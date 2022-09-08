Sequoia India and SEA tap international operators to help startups launch and grow overseas • TechCrunch

PRESIDENT AND CEO John Doleva was making what has become a routine phone call for him after more than 20 years with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

On the other end of the line was New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations Swin Cash.

Cash had cleared his schedule on March 28 to be available during the window Doleva was supposed to call. But over time, Cash realized his youngest son, Syer, needed a diaper change. So Cash, who had been waiting for this call for years, politely put Doleva on hold.

When the call resumed, Doleva told Cash to let Syer know his mother was a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

“That literally sums up my life right now,” Cash told ESPN as he recalled the moment. Cash, along with 12 other members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Since the end of her playing career, Cash — the two-time NCAA champion and All-American, three-time WNBA champion and four-time All-Star, and member of the WNBA’s 20th and 25th anniversary teams — has worn different hats.

As the mother of 1-year-old Syer and 5-year-old Saint and vice president of basketball operations for the Pelicans, Cash juggled motherhood and burst into the executive world of the NBA.

Throughout his career, Cash has set goals. She set out to achieve those goals as an All-American at McKeesport Area High School in her hometown of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, 15 miles southwest of Pittsburgh. She did that when she won national titles at UConn. And she did it during her 15-year WNBA career that also included a few championship rings.

Along the way, Cash became one of the highest ranked women in the NBA. As she enters her fourth season in the Pelicans front office, her latest focus is to make sure this is just the beginning.

BEFORE HIS PROFESSIONAL playing career, Cash stood out at UConn for coach Geno Auriemma. Cash said Auriemma and her time with the Huskies prepared her for who she is today.

Auriemma, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, said when Cash walked onto campus, her level of competitiveness set her apart from her teammates.

“She tried to win every possession,” Auriemma told ESPN. “It was obvious in high school. It was obvious from the first day of our practices when she arrived in Connecticut as a freshman. Of all the big kids that came in, no one competed. louder or played with more energy than her.”

Cash was part of two national championship teams at UConn, in 2000 and 2002. His 2002 team included Sue Bird, Tamika Williams, Asjha Jones and Diana Taurasi. That team went 39-0, with Cash winning the 2002 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She capped off her college career with a 20-point, 13-rebound performance in the national title game.

Cash was the No. 2 pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft — Bird went No. 1 overall, Jones was No. 4 and Williams No. 6 — and headed for the Detroit Shock.

She led Detroit to WNBA titles in 2003 and 2006 and won her third and final championship with Seattle – and Bird – in 2010. Cash played with Detroit, Seattle, Chicago and Atlanta before ending her career with the New York Liberty in 2016.

Cash (left) and Theresa Weatherspoon first crossed paths as WNBA players and are now working with the New Orleans Pelicans. Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

It was in New York that Cash began working closely with Teresa Weatherspoon, who is now an assistant coach for the Pelicans. The two had faced each other towards the end of Weatherspoon’s WNBA career, which ended in 2004, but a bond began to form when Weatherspoon was working with the Liberty as director of player development towards the end of the season. Cash game days.

In 2017, Cash was named director of franchise development at Liberty in a role that gave her the chance to work with both business and basketball operations.

“You knew if she ever got into that leadership position, she knew how to take a team to the next level,” Weatherspoon told ESPN. “Everyone has to fit into this culture. She understood that. And then to convey that to the management level, she does a hell of a job.”

As Cash began her front office role with the Liberty, she also worked for Turner Sports as an on-air analyst. It was there that she met David Griffin, who had left the Cleveland Cavaliers front office in 2017 and was working with Turner as a broadcaster.

While at Turner, Griffin and Cash watched games together in the Green Room. Griffin liked the way Cash saw the game and his ideas of unifying family and team.

“I told him, ‘If I ever get back to it, I’ll call you,’” Griffin said. “And she thought I was joking.”

Griffin was hired by the Pelicans as executive vice president of basketball operations in April 2019. Less than two months later, Cash was officially on board.

“She’s got a really good sense of talent,” Griffin said. “I like the way she thought about the game. She’s a multi-time champion on many levels. She understands what that level of sacrifice looks like. She knows well who’s going to be willing to make that sacrifice.”

FOR MONTHS, WEATHERSPOON told Cash, “This call is coming, this call is coming.” So when Cash finally got the call, she wanted to tell Weatherspoon in person.

She found Weatherspoon located near a row of seats between two practice fields on one of the Pelicans’ rest days.

Cash asked her longtime friend and colleague if she had any plans for September.

Weatherspoon — who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 — didn’t hold back.

“I don’t want to be anywhere but over there,” Weatherspoon said, still thinking her friend’s question was hypothetical.

After a split second, he clicked to Weatherspoon.

She jumped off the bench, threw a basketball across the gym and sprinted towards Cash, who was standing on the court. She wrapped her friend in a hug, a moment Weatherspoon called “real, genuine emotion.”

Weatherspoon continued to scream as she wrapped Cash over the Pelicans’ fleur-de-lis logo that sits in the middle of the practice field.

“That was stupid, I’m not even going to lie,” Cash said.

Weatherspoon will be one of five Hall of Famers on stage with Cash during his presentation on Saturday, along with Auriemma, Isiah Thomas, Tamika Catchings and Tina Thompson. And as she watches her friend continue to grow in the final stage of her basketball career, Weatherspoon knows “bigger things are ahead.”

Cash is now aiming to make history as the first woman to lead an NBA front office.

“That would be the goal,” Cash says.