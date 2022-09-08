News
San Leandro Kaiser locked out after shooting and armored car theft, suspect at large, police say
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro is currently closed and one person is in critical condition after a shooting on Wednesday.
San Leandro police said the shooting occurred at 11:40 a.m. while an armored car guard was picking up or dropping off cash in a parking lot.
They say the suspect grabbed a bag of cash and fled, and is still at large.
This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Jason Collins on Tim Hardaway’s evolution into LGBTQ ally: ‘The really cool thing about life is you continue to learn and continue to grow and change’
Not long after Jason Collins came out publicly in 2013, becoming the first openly gay player in the NBA, he received a call from an unlikely voice of support.
Tim Hardaway was on the other line.
“I was just surprised. I didn’t know he was going to call me. And I think that was intentional. He didn’t want to get publicity,” Collins said in an interview with the Daily News.
The call came about six years after the point guard’s homophobic and hateful comments in a radio interview. Hardaway’s words were over the top in their vitriol – “I hate gay people … I don’t want to be around them … It shouldn’t be in our world” – and became yet another reason for gay athletes to keep their sexuality a secret.
Hardaway, now a scout with the Knicks, felt immediate and prolonged backlash. He was banned from All-Star weekend that year by then-commissioner David Stern. Nearly 20 years after his retirement as a player, Hardaway alleged that “some organizations” don’t want to give him job opportunities. As recently as 2019, Hardaway claimed his homophobic comments kept him out of the Hall of Fame, adding “I understand that.”
But at least some of those circumstances have changed.
This weekend, Hardaway, now a scout with the Knicks, is headed to Springfield as not only a marquee member of the 2022 Naismith Hall of Fame class, but also a public ally of the gay community. It was a transformation familiar to Collins.
“It’s something that many people in the LGBTQ community are very familiar with, as far as having a family member who is negative when you make your announcement. They might start off on one end of the spectrum as far as not being supportive and being homophobic,” Collins said. “But then over time of having more exposure and more education, then they become an ally and next thing you know they’re at the Pride parade celebrating. That’s literally how it happened with Tim.
“It’s a transformation and the really cool thing about life is you continue to learn and continue to grow and change.”
Hardaway, 56, who will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday with Isiah Thomas among his presenters, attended the Pride parade in 2019 with his wife and daughter. Before that, he worked with gay-rights groups in Miami and signed a petition calling for Florida to legalize same-sex marriage.
It came after a shakeup of his belief system.
In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Hardaway said his upbringing in the church led to the fear and hate that came out during the infamous radio interview.
“That’s the way churches were — they instilled in you that [homosexuality] wasn’t the way you should be,” Hardaway said. “I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone.”
Collins said he understands that ministers often promote divisiveness in their sermons, but hopes individuals, like his own grandmother, interpret religion with more compassion.
“The person I was most afraid to come out to was my grandmother because she was the most religious. She was all about being in church multiple times per week. Coming from the south,” Collins said. “But when I did come out her, she was like, ‘I love you.’
“To her, religion is about love. And when I got into this discussion with her about when people use religion as a way to divide and exclude, that really angered her. And I think a lot of people in the church and in particular some ministers who give different sermons over the years, there’s that conversation when I feel like I’m less than. And there are many people who grew up in churches like that. Thankfully, my grandmother, even though she grew up in the Black church, she understood a deeper meaning that Jesus is about love. I think that’s the message folks in the church should definitely embrace.”
Now, with the benefit of time and reformation and a surprise phone call nearly a decade ago, Collins is excited for Hardaway’s induction into the Hall of Fame.
“Extremely happy for him,” Collins said. “He’s definitely a Hall of Famer. His crossover is legendary.”
()
News
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have always-on display for the first time
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
When the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max is locked, you won’t just see the blank black screen of an idle phone. With the new always-on display feature, the phone will show you the time, a hint of the lock screen background and information from widgets and a new live activities feature.
The announcement fell to Apple’s “Far Out” Product Event On Wednesday, when the company revealed the new iPhone 14 line. This feature is the result of upgrades to the display materials behind the screen and the new iPhone operating system, iOS 16. The result is that you won’t have to touch or lift your phone just to see what time it is.
“It helps keep critical information available for those times when all you need is a quick glance,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in the pre-recorded video shown during the event. of the event.
The concept will be familiar to many android Where apple watch users, including those with Samsung phoneswho can already see certain information at a glance even when the screens are not in use.
Hints the feature was coming to iPhones appeared in iOS 16 code in June. The new phones have a lock screen that can keep showing images without draining battery life, a previous obstacle to an always-on feature.
This has been made possible in other devices with specialized display materials that work more efficiently, changing the amount of power they consume depending on whether the device is displaying dynamic graphics like videos or simpler visuals. like text.
CNET
News
Tell our new food writer where to eat in St. Paul!
You have probably noticed a new byline in the Eat section.
We recently hired Jared Kaufman, who is a west metro native and went to college in Missouri and Boston. Suffice it to say, he hasn’t spent a lot of time eating in St. Paul.
So we thought it would be fun for readers to tell him what to do. If he wants to know the St. Paul dining scene, where should he eat?
Shoot him an email at [email protected], and he’ll consider your recommendations for an upcoming story!
News
The Fate of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Revealed
We have a secret and we can’t keep it: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will have a second season.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon bringis the restart of Pretty little Liars will have an upcoming episode, HBO Max has confirmed to E! September 7 news. The showrunners celebrated the news by noting in a statement that they were “beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing cast of little liars,” played by Madison Custodian, Chandler Kinney, Zarya, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco.
