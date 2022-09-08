News
Queen Elizabeth II cancels meeting after doctors advise her to rest after a busy day
Queen Elizabeth II decided to postpone a meeting with senior government officials on Wednesday after experiencing a full day of activity the day before.
On Tuesday, the Queen spent the day at her summer residence in Scotland appointing the UK’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss. The 96-year-old Queen oversaw an entire day of activities, involving the symbolic transfer of power to Truss.
After the big day, the Queen’s doctor advised her to rest and rest, and the Queen listened.
“After a busy day yesterday, Her Majesty this afternoon accepted the advice of doctors to rest,” the palace said in a statement. “This means that the Privy Council meeting that was supposed to take place this evening will be rearranged.”
LIZ TRUSS BECOMES UK PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON SUBMITS HIS RESIGNATION TO QUEEN ELIZABETH
At this meeting of the Privy Council, Truss could have been sworn in as First Lord of the Treasury and the new members of his Cabinet would have been sworn in. The reunion hasn’t been canceled forever, however, and has just been temporarily postponed until the Queen feels more up to it.
Although this latest setback does not necessitate the Queen’s hospitalization, it could worry her admirers, as it is not the first time in recent history that she has postponed or chosen not to attend certain events.
The Queen has had bouts of mobility issues and has been walking with a cane since October 2021. In November 2021, the monarch decided not to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony as she suffered from a sprained back.
In early 2022, the Palace announced that the Queen had contracted COVID-19, stating: “Her Majesty is experiencing mild symptoms of a cold but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”
While the Queen was able to attend three events celebrating her platinum jubilee, she was notably absent from many of the celebration’s events.
The Queen took a step back from many of her royal duties and instead entrusted her son and future king, Prince Charles, with more responsibility. Her grandson Prince William has also taken on more responsibility and made appearances as a senior royal.
The Queen officially became the longest reigning British monarch in England in 2015 when she overtook the reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, and continues to break that record to this day. She has now been on the throne for 70 years and holds the record for the second longest reigning monarch in the world, second only to French King Louis XIV who reigned for 72 years.
She ascended the throne at the age of 25 when her father, King George VI, died in 1952.
News
Prashant Kishor tweets, then deletes, Clapback to Nitish Kumar
New Delhi:
Election strategist Prashant Kishor, reacting to former mentor Nitish Kumar’s dig that he wanted to be with the BJP, today posted his response with a series of photos, without comment. A tweet, now deleted, featured four photos in which Nitish Kumar is seen smiling with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The latest fight between Nitish Kumar and his former number two in the party was sparked by taunts from Prashant Kishor after Bihar’s chief minister recently swapped allies, abandoning the BJP and forming a new coalition government with the RJD of Tejashwi Yadav and Congress.
“Nitish Kumar was with the paksh (ruling party) a month ago and now he is with the vipakch (opposition). How reliable it is is up to people to decide. But I don’t think the new dispensation in Bihar will have a big impact on the nation. I see it as a state-specific development. I don’t think it will impact national politics but everyone is free to try,” Prashant Kishor or “PK” said.
The comment was seen as downplaying the importance of Nitish Kumar as a national player who can challenge Prime Minister Modi in the 2024 election.
Mr Kumar mocked PK’s assessment as he spoke to reporters in Delhi after a series of meetings with leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar amid buzz about his emergence as an opposition candidate for prime minister.
“This man (PK) came with me and I told him to quit this job and come with me. But he didn’t listen to me and all over the country kept working for so many parties… c it’s his business (dhandha)“, Mr. Kumar told reporters.
“In Bihar, whatever he wants to do, he is welcome. But his statements had no relevance and you talk about statements but does he know ABC of what we have done and how much work has been done since 2005? But they are so good at publicity and statements and he is expert at it and keep saying nonsense.When someone talks like that try to understand that he must have something on his mind.Like s ‘he wanted to be with BJP or help BJP in a covert way’ sneered the chief minister.
PK, an excellent poll strategist with an impressive list of clients including the BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress, was appointed number two Chief Minister of Bihar in the Janata Dal United but was sacked in both years for “indiscipline” after his sharp, public criticism of his then boss.
News
See Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte head to their new school
Looks like Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess CharlotteThe school year is off to a good start.
