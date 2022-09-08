News
Shares of satellite company Globalstar soar after disclosure of Apple deal
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California on September 7, 2022. In a presentation titled Far Out, Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 14 line, a new line of smartwatches and new AirPods.
Nic Coury | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Mobile satellite communications company Globalstar saw its shares soar as much as 42% after being interrupted for news on Wednesday. The company revealed at Apple’s annual hardware launch event that it will operate a satellite-powered emergency SOS service for the upcoming iPhone 14.
The stock quickly gave up most of those gains and is currently trading down around 5% for the day, having fallen more than 10% before the news. Nonetheless, the stock move shows how exposure to a large tech company like Apple can have a significant impact on the operations of a small entity.
In early 2020, Globalstar said it had agreed to provide services to a “potential client” it did not name. On Wednesday, Globalstar disclosed in a regulatory filing that the customer is Apple.
A copy of the agreement shows that Apple can elect to receive warrants to purchase up to 2.64% of Globalstar’s outstanding shares at $1.01 per share. But Apple is not obligated to receive the warrants.
Globalstar now sees revenue of between $185 million and $230 million in 2023, depending in part on how well it meets targets related to its deal with Apple. Analysts polled by Refinitiv previously expected the company to earn $130.6 million in revenue in 2023.
“The company expects these financial metrics to continue to improve significantly through 2026, which is expected to be the first full year in which the new satellites will be operational, with total revenue increasing. is expected to increase approximately 35% from the 2023 guidance, primarily due to revenue growth under partnership agreements,” Globalstar said.
Apple has agreed to pay Globalstar 95% of approval capital expenditures related to new satellites and other costs, according to Wednesday’s filing. Globalstar said as part of the deal, it needs to raise more debt capital to launch the new satellites.
A satellite connection for iPhones had been expected at least since 2021. Analysts at B Riley, who have a buy rating on Globalstar shares, said in a note last month that they suspected the potential mystery shopper was Apple.
Apple said Wednesday that a compatible iPhone’s antennas will be able to connect to a satellite and communicate in places where there’s no regular cellular connectivity, and a phone will compress a message to speed up delivery to a station. on the ground, who can then transmit the message. to rescuers.
LOOK: Apple showcases new iPhone 14 Pro models at September event
cnbc
News
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
By ED WHITE
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution, said Judge Elizabeth Gleicher.
“A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies them of their dignity,” Gleicher of the Court of Claims wrote. “Michigan’s Constitution forbids this violation of due process.”
The decision comes as the Michigan Supreme Court still is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the state constitution. A Friday deadline is looming.
Supporters submitted more than 700,000 signatures, easily clearing the threshold. But a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers over spacing issues on the petition has kept it off the ballot so far.
In the case handled by Gleicher, the 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.
The judge found the law “compels motherhood” and prevents a woman from determining the “shape of her present and future life.”
The law “forces a pregnant woman to forgo her reproductive choices and to instead serve as ‘an involuntary vessel entitled to no more respect than other forms of collectively owned property,’” Gleicher wrote, quoting constitutional scholar Lawrence Tribe.
She suspended the law in May with an injunction. Her latest decision applies to all state and local prosecutors in Michigan.
The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood. Gleicher declined to pass the case to another judge, despite acknowledging that she has been a regular donor to the organization.
News
Previously Missing South Side Pregnant Woman Has Been Safely Located, Police Say – NBC Chicago
A 24-year-old pregnant Chicago woman has been found safely after being reported missing on the south side of the city, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed.
Authorities say Marquisha Ousley, 24, has been “safely located and reunited with her family.”
Ousley was reported missing Friday night in the Gresham neighborhood after she was last seen at her home in the 8800 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
Family members said Ousley was six months pregnant with her first child.
“The window and the opportunity to find her is sometimes slim,” said Teshima Holmes, before her daughter was found. “Being on these Chicago streets is dangerous. I tried asking the police to see if they could ping his location, but so far nothing.
Police say Ousley was safely located at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday.
NBC Chicago
News
Arlington Heights trustees approve hiring consultants to look at financial and traffic impact of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans on village
The Arlington Heights Village Board approved two resolutions at its meeting Tuesday night for consulting contracts meant to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of the possible scenario that the Chicago Bears purchase and redevelop Arlington Park International Racecourse.
Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property.
Hiring the consultants is a distinct step forward in the village’s tenuous back-and-forth with the football team, which on Tuesday released new plans for an entertainment, retail, housing and sporting district it would develop on the 326-acre property.
The two resolutions approved Tuesday allow for agreements between the village and, individually, Hunden Strategic Partners and Sam Schwartz Consulting LLC. The village would pay Hunden about $118,000 to conduct an economic impact study, and Schwartz would receive about $85,000 to look at transportation impacts. Each of the studies is related to redeveloping the property. Though the resolutions stipulate that the consultants are being hired by and will work for the village, money to pay for the students will come from the Bears.
Village Trustee Jim Tinaglia said the consulting agreement was a “belt and suspenders to help protect all of us here.” He said any redevelopment of a site as large as Arlington International Racecourse would merit a similar consulting contract.
“This is a big enough project that we would absolutely do this, whether it were the Lions or the Tigers or the Bears,” he said. “And the funds that are being used are being used out of the escrow funds of the petitioners. So there is no tax money being used.”
The village finance director explained that Arlington Heights will pay the consultants from the village’s capital projects fund but be reimbursed by the football team.
According to the memo outlining the request for a consultant, village staff want Hunden Strategic Partners, which has offices in Chicago, to evaluate the financial analysis of the Bears’ redevelopment proposal, do the consultant’s own analysis of the plan and evaluate “all project components to ensure the proposed redevelopment results in a net positive fiscal impact upon Arlington Heights.”
The traffic consulting agreement calls for Schwartz, a Chicago-based planning, engineering and design firm, to evaluate public transit options for the site, on- and offsite parking possibilities, the capacity of the site and its immediate surroundings, and to make recommendations.
In a statement accompanying the plans and renderings, team officials say construction would create at least 48,000 jobs and have a $9.4 billion economic impact on the region. Once completed, the team says the project would create almost 10,000 permanent jobs and have a $1.4 billion financial impact on Chicagoland.
Per its website, Hunden Strategic Partners, which is led by CEO Rob Hunden, has consulted on racecourse-based projects in Baltimore and on the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field.
Tinaglia asked Planning and Development Director Charles Perkins to “take the Bears out of this equation,” as he asked if the village would still engage a consultant for a different prospective redeveloper.
Perkins said yes.
Trustee Mary Beth Canty said she would remain “agnostic” on whether the Bears should come to the village until officials answered two questions: “Who is paying for this and how are we moving the people around?”
But Canty said she welcomed the traffic consulting contract as a way to get more information about the potential transit impact of the stadium.
“This is visceral for me,” she said, noting that she lives about a mile and a half from the proposed stadium location. “I, myself, am worried.”
Village Manager Randy Recklaus said the consulting agreements were meant to ensure that if the Bears do move forward with redeveloping the site, which is under a purchase agreement, that the village would see a real benefit to hosting them.
“There have been unsuccessful stadium contracts,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re one of the ones that is successful.”
The Bears are scheduled to hold a community meeting at John Hersey High School Thursday at 7 p.m. to answer residents’ questions about their recently released plans.
News
P Chidambaram on the opposition front without congress
New Delhi:
Congress’s P Chidambaram today dismissed the possibility of an opposition front without the Congress, insisting that otherwise all other parties are ‘one-state parties’ and will not be able to rally more than 48 seats. Speaking to NDTV against the backdrop of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts to rally opposition parties for a united front against the BJP in the 2024 national elections, Mr Chidambaram said: politicians are invited to make their own efforts. in the face”.
“Except BJP and Congress, no political party in India can expect to get more than 48 seats. All of them are one-state parties,” he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.
In opposition, “only the Congress is capable of winning substantial seats. Without the Congress, an opposition front will be like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark,” he added in a Shakespearean allusion.
Mr Kumar had met Rahul Gandhi on Monday, the first on the list of leaders he intended to meet in Delhi. Sources said the two leaders discussed the possibility of achieving opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Mr Gandhi was in Kanyakumari today, launching the Bharat Jodo Yatra party’s massive mass contact program, under which he will march to Kashmir – a nearly 150-day journey across 12 states.
