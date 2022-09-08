News
Soldier Field gets a new Bermuda grass surface. The Chicago Bears hope it’s stronger, faster and safer.
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will feel more than the typical Week 1 excitement when he practices at Soldier Field on Friday.
He’s also eager to examine a new playing surface he hopes will make it easier to kick at home starting in Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Earlier this week, the Bears resodded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing the old Kentucky bluegrass.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the change was in the works for some time, though it wasn’t implemented until after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert Saturday.
The change comes after field conditions were so bad during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13 that they drew the attention of NFL Players Association President JC Tretter, who tweeted that the league and teams “clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on.”
“We feel it’s going to be a nice surface,” Eberflus said. “It’s going to be a fast surface, which I think lends to help us out. … We want a long, fast, athletic football team. So that lends to our advantage.”
Santos was honest about the field conditions during the Family Fest practice on Aug. 9 and the Chiefs game, the only exhibition at Soldier Field this year. He noted how he walked around before the practice identifying troublesome holes and said he has had to be cautious over the years on long kicks because of how the grass affected his plant foot.
“I’ve seen better,” he said after the practice. “It’s just what we have to deal with.”
Now he’s hopeful the new grass will be stronger and cause fewer problems.
“The Bermuda has always been a shorter grass. It’s not that long one, the crabgrass that it’s been in the past,” Santos said. “You can see more of the ball. The plant foot is tighter.
“The other one, the grass got ripped out too easily. They just came at halftime and put sand down. It just becomes a sandy field that they spray painted green. So (now) it becomes a surface that’s used in a lot of places.”
Bermuda grass is known to be better for warmer climates, but Soldier Field spokesman Luca Serra said its success at colder-weather stadiums, including in Kansas City and Baltimore, helped to sway stadium and Bears decision-makers, who used Carolina Green Corporation to sod.
Eberflus said the Indianapolis Colts had Bermuda grass in their practice facility. Santos kicked on it in Kansas City, where Bears general manager Ryan Poles spent his previous 13 seasons.
“(The Chiefs) are in similar weather,” Santos said. “They had a heating system underneath the field to keep it warm. So I’ve been familiar with that, and the Bermuda is a better grass to kick. It’s just in this cold, if you can grow it and protect it, then it’s a great thing.”
Soldier Field’s Kentucky bluegrass surface typically was resodded one to three times per season, and it will be a feeling-out process for the Bears and Soldier Field crews how often and when resodding will be done this season.
Rye seed first is added as the weather gets colder so the grass becomes a bit of a hybrid. A later winter would help the Bermuda grass last longer at Soldier Field, which also has a heating system to help maintain the grass.
Serra said Carolina Green took acres of grass and grew it on plastic trays, a tactic that helped strengthen the grass before it was brought to Chicago. Resodding less than a week before the opener is fairly typical, Serra said, and the Bears were pleased with how it turned out.
Santos said he will check out Friday how it turned out. He isn’t the only Bears player excited about the change.
“I bring like five pairs of cleats every week, so maybe I can just stick to the one pair,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “I’m glad to hear we’re switching it up a little bit. And I think that will benefit the players for sure and in a safety sense as well.”
Cabinet Approves Policy on Long Term Leasing of Railway Land for Pm Gati Shakti Program
The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-term railway land lease policy for the PM Gati Shakti scheme, which the government says will help set up 300 cargo terminals and generate 1.25 lakh of revenue. jobs.
The new policy will help provide land leases for a longer period of up to 35 years from the current five years, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting.
With a job creation potential of about 1.25 lakh, the policy will also bring more revenue to the railways; 300 freight terminals will be developed in five years.
Read also :
The new policy will allow integrated infrastructure development and more cargo terminals. It also cut land rental fees from 6% to 1.5%, the railways said in a statement.
The proposed changes will pave the way for the privatization of the Container Corporation of India (Concor) as they will help strategic buyers pay significantly less than land leases to the railways for a longer period, the officials explained.
This was one of the main suggestions put forward by Concor’s investment advisers. The development is believed to be in line with NITI Aayog’s recommendation to keep rail land rental charges for containers below 3%.
Concor, under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways, is engaged in the transport and handling of containers, the officials said. The Company is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private cargo terminals.
