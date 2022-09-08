Richarlison rises in Tottenham’s Champions League win over Marseille but Son Heung-Min struggles

Richarlison’s early goals for Tottenham Hotspur helped them mark their Champions League return with a 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille in Group D on Wednesday.

Until Richarlison’s brace, Tottenham had been mediocre against a bustling Marseille who were the better side until Chancel Mbemba was sent off three minutes into the second half.

Tottenham, who have missed out on the Champions League for the past two seasons, went without a shot on target in a lackluster first half but Richarlison ultimately secured a perfect start for Antonio Conte’s side.

1. Richarlison makes his mark

Until Wednesday, Richarlison’s most memorable contribution came when he baited Nottingham Forest as a late substitute with a bit of showboating who saw him broke moments later. Yet here, in Spurs’ return to the Champions League after a three-year absence, Everton’s £60million acquisition scored two headers in the final 15 minutes to give Antonio’s side Conte a 2-0 win over Marseille in north London.

Both goals benefited from poor defending and a power play given to them by Chancel Mbemba’s red card in the 47th minute for fouling Heung-Min Son as he charged through on goal, but Richarlison, who ended the game in tears of joy, gave Spurs the forward-thinking they had been lacking all evening. These are Richarlison’s first goals for Tottenham – on his Champions League debut no less – and provide validation for Conte who opted to break the Son Heung-Min-Harry Kane-Dejan Kulusevski attacking triumvirate that was so influential last season.

2. Conte improves his Champions League record

There is no doubt that Antonio Conte’s pedigree in domestic football has won several Serie A titles with Juventus and Inter Milan as well as his 2016-17 Premier League title with Chelsea. And the Italian would no doubt classify Tottenham’s late rush into the Champions League places last season as a feat to sit towards the upper echelons of his career.

But all the while, doubts over his ability to translate that success into Europe’s premier club competition have persisted. Conte had won three of his last 15 games in the competition before Wednesday night; his last two campaigns at Inter saw them fail to make it out of the group stage before finishing bottom in 2021-22 with a win in six games.

For a long time here, it looked like Conte would struggle once again. In 37 Champions League games, he has an equal number of wins and losses (12) to go with 13 draws. Tonight’s result was all that mattered, but Conte will know performances will need to improve to stay on track in Group D.

3. Son’s struggles continue

Son edged out Mbemba to force the Marseille defender into a last-minute tackle which he mistimed, prompting Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic to show off a red card (after dropping him to the ground as he tried to TO DO). So it was an essential contribution from Son, but only a brief flash of the threat he has so often shown in the past.

The 30-year-old South Korean star, who tied with Mohamed Salah for the Premier League Golden Boot last season, has yet to stand out in any competition so far this time and is found one of the many Spurs suffocated by the formidable pressure of Marseille. , especially in the first half. His expected individual goals were 0.08 over 86 minutes, well below Richarlison (0.55), Kane (0.21) and even Kulusevski (0.20) who only played the last 29 minutes at the back right.

His deserves time to get good – as he surely will before too long – but the added competition for places at Spurs this season will add pressure on him to do so.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris 6, Emerson Royal 7, Cristian Romero 6, Eric Dier 7, Clément Lenglet 6, Ivan Perisic 7, Rodrigo Bentancur 6, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 7, Richarlison 8, Son Heung-Min 6, Harry Kane 6.

Subtitles: Dejan Kulusevski 7, Japhet Tanganga 6, Ben Davies 6, Matt Doherty 6, Yves Bissouma 6.

Marseilles: Pau Lopez 6, Chancel Mbemba 4, Eric Bailly 7, Samuel Gigot 7, Jonathan Clauss 7, Matteo Guendouzi 7, Jordan Veretout 7, Valentin Rongier 7, Nuno Tavares 5, Gerson 6, Luis Suarez 6.

Subtitles: Leonardo Balerdi 6, Sead Kolasinac 6, Amine Harit 6, Pape Gueye 6, Cengiz Under 6.

BETTER: Richarlison, Tottenham.

Two goals on his Champions League debut lifted an average Tottenham performance into a winning one. His second header in particular was excellent.

WORSE: Chancel Mbemba, Marseilles

The visitors were in the ascendant until Mbemba’s desperate 47th-minute lunge over Son, which reduced his squad to 10 men.

Champions League first game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. First goals for summer signing Richarlison.

You can tell that means a lot to the Brazilian star.

“I remember very well when we signed him, he said ‘I can’t wait to listen to the music of the Champions League and to play in this competition. Those were important words for me. This morning, I remembered. I said ‘Richy, I remember what you said and tonight you have your chance. You have a chance. You deserve it, enjoy this moment and try to do your best. ‘ I think he gave his best and helped us score points.” – Spurs manager Antonio Conte on Richarlison

“Difficult game, playing against a very good Marseille team who had a good start to the season. Difficult in the Champions League, we had to start strong at home and the sending off helped. In the end, Richarlison scored a few goals.” – Spurs captain Harry Kane, to BT Sport

“We should do better from the first minute, we were a bit nervous with the ball but we defended well and kept a clean sheet. We have to keep going, do a bit better with the ball but it was a bit easier at 11 against 10.” – Spurs winger Ivan Perisic, to BT Sport

– A series of “firsts” for Richarlison. His first Champions League game, his first scores as a Tottenham man and his first game with multiple headers in all competitions.

– Marseille’s misery continues in recent Champions League campaigns – one win and 15 losses in the competition’s last 16 games.

Tottenham Hotspur: A busy week ahead, with a big Premier League clash at Manchester City on Saturday. Spurs then travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in the Champions League next Tuesday and then host Leicester City in the league on September 17.

Marseilles: The French side host Ligue 1 opponents on Saturday before returning to the Champions League on Tuesday, hosting Eintracht Frankfurt at the Stade Velodrome.