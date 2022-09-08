Donald Trump’s lawyers made a big request last month in a legal filing regarding the ongoing investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida residence: They wanted the judge to appoint a master special to review the papers to see if any should be kept away from investigators.
Packed house expected tonight at Bears event to discuss stadium in Arlington Heights
Organizers expect a packed house Thursday night when the Chicago Bears present more information on plans to build a new enclosed stadium in Arlington Heights.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
Team officials also will describe their concept for an adjoining entertainment district to include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.
In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To do so, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at John Hersey High School, 1900 E. Thomas St., in Arlington Heights.
Anticipating a large crowd, seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lots will open at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Check back for updates.
What is a special master, how does it affect the Trump documents investigation
The prospect of a special master has now been the subject of several legal filings and a hearing in a federal courthouse in West Palm Beach. Trump’s lawyers felt that a neutral outside expert could sort through all the documents and separate those protected by attorney-client or executive privilege. The process, they argued, would restore “confidence” in an investigation that Trump and his allies have called politicized and unfair.
On the other hand, the Department of Justice said there was no legal basis for such a person to be named in this investigation – and pointed out that it had already reviewed all the documents seized, so a special master would be useless.
Trump and the Mar-a-Lago Documents: A Timeline
On Monday, the judge granted Trump’s request. Barring appeal, the Justice Department and Trump’s attorneys have until Friday to submit a mutually agreed-upon list of potential special masters.
Here’s what you need to know about special masters and how they work:
What is a special master?
A special master is an unbiased outside expert who can essentially be considered an assistant to the judge, said David R. Cohen, a longtime attorney and special master. In theory, the special master can help with anything a judge needs.
Under what circumstances is a special master usually appointed?
Special masters are most often appointed to sort through documents involved in legal proceedings and examine them for certain types of liens. The most common of these is attorney-client privilege, but a special master can also be used to detect documents potentially protected by doctor-patient privileges or spousal privileges. The special master would set aside the documents protected by these privileges and, with the approval of a judge, they would not be used in legal proceedings.
The status of the main investigations involving Donald Trump
In this case, Trump wants a special master to sift through the documents that FBI agents recovered from Mar-a-Lago on August 8 and set aside any material that could be protected for attorney-client or executive privilege ( more on executive privilege below). Prosecutors also said in court documents that they had a “screening team” that set aside any seized documents that might be protected by solicitor-client privilege.
But special masters could also be appointed in sprawling court cases, to help the judge assess potentially massive amounts of information gathered through the legal discovery process — even if the search for a special master has nothing to do with it. with questions of privilege. And in class-action cases with huge monetary settlements, a judge can appoint a special master to determine who should receive money and which attorneys should be paid through the settlement.
How agents get warrants like the one used at Mar-a-Lago, and what they mean
What is executive privilege?
Executive privilege is a power that presidents can assert to shield communications from the courts and Congress on the theory that this confidentiality will allow for open and honest discussion within the White House or the executive branch.
The Justice Department argued that Trump was no longer president and could not claim that privilege. Government lawyers also argued that, although he had executive privilege, Trump could not protect Justice Department information because he is also in the executive branch.
In granting Trump’s request for a special master, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon ruled that it was unclear that a former president could not exercise executive privilege in this scenario. Still, it’s unclear what kinds of documents Trump’s legal team believes would be protected by that privilege.
Trump’s secret papers and the presidential security clearance ‘myth’
What qualifications does a special master need?
There are no set qualifications a special master must have, but the vast majority are lawyers, according to Cohen. The judge should choose a neutral person whom he trusts.
In some cases, special expertise may be requested. If there’s a patent case, for example, a judge may want the special master to be a scientist who has expertise in a specific area, Cohen said.
After reviewing the documents, the special captain would typically submit his findings and recommendations to the judge.
In the case of the Trump documents investigation, finding a suitable special handler could be difficult, as the Justice Department said in court documents that the president had in his possession highly classified government documents in Florida. A special master would probably need the required government authorization to view these sensitive documents.
Who pays for the special master?
Typically, both parties share the cost of a special master. But that’s at the discretion of the judge – and the judge could order that the costs be distributed unequally.
How were the special masters born?
Special masters began in England hundreds of years ago, Washington Post reporter Paul Schwartzman wrote earlier this week. In the 15th century, British judges assigned investigative work to clerks known as masters, Amalia Kessler, a professor at Stanford University School of Law, told him. In the United States, “We called them ‘special’ because they are not a group of masters associated with a particular court but appointed on a special, case-by-case basis”, said Kessler.
News
Losing most of NL East lead isn’t a sign of the ‘same old Mets,’ the Braves are just winning at historic pace
The National League East standings may try to tell you something different, but the Mets are not collapsing.
Granted, there is still enough time in the regular season for them to fully blow it, but the 9-8 stretch they just turned in over their last 17 games does not constitute a full-fledged collapse.
The Mets lug a half-game lead in the division into Thursday, a day that both Buck Showalter’s club and the Atlanta Braves have off. The story should not be about the Mets’ much-exaggerated demise, it should be how well the Braves played. The Braves were 24-27 entering play on June 2, sitting 10.5 games behind the Mets. Since then, Atlanta played like one of the best teams of all time. That’s not hyperbole, either. The Braves’ 62-24 ledger over their last 86 games is good for a ridiculous .720 winning percentage, which computes to 116 wins over a full season, the current major league record.
Essentially, it took one of the greatest heaters in the history of the sport to catch the Mets. Unlike the Braves, the Mets have been consistently solid all season, never stringing together particularly long winning or losing streaks. The Mets’ three-game skid from Saturday to Tuesday matched their longest of the season and they rebounded to clobber the Pirates by a combined score of 15-1 in Wednesday’s doubleheader. Their longest winning streak lasted a respectable seven games before, hilariously, coming to an end in Jacob deGrom’s first start of the year.
Things like that invite feelings of “same old Mets,” but we have a more-than-large-enough sample size to know that the 2022 squad has exorcised many of those demons. In a somewhat refreshing change, the creeping anxiety that comes with following the Mets this year is due to another team, not the Mets constantly shooting themselves in the foot. Atlanta’s season took off thanks to a 14-game winning streak in early June. After going under .500 in both April and May, the Braves were 21-6 in June, 36-18 in July and August, and have yet to lose in September.
While the Mets just went a dispiriting 3-3 against the Nationals and Pirates, the emphatic victories in the final two games were the perfect sendoff into a precious idle day in September. Now, if the Mets continue to underwhelm in their next ten games — three in Miami before a seven-game homestand against the Cubs and Pirates — they’ve got some problems.
Atlanta is facing their hardest remaining stretch of the calendar, as their West Coast trip soldiers into Seattle and San Francisco. The Braves will then board a cross-country flight and gear up for three home games vs. the Phillies, a team desperate to hold on to their wild card spot. With a touch of help from the Mariners, Giants and Phillies — plus taking care of their own business — the Mets could emerge from these next ten days with some newfound breathing room.
Any confidence in the Mets, which should still be felt in droves, comes from the fact that they’ve proven to be one of the most talented teams in the league. This is not a group of plucky young players banding together to overperform their projections, confounding statisticians and analysts. This is a team that was supposed to be good, got a late-season boost from the most unhittable pitcher alive and has been good the whole time. There’s no reason to believe that will just vanish over the next three weeks, even if the recent injuries to Max Scherzer and Starling Marte are less than ideal.
Consider that while Atlanta had to play .720 ball to flag them down, the Mets have played .630 ball all season. More of the same, which would be a 15-9 record to close out the season, should be enough to win the division. Especially with the teams on their schedule (the Braves and Brewers are the only teams left that are still trying), accomplishing that feat is very doable and it’s not out of the question for the Mets to win 17 or 18 of their final 24.
What we’re seeing is a team that, unlike the Yankees, has never seriously regressed or been exposed over a prolonged stretch. They’ve been a steady ship, albeit one trying to hold off a flaming speedboat from Atlanta. We’re also seeing the luxury of banking wins early in the season, the one clear advantage the Mets hold over the Braves. The Mets’ 34-17 start is poised to be one of the sneakiest difference makers in the NL East race, as it gave them a tremendous headstart while the Braves sputtered.
Even better for the Mets, they control their own destiny. They have the lead, they have the horses to finish this and even if they fall a little bit, they can get themselves back up when they play Atlanta head-to-head in the first weekend of October. Things may have gotten a little close for comfort, but the Mets and their fans should feel secure enough to avoid disintegration.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s rocky relationship with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle was not with Queen Elizabeth II when the monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96 – the end of a relationship that started amicably but became controversial.
It was tea for two that brought Markle and the Queen together for the first time. Reading the tea leaves may have revealed their tumultuous relationship to come.
The American actress joined the British monarch for the royal ritual at Buckingham Palace on a gloomy afternoon in October 2017.
It would have been short and sweet – the encounter lasted an hour but was a great success. Supposedly, even the Queen’s corgis took a liking to Markle, who gushed about her soon-to-be mother-in-law.
“She’s an incredible woman,” Markle told the BBC in a joint interview with Harry in November 2017.
The duo got engaged and publicly announced the news on November 27, with plans to tie the knot in the spring of 2018.
“To be able to meet her through his lens, not only with his honor and respect for her as a monarch, but the love he has for her as his grandmother…all of those layers have been so important to me that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect to be able to spend that time with her,” she told the BBC.
The former “Suits” actress and the Queen’s relationship seemed to be off to a good start. In a March 2021 interview with CBS, Markle opened up about a trip she took with Her Royal Highness to Cheshire, England, suggesting the monarch was hotter than many realize.
Markle said: “We were in the car between fights. And she’s got a blanket laying over her lap for warmth, and it was cold. And she was like, ‘Meghan, come on’, and she put it in my lap too… and it made me think of my grandmother, where she was always warm and inviting and really welcoming.
And in 2017, Markle broke royal precedent by celebrating Christmas with the Royal Family when Queen Elizabeth invited her to join them at her Sandringham estate, Insider reported. Royal fiances would not be invited to join.
Then, on May 19, 2018, Prince Harry and Markle officially got married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Things took a turn in 2020, however, when Markle and Harry announced they wanted to distance themselves from royal duties. The couple have announced they are stepping down as “senior” members of the Royal Family and will be splitting their time between the US and the UK. The explosive resignation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal family has made headlines and has been dubbed “Megxit”.
The royal family – including Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen – were said to have been “incandescent with rage” because they had not received the correct warning, The Post previously reported.
Harry’s father and brother reportedly learned of the split through the news, according to reports at the time.
“This is a declaration of war on the family,” a senior source told The Sun of the Megxit announcement.
Although the Queen appeared to express her support for her grandson and the Duchess of Sussex when they moved to the United States in 2020 with her son Archie, a source told US Weekly in 2021 that she does not was not happy. “The Queen was hoping they would come back, but she can’t do much about it and accepts their decisions.”
Markle’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family seemed to be even more strained in 2021 when the duo had an explosive encounter with Oprah Winfrey. Markle said she experienced racism while living in London and said she did not feel the support of the Royal Family. During the two-hour chat, Markle revealed she was contemplating suicide amid a flurry of British tabloid headlines like ‘Hurricane Meghan’, and she detailed how her skin color son Archie had been debated.
“There’s a conversation about how dark your baby is?” Winfrey, looking stunned, asked Markle.
The revelation sparked the hashtag, #AbolishTheMonarchywhich was trending on Twitter at the time.
Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released the following statement: “The whole family is saddened to hear how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”
Then, in April 2021, Prince Harry attended Prince Philip’s service without Markle by his side. He and his brother Prince William took part in the procession for their grandfather, although the brothers were not seated next to each other during the service, instead separated by their cousin Peter Phillips — a move that wasn’t planned despite the drama, according to US Magazine.
The Queen was reportedly relieved that Markle did not attend the funeral, telling her aides: ‘Thank God Meghan is not coming’ lest she distract from the gloomy day, Newsweek reported, citing the new book by royal biographer Tom Bower.
The dust seemed to settle a bit after Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, named after the Queen’s nickname.
In April, the couple paid a secret visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle en route to the Invictus Games, a sporting event in support of injured veterans, according to reports. The visit took place two years after they left for Hollywood.
Yet the family drama continued. Who could forget the rebuff of the royal seat by none other than the Queen herself during the Platinum Jubilee in June? Bower said in a recent interview that the Sussexes were supposed to be seated away from Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to avoid attention being drawn away from the event, Newsweek reported.
When Harry allegedly asked an usher during Jubilee who told them where he should be seated, the usher replied, “Your grandmother”, according to Bower’s book.