On September 7, Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children to “a settling-in afternoon” for new pupils at Lambbrook School in Berkshire, England, according to a press release from Kensington Palace shared with E! New.
“The Afternoon Settlement is an annual event held to welcome newcomers and their families to Lambrook,” the press release reads, “and takes place the day before the new school term begins.”
While George, 9, Louis, 4, and Charlotte, 7, will officially start school on September 8, their new institution has everything a child could want in one place.
According to Lambrook’s website, the 52-acre estate includes a nine-hole golf course, performing arts center, 25-meter swimming pool and space for students to learn about nature.
Additionally, the school has its own orchard with several animals and insects, including pigs, rabbits, chickens, lambs, and bees for beekeeping. The institution notes on its website that student interaction with animals aims to “equip children with life skills, a better understanding of animal welfare and the food industry.”
Entertainment
News
News
Pastors battle skyrocketing burnout amid politics and pandemic: ‘Carrying on the soul’
Bitter divisions over politics and the pandemic have seeped into churches and led to increased burnout rates among pastors, several clergy and those who counsel them, Fox News Digital told Fox News Digital.
“Our faith does not exempt us from anxiety, depression, temptation or COVID, so that’s to be expected,” said David Ferguson, executive director of the Great Commandment Network, which offers counseling initiatives. to help pastors. “But on top of that, we’re obviously in a real world that’s divided, polarized, and politicized, where unfortunately sometimes pastors feel the pressure to take a stand on every topic imaginable.”
A study of Protestant pastors conducted in March by faith-based research organization Barna Group suggested an unprecedented number are considering leaving the ministry. The survey showed burnout rates among pastors have risen dramatically over the past year, with a staggering 42% of ministers wondering if they should give up their calling altogether.
That number marked a 13 percentage point increase since Barna’s similar poll in January 2021, when just 29% felt that way. These pastors cited stress (56%), loneliness (43%) and political divisions (38%) as the main reasons why they grew tired of their work, as well as the consequences it had on their families. (29%).
US RELIGIOUS LEADERS EXPLAIN WHY FAITH IN GOD HAS REACHED LOWEST LEVEL EVER, SAY COVID ATTACKED IT
Ferguson, who has served in the ministry himself, said “there is no doubt” burnout rates are rising. The pastorate has always presented potentially damaging pressures on relationships and mental health, he explained, but the cultural divides that have deepened in recent years over politics and the pandemic “have caused pastors to not staying in their way, which focuses on our faith and spiritual life.”
Richard White, who served 33 years as a pastor at a Presbyterian church in Montreat, North Carolina, said he and his staff first experienced “a deluge of energy” as they rushed to adapt to COVID-19 protocols that they thought would only last for two weeks. They did their best to overcome the pitfalls of live broadcasts, cameras, uploading to the church website, and other technical issues.
When the pandemic began to drag on and on amid the country’s political storm, that energy waned and was replaced by what White described as “a grinding spirit” that took hold of him. About eight months later, he began to experience “decision fatigue”, which he defined as the fear that “no matter what decision you make, there’s a group that’s not happy and they’re not happy.” ‘Express”.
TUCKER CARLSON: CHRISTIANITY DIES AND IS REPLACED BY CORONAVIRUS WORSHIP
“We’ve had people leave our church because we had to wear masks,” White said. “And I’ve had people leaving our church or were considering leaving our church because we weren’t wearing masks, or we were inconsistent with mask-wearing and COVID protocols. And so here I’m trying to navigate the course through it, and it’s just wear on the soul.”
Many of his friends in the ministry expressed similar feelings to him. Of the twenty or so other pastors he had conversations with, White said, “There isn’t one who hasn’t taken a look at his retirement program and started wondering: “Have I had enough? How long can I last in this? “”
While things have largely settled, White noted lingering anxiety that the chaos of the pandemic could return. “It’s like dry tinder, and it can erupt at any time,” he said. He attributed his survival to the presence of God and the prayerful encouragement of his staff and church elders, who he said were weighed down by him beyond their strength and forced to “hurry to the Lord”. to support them.
A strong spiritual support network is crucial for clergy struggling with burnout, Archbishop Stephen J. Rossetti, a Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Syracuse and research professor at the Catholic University of America, told Fox News Digital. in Washington, DC.
