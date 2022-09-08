Prince Harry and Meghan are on their way to Scotland, spokesperson says

Address bulletin
The Queen’s other children – Prince Edward and Princess Anne – are traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland or have already arrived, a royal source told CNN on Thursday.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex travel to Balmoral.
The Princess Royal is already at Balmoral, having undertaken engagements in Scotland this week, the royal source said.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is also visiting Balmoral, a source close to the prince told CNN.
Bernard Shaw, the award-winning television journalist who served as CNN’s anchor for two decades, died Wednesday, his family said in a statement to the cable news network.
He was 82 years old.
Shaw was CNN’s first chief anchor when the 24/7 cable news channel launched on June 1, 1980, instantly setting a standard of consummate professionalism and quickly earning the trust of millions of viewers.
A funeral will be held for family members and guests, with a public memorial service scheduled for a later date, Shaw’s family said in the statement.
“In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago,” Shaw’s family said. “The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time.”
Shaw has covered some of the defining stories of the past three decades, including the 1989 Tiananmen Square student uprising, the 1994 California earthquake, the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and the 2000 presidential race.
He was dubbed one of the “Boys of Baghdad”, a group of journalists who reported on the start of the Persian Gulf War from January 16, 1991, from a hotel room in Iraq alongside his colleagues Peter Arnett and John Holliman, according to a biography on CNN’s website.
He was widely respected for delivering important reporting with calm authority and gravity. In social media tributes Thursday, current and former CNN personalities hailed him as a trailblazer and an inspiration to other journalists.
Shaw was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame (1999) and received two lifetime achievement awards, from the Edward R. Murrow Awards (2001) and the National Association of Black Journalists (2007).
Bernard Shaw was born on May 22, 1940 in Chicago to Edgar Shaw, a railroad worker and house painter, and Camilla (Murphy) Shaw, a housekeeper.
He aspired to a career in journalism at a young age. He was an avid newspaper reader and admired the famous World War II newscaster and correspondent Edward R. Murrow.
He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, earning a bachelor’s degree in history in 1966. He also served in the US Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963, according to his CNN biography.
Shaw’s career as a professional journalist began with a stint as a political reporter at CBS from 1971 to 1977. He then moved to ABC, working as a Latin America correspondent from 1977 to 1979.
But the most important chapter of his career began the following year when he headed to Cable News Network, the nation’s first all-news channel. CNN, as it was known, helped fundamentally change the format and pace of television news.
Shaw was at the forefront of this epochal change in the media industry, delivering news headlines at a speed not traditionally available to 30-day newscasters. minutes during prime time.
He made a special impression on viewers as a presenter at election nights and other major political events. He moderated the second presidential debate between George HW Bush and Michael Dukakis in the run-up to the 1988 general election.
Shaw raised his eyebrows with his first question to Dukakis, who was then the Democratic governor of Massachusetts. Shaw asked Dukakis if he would support the death penalty for someone who “raped and murdered” his wife Kitty.
The governor seemed taken aback by the direct question, and his wife later described the question as “outrageous”, telling a reporter, “It was theater and inappropriate.”
Political analysts believe the Democratic nominee’s seemingly emotionless response helped undermine his campaign for the White House.
Still, many political analysts credited Shaw for her performance as a moderator, and her admirers considered her an example of what the Museum of Broadcast called her “reputation for asking tough questions” of those in power.
Three days after voters went to the polls in the 2000 presidential race, Shaw announced he would be leaving CNN. He officially retired from the company the following year, on February 28, 2001, according to his network bio.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
Immovable
A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in condition known for beautiful stone.
The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vermont, just north of the town of Rutland, was once home to the Vermont Marble Co., and the space provides a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5 acres. plot. The building itself measures 28,128 square feet.
The grand building was constructed in 1924 and offers a fortress-like appearance that one might find in Washington, DC The building is made of locally sourced white and gray marble. The look of the nation’s capital makes sense considering the company also supplied the marble for the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and the exterior of the United States Supreme Court.