Asked about Congress presenting the rally as a program to connect with people instead of a political movement before 2024, Mr Chidambaram admitted that everything done by a political party has political value.
“The rally is politically significant. That said, it is an effort to make people aware that the country is heading for disaster” and make them understand the need for unity, he said.
Asked if this was yet another effort to revive Rahul Gandhi ahead of internal party elections due next month, given the focus on his outsized role, Mr Chidambaram said Mr Gandhi was already a leader since ordinary Congress workers “recognize and accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader”.
“I can’t say if the leader will become president of Congress. But he is a leader. The president of the Congress party cannot be decided by anyone but the workers of the party. The workers have to decide, and they are very clear in their minds that this is Rahul Gandhi,” he added.
ndtv
News
Washington County will purchase Woodbury land to expand government campus
Washington County will spend $840,150 to purchase a 9-acre farm on Bailey Road in Woodbury to expand its current public-service campus and provide future services for the southern part of the county.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners voted this week to purchase the land, which is just east of the county’s Environmental Center. The sale is expected to be finalized in October, with the county taking ownership in early 2023, said Wayne Sandberg, public works director.
Washington County has been planning for a future public-service campus in the southeast corner of Bailey Road and Cottage Grove Drive for several years. Sandberg said the land would be used for future highway maintenance and environmental purposes.
“The acquisition of this property will position us to be able to provide services to this area of the county for the next 50 years,” Sandberg said.
The county is using a combination of the county’s environmental charge — charged on every resident’s garbage bill — and money from the Public Works fund balance to purchase the land. The fund-balance amount to be used is a portion of the county’s proceeds from the sale of 8 acres of land south of the site to Xcel Energy in 2019; the county received $640,000 for the property, he said.
News
UK school chaplain sues after being fired, flagged as a terrorist for sermon interviewing LGBTQ activists
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A school chaplain in the UK is taking legal action against his former employer after he claims he was fired over a 2019 sermon which told students they had the right to make up their own minds about claims of LGBTQ identity politics.
“I gave a sermon in the chapel saying you don’t have to accept anybody’s ideology, you make up your own mind,” Reverend Bernard Randall said of his sermon, which remains available online. “On some issues, LGBT activists and Christians are in complete agreement: there should be no discrimination, no one should be attacked personally or anything. But there are issues on which there is disagreement. “
Randall, an ordained Church of England minister who worked for five years at Trent College in Derbyshire, England, has also been flagged to the government’s anti-terrorism watchdog by his school and blacklisted as a “risk to the safeguarding” of children by his diocese because of his sermon. , he told Fox News Digital in a phone interview on Tuesday.
In his sermon, Randall explained to his young pupils, all aged 11 to 17, the historical teachings of the Church of England on marriage, sexuality and gender. He reminded them that they are not bound to accept the claims of LGBTQ activists and that they have the right under English law to believe what they wish on such matters.
“So the school administration objected to this, dragged me in for questioning, suspended me, then fired me for gross misconduct despite it being a Church of England school. England,” he said. “I was a Church of England minister in an act of Church of England worship, giving a sermon that you can accept the teaching of the Church.”
CHRISTIAN SCHOOL REFUSES TO CHANGE LONG-STANDING POLICY OF EXCLUSION OF SEXUAL BEHAVIOR DESPITE ALLEGED DEATH THREATS
Randall said the idea for the sermon came to him after one of his students asked him to speak in chapel about why they “have to embrace” LGBTQ ideology in a Christian school. Trent College, which is affiliated with the Church of England, previously tapped Elly Barnes, CEO and founder of Educate and Celebrate, an LGBTQ education charity, to train staff at the school.
Barnes reportedly encouraged school staff to sing “Crush Heteronormativity” during a training session. His group, which did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, aims to help schools and organizations “integrate gender, gender identity and sexual orientation into the fabric” of their culture. , according to its website.
Randall said he at the time raised concerns with the school administration that Barnes’ guidelines would conflict with the school’s Protestant Evangelical ethos, but was expelled. of the decision to implement the program of his organization. Days after his controversial sermon in 2019, he was reportedly called before the school’s vice principal and his designated safeguarding officer (DSL) and told that his beliefs were irrelevant and that his sermon had hurt feelings of some people.