Rossetti, a licensed psychologist specializing in the psychological and spiritual well-being of Catholic priests, pointed to his own unpublished research showing that while rates of depression and anxiety have increased among priests during the pandemic, they have remained lower. at CDC rates among the general population. He attributed this statistic to several factors intrinsic to the priesthood.
CALIFORNIA CHURCH THAT DEFIED COVID RESTRICTIONS WINS COURT BATTLE: ‘A BLESSING FOR THE FIRST AMENDMENT’
“One is a strong personal network of friendships and personal support,” Rossetti explained. “One is a strong faith community, the other is one’s own strong religious beliefs. One also involves having a life that is personally rewarding and fulfilling, and priests as a group have that.”
Even so, Rossetti acknowledged that parishioners can sometimes place demands on their pastors that prove too onerous for one person. “Some people are very supportive of their clergy, but people can also be very demanding, and sometimes they can have expectations that can be unrealistic,” he said.
Drake Caudill, senior pastor of a Baptist church in Carmi, Illinois, told Fox News Digital that too often pastors are expected to behave more like the CEO of a church rather than its spiritual leader, which which he says “is not a biblical approach to the shepherd”. a congregation.”
“I think expectation should start from scripture and use what scripture expects of the pastor or pastors,” said Caudill, who was moved to write about pastoral burnout for Baptist Press in April. after watching pastors and their families struggle in his community.
“I would see pastors in the back of a van, holding church services or adjusting video cameras and broadcasting their services live,” he said. “They were doing everything they could to try to inspire hope and bring some normality. But at the same time, I just saw them tired and exhausted. Their families were tired and exhausted.”
Mark Dance, another Baptist, has spent 35 years in ministry and discerned that many pastors burn out because they also expect too much of themselves.
Now director of pastoral welfare at faith-based finance company GuideStone, Dance was acting pastor when the pandemic hit. He counted himself among the clergy who struggled to juggle politics and social issues while performing their other duties.
“The most unrealistic expectations come from trying to master someone else’s craft, especially over the last two years,” he told Fox News Digital. “People want us to intervene in politics, in a pandemic and in things that we are not qualified for. We are not economists. If we focus on what God has called us to do – to be a pastor, preach, serve – we are less likely to face some of the challenges that cause pastors to want to quit.”
“We must wake up each day and remember what John the Baptist said, ‘I am not the Christ.’ It takes a lot of the pressure off when we’re not trying to solve all the problems,” he added.
News
Backup generators fail at San Jose hospital during blackouts, leaving workers to scramble for hours
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Parts of a major South Bay hospital were without power for nearly four hours on Tuesday. The outage left patients, healthcare workers and doctors in the dark.
During the PG&E outage, backup generators failed at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) in San Jose, impacting multiple buildings.
This included Building K, which was described by the hospital’s surgeon, Dr. Tiffany Chao, as the center for all emergencies.
She detailed that the emergency room is on the first floor, which includes any trauma that arises. Many surgical patients are in the surgical and trauma intensive care unit on the second floor, she said.
There are additional patients on the fourth floor, with the third floor reserved for women, children and newborns.
“It’s an important building,” Dr. Chao told ABC7 News.
Following an overnight operation on Tuesday, she was alerted to the total power failure at building K.
“As soon as I walked into the intensive care units it was pitch dark. Everyone was pulling out their iPhones like a little flashlight trying to keep an eye on people,” she said. “Normally ICUs are full of, you know, just like beeping sounds and monitor sounds – just like a lot of sounds like that. And it was just silent.”
The silence signaled that something was seriously wrong.
On Wednesday, SCVMC officials released details of the impacted operations. The emergency department had to close for strokes, heart attacks, trauma and ambulance arrivals. Seven patients had to be transferred to other establishments. Nine others had to be moved to different parts of the hospital.
Dr. Chao described healthcare workers who immediately sprang into action, all very familiar with working under pressure.
“Everyone came in. We had eight trauma surgeons – which is basically our whole ward – in the hospital, in pitch black, in intensive care, just trying to figure out how to help,” she said. .
Dr. Chao detailed the lack of time she and others faced, having to transport patients.