As for what fans can expect from Season 2? Roberto and Lindsay promised that the reimagining will continue to be this “new version of horror”.
However, don’t expect Season 1’s antagonist Chip (Carson Rowland) to resurface in season two. Roberto and Lindsay exclusively confirmed to E! News in August that the character got the ending many would say he deserved.
“Chip is an irredeemable character,” Lindsay told E! New. “Chip found a fitting ending on our show.”
(Translation: He did die off-screen.)
When we last saw Chip, he was being targeted by Killer “A”, who turned out to be Angela Water’s twin brother, Archie. Chip had previously sexually assaulted best friends Imogen (Bailee) and Tabby (Chandler).
Entertainment
News
Arlington Heights trustees approve hiring consultants to look at financial, traffic impact of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
The Arlington Heights Village Board approved two resolutions at its meeting Tuesday night for consulting contracts meant to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of the possible scenario that the Chicago Bears purchase and redevelop Arlington Park International Racecourse.
Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered/ into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property.
Hiring the consultants is a distinct step forward in the village’s tenuous back-and-forth with the football team, which on Tuesday released new plans for an entertainment, retail, housing and sporting district it would develop on the 326-acre property.
The two resolutions approved Tuesday allow for agreements between the village and, individually, Hunden Strategic Partners and Sam Schwartz Consulting LLC. The village would pay Hunden about $118,000 to conduct an economic impact study, and Schwartz would receive about $85,000 to look at transportation impacts. Each of the studies is related to redeveloping the property. Though the resolutions stipulate that the consultants are being hired by and will work for the village, money to pay for the students will come from the Bears.
Village Trustee Jim Tinaglia said the consulting agreement was a “belt and suspenders to help protect all of us here.” He said any redevelopment of a site as large as Arlington International Racecourse would merit a similar consulting contract.
“This is a big enough project that we would absolutely do this, whether it were the Lions or the Tigers or the Bears,” he said. “And the funds that are being used are being used out of the escrow funds of the petitioners. So there is no tax money being used.”
The village finance director explained that Arlington Heights will pay the consultants from the village’s capital projects fund but be reimbursed by the football team.
According to the memo outlining the request for a consultant, village staff want Hunden Strategic Partners, which has offices in Chicago, to evaluate the financial analysis of the Bears’ redevelopment proposal, do the consultant’s own analysis of the plan and evaluate “all project components to ensure the proposed redevelopment results in a net positive fiscal impact upon Arlington Heights.”
The traffic consulting agreement calls for Schwartz, a Chicago-based planning, engineering and design firm, to evaluate public transit options for the site, on- and offsite parking possibilities, the capacity of the site and its immediate surroundings, and to make recommendations.
In a statement accompanying the plans and renderings, team officials say construction would create at least 48,000 jobs and have a $9.4 billion economic impact on the region. Once completed, the team says the project would create almost 10,000 permanent jobs and have a $1.4 billion financial impact on Chicagoland.
Per its website, Hunden Strategic Partners, which is led by CEO Rob Hunden, has consulted on racecourse-based projects in Baltimore and on the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field.
Tinaglia asked Planning and Development Director Charles Perkins to “take the Bears out of this equation,” as he asked if the village would still engage a consultant for a different prospective redeveloper.
Perkins said yes.
Trustee Mary Beth Canty said she would remain “agnostic” on whether the Bears should come to the village until officials answered two questions: “Who is paying for this and how are we moving the people around?”
But Canty said she welcomed the traffic consulting contract as a way to get more information about the potential transit impact of a stadium.
“This is visceral for me,” she said, noting that she lives about a mile and a half from the proposed stadium location. “I, myself, am worried.”
Village Manager Randy Recklaus said the consulting agreements were meant to ensure that if the Bears do move forward with redeveloping the site, which is under a purchase agreement, that the village would see a real benefit to hosting them.
“There have been unsuccessful stadium contracts,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re one of the ones that is successful.”
The Bears are scheduled to hold a community meeting at John Hersey High School Thursday at 7 p.m. to answer residents’ questions about their recently released plans.
()
News
2 found dead in Highland Park apartment, person of interest arrested – NBC Chicago
Two people were found dead in a Highland Park apartment on Wednesday morning, police said. A person of interest is in custody.
Officers responded to a wellness check at 1850 Green Bay Road and found blood under the door before forcing entry into the apartment, Highland Park Police said.
Two people inside were pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released their names and causes of death.
A person of interest was inside the apartment and has been taken into custody, officials said.
There was no threat to the public, police said. City officials will work with the complex’s on-site property manager to provide support to tenants who live in the building.
NBC Chicago
San Leandro Kaiser locked out after shooting and armored car theft, suspect at large, police say
Jason Collins on Tim Hardaway’s evolution into LGBTQ ally: ‘The really cool thing about life is you continue to learn and continue to grow and change’
Why Ethereum Price Longs Might Profit Ahead Of “The Merge”
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have always-on display for the first time
Tell our new food writer where to eat in St. Paul!
The Fate of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Revealed
Arlington Heights trustees approve hiring consultants to look at financial, traffic impact of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
2 found dead in Highland Park apartment, person of interest arrested – NBC Chicago
Why Extreme Fear Is Back In Crypto In A Big Way
Chris Bassitt gem, Tyler Naquin’s 3-run homer lead Mets past Pirates to snap 3-game skid
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops