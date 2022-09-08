Pastors battle skyrocketing burnout amid politics and pandemic: ‘Carrying on the soul’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bitter divisions over politics and the pandemic have seeped into churches and led to increased burnout rates among pastors, several clergy and those who counsel them, Fox News Digital told Fox News Digital.

“Our faith does not exempt us from anxiety, depression, temptation or COVID, so that’s to be expected,” said David Ferguson, executive director of the Great Commandment Network, which offers counseling initiatives. to help pastors. “But on top of that, we’re obviously in a real world that’s divided, polarized, and politicized, where unfortunately sometimes pastors feel the pressure to take a stand on every topic imaginable.”

A study of Protestant pastors conducted in March by faith-based research organization Barna Group suggested an unprecedented number are considering leaving the ministry. The survey showed burnout rates among pastors have risen dramatically over the past year, with a staggering 42% of ministers wondering if they should give up their calling altogether.

That number marked a 13 percentage point increase since Barna’s similar poll in January 2021, when just 29% felt that way. These pastors cited stress (56%), loneliness (43%) and political divisions (38%) as the main reasons why they grew tired of their work, as well as the consequences it had on their families. (29%).

Ferguson, who has served in the ministry himself, said “there is no doubt” burnout rates are rising. The pastorate has always presented potentially damaging pressures on relationships and mental health, he explained, but the cultural divides that have deepened in recent years over politics and the pandemic “have caused pastors to not staying in their way, which focuses on our faith and spiritual life.”

Richard White, who served 33 years as a pastor at a Presbyterian church in Montreat, North Carolina, said he and his staff first experienced “a deluge of energy” as they rushed to adapt to COVID-19 protocols that they thought would only last for two weeks. They did their best to overcome the pitfalls of live broadcasts, cameras, uploading to the church website, and other technical issues.

When the pandemic began to drag on and on amid the country’s political storm, that energy waned and was replaced by what White described as “a grinding spirit” that took hold of him. About eight months later, he began to experience “decision fatigue”, which he defined as the fear that “no matter what decision you make, there’s a group that’s not happy and they’re not happy.” ‘Express”.

“We’ve had people leave our church because we had to wear masks,” White said. “And I’ve had people leaving our church or were considering leaving our church because we weren’t wearing masks, or we were inconsistent with mask-wearing and COVID protocols. And so here I’m trying to navigate the course through it, and it’s just wear on the soul.”

Many of his friends in the ministry expressed similar feelings to him. Of the twenty or so other pastors he had conversations with, White said, “There isn’t one who hasn’t taken a look at his retirement program and started wondering: “Have I had enough? How long can I last in this? “”

While things have largely settled, White noted lingering anxiety that the chaos of the pandemic could return. “It’s like dry tinder, and it can erupt at any time,” he said. He attributed his survival to the presence of God and the prayerful encouragement of his staff and church elders, who he said were weighed down by him beyond their strength and forced to “hurry to the Lord”. to support them.

A strong spiritual support network is crucial for clergy struggling with burnout, Archbishop Stephen J. Rossetti, a Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Syracuse and research professor at the Catholic University of America, told Fox News Digital. in Washington, DC.

Rossetti, a licensed psychologist specializing in the psychological and spiritual well-being of Catholic priests, pointed to his own unpublished research showing that while rates of depression and anxiety have increased among priests during the pandemic, they have remained lower. at CDC rates among the general population. He attributed this statistic to several factors intrinsic to the priesthood.

“One is a strong personal network of friendships and personal support,” Rossetti explained. “One is a strong faith community, the other is one’s own strong religious beliefs. One also involves having a life that is personally rewarding and fulfilling, and priests as a group have that.”

Even so, Rossetti acknowledged that parishioners can sometimes place demands on their pastors that prove too onerous for one person. “Some people are very supportive of their clergy, but people can also be very demanding, and sometimes they can have expectations that can be unrealistic,” he said.

Drake Caudill, senior pastor of a Baptist church in Carmi, Illinois, told Fox News Digital that too often pastors are expected to behave more like the CEO of a church rather than its spiritual leader, which which he says “is not a biblical approach to the shepherd”. a congregation.”

“I think expectation should start from scripture and use what scripture expects of the pastor or pastors,” said Caudill, who was moved to write about pastoral burnout for Baptist Press in April. after watching pastors and their families struggle in his community.

“I would see pastors in the back of a van, holding church services or adjusting video cameras and broadcasting their services live,” he said. “They were doing everything they could to try to inspire hope and bring some normality. But at the same time, I just saw them tired and exhausted. Their families were tired and exhausted.”

Mark Dance, another Baptist, has spent 35 years in ministry and discerned that many pastors burn out because they also expect too much of themselves.

Now director of pastoral welfare at faith-based finance company GuideStone, Dance was acting pastor when the pandemic hit. He counted himself among the clergy who struggled to juggle politics and social issues while performing their other duties.

“The most unrealistic expectations come from trying to master someone else’s craft, especially over the last two years,” he told Fox News Digital. “People want us to intervene in politics, in a pandemic and in things that we are not qualified for. We are not economists. If we focus on what God has called us to do – to be a pastor, preach, serve – we are less likely to face some of the challenges that cause pastors to want to quit.”

“We must wake up each day and remember what John the Baptist said, ‘I am not the Christ.’ It takes a lot of the pressure off when we’re not trying to solve all the problems,” he added.