She said the outage meant: “Our patients who are in the surgical ICU and the trauma ICU have no lights, no electricity. Patients on ventilators are on the ventilators running on batteries that only last about 30 minutes. Patients who have running drops for medicine, these will only last about an hour.”
“So we have about 30 minutes to evacuate the entire intensive care unit to another part of the hospital before we have to start ventilating patients by hand,” she continued. “That means someone should stay at the bedside, do the ventilation and the breathing of the patients.”
In response, hospital officials released the following statement:
“Contingency planning for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and all hospitals is taking place for situations like these. Our contingency plans were put in place immediately and patient safety was never compromised. At no time were patients placed in life-threatening situations.”
SCVMC stated that it was informed that a PGThe failure of the &E substation was the cause of the initial outage.
“Around 6:30 p.m. last night, a PGThe &E outage caused the loss of power to SCVMC and O’Connor Hospital,” the statement said.
He continued to read, “Hospital backup generators were brought online immediately and remained functional at O’Connor and most SCVMCs. However, backup generators failed for a few SCVMC buildings approximately two hours after the initial PG.&E failure.”
SCVMC said generators came back online around 12:30 p.m. with PGPower &E restored to both SCVMC and O’Connor at approximately 1:40 a.m.
On Wednesday, ABC7 News asked if the backup generators that had failed the previous night had been replaced. What steps has the hospital taken to manage the maintenance of the generators to prevent another outage and to obtain specific details of the generators in use. Including a question on how long they have been used and when they were last serviced.
The hospital did not provide answers beyond their initial release.
PG&E said at the time of the outage, more than 30,000 customers were without power in the South Bay. San Jose hit a record high of 109 degrees on Tuesday.
Dr. Chao thanked hospital staff for the team effort it took to maintain intensive care.
“Nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors, of course,” she said. “Even the patients were flexible enough to be moved to a whole new location, so it was one of those times when everyone really came together.”
Dr Chao said this was not the first power outage she had faced.
“I went to medical school at Mount Sinai in New York,” Dr. Chao explained. “And we actually had a blackout in New York which at the time affected the hospital. And I was a freshman or sophomore medical student and it was the same situation, the whole everyone on deck, do the right thing.”
She described working in developing countries, “Where a lot of times the electricity goes out. So I’ve been running light from an iPhone before. So it was eerily familiar.”
Adding: “I think as doctors and also as trauma surgeons in particular, we often run into issues like everyone else on deck. When I was a resident in Boston, I was there during the Boston Marathon bombing, which was another situation where everyone comes together.”
Of the team of health workers who rallied to respond on Tuesday, she said: “You’re doing everything that needs to be done. Everyone is helping you fill roles you never thought you’d fill in, and as long as everyone is participating, I think people are really capable of achieving very heroic feats.”
PG&E told ABC7 News in part:
“Although hospitals are required by state law to have backup generators in case of emergency and backup generation is activated at SCVMC as soon as power has been interrupted, we We moved teams quickly to support the restoration of power to the hospital and allocated additional resources and personnel to get SCVMC back on the grid as quickly as possible.We know how dependent our customers are on electrical service and recognize that critical facilities such as hospitals need extra assistance to stay powered because they are critical to public safety. We remain committed to providing safe and reliable power to SCVMC and appreciate the efforts of our teams who prioritized restoring the hospital while dealing with a historic heat event that blanketed the West and submerged the electrical network. »
On Wednesday, the SCVMC said some elective procedures scheduled for the day had been canceled due to uncertainty over the duration of the PG&E the power failure would last. There was no significant impact on the blood bank or the hospital blood supply.
News
Sarah Palin embraces Trumpworld strategy of claiming possible voter fraud after losing her Alaska home race
-
Sarah Palin looks at a common Trumpworld tactic of alleging voter fraud after a defeat.
-
Palin called ranked voting a “new and naughty system.”
-
She then alleged without evidence that he was “very, very potentially fraught” with fraud.
Sarah Palin, former GOP vice-presidential candidate and former Republican governor of Alaska, has delved into a popular Trumpworld tactic — baselessly alleging fraud after an election defeat.
During an appearance on Podcast “War Room: Pandemic” by Steve BannonPalin complained about preferential voting in the state, claiming without justification that there could have been voter fraud.
