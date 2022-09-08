Ross Douthat: Does Biden really believe we are in a crisis of democracy?

There’s a story Sam Koch tells about the day his eyes were opened to the depth of knowledge required to be an elite NFL punter.

It was the spring of 2008 and the Ravens had just hired a new special teams coach, Jerry Rosburg. Koch had been the starting punter for two years and a pretty good one, he thought. So this unfamiliar coach asked him to quote his numbers. “It’s very impressive and remarkable to suck so badly with the fundamentals,” Rosburg told Koch.

This brutal and potentially awkward exchange planted seeds for the Wolfpack, the detail-obsessed and relentlessly excellent unit that would include Koch, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.

Now that It is Ravens coach Koch need only think back to his conversation with Rosburg if he wants to sympathize with his pupil and successor, Jordan Stout.

Stout has a leg in 10 million and a confidence to match, but like young Koch, he showed up in Baltimore thinking he knew more about the punt, and especially about keeping kickers. , than he actually knew. Like young Koch, his mind opened up when he understood all that goes into the craft, at least as it is taught and practiced by the Ravens.

Luckily for Stout, he can turn to the old Koch as his daily guide.

It’s a highly unusual relationship by fierce NFL standards: The 40-year-old who thought he was going to be the Ravens’ punter this year not only happily walked away, but immediately became the player’s adviser 24-year-old who nudged him. retired.

As Koch walked into the lobby of the Ravens’ practice facility for a chat one recent morning, his tense physique and iron handshake still suggested an athlete at his peak, a notion supported by the smart-bomb punts. which he sometimes drops during training exercises. But he described the radiant joy he feels in his new life, with less work stress, more time for his family and the chance to pass on decades of accumulated wisdom to a new generation punter he loves and respect. Koch has played in more games as Raven than anyone else in the franchise’s 26-year history, and no one would have blamed him for resenting Stout’s arrival.

“Not at all,” he said. “I was at my son’s camp. They called me. And I’m like, ‘Great, I’m done with football.’ I’m happier now than I’ve ever been playing football.

Stout was nervous about his first communication with Koch because he assumed they would be competing for the job, much like Tucker and Billy Cundiff fought to be the Ravens’ kicker in the summer of 2012. Instead, Koch’s initial text message couldn’t have been friendlier.

“The attitude he had towards me is just amazing,” Stout said. “He has never been negative. He never rises, never compares us.

Instead of rivals, they would become partners, with Stout learning the diligent routine needed to thrive in the NFL’s toughest kicking unit and Koch learning to teach.

No one has a more intimate view of their dynamic than Tucker, and he said Koch’s value as a coach was evident from day one: “To get that inside experience, now he’s able to taking the view from 10,000 feet and applying all of that to what we’re doing now. The value that Sam has added to our operation has been… it’s immeasurable.

Like most who excel in this position, Stout didn’t grow up knowing that the punt would be his destiny. He was a young football star in Abingdon, Virginia with a dream of becoming the next David Beckham. A coach with international experience told Stout’s parents he had never seen a 12-year-old hit a soccer ball so cleanly. He didn’t think much about football until the Honaker High quarterback stopped by football practice one afternoon looking for kick candidates. The upperclassman asked Stout to go for a field goal from 40 yards. When he kicked the ball through the uprights, a new athletic path opened up. Not only did he kick and punt for the school team, but he and his dad, Rodney, made an eight-hour round trip to Charlottesville most Sundays so he could s training with a specialist named Jimmy Howell.

This speaks to the seriousness of Stout’s goals. Even then, he thought in terms of college scholarships and professional future.

“I remember in seventh grade they had prom, and I gave him the choice: ‘You have a football tournament this weekend or you can go to prom,’” recalls Rodney Stout. “But he always chose to go play. He said, ‘I would like to go to the ball, but I have to go practice.

“That’s all I ever thought of,” Stout said. “If I didn’t have that mindset, I wouldn’t make it.”

His conviction was so strong that it led to friction at Virginia Tech, where he began his college career as an extra, his mother working three jobs to help pay his tuition.

“My goal is to play in the NFL, and I won’t if I don’t start,” he told a coach at the start of his sophomore year. Don’t worry about the pros, the guy replied. “So I got transferred,” Stout recalled with a laugh.

He joined a talent-laden kicking unit at Penn State, eventually earning the kicking and punting positions and rewriting the program’s punting records. When Ravens coach Randy Brown spotted Stout, his mind flashed back nearly two decades to a practice session he conducted at the University of Nebraska with a guy named Sam Koch.

“For me, when you find a bettor, you to listen a punter,” Brown said, referring to the satisfying thud made when connecting with a soccer ball. It didn’t matter that Stout had the flowing mane of a champion surfer rather than the clean-shaven head of Koch; he delivered the goods where it counted.

But if the Ravens were to sign Koch’s replacement, Brown needed to be convinced of more than the kick in the leg from Stout. He talked with him again and again, talked to his parents. He needed to know that Stout would fit into the collegial but demanding culture that Tucker, Koch and the long snappers Cox and Nick Moore had created for 10 years together. The newcomer had to be equal parts confident and open to candid coaching. When Brown came to the conclusion that Stout was that guy, he kept Koch, whom he considers one of his closest friends, informed. The outgoing punter wasn’t surprised when the Ravens called Stout’s name in the fourth round of the draft.

Koch only had to watch a few punts from Stout’s college board to be convinced of his successor’s competence.

“He brought a lot of the same punting abilities that I did. The way he approached a soccer ball and kicked a soccer ball was very similar,” Koch said. “He had a great base.”

Now the former punter had to figure out how to become a coach. Koch doesn’t like to leave anything to chance. Whether it’s mowing the lawn at his Carroll County home, playing cornhole in the Ravens’ locker room or giving a retirement speech, he needs to be prepared to do it right. He wanted to mix that brutal honesty he’d learned from Rosburg with the encouraging tone he’d adopted coaching his children. He always calculates when to step in and when to give Stout room to find a solution independently.

The student believes that his teacher judged this dance well: “I have the impression that it would be difficult to become a coach after 16 years of practice, but for him, it is going well. … Let’s say I make a mistake, or I constantly make a mistake that he wouldn’t have made, he never once says, ‘Oh, well, if I was there, I would do that. ” He’s always like, ‘Hey, Jordan, that’s what you did; let’s fix it next time. He’s not trying to turn me into him, which is amazing.

As the regular season approaches, all parties seem convinced that they have found the ideal working arrangement.

“I never stood on that ground at Heinz Field, when the wind was just ridiculous in Pittsburgh,” Brown said when asked what unique element Koch brought to Stout’s practice. “Sam can communicate with him, ‘Hey, that was the pre-game punt count, that’s how I feel on second down and third down.’ Jordan having so much information, there is no price for it.

Stout shot brilliantly for much of training camp and preseason, his balls hovering majestically and then falling just yards from the goal line. Any punt that does not pin their opponent inside the 10-yard line that they consider less than ideal. So the 50 yards he hit to trap the Arizona Cardinals on their 3-yard line in the Ravens’ second preseason game was basically his idea of ​​an ice cream sundae.

Holding out for Tucker turned out to be more of an adventure. Stout thought he had worked hard to perfect this more mysterious element of the job before he arrived in Baltimore (and Brown agrees he was above the typical NFL standard). What does he think now?

“I wasn’t good at holding on,” he said, laughing again. “I went back and watched a movie and god I was bad. I kept missing the place.

Tucker is often called the greatest kicker in league history, but he’s said many times that he couldn’t have set his standard without Koch putting the ball in exactly the way he wanted in attempt after attempt. , regardless of terrain or weather conditions. Rosburg called Koch the greatest starter in NFL history. In other words, there’s real pressure on Stout not to derail this exquisite machine.

“You’re expected to be perfect every time,” he said. “Receivers drop the ball, but if a starter drops the ball, the world is going to end.”

He already sounds like Tucker, describing how he needs to put that big picture aside and break the contraption down into its component parts, each replicable in any context.

“You just do your job,” Stout said, “and you know he’s going to get that kick.”

Week 1

[email protected]

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

()