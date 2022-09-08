Poor Champions League start sees Mohamed Salah calm 5/10 at Napoli

Liverpool began their Champions League campaign with a 4-1 loss to Napoli on Wednesday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Italy.

A slow start from the visitors saw Victor Osimhen almost put the Serie A side ahead after rounding Alisson before hitting the post, but it was only minutes before they broke the deadlock thanks to a penalty from Piotr Zielinski which was granted after James Milner’s handball.

Napoli were awarded a second kick after Virgil van Dijk was found guilty of fouling Osimhen, only for Alisson to save to ensure the deficit remained within one goal. But it wasn’t long after the Reds found themselves trailing 2-0 when André-Frank Zambo-Anguissa connected with Zielinski’s pass, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s impressive solo work down the left flank only sees him reduced for substitute Giovanni Simeone to add a third for the Napoli side before the half-time whistle.

Jurgen Klopp introduced Joel Matip on the break but that did little to stop the storm as Napoli scored within 90 seconds of the restart. Despite Luis Diaz responding quickly with a fine finish from outside the box, Liverpool were unable to find their way back into the game.

Good points

It’s hard to find positives in such a one-sided performance on the night, but Luis Diaz’s performance was something that stood out.

The left winger scored another goal by clipping his favorite right foot, and he was the only player who looked like he could shake things up on the front line.

negatives

Liverpool started the game too slowly and couldn’t seem to stop a relentless Napoli side. The defender was naïve throughout the game as there seemed to be no structure between the midfield and the defensive line. A very poor performance from the 21/22 Champions League finalists.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Jurgen Klopp, 5 years old – Fitness issues may have forced Klopp’s hand in terms of team selection against Napoli, but his persistence with the high line is something that may need to be changed after the way he’s been exposed .

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alisson, 6 years old – There was little the Liverpool keeper could do about either goal, having made a number of solid saves. He was simply disappointed by his defense on too many occasions on the night.

DF Andy Robertson, 5 – Liverpool’s starting left-back was slow to get going but he was one of Liverpool’s best performers in the second half as he looked to move forward to combine with Luis Diaz who started to operate so more central.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 4 – The Dutch star needs to do a lot more to help command Liverpool’s defensive line as the team’s most experienced player. Jurgen Klopp’s side were all over the back which made the mountain too difficult to climb in the second half. A clearance off the line denied Napoli in the first half, but he then conceded a penalty.

DF Joe Gomez, 4 – Nothing seemed to be going well for Joe Gomez on the night who was caught in possession on several occasions, and in the moments he made contact the ball appeared to be deflected into a dangerous area. The positioning of the 25-year-old also left a lot to be desired. Replaced at half-time by Joël Matip.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 4 – A well-chosen pass from Mohamed Salah’s feet on the half-hour almost put the Egyptian international leveling the score in the first half, but Alexander-Arnold was beaten too easily by Kvicha Kvaratskhelia in the second half. preparation of Napoli. third goal.

MF Fabinho, 5 – The Brazil international didn’t seem to come through in the game, with Napoli playing with their press with relative ease. This factor was not helped by Liverpool’s poor overall performance in midfield as a team.

MF James Milner, 5 – A handball inside the box from Milner saw Napoli awarded a penalty to take an early lead. The experienced midfielder was reckless in possession, with many of his long balls easily dealt with by the Serie A defence.

Mohamed Salah, left, was not the only Liverpool player to have a frustrating night at Napoli on Wednesday. Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Mr. F. Harvey Elliott, 6 – Liverpool’s brightest player in midfield as Elliott looked to progress the ball to positive areas. Elliott often made the right decision despite being the Reds’ youngest player on the pitch.

Forward Luis Diaz, 7 – The Colombia international was Liverpool’s brightest spark on the night, even in a game that seemed out of reach. His exit off the beaten path early in the second half was excellent, as he then closed in on a header well saved by Meret.

AT Roberto Firmino, 5 – The Liverpool centre-forward was unable to enter the game and often found himself ousted by defenders. An almost anonymous display from the Brazil international.

FW Mohamed Salah, 5 years old – Salah had Liverpool’s only real chance in the first half, but his effort was simple and tame for Alex Meret. Napoli kept the Egypt international quiet overall, in a game where he struggled to make an impact from the right wing.

Substitutes

Joel Matip (Gomez, 45″), 6 – Introduced at the break for Joe Gomez but could have done more for Napoli’s 4th goal. Brought the ball forward from the defense well and was able to break the lines with his passing.

Darwin Nunez (Firmino, 62″), 6 – Nunez looked to make runs behind to stretch the game, but Liverpool couldn’t find him enough in space. The ex-Benfica striker’s decision-making seemed to be positive, and he did well to choose Diogo Jota late in the game who couldn’t finish.

Thiago (Milner, 63″), 7 – A Thiago return from injury saw him add more control to Liverpool’s midfield, a factor which was desperately needed after Napoli’s continued success. Recovered the ball several times.

Diogo Jota (Salah, 63″), 5 – Jota found himself in positive areas but he was quickly squeezed out by the defenders. Either way, vital minutes after returning from a pre-season injury will come in handy going forward.

Arthur (Elliott, 77″) N/R – Introduced for Elliott in the 77th minute on his Liverpool debut against familiar opposition for the Juventus midfielder on loan, and he was looking to enjoy his minutes alongside Thiago.