Preferential voting involves voters ranking candidates on ballots by preference. The system was used in the recent state special election in which Palin lost to Mary Peltola, a Democrat.
During Bannon’s podcast, Palin called ranked choice voting a “cockamamie system” and railed at how “complicated” it was. She also said the system could prevent “the most popular or qualified” candidates from winning elections.
“This first-of-its-kind experiment with priority voting will split votes and allow liberals to take the leap,” Palin said. “It’s a very, very potentially very fraudulent system.”
Palin too suggested that “the whole country should be angry” and “outraged” by the preferential vote.
Following her loss to Peltola, Palin was seen ranting at her campaign headquarters. “Really? Alaskans want Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi?” Palin was heard telling those present.
Other Republicans attacked ranked voting after Palin’s defeat. Republican Senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton tweeted last week, making baseless claims that the system was a “scam to rig elections”.
Allegations of voter fraud by lawmakers have become commonplace — even in the GOP primaries.
In June, former President Donald Trump’s PAC baselessly suggested that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s 52-point victory in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary was due to voter fraud. In August, Laura Loomer, a far-right GOP candidate in Florida, also broke down and made baseless allegations of voter fraud after losing her race.
Read the original article on Business Insider
News
Long Covid, scientists warn of surprising new crisis
Chicago/London:
Scott Taylor could never quit COVID-19.
The 56-year-old, who caught the disease in the spring of 2020, had still not recovered about 18 months later when he took his own life at his home near Dallas, having lost his health, memory and ‘silver.
“No one cares. No one wants to take the time to listen,” Taylor wrote in a final text to a friend, speaking about the plight of millions of people suffering from long COVID, a debilitating illness that can last for months. and years after the initial infection.
“I can barely do laundry without complete exhaustion, pain, fatigue, pain up and down my spine. The world is spinning, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. It seems like I’m saying stuff and I have no idea what I’m saying,” Taylor added.
Long COVID is a complex medical condition that can be difficult to diagnose as it has a range of more than 200 symptoms – some of which may resemble other illnesses – from exhaustion and cognitive impairment to pain, fever and heart palpitations, according to the World Health Organization.
There are no authoritative data on the frequency of suicides among patients. Several scientists from organizations such as the US National Institutes of Health and the UK data collection agency are beginning to investigate a potential link following evidence of an increase in cases of depression and suicidal thoughts among sufferers. long Coivd, as well as an increasing number of known deaths.
“I’m sure that for a long time Covid has been associated with suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, suicide plans and risk of death by suicide. We just don’t have epidemiological data,” said Leo Sher , a psychiatrist at Mount Sinai Health System in New York who studies mood disorders and suicidal behavior.
Among the key questions currently being examined by researchers: is suicide risk potentially increased in patients because the virus alters brain biology? Or does the loss of their ability to function as they once did push people to the brink, as can happen with other long-term health issues?
Sher said pain disorders in general were a very strong predictor of suicide, as was inflammation in the brain, which several studies have linked to the long Covid.
“We should take this seriously,” he added.
Analysis for Reuters by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long-term Covid were nearly twice as likely to receive a first antidepressant prescription within 90 days. their initial diagnosis of Covid compared to people diagnosed with Covid alone.
The analysis was based on data from 20 major US hospital systems, including more than 1.3 million adults with a Covid diagnosis and 19,000 with a long Covid diagnosis between May 2020 and July 2022.
“We don’t know to what extent”
The potential long-term effects of COVID-19 are poorly understood, with governments and scientists only now beginning to systematically study the region as they emerge from a pandemic that has itself blindsided much of the world.
While many long-term Covid patients recover over time, about 15% still have symptoms after 12 months, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. There is no proven treatment, and the debilitating symptoms can prevent sufferers from working.
The implications of a long Covid potentially linked to an increased risk of mental illness and suicide are serious; In America alone, the disease has affected up to 23 million people, the US Government Accountability Office estimated in March.
Long Covid has also pushed about 4.5 million people out of work, or about 2.4% of the U.S. workforce, Brookings Institution jobs expert Katie Bach told Congress in July.
Worldwide, nearly 150 million people are estimated to have developed long Covid in the first two years of the pandemic, according to IHME.