Then, in August, Markle told the world how she really felt about life after the Royal Family, saying she was ‘happy’ to leave the monarchy and regain her freedom – and talk about it too, in a scathing interview with The New York Magazine. Cut, claiming his photos were given to people who “called my kids the N-word.”
Indeed, Markle’s apparent social media censorship was a point of contention. She told NY Magazine reporter Allison P. Davis that her tightly controlled Instagram outlet was @KensingtonRoyal which she shared with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
“It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of self-reliance to living a different life,” she told the publication of turning over the 3 million of her own followers she had. previously.
Markle noted how problematic it was for her to have private images of her family shared with the press instead of being able to control her own social narrative and decide when she was comfortable sharing images of her children with. the world.
“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to post photos of your child, as a family member, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she told the magazine, at about the royal pool of British media distributing historic footage globally.
“Why would I give the very people who call my kids the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people who love my child?” she asked.
The newly minted podcaster also blamed media scrutiny for Megxit, noting that the only way ‘all the noise would stop’ might be if they made a living, instead of having their lives funded by money. taxpayers.
Additionally, the 41-year-old mother-of-two told Davis that her union with husband Prince Harry was doomed in the eyes of the royal family: “Just by existing, we changes the dynamics of the hierarchy. ”
So when she returned to the UK this summer to usher in Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, she called it “bittersweet”.
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
By DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS and SYLVIA HUI
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.
A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age: the modern Elizabethan Era.
The impact of her loss will be huge and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of huge social change and family scandals.
With the death of the queen, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically becomes monarch, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.
The queen’s life was indelibly marked by the war. As Princess Elizabeth, she made her first public broadcast in 1940 when she was 14, sending a wartime message to children evacuated to the countryside or overseas.
“We children at home are full of cheerfulness and courage,” she said with a blend of stoicism and hope that would echo throughout her reign. “We are trying to do all we can to help out gallant soldiers, sailors and airmen. And we are trying, too, to bear our own share of the danger and sadness of war. We know, every one of us, that in the end all will be well.”
Since Feb. 6, 1952, Elizabeth reigned over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and transformed from industrial powerhouse to uncertain 21st century society. She endured through 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, becoming an institution and an icon — a fixed point and a reassuring presence even for those who ignored or loathed the monarchy.
She became less visible in her final years as age and frailty curtailed many public appearances. But she remained firmly in control of the monarchy and at the center of national life as Britain celebrated her Platinum Jubilee with days of parties and pageants in June 2022.
The same month she became the second longest-reigning monarch in history, behind 17th-century French King Louis XIV, who took the throne at age 4. On Sept. 6, 2022, she presided at a ceremony at Balmoral Castle to accept the resignation of Boris Johnson as prime minister and appoint Truss as his successor.
When Elizabeth was 21, almost five years before she became queen, she promised the people of Britain and the Commonwealth that “my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”
It was a promise she kept across more than seven decades.
Despite Britain’s complex and often fraught ties with its former colonies, Elizabeth was widely respected and remained head of state of more than a dozen countries, from Canada to Tuvalu. She headed the 54-nation Commonwealth, built around Britain and its former colonies.
Married for more than 73 years to Prince Philip, who died in 2021 at age 99, Elizabeth was matriarch to a royal family whose troubles were a subject of global fascination — amplified by fictionalized accounts such as TV series “The Crown.” She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Through countless public events, she probably met more people than anyone in history. Her image, which adorned stamps, coins and banknotes, was among the most reproduced in the world.
But her inner life and opinions remained mostly an enigma. Of her personality, the public saw relatively little. A horse owner, she rarely seemed happier than during the Royal Ascot racing week. She never tired of the companionship of her beloved Welsh corgi dogs.
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in London on April 21, 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. She was not born to be queen — her father’s elder brother, Prince Edward, was destined for the crown, to be followed by any children he had.
But in 1936, when she was 10, Edward VIII abdicated to marry twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson, and Elizabeth’s father became King George VI.
Princess Margaret recalled asking her sister whether this meant that Elizabeth would one day be queen. ”’Yes, I suppose it does,‘” Margaret quoted Elizabeth as saying. “She didn’t mention it again.”
Elizabeth was barely in her teens when Britain went to war with Germany in 1939. While the king and queen stayed at Buckingham Palace during the Blitz and toured the bombed-out neighborhoods of London, Elizabeth and Margaret spent most of the war at Windsor Castle, west of the capital. Even there, 300 bombs fell in an adjacent park, and the princesses spent many nights in an underground shelter.
