Royal expert on the importance of royal family travel to be with the Queen

It was the second question posed to Nathaniel Hackett during his introductory press conference on January 28: will the new coach of the Broncos also be the new offensive player of the Broncos?

Hackett said he would return to the position for the first time since the 2018 midseason, making him the first Broncos coach to call offensive plays since Gary Kubiak in 2016.

Hackett will be one of at least 15 NFL head coaches this year who will serve as their team’s offensive playmaker. Included are fellow first-time head coaches Mike McDaniel (Miami) and Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota).

Because of his previous call-play experience — two years each at Syracuse and for Buffalo and Jacksonville — Hackett’s transition should be manageable.

“It will help him, no doubt,” Broncos general manager George Paton said. “He had successes to build on. He is very quick-witted and can handle a lot of things, but he has a lot of people to help him with game management.

Last year Arthur Smith of Atlanta and Nick Siranni of Philadelphia were new head coaches who called the games.

“It’s different for every guy,” said Smith, who had experience as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. “You have to know yourself and how involved you are going to be on game day and find a process that works best for you.”

Siranni, who was also a first-time caller, said one key is to surround yourself with veteran coaches.

“There are a lot of things that go into calling the game and preparing the team for the week,” he said. “The best thing I had was experienced callers on my team and that made the transition easier.”

Siranni also pointed to the life of Hackett – his father, Paul, was a coach for four decades – as an asset in dealing with play calls and game management.

“I’ve been around really good head coaches all my life and I’ve been able to sit at home with my dad (who was a coach) and Coach Hackett is the same way,” he said. declared. “There were definitely challenges (last year), but I felt like my journey helped me prepare for them.”

Of Hackett’s offensive staff, only quarterbacks coach/passing games coordinator Klint Kubiak has NFL experience (last year with Minnesota). Offensive coordinator Justin Outten is posted in the coach’s box to serve as the eyes in the sky for the X’s and O’s and football strategy analyst Brad Miller is also upstairs to advise on the game management.

“We have a lot of conversations,” Hackett said of him and Miller. “It’s really great to have someone in your ear giving you the ‘go’, if you want to go there on the fourth down and when to take a time out and always keep me posted on that.”

During pre-season games, Hackett was followed on the sidelines by assistant head coach Derek Haithcock.

“Derek is there to make sure I don’t do anything crazy and get the red flag (to challenge),” Hackett said. “He’s there if I need the Surface (Microsoft) (tablet) and he also tracks plays and does all kinds of stuff just so I can (make) transitions to be there for defense and special teams and make it effective.”