It has 61 container depots, 26 of which are on railway land leased on a license fee per container basis.
In November 2019, the Cabinet had approved the sale of the government’s 30.8% stake in the company as well as the transfer of management control.
The new policy will help attract more freight to the railways, increase the modal share of the railways in freight transport, thereby reducing the industry’s logistics costs and thereby generating more revenue, the officials said. railroads.
This will simplify approvals for public services, as planned in the PM Gati Shakti program. This will contribute to the development of utilities such as electricity, gas, water supply, telecommunications cables, sewage disposal, drains, optical fiber cables (OFC), pipelines, roads, overflights, but also terminals, regional rail transport, urban transport in an integrated framework. way, the statement said.
In addition, the policy will also allow the railway lands to be used at a nominal cost for the installation of solar power plants on the railway lands.
The policy also encourages the development of social infrastructure (such as hospitals through PPPs and schools through Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan) on railway lands at a nominal annual fee of Re 1 per square meter per year, adds the press release.
Vikings’ Jalen Reagor ran back a punt for a touchdown last time he faced Packers
The last time Jalen Reagor faced Green Bay, he had perhaps the highlight of his NFL career.
On Dec. 6, 2020, Reagor, then a rookie wide receiver for Philadelphia, ran back a punt 73 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. The score cut the deficit to 23-16 in a games the Eagles ended up losing 30-16.
Last week, Reagor was traded to the Vikings for a 2024 conditional fourth- or fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round selection. His first game for Minnesota will be Sunday’s opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“They will, for sure,” Reagor said when asked if the Packers might remember his touchdown return.
Reagor is listed as first on the depth chart and is expected to return punts for the Vikings on Sunday. He was asked if he has set his sights on another punt return for a score against Green Bay.
“I’d like to do it every week, for sure,” he said.
Before being selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft, Reagor averaged 20.8 yards on 15 punt returns for TCU in 2019, returning two for touchdowns. But his NFL career returning punts has been uneven.
Reagor, who returned four punts as a rookie and 31 last season, has a career average of 9.2 yards per return. But take away his only touchdown return, and his average drops to 7.3.
Reagor also has had a number of muffs. However, he is confident he can develop into an NFL punt returner good enough that teams will try to kick away from him.
“I haven’t returned enough to be kicked away from, so I still got to earn respect,” he said. “So I’m going to just try to make it happen and just keep doing it every week. Just showing them that eventually they’ll have to kick away from me.”
After the Vikings traded for Reagor, they waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had been the first-string punt returner and was claimed by Chicago. Reagor doesn’t foresee an issue returning punts Sunday with just one week of practice for Minnesota.
“A punt return is a punt return really because throughout your career, you’re going against different punters anyway,” Reagor said. “I’ve been returning punts my whole life, so it’s kind of like one of those things you just adapt to. It’s a feel thing. … (I have the) ability with the ball in my hands. Any time I have the ball in my hands, it’s bound for something good to happen.”
Something very good happened two years ago when he scored on the return.
“It was crazy,” he sad. “When I scored, I didn’t even know what to do.”
Now, Reagor only can imagine what it would be like to return a punt for a touchdown for the Vikings, especially in a game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“(It would mean) everything,” he said. “It’s the home crowd, my family. Just anything to help the team and give the fans a reason to cheer, I’m ready to do it.”
RBI issues ‘alert list’ on entities not authorized to trade Forex
Mumbai:
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday issued an “alert list” containing the names of 34 entities, including OctaFX, Alpari, HotForex and Olymp Trade, which are prohibited from trading currencies and operating electronic trading platforms in the country.
In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said resident persons may only engage in foreign exchange transactions with authorized persons and for permitted purposes, under the terms of FEMA.
Resident persons who engage in foreign exchange transactions for purposes other than those authorized by FEMA or on electronic trading platforms (ETPs) not authorized by the RBI will be subject to legal action under FEMA The central bank has reported receiving referrals requesting clarification on the clearance status of certain FTEs.
“It has therefore been decided to place on the RBI website an ‘alert list’ of entities which are neither permitted to deal in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999 (FEMA) nor licensed to operate electronic trading platforms for currency trading,” it said.
The alert list contains the names of entities that are neither authorized to trade in forex nor permitted to ETP for forex transactions under the 2018 Guidelines on Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) .