In 1945, after months of campaigning for her parents’ permission to do something for the war effort, the heir to the throne became Second Subaltern Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. She enthusiastically learned to drive and service heavy vehicles.
On the night the war ended in Europe, May 8, 1945, she and Margaret managed to mingle, unrecognized, with celebrating crowds in London — “swept along on a tide of happiness and relief,” as she told the BBC decades later, describing it as “one of the most memorable nights of my life.”
At Westminster Abbey in November 1947 she married Royal Navy officer Philip Mountbatten, a prince of Greece and Denmark whom she had first met in 1939 when she was 13 and he 18. Postwar Britain was experiencing austerity and rationing, and so street decorations were limited and no public holiday was declared. But the bride was allowed 100 extra ration coupons for her trousseau.
The couple lived for a time in Malta, where Philip was stationed, and Elizabeth enjoyed an almost-normal life as a navy wife. The first of their four children, Prince Charles, was born on Nov. 14, 1948. He was followed by Princess Anne on Aug. 15, 1950, Prince Andrew on Feb. 19, 1960, and Prince Edward on March 10, 1964.
In February 1952, George VI died in his sleep at age 56 after years of ill health. Elizabeth, on a visit to Kenya, was told that she was now queen.
Her private secretary, Martin Charteris, later recalled finding the new monarch at her desk, “sitting erect, no tears, color up a little, fully accepting her destiny.”
“In a way, I didn’t have an apprenticeship,” Elizabeth reflected in a BBC documentary in 1992 that opened a rare view into her emotions. “My father died much too young, and so it was all a very sudden kind of taking on, and making the best job you can.”
Her coronation took place more than a year later, a grand spectacle at Westminster Abbey viewed by millions through the still-new medium of television.
Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s first reaction to the king’s death was to complain that the new queen was “only a child,” but he was won over within days and eventually became an ardent admirer.
In Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the queen is head of state but has little direct power; in her official actions she does what the government orders. However, she was not without influence. She once reportedly commented that there was nothing she could do legally to block the appointment of a bishop, “but I can always say that I should like more information. That is an indication that the prime minister will not miss.”
The extent of the monarch’s political influence occasionally sparked speculation — but not much criticism while Elizabeth was alive. The views of Charles, who has expressed strong opinions on everything from architecture to the environment, might prove more contentious.
She was obliged to meet weekly with the prime minister, and they generally found her well-informed, inquisitive and up to date. The one possible exception was Margaret Thatcher, with whom her relations were said to be cool, if not frosty, though neither woman ever commented.
The queen’s views in those private meetings became a subject of intense speculation and fertile ground for dramatists like Peter Morgan, author of the play “The Audience” and the hit TV series “The Crown.” Those semi-fictionalized accounts were the product of an era of declining deference and rising celebrity, when the royal family’s troubles became public property.
And there were plenty of troubles within the family, an institution known as “The Firm.” In Elizabeth’s first years on the throne, Princess Margaret provoked a national controversy through her romance with a divorced man.
In what the queen called the “annus horribilis” of 1992, her daughter, Princess Anne, was divorced, Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated, and so did Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah. That was also the year Windsor Castle, a residence she far preferred to Buckingham Palace, was seriously damaged by fire.
The public split of Charles and Diana — “There were three of us in that marriage,” Diana said of her husband’s relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles — was followed by the shock of Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in 1997. For once, the queen appeared out of step with her people.
Amid unprecedented public mourning, Elizabeth’s failure to make a public show of grief appeared to many to be unfeeling. After several days, she finally made a televised address to the nation.
The dent in her popularity was brief. She was by now a sort of national grandmother, with a stern gaze and a twinkling smile.
Despite being one of the world’s wealthiest people, Elizabeth had a reputation for frugality and common sense. She was known as a monarch who turned off lights in empty rooms, a country woman who didn’t flinch from strangling pheasants.
A newspaper reporter who went undercover to work as a palace footman reinforced that down-to-earth image, capturing pictures of the royal Tupperware on the breakfast table and a rubber duck in the bath.
Her sangfroid was not dented when a young man aimed a pistol at her and fired six blanks as she rode by on a horse in 1981, nor when she discovered a disturbed intruder sitting on her bed in Buckingham Palace in 1982.
