which may have been triggered by an epidural Rizzo received last week to treat his lower back.
Boone said Rizzo has felt fine while resting.
His absence prompted the Yanks too call-up Guzman from Triple A for his MLB debut and bat him cleanup.
Boone added that the team might place LeMahieu (sore big toe) on IL.
How the iPhone 14 Pro’s huge 48MP camera will change your phone photography
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus phones get better main and selfie cameras, but serious smartphone photographers will be more interested in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max announced on Wednesday. These high-end phones come with a 48-megapixel main camera designed to capture more detail and, in effect, add an all-new telephoto lens.
The $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max start with a better hardware base. Their main camera’s image sensor is 65% larger than last year’s, a boost that doubles its low-light performance, said Victor Silva, iPhone product manager. Low-light performance, a critical shortcoming of smartphone cameras, triples on the ultra-wide-angle camera and triples on the telephoto lens.
But it’s the 48-megapixel sensor that deserves the most attention. It can be used in two ways. First, the central 12 megapixels of the image can act as a 2X zoom telephoto lens by cropping the outer part of the image. Second, when shooting in Apple’s more advanced ProRaw format, you can take 48-megapixel images. It’s good for taking large landscape photos with lots of detail or giving you more flexibility to crop a shot without losing too much resolution.
Cameras are one of the most noticeable changes in smartphone models from year to year, especially as engineers adopted thicker, protruding lenses as a signature design element. Customers who might not notice a faster processor do notice the arrival of new camera modules, like the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto options that are now common on high-end phones.
Apple unveiled the new camera technology at its fall product launch event, a major moment in the annual tech calendar. The iPhone itself is a huge undertaking, but it’s also the foundation of a massive tech ecosystem that’s deeply embedded in the lives of millions, including services like iCloud and Apple Arcade and accessories like the new second generation. AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 8.
Pixel binning comes to the iPhone
Apple has stuck with 12-megapixel primary cameras since they were first used in the iPhone 6S in 2015. The approach offered a reasonable balance of detail and low-light performance without breaking the bank or overburdening the phone’s processors that handle image data. But rivals, including Samsung, have added 48-megapixel and even 108-megapixel image sensors.
More pixels are not necessarily better. Increasing the number of megapixels means decreasing the size of each pixel, which can hurt image quality unless there is a lot of light.
But by joining groups of 2×2 or 3×3 pixels into a single virtual pixel, an approach called pixel binning, camera makers get more flexibility. When the light is plentiful, the camera can take a 48-megapixel image that allows you to better dive into the details of the photo. But if it’s dark, the camera will use the virtual pixels to take a 12-megapixel photo that suffers less from image noise and other issues.
When taking ordinary photos with the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple will take 12-megapixel photos, whether with the ultra-wide camera, the main wide-angle camera, the 3X telephoto lens or the new telephoto option. 2X which uses the middle of the main camera. sensor. To get the full 48 megapixels, you’ll need to use Apple’s ProRaw mode, which offers more detail and editing flexibility, but requires manual work to convert to an easily shareable JPEG or HEIC image.
“Now you can shoot ProRaw at 48-megapixel resolution, taking advantage of every pixel in the main camera,” Silva said. “It’s amazing how much we can zoom in.”
The 2X telephoto option uses the relatively small 12 million pixels in the center of the main 48-megapixel sensor. This will mean worse image quality than shooting with the full 48 megapixels. But Apple, which has significantly increased the size of this sensor compared to last year, says that even those pixels are still bigger than on previous iPhone 2X telephoto lenses.
Other iPhone 14 Camera Changes
Other changes coming with the new phones include:
- The main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models now has a 24mm equivalent focal length, a bit wider than the 26mm lens that Apple has been using for years. This will be better suited to group shots and indoor scenes, where photographers are more likely to benefit from the main camera’s better low-light performance, but it does mean you’ll need to get closer to portrait subjects if you want to fill the frame. .
- The ultra-wide camera is sharper, improving close-up macro photos, Silva said.
- Apple has updated its camera flash with a 9-LED system that controls the pattern and intensity of light to match different camera fields of view. It is twice as bright under certain conditions.
Learn about Apple’s Photonics Engine
Much of the improvement in smartphone photography relies on less noticeable changes. Faster processors, including graphics processing units, image processors and artificial intelligence accelerators, are essential to the new computational photography software that is at the heart of the smartphone photography revolution. In Apple’s new iPhone 14 models, it calls its latest processing system the Photonics Engine.