Some of the other names on the alert list include Forex4money, eToro, FXCM, NTS Forex Trading, Urban Forex, and XM.
The RBI further stated that the list is not exhaustive and is based on what it knew at the time of publication.
“An entity not on the list should not be considered authorized by the RBI,” the central bank said.
Although permitted foreign exchange transactions can be executed electronically, they should only be conducted on ETPs licensed for such purpose by the RBI or on recognized exchanges – National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Ltd. and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
“Members of the public are once again cautioned not to engage in unauthorized ETP foreign exchange transactions or remit/deposit money for such unauthorized transactions,” the RBI said.
The RBI has also provided the list of authorized persons and FTEs on its website. PTI NKD CS MR
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Noah Igbinoghene ready to take next step — or the first step — to being an NFL starter
As Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene sat at his locker Wednesday afternoon, everything was cool, and life was good. He smiled, he was introspective, and seemed committed to making a change after the sluggish two-year start to his career.
“I believe I had a very, very good training camp, a very good offseason,” said Igbinoghene, the 2020 first-round pick from Auburn, “and I’m ready for my opportunity, whenever that comes.”
There aren’t many 22-year-olds seeking redemption, which puts Igbinoghene in a rare class. His personal Redemption Tour starts Sunday.
“I’m looking forward to the future, and I’m forgetting the past,” he said.
Igbinoghene, who started all three preseason games and started throughout training camp, is the likely starter Sunday when Miami hosts New England in the season opener at Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones, the usual starter, is on the physically-unable-to-perform list, meaning he’ll miss at least four weeks.
Of course, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel could pull the okey doke and start veteran cornerback Keion Crossen, a special teams standout, or cornerback Kader Kohou, an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M-Commerce, a Division II school, opposite Xavien Howard.
But it’s likely Igbinoghene, who is teetering on the brink of getting the dreaded “bust” label, gets the start.
“I put in that work in training camp and in the offseason so I can turn into the player I want to be,” he said.
Igbinoghene has a chance to make an impression on Dolphins coaches, a group that includes former Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerbacks Sam Madison and Pat Surtain, and the entire NFL while proving he’s worthy of his draft status.
“I think he himself, when it’s all said and done, wants there to be no conversation about whether or not he’s a starter or not,” McDaniel said. “That’s his goal.”
Considering the recent past, that’s a lofty goal. Igbinoghene has played in 23 games, mostly on special teams, and he’s totaled 19 tackles, two passes defended and one recovered fumble. That’s it.
Being this is just his third season, his goal of being considered a starting-caliber player remains within reach. But he’s got to bring it this year.
“It’s crazy how bad stuff happens to you, or stuff happens that you don’t expect, it leads you to go deeper into your craft and go deeper into that grind, and maybe even go deeper into your head,” Igbinoghene said.
“Like coach said, pressure is going to build diamonds, and that pressure, whatever you say it is, it’s going to turn into something beautiful.”
Igbinoghene, who started two games as a rookie, was a healthy scratch in four of his first five games last season, a huge disappointment for a first-round pick. Cornerback Trill Williams, an undrafted rookie in 2021, was active over Igbonoghene for some of those games.
Igbinoghene started against Jacksonville in London, his first start of the 2021 season, and had a couple of hiccups against Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones, including a 28-yard touchdown pass shortly before halftime, but he played OK overall, according to Miami coaches.
The next step is playing well.
Igbinoghene expects Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to throw his way early and often Sunday. It makes sense. Igbinoghene is playing opposite Howard, an All-Pro cornerback . Nobody wants to throw at Howard. Being targeted is definitely on Igbinoghene’s mind.
“I have that in mind because that’s just how the league works,” Igbinoghene said. “X earned that respect and earned that label of guys not wanting to look at him because he’s been great in this league, he’s done a lot of great things.”
Igbinoghene thinks he, too, can do great things in this league. The offseason and training camp gave him that belief.
“I definitely have more confidence and I feel like confidence comes from preparing,” he said. “Anxiety and all that other stuff comes from not preparing. And when you’re training right and eating right, and you take care of your body, and you’re doing everything right, when you come to work every single day, you should have nothing but confidence for the future.”
And, yeah, he has a plan to stop the Patriots from picking on him, if that’s what happens.