The image of the queen as an exemplar of ordinary British decency was satirized by the magazine Private Eye, which called her Brenda. Anti-monarchists dubbed her “Mrs. Windsor.” But the republican cause gained limited traction while the queen was alive.
On her Golden Jubilee in 2002, she said the country could “look back with measured pride on the history of the last 50 years.”
“It has been a pretty remarkable 50 years by any standards,” she said in a speech. “There have been ups and downs, but anyone who can remember what things were like after those six long years of war appreciates what immense changes have been achieved since then.”
A reassuring presence at home, she was also an emblem of Britain abroad — a form of soft power, consistently respected whatever the vagaries of the country’s political leaders on the world stage. It felt only fitting that she attended the opening of the 2012 London Olympics alongside another icon, James Bond. Through some movie magic, she appeared to parachute into the Olympic Stadium.
In 2015, she overtook her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria’s reign of 63 years, seven months and two days to become the longest-serving monarch in British history. She kept working into her 10th decade, though Prince Charles and his elder son, Prince William, increasingly took over the visits, ribbon-cuttings and investitures that form the bulk of royal duties.
The loss of Philip in 2021 was a heavy blow, as she poignantly sat alone at his funeral in the chapel at Windsor Castle because of coronavirus restrictions.
And the family troubles continued. Her son Prince Andrew was entangled in the sordid tale of sex offender businessman Jeffrey Epstein, an American businessman who had been a friend. Andrew denied accusations that he had sex with one of the women who said she was trafficked by Epstein.
The queen’s grandson Prince Harry walked away from Britain and his royal duties after marrying American actress Meghan Markle in 2018. He alleged in an interview that some in the family -– but pointedly not the queen -– had been less than welcoming to his wife.
She enjoyed robust health well into her 90s, although she used a cane in an appearance after Philip’s death. In October 2021, she spent a night in a London hospital for tests after canceling a trip to Northern Ireland.
A few months later, she told guests at a reception “as you can see, I can’t move.” The palace, tight-lipped about details, said the queen was experiencing “episodic mobility issues.”
She held virtual meetings with diplomats and politicians from Windsor Castle, but public appearances grew rarer. The queen withdrew from fixtures of the royal calendar, including Remembrance Sunday and Commonwealth Day ceremonies, though she attended a memorial service last March for Philip at Westminster Abbey.
Meanwhile, she took steps to prepare for the transition to come. In February, the queen announced that she wanted Charles’ wife Camilla to be known as “Queen Consort” when “in the fullness of time” her son became king. It removed a question mark over the role of the woman some blamed for the breakup of Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana in the 1990s.
May brought another symbolic moment, when she asked Charles to stand in for her and read the Queen’s Speech at the State Opening of Parliament, one of the monarch’s most central constitutional duties.
Seven decades after World War II, Elizabeth was again at the center of the national mood amid the uncertainty and loss of COVID 19 — a disease she came through herself in February.
In April 2020 — with the country in lockdown and Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with the virus — she made a rare video address, urging people to stick together.
She summoned the spirit of World War II, that vital time in her life, and the nation’s, by echoing Vera Lynn’s wartime anthem “We’ll Meet Again.”
“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again,” she said.
___
Associated Press writers Gregory Katz and Robert Barr contributed material before their deaths.
.___
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
By “paying it forward” and helping Baltimore youth, Dillon Tate is the Orioles’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee – The Denver Post
Dillon Tate was caught completely off guard. He addressed the crowd of children at Camden Yards in late August as part of his Baseball Academia Corp., a youth-focused baseball group he runs with his cousin.
Then manager Brandon Hyde came out to watch, and the kids Tate was talking to pulled out signs. And as Tate read what they had written — congratulating the right-handed reliever on becoming the Orioles’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee — his speech stopped.
“I had no idea,” Tate said. “I was just doing my thing.”
Tate never sought any credit. Little did he know that what he was doing would put him in the running for a Major League Baseball honor. All Tate wanted was a way to give back to the community, paying for what coaches and mentors did for him growing up playing in youth baseball leagues and at the Urban Youth Academy in Compton. , in California.
When his cousin, Johannes Boyd, called Tate shortly after the Aug. 24 presentation, “he was speechless,” Boyd said. “He was absolutely speechless.”
And since he learned of the appointment, the feeling is still the same.