This technology is a step up from Apple’s previous Deep Fusion technology to merge multiple images into a single shot, preserving detail and texture in modest or low lighting. With the Photonics Engine, Deep Fusion starts earlier in the image processing pipeline, working on raw image data to better preserve detail and color, said Caron Thor, Senior Director of Image Quality of the camera at Apple.
Video enhancements
All iPhone 14 models get a new Action mode that can be activated for better stabilization when running with your camera. It’s not yet clear if the feature crops the image more tightly, a common consequence when collecting frames only from the central part of the video, which remains visible more consistently.
The iPhone 14 Pro cameras also add 4K support to the The cinematic mode that Apple launched with the iPhone 13. This mode artificially blurs the background parts of the video to focus on the main subject. If a new person enters the frame, the mode can switch focus accordingly.
The iPhone 14 Pro cameras also include improved image stabilization which should improve both photos and videos.
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Camera Upgrades
Apple’s low-end iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get a new main camera that gathers 49% more light, with a larger sensor and wider f1.5 aperture so its lens can let get in more light, Thor said.
The Photonic Engine technology, however, improves low-light photography on all cameras in the new phones. Low-light performance doubles on the front selfie camera and rear ultra-wide-angle camera, and it improves by a factor of 2.5 with the main camera, she said.
The new selfie camera in the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus has an f1.9 aperture that increases light gathering by 38% over the iPhone 13. And for the first time, it also features autofocus for avoid blurry faces.
With no playoff race this September, the Chicago Cubs already are looking to the offseason and 40-man roster decisions
In a perfect situation, the Chicago Cubs would be employing advance scouts this month ahead of a postseason run.
Instead, the Cubs are using September for a multifaceted look at the franchise’s future. Their impending offseason roster decisions add another element to the tasks president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and the front office face in the coming weeks. The Cubs must prepare for losing people from their staff. Minor-league playoffs also start soon.
So despite the lack of postseason baseball next month, the Cubs are staying busy the next four weeks.
“From a work standpoint, it’s pretty enjoyable,” Hoyer said. “You’re looking ahead, you’re thinking about those things and obviously you’d much rather be actively preparing your advanced scouting stuff and that’s the September you want to have.
“But if you’re not in the postseason and in the race, it is a really good month of preparation, and frankly, October becomes the same thing as well.”
Tough decisions will be required on which Rule 5-eligible minor-league players to add to the 40-man roster. Hoyer said discussions have been ongoing the last few weeks about the roster outlook, calling it “much more complicated.”
“It’s a good problem to have,” he said. “When you have no real strong 40-man roster decisions or no difficult decisions, that’s a problem. We have a lot of really difficult ones now or guys that I think are deserving.”
Those roster decisions and limitations also affect whom the Cubs bring up in September. Matt Mervis’ rise to Triple-A Iowa and an all-around stellar offensive season is worth a look in the majors.
However, anticipated offseason moves — which will force the Cubs to put minor-leaguers they need to protect on the 40-man roster — limit what they can do with players who aren’t qualified for the Rule 5 draft. Mervis falls under that category.
Despite hitting 30 home runs with 107 RBIs in the minors this year, Mervis is not expected to get a shot in the big leagues until 2023. While it’s unfortunate he won’t be rewarded in September with his first call-up, he has put himself in play to give the Cubs a needed impact power bat next season.
Hoyer previously indicated the Cubs need more thump in their lineup. They are unlikely to acknowledge publicly how they will attack their roster upgrades, particularly through free agency, because Hoyer doesn’t believe having a lot of information out there about their offseason approach benefits them.
“You want to have some transparency about what positions you’re looking for and what you want to do, some sense of aggressiveness,” Hoyer said. “But at the same time you also do not want to have your plans out there, and sometimes that stuff leaks out anyway.
“But do I think that’s a challenge and there’s no question that there’s holes to fill on this team.”
Nat Wolff recalls seeing his co-star Cara Delevinge dealing with paparazzi
Nat Wolff opens on a traumatic period.
In an interview with E! New’ The summarythe Fault in our stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff discussed their previous experience with the paparazzi. For Nat, he remembers having a particularly terrible time during the filming paper towns with Cara Delevingne.