In the past, the building also served as an office and interactive university campus, but it will always be known as the home of the Marble Company, which at its height employed thousands and acquired the rights to all marble deposits. marble from Vermont, Colorado and Alaska, according to the Vermont Marble Museum. Omya, a global calcium carbonate process, purchased the company in 1976. The current owner of the magnificent fortress, however, is Vermont RE Development LLC, according to the listing agent.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” said Better Homes & Gardens agent Christopher Long | The Masiello Group Real Estate that has the listing. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such a solid building. I mean, it’s not just a marble facade; it is actually a building wall system made of giant marble blocks. I mean, it’s impressive. It would cost tens of millions of dollars to duplicate what exists.
A stone sign above the main entrance reveals the building’s history and the many windows let plenty of light into the interior.
The interior of the building is unfinished. Mechanical systems need updating, but some quirky property features, like bank vaults, could attract buyers looking for a unique space.
The views from Green Mountain don’t hurt either.
By ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED
ROSTHERN, Sask. (AP) — The latest suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 people and injured 18 in western Canada is dead after his capture, but how he died after being arrested sparked new investigations.
An official said Myles Sanderson, 32, died of self-inflicted injuries on Wednesday after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials declined to discuss how he died.
“I can’t speak to the specific manner of death. This will be part of the autopsy that will be performed,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Commanding Officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, said at a press conference Wednesday evening.
The other suspect, Sanderson’s 30-year-old brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody stabbings in and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve early Sunday. Both men resided on the Aboriginal reserve.
Blackmore said Myles Sanderson was cornered as police units responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a knife-wielding man. She said officers forced Sanderson’s vehicle off the road and into a ditch. He was arrested and a knife was found inside the vehicle, she said.
Sanderson went into medical distress while in custody, Blackmore said. She said CPR was attempted on him before an ambulance arrived and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Every rescue action we are capable of was taken at that time,” she said.
Blackmore gave no details on the cause of death. But an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, earlier said Sanderson died of self-inflicted injuries, without giving further details.
Video and photos from the scene showed a white SUV driving along the road with police cars all around. Air bags had deployed in the SUV. Some photos and videos taken remotely appeared to show Sanderson being searched.
Members of Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team have attended the scene of the arrest and will review Sanderson’s death and the conduct of the police.
Federal Minister of Public Security Marco Mendicino also stressed that the events will be investigated.
” You have questions. We have questions,’ he told reporters at a Cabinet retreat in Vancouver, British Columbia, adding: ‘There will be two levels of police investigating the circumstances of the death of Myles Sanderson .
His death came two days after Damien Sanderson’s body was found in a field near the scene of the stabbing. The police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.
Blackmore said that with both men dead, “we may never understand that motivation.”
But she said she hoped the families of the stabbing victims would find some comfort “knowing that Myles Sanderson is no longer a threat to them”.
Relatives of the victims arrived at the scene on Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed.
“Now we can start to heal. Healing starts today, now,” he said.
The stabbings raised questions about why Myles Sanderson – an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence – was on the streets in the first place.
He was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of more than four years for assault and robbery charges. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for breaching the conditions of his release, although the details were not immediately clear.
His long and sinister rap sheet also showed that seven years ago he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed in Sunday’s stabbings, according to court records.
Mendicino, the public safety minister, said there would be an investigation into the parole board’s assessment of Sanderson.
“I want to know the reasons for the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I am extremely concerned about what happened here. A community was left in shock.
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from James Smith’s Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49. The other victim was from Weldon, Wesley Patterson, 78.
Authorities would not say if the victims could be related.
Mark Arcand said his half-sister Bonnie and son Gregory were killed.
“His son was lying there already deceased. My sister came out and tried to help her son, and she was stabbed twice, and she died right next to him,” he said. “Right outside her home, she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three little boys. That’s why she’s a hero.