“I’m still not sure how I feel about it,” Tate said. “Of course, it’s a very positive thing. It is a great recognition to be honored in this way. But the general premise was right, we’re going to do this and try to make a positive impact in some way. It was something that was so simple and ended up being recognized by a bigger organization. So it’s an honor. »
The idea had long crossed Tate’s mind, but as he and Boyd cycled through Carroll Park in West Baltimore two years ago, the opportunity finally presented itself. Tate didn’t say anything to Boyd, but he started pointing his bike to practice which included 6 and 7 year olds. Boyd followed.
Once there, the first steps of Tate’s organization took shape. He introduced himself to coaches and players, then asked them to keep in touch. On a day off, Tate returned to his training to teach the kids the basics of pitching and throwing.
“There were no ifs, ands, or buts,” Boyd said. “We just did. It was very, coincidental, is the word I use, because we had talked about this stuff, but we had no idea we were going to see this band. We were just out for a casual ride, keeping fit and staying active. And they happened to be there at the time when we were looking to get involved in the community. The opportunity presented itself immediately and we seized it.
Over the next two years, Tate’s involvement expanded. The lockout at the start of this season gave Boyd and Tate time to focus on forming Baseball Academia Corp., applying for nonprofit status, and meeting with other area foundations. to brainstorm ideas.
Tate has hosted a group of children at Camden Yards each month this season, and Tate has visited several practices to give practical advice. He draws his own life experiences into every discussion, from his time at Urban Youth Academy to struggling for playtime as a freshman at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Tate ended up being a first-round draft pick of the Texas Rangers in 2015, but he had a 5.12 ERA before being traded to the New York Yankees. He then moved to Baltimore as part of the deal that brought Zack Britton closer to the Yankees in 2018.
Each twist gives him material for his speeches, lessons he has learned and wants to pass on to the next generation. He knows there’s a barrier to entry for some families in baseball, but Tate tries to emphasize the work ethic and do what’s right — in baseball and in life — as cornerstones of its discussions.
“Being in my shoes, I would love to see more kids who look like me playing the game, or just letting them know that you have what it takes to play the game,” Tate said. “For some kids it’s difficult just because it’s an expensive sport. Getting your foot in the door or getting something off the ground with baseball can be tough with some families where money can be tight. I think just showing them that there is a way to do it, even if you don’t have a lot of it, is one of the main things I want to preach to them.
Tate credits the volunteer coaches and mentors in Los Angeles with growing him as a vital part of his development into a major leaguer who holds a 2.71 ERA in 63 innings for Baltimore this season.
“I think more than anything, it was the opportunity that was given to me,” Tate said. “I felt like I always had good visibility in terms of the coaches, the mentors at the Urban Youth Academy. I think that’s something I wanted to continue, at least, as I was moving forward in my baseball career. For me, it’s just pay it forward. It’s what I had, so I want to give it to the next group of kids.
When asked what it was like to become a Roberto Clemente Award nominee, Tate shook his head. He doesn’t see himself in the same light as a “model citizen” like Clemente, the former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder who died in a plane crash at age 38 in 1972 while on his way to bring assistance to victims of the earthquake in Nicaragua.
But Tate appreciates the honor, and he’s focused on what’s next — finding other ways to better serve Baltimore’s young baseball players. He just never thought there would be recognition attached to his service.
“Influence, that’s what it’s called, I guess, today. He’s not about that,” Boyd said. “He’s very much on his own, a pretty quiet person when it comes to things like that. I know it’s really for his heart and for the gift.
()
Corrections officer pleads guilty to meth distribution inside Stillwater prison
A former Minnesota corrections officer teamed up with an inmate to smuggle methamphetamine into the state prison in Stillwater.
Faith Rose Gratz, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release issued by the office of Andrew Luger, U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Gratz worked with 34-year-old Axel Rene Kramer, who is serving a 24-year sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater for second degree murder, to acquire wholesale quantities of meth from suppliers outside the prison, the news release said.
She then used her position as a prison guard to smuggle the packages into the facility and pass them to Kramer, who distributed the drugs to fellow inmates, according to the release. The pair, who also had a romantic relationship, made six such exchanges.
Law enforcement officials discovered the conspiracy when they searched Kramer’s cellphone. They also discovered a half-pound of meth in Gratz’s car after confronting her about the conspiracy.