“I mean, it’s really, really awful,” Nat told the host Erin Lim Rhodes. “During paper townsI think what happened is that it was the only time in my life where I was followed.”
Although he found it “just a little boring,” Nat shared that it was hard to watch paparazzi following Cara. “I remember seeing this happen to Cara and it was awful,” Nat noted. “I mean, she couldn’t leave her house.”
Alex admitted the paparazzi attention seemed “worse in England”, which Nat agreed.
“England are the worst I have ever seen,” said Alex. “They used to do it to me a little, but mostly to Like a [Butterfield] when I was there and there was one time they pinned him against the car and it was really scary.”
Eloy Jiménez and the Chicago White Sox rally twice to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 and take 2 of 3 in the series
After the first seven Chicago White Sox batters struck out, it looked like it would be a long Wednesday against Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo.
But the Sox started making hard contact, with Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu leading the way to pull ahead.
That lead slipped away, but the Sox responded again to beat the Mariners 9-6 in a wild game in front of 15,264 at T-Mobile Park. Jiménez went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.
The Sox fell in a four-run hole but fought back and led 6-4 in the sixth. After the Mariners tied it by scoring once in the sixth and once in the seventh, the Sox went ahead again in the eighth and held on to take two of three in the series.
The Sox trailed 4-0 in the fourth when Abreu grounded into what initially was ruled an inning-ending double play. But the call was changed after a video review showed Abreu beat the throw to first. Jiménez followed with a two-run homer to left, the team’s first hit.
The Sox went ahead with four in the sixth. Abreu had an RBI single and Jiménez an RBI double to tie the game. Abreu scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to right by Gavin Sheets. Andrew Vaughn knocked in Jiménez with a double to make it 6-4.
The Mariners scored once in the sixth and tied the game on a solo homer by Eugenio Suárez against reliever Aaron Bummer. It was Suárez’s second homer of the game.
Jiménez singled with one out in the eighth and Leury García ran for him. García stole second and advanced to third when catcher Curt Casali’s throw went into center field.
Sheets hit a high chopper to shortstop J.P. Crawford and García scored to put the Sox ahead 7-6.
Vince Velasquez pitched a perfect eighth. The Sox added two in the ninth, and Liam Hendriks struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 31st save.
Although he did not factor in the decision, the Sox got an important member of the rotation back with Michael Kopech’s return from the injured list.
The right-hander, who had been out with a left knee strain, allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3⅔ innings.
Before the game, Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said Kopech’s pitch count would be around 75, and he exited after throwing 74.
All four runs came in the third. Julio Rodríguez drove in a run with a double over center fielder AJ Pollock’s head. Rodríguez scored on a sacrifice fly and Suárez hit a two-out, two-run homer.
Kopech had been on the IL since Aug. 23 after leaving his start the day before in Kansas City in the first inning. He faced four batters — a walk, a hit batter, an RBI single and another walk — in that outing before exiting.
The Sox have kept tabs on Kopech’s innings all season as he rejoined the rotation after spending most of last season as a reliever, but he didn’t want to think about the rest that came with the IL stint.
“In the moment it’s hard to take it that way because no one wants to go on the IL,” he said Tuesday. “My goal this year was to make every start, and now that hasn’t happened. Necessary for rest, probably so, and it gives me an idea how to come into next season, how to be prepared for 30-plus starts.
“This gives me a lot of information moving forward and I wish I would have been stronger and healthy enough to last through this stint and not have these little bang-ups. But they happen and it’s been part of the game.”
While Kopech returned, the Sox played without center fielder Luis Robert. He left Tuesday’s 3-0 loss in the fifth with a bruised left hand.
Robert got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat. He continued the at-bat after being evaluated by the training staff and did not swing again, eventually struck out looking.
He took two strikes and a ball in the fifth, then swung with one hand and missed to strike out. Adam Engel replaced him.
“He’s doing OK,” Cairo said before Wednesday’s game. “It’s going to be day to day. So we’re going to see how he feels (Thursday in Oakland), and we’re just going to go day to day.”
Robert had been limited recently by left wrist soreness. Asked before the game what’s ailing Robert more, Cairo said: “I think it was a combination of both. Where he got hit and I guess the wrist, it’s still a little sore.”
The banged-up Sox found a way to leave Seattle with an impressive series win.