Following an investigation, the school fired Randall. He later learned that the school DSL had also reported him to local law enforcement and Prevent, which monitors terrorism allegations in the UK. The government watchdog ultimately determined that he did not pose a terrorist threat.
After being fired, Randall was reinstated following an appeal, but he said his reinstatement came with a list of conditions, one of which prohibited him from discussing “any matter or expressing a opinion (in Chapel or more generally around the school) likely to cause offense or distress to members of the school body.” He also had to get prior approval from the school regarding the themes and content of his sermons.
Randall was furloughed during the pandemic, never returned to full-time, and was ultimately fired on December 31, 2020.
UK POLICE SAYS FORMER BRITISH ARMY VETERAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED BECAUSE ANTI-LGBTQ SOCIAL MEDIA POST ‘CAUSED ANXIETY’: VIDEO
In an employment tribunal that begins Wednesday and could last up to three weeks, Randall is suing Trent College for harassment, discrimination, victimization and wrongful termination because of his Christian beliefs. With the help of the Christian Legal Centre, he is also seeking compensation for unfair dismissal and a recommendation under the Equality Act 2010.
Citing the pending court, Trent College administrators told Fox News Digital in a statement that they were “unable to comment in detail on the particulars of the case.”
“At Trent College, we pride ourselves on our commitment to supporting the well-being of all our students, regardless of religion, ethnicity, gender and sexuality. We want each of our students to feel safety here, and we work hard to stay up to date with the latest thinking on inclusivity, including the changing LGBT+ landscape,” the school added.
Randall said his dioceses also investigated him after his sermon. Rather than supporting him, the diocese considered him a risk to children because of his views. The high point of their assessment, he said, was that the investigator viewed “the Church itself as a risk factor,” acknowledging that parts of the Church’s scriptures and liturgy support the Randall’s stance.
“They decided that simply sticking to the teachings of the Church meant that I was potentially a risk to the safeguard; that I could cause anxiety to anyone who came to speak to me about issues concerning sexuality and others,” he said. “Based on no evidence other than I simply accept the teachings of the Church that employs me and employs the people who do the safeguard assessment.”
The Diocese of Derby did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
THOUSANDS OF CHURCHES ALARMED ABOUT SCOPE OF NEW CANADIAN BAN ON ‘CONVERSION THERAPY’
Explaining how “difficult” his situation was, Randall said, “It didn’t make me less confident in Christian truth. It made me a lot less confident in the Church of England, so I trying to find my place in the grand scheme of things has been really difficult.”
“But at the end of the day, I am an ordained minister. And when you are ordained, you promise to tell the truth. You are effectively appointed a ‘prophet,’ so to speak, to society. I promised to do so, so that’s what I do,” he said.
Randall noted that the “woke” ideology apparently assumed all the trappings of a mainstream religion, despite being godless. He places his own experience within a much wider anti-religious trend that is spreading not just in the UK, but across the western world.
“I really think the whole ‘woke’ agenda — gender identity ideology, all of those things — is deeply Marxist in its attitudes,” he said. “And we know that Marxists absolutely hate religion. They don’t want religious people because at the end of the day, religious people – Christians, Jews and others – say what they consider to be the truth higher than what they say. the state.”
“And for Marxists, the only truth is what the state tells you the truth is, so they have to stamp out every other version of the truth. And that’s why religion is attacked sometimes blatantly and sometimes subtly, scratching the foundations and mocking religion as if it were foolish. When in fact those who believe know that there is nothing foolish about having the joy, peace and promise of eternal life that faith in Jesus brings,” he continued.
In a written statement about his ordeal, Randall wrote that “woke militants are chomping at the bit. [Church of England]’s guts.” Many have asked him if he would ever leave the Church because of what he’s going through, but he noted to Fox News Digital that he was hesitant to leave because the institution is “so deeply entrenched in my DNA, really. “
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I’ve always been in the Church of England,” he said. “My family has always belonged to the Church of England. I can’t really imagine not being in the Church of England. It’s more the Church of England leaving me, in a sense. I won’t make any promises, but I think I want to stick it out.”
“And if I need to be a nuisance to try and get the Church back to where it should be, I think that might be my calling. God never promised an easy ride, so I’ll stay. where God has put me and I will do the good that he has put before me. This is the basic attitude that I adopt,” he added.
Fox