In many developing countries, a lack of surveillance of the long Covid makes the picture even murkier, said Murad Khan, professor of psychiatry at the Aga Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan, who is part of an international group of experts researching suicide risk from COVID -19.
“We have a huge problem, but we don’t know the extent of the problem,” he said.
Reach the breaking point
Time is a scarce commodity for a growing number of long-time Covid sufferers who say they lack hope and money, according to Reuters interviews with several dozen patients, family members and health experts. sickness.
For Taylor, who lost her job selling genomic tests to doctors in a series of layoffs in the summer of 2020, the breaking point came when her insurance coverage through her former employer had to expire and that her application for Social Security benefits has been denied, her family says.
“It was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said his older brother Mark Taylor.
Heidi Ferrer, a 50-year-old TV screenwriter from Kansas, took her own life in May 2021 to escape the tremors and excruciating pain that left her unable to walk or sleep after contracting Covid more than a year ago. early, her husband Nick Guthe said.
Guthe, a filmmaker who has become an advocate for the long sick with Covid since the death of his wife, said until last winter he had not heard of any other suicides within the long sick network of Covid.
“They now come every week,” he added.
Survivor Corps, an advocacy group for longtime Covid patients, said it surveyed their members in May and found that 44% of nearly 200 respondents said they had considered suicide.
Lauren Nichols, a board member of longtime support group Body Politic, said through contact with family members on social media, she was aware of more than 50 people with long-term illness. of Covid who had taken their own lives, although Reuters was unable to independently confirm the cases. .
Nichols, 34, a logistics expert for the US Department of Transportation in Boston, says she herself considered suicide several times because of a long Covid, which she has suffered from for more than two years.
Exit International advises English speakers on how to seek assistance for assisted dying in Switzerland, where euthanasia is legal with certain checks. Fiona Stewart, a director, said the organization, which does not track results after providing advice, had received several dozen inquiries from long-term COVID patients during the pandemic and was now receiving about one a week.
Long Covid And Omicron
The US National Institutes of Health is tracking mental health impacts as part of its $470 million long Covid RECOVER study. The first results on anxiety and depression rates are expected in early September, but information on suicide will take longer, said lead researcher Dr Stuart Katz.
“What we do know is that people with chronic illnesses are at risk for suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, and suicide,” said Richard Gallagher, associate professor of child psychiatry at NYU Langone Health, who is part of RECOVER.
On the question of whether the virus changes the brain, Gallagher said there was evidence that Covid could cause brain inflammation – which has been linked to suicide and depression – even in people with relatively disease. benign.
“There may be direct toxic effects, in some ways, of the virus, and part of that will be inflammation,” he said.
Long Covid reduces overall health by an average of 21% – similar to total deafness or traumatic brain injury, the University of Washington’s IHME found.
Although some experts expected Omicron to be less likely to cause long Covid, official UK data released this month revealed that 34% of the country’s 2 million long Covid patients have developed their symptoms after infection with Omicron.
A UK government advisory group is studying the risk of suicide for long Covid patients compared to the general population while the Office for National Statistics (ONS) studies whether it can assess suicide risk in advance of a long Covid patient as it does for people with other illnesses, like cancer.
“Long-term disabling health conditions can increase the risk of suicide, hence the concern over the long Covid,” said Louis Appleby, professor of psychiatry at the University of Manchester and adviser to the UK government.
Indeed, research in Britain and Spain has found a six-fold increased risk of suicide in patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), another post-viral illness with similar symptoms. to those of the long Covid, compared to the general population.
Britain’s network of long-running Covid treatment centers is also significantly oversubscribed, adding to a sense of hopelessness for some; in June, the last month on record, only a third of patients received an appointment within six weeks of being referred by their local doctor, and another third had to wait more than 15 weeks.
Ruth Oshikanlu, a former midwife and health visitor in London turned pregnancy coach, said her long Covid health issues have combined to push her close to the edge. When her business temporarily closed due to debt issues after she struggled to work, she felt her life was over.
“I was crying at the accountant, and the guy made me wait – I think he didn’t want to be the last person to talk to me,” the 48-year-old recalled.
“What Covid gives you is a lot of time to think,” she said. “I didn’t think about ending it thankfully because of my son. But I know so many people who have had these suicidal thoughts.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