Arcand rushed into the reserve on the morning of the looting. After that, he said, “I woke up in the middle of the night screaming and screaming. What I saw that day, I can’t get out of my head.
As for what sparked the violence, Arcand said, “We are all looking for the same answers. We don’t know what happened. Perhaps we will never know. This is the hardest part of it all.
Court documents say Sanderson attacked his in-laws Earl Burns and Joyce Burns in 2015, stabbing Earl Burns multiple times and injuring Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening the life of Earl Burns.
Many of Sanderson’s crimes were committed while intoxicated, according to court records. He at one point told parole officials that substance use drove him crazy. Records showed he repeatedly violated court orders prohibiting him from drinking or using drugs.
___
Heather Hollingsworth, Associated Press writer in Kansas City, contributed to this report.
just about managed to win against Afghanistan in their second Super4 game to seal a place in the final of Asia Cup 2022 and in what turned out to be a rather hot-headed game after the Asif Ali-Fareed Ahmad altercation, the fans of the two teams also took on each other after the match. Naseem Shah the Hero for Pakistan who smacked two sixes in the final over to hand Pakistan the narrowest of victories – by 1 run- too was visibly upset with what had happened with Ali earlier, and also celebrated the win with much anger towards the Afghan players.
Former Pakistan international Shoaib Akhtar in his youtube channel did not mince any words discussing the Asif Ali – Fareed Ahmad incident and termed that very incident as one of the reasons for Afghanistan’s loss. Akhtar said, “We as a nation always love and support Afghanistan during their tough times, what was that behaviour after dismissing Asif Ali, who pushed him around and even abuse him?
“You play cricket, show your passion but such arrogance should not be shown isilye allah ne aapko Saza di, isilye ne aalah ne ek pathan ko duusre pathan se chakka marwake zaleel kiya, aur rote hui gayi Afghanistan team (and this is the reason why the almighty punished you, and this is the reason why the almighty made a Pathan (Naseem Shah) hit a six against you, and you were humiliated and Afghanistan team went out crying),” said Akhtar.
But the former pacer did concede that Afghanistan played out of their skins to run Pakistan close
“Afghanistan are playing good cricket, you are a good team, but you should make it personal. We don’t do this to even India, India wale Pappiya jhapiya kar rahe hai hamare saath, aap hai ki hamare bhai hai, sah mulk hain, hum apse laad bhi karte hai, khyal bhi rakhte hai, and aap kya batameezi bhi karte ho. (We do not make it personal with even the Indian team. We are so well-behaved with them and here you are, we consider you our brothers, you are our neighbouring nation, we love and take care of and here you are showing your brazenness) this is not acceptable yaar.
Akhtar Also praised Shah for his nerves in the game.
Hats off to you Naseem Shah, you are a great asset for this country, he said added, “I told you months ago that in Pindi that you will be a superstar and thankfully you are a superstar. It was good to see your innings and I was happy, you will become a brand of Pakistan, just keep yourself fit.”
The post Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar’s Big Statement on Asif Ali Over His Fight With Fareed Ahmed appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: It’s time to see what the new Miami Dolphins run game under coach Mike McDaniel and his wide-zone blocking scheme looks like. While Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were the team’s top running backs at this time last year, now it’s the dynamic Chase Edmonds along with the speedster Raheem Mostert, who is very familiar with McDaniel’s rushing attack from San Francisco, leading the way with Gaskin and Ahmed to follow.
Up front, the addition of Terron Armstead at left tackle could give the Dolphins something close to how the 49ers used Trent Williams in that spot with his ability to bulldoze as a run blocker. Miami also added Connor Williams, a four-year guard it is playing at center while moving Austin Jackson to right tackle and Liam Eichenberg to left guard with Robert Hunt the only constant from last season at right guard.
The Patriots did not stop the run well in 2021, 25th in the NFL allowing 4.5 yards per attempt. They surrendered 195 rushing yards to the Dolphins in last year’s regular-season finale. With that unit not exactly stout against the run, the new-look Dolphins run game deserves the benefit of the doubt in the opener. Edge: Dolphins
When the Patriots run: New England ranked eighth last season in rushing offense and 12th in yards per attempt. It’s a strong ground game that brings back tailbacks Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, each which averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2021, Harris totaling 929 rushing yards and Stevenson 606. Harris had 100 yards on the ground in last year’s opener in Foxborough before coughing up the key fumble that swung that 17-16 decision in favor of the Dolphins.
The Patriots lost guards Shaq Mason and Ted Karras in the offseason. Rookie first-round pick Cole Strange and 2020 sixth-round pick Mike Onwenu are now slotted to start at left and right guard.
The Dolphins were up and down in run defense all last season but figure to be more consistent with another year together, returning nearly all top contributors on the defensive front while adding edge defenders Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers in the offseason. Miami allowed 125 rushing yards or more in its two matchups with New England last season. Edge: Patriots
When the Dolphins pass: Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 in his career against the Patriots. In those victories, he has merely managed the games, throwing for 145, 202 and 109 yards while completing 68 percent of passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Those stats were all accumulated in a different era for the Dolphins offense. He now has Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. at his disposal with fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (limited with a quad injury) rising into his second year, plus tight end Mike Gesicki. The problematic pass protection from a year ago should be improved with the acquisitions of Armstead and Williams, although Williams needs to prove he can consistently snap the ball as converted guard at center.
The Patriots had the No. 2 pass defense a year ago, but they no longer have ballhawking cornerback J.C. Jackson in the secondary. The new-look Miami wide receiver corps could have its way against the likes of Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones. Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon returns his team-high 12 1/2 sacks in a pass rush that can bring a number of blitzers from various spots. What would’ve been a favorable matchup for New England in the past is no longer an advantage. Edge: Even
When the Patriots pass: Quarterback Mac Jones was given a Pro Bowl distinction as a rookie for a season where he produced 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, completing 67.6 percent of passes for 3,801 yards. In two matchups with the Dolphins, he completed passes at a 71-percent rate for 271 passing yards per game, two touchdowns and one interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Xavien Howard.
Out of an unimpressive Patriots wide receiving group, Dolphins castoff DeVante Parker becomes Jones’ top target after an offseason trade between the division rivals. He also has tight end Hunter Henry to throw to.
The Dolphins bring back Howard and their standout safety tandem of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, but cornerback Byron Jones is set to miss the first four games on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Nik Needham is also limited in practice this week. New England could look to target whoever gets inserted, whether it’s Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen or undrafted rookie Kader Kohou. Miami also only improved its pass rush this offseason, adding Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers to a group that already had Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker and a slew of others that can rush the passer, even from as far back as the safety position. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: Patriots kicker Nick Folk is coming off a 36-of-39 season last year where he was perfect inside of 50 yards. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders had a down 23-of-31 season, but he has also alternated successful seasons through his first four NFL years. New England returns punter Jake Bailey while the Dolphins brought in veteran Thomas Morstead, looking for an improvement from Michael Palardy last season.
Give the Patriots, who also have Pro Bowl gunner Matthew Slater, the edge for now, but the Dolphins could swing it in their direction with an explosive return should McDaniel indeed look to put his top talents like Hill in on kick and punt returns. Edge: Patriots
Intangibles: Playing in Miami for a 1 p.m. kickoff early in the season for the Dolphins is one of the greatest home-field advantages in football. The Patriots have done what they can to get acclimated to the heat and humidity, practicing all week at Palm Beach Atlantic University, but it’s tough to make up for the offseason and training camp worth of work the Dolphins have under them in these conditions.
Coach Bill Belichick obviously has the resume advantage on Mike McDaniel, but I sense McDaniel will be prepared for this moment in his head coaching debut. Belichick is 9-13 in his Patriots career at Miami. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
()