“My job would just be to not allow them to catch it,” he said, “and so maybe they’ll stop coming my way after that.”
New Lawsuit Challenges Florida Medicaid Transgender Health Care Exclusion: NPR
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A new federal lawsuit has challenged the state of Florida’s efforts to exclude gender-affirming health care for transgender people from its state Medicaid program, calling the rule illegal, discriminatory and “government action.” dangerous”.
A coalition of legal groups filed the lawsuit on Wednesday on behalf of four Florida Medicaid recipients, who are either transgender or parents of transgender youth, in the Northern District of Florida.
“This exclusion is outright discrimination,” said Carl Charles, lead attorney for Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ civil rights organization that is leading the lawsuit and has litigated similar issues nationwide. “Transgender Medicaid beneficiaries deserve health care coverage without discrimination, just like any other Medicaid beneficiary in Florida.”
One of the four plaintiffs in the lawsuit, a 20-year-old transgender man named Brit Rothstein, was pre-cleared by Florida’s Medicaid program on August 11 for chest surgery scheduled for December, the complaint says.
The next day, according to the lawsuit, Rothstein learned that Florida had decided to remove Medicaid coverage for the procedure.
Jade Ladue, another plaintiff, said she and her husband began seeking medical care for her son, who is identified in the lawsuit as KF, after he came out as transgender at age 7. year.
KF’s doctor recommended puberty blockers, a common treatment for young transgender people that helps delay the effects of puberty, which he later received via an implant. Due to Ladue’s limited family income, the lawsuit says, the costs were covered by Medicaid.
In the future, KF may need monthly shoots that could cost more than $1,000 out of pocket, the lawsuit says. “For our family, it would be super stressful,” Ladue said. “Potentially, if it’s something we can’t afford, eventually we’ll have to consider leaving the state.”
About 5 million Floridians — nearly a quarter of state residents — rely on the state’s taxpayer-funded Medicaid program. More than half of the state’s children are covered by Medicaid, and most adult beneficiaries are either low-income parents or people with disabilities.
For years, the program covered the cost of gender-affirming health care for transgender people, including hormone prescriptions and surgeries. Advocacy groups estimate that 9,000 transgender people in Florida are currently using Medicaid for treatment.
In June, the state’s Medicaid regulator, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, released a report claiming that health care for gender dysphoria – the medical term for feelings of discomfort caused by a mismatch between gender identity and sex assigned at birth – are “experimental and experimental” and that studies showing mental health benefit are “of very poor quality and rely on unreliable methods”. The state’s report has been criticized by medical experts.
Then, last month, the agency implemented a new rule prohibiting health care providers from billing the Medicaid program for such treatments for transgender patients. These treatments are still covered for patients who are not transgender, the lawsuit says. (For example, cisgender children may be prescribed hormone blockers for a condition called “precocious puberty,” in which the body begins puberty too soon.)
The abrupt end of Medicaid coverage “will have immediate physical, emotional and psychological consequences for transgender Medicaid recipients,” the complaint states. The challengers called for the rule to be permanently imposed.
A handful of other states have similar exclusions. Lambda Legal has filed challenges in several cases, including in Alaska and West Virginia, where a federal judge ruled in August that the state’s Medicaid agency cannot exclude transgender healthcare from coverage.
Minneapolis man arrested in St. Paul shootings that killed 3, wounded 2 others
Police said Wednesday that a man is under arrest in a St. Paul shooting that killed three people and wounded two others.
St. Paul police and the FBI arrested Antonio Wright, 41, in Chicago on Wednesday morning.
The triple homicide happened Sunday afternoon in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding, 44, died in the 900 block of Case Avenue.
Police said Wednesday they continue to investigate and can’t release further details at this time, including the circumstances of the shootings. Wright is a Minneapolis resident.
“I applaud our St. Paul officers’ diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend,” said Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement. “Thanks to their swift work, we can begin to heal and move forward.”
On Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call about 4:30 p.m. and found Gonzales, Freeman and Spaulding dead inside a residence. They discovered a man and a woman wounded outside. Paramedics took the two surviving victims to a hospital for treatment.
Interim St. Paul Police Chief Jeremy Ellison said Monday that investigators believed they knew who is responsible.
