Steve Bannon’s lawyer says Trump aide is traveling to New York to surrender
Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon talks to the media as he departs after his trial for contempt of Congress over his refusal to cooperate with the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, at the U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2022.
Michael McCoy | Reuters
Criminal defense attorney Steve Bannon said Trump’s former senior White House adviser was traveling to New York on Wednesday to prepare for a morning visit to face charges in a new indictment. ‘charge.
The attorney, Robert Costello, said Bannon would surrender to authorities at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Asked what criminal charges Bannon is expected to face, Costello told CNBC via email, “The indictment is sealed.”
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which will prosecute the case, has been investigating Bannon for possible violations of New York State criminal laws in connection with more than $25 million in funds raised for an effort to to build a wall on the US border with Mexico.
Bannon was arrested in August 2020 on federal charges along with three other men tied to the effort, which prosecutors say defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors. Federal prosecutors said at the time that Bannon received $1 million in funds from We Build the Wall and that to embezzle that money he used a separate nonprofit he had previously created to allegedly promote “Economic Nationalism and American Sovereignty”.
Bannon never went to trial in this federal case because he received a pardon from then-President Donald Trump just before Trump left office in January 2021. Presidential pardons do not protect people against prosecution for state charges.
In a statement Tuesday to NBC News, Bannon said New York “has now decided to pursue false charges against me 60 days before the midterm elections.”
“This is nothing more than partisan political militarization of the criminal justice system,” he said.
“I am proud to be a leading spokesperson for protecting our borders and building a wall to protect our country from drugs and violent criminals,” Bannon said in the statement. “They’re going after all of us, not just President Trump and myself. I’m never going to stop fighting. In fact, I haven’t started fighting yet. They’ll have to fight me first. kill.”
The New York case is the second ongoing criminal lawsuit Bannon faces.
In July, he was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.
Super Bowl champ greets Jones; Winter Park gets stranded | Football Insider
Jones High and Winter Park football teams were reminded of home while competing on the road against out-of-state opponents over the weekend.
The Tigers were treated to a tour of Cowboys Stadium and got a visit from former Jones player Nate Newton while in Texas ahead of a game vs. national power Duncanville.
Newton, a six-time Pro Bowl player and three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys, was inducted into the Black College Hall of Fame in June. He starred for Florida A&M as an offensive and defensive lineman from 1979-82.
It’s the second time Jones’ senior class has heard from Newton, who along with younger brother Tim Newton, spoke to the team before its state-championship game appearance in 2019. Tim Newton played at the University of Florida and for three NFL teams after graduating from Jones.
“They’ve been supportive and been around the program,” Jones coach Elijah Williams said. “It’s always huge when you’ve got alumni that did so well [in their careers] do things like that. It was awesome for the kids.”
The Tigers kept it close with Duncanville throughout the first half before losing 44-21. The Panthers rank No. 16 in the country in the MaxPreps Xcellent writers’ poll.
Dylan Wade rushed for 2 touchdowns in the second quarter and Derrick Rogers caught 7 passes for 134 yards and one score for Jones. Jayden Gillins intercepted a pass while Cory Andrews and Dallas Coy each recorded sacks.
The Tigers opened with a preseason loss against national No. 30 Miami Northwestern and a win at state runner-up Cocoa. Jones will use its bye this week to rest and recover in time for a Class 3M (Metro) district home opener against unbeaten Edgewater.
“When you play opponents like that, they’re easily going to expose weaknesses and some things you’ve got to fix,” Williams said. “The bye is perfect timing for us.”
Tough travels
It took four buses and 12 hours for Winter Park to return from an eventful trip to Suwanee, northeast of Atlanta.
The Wildcats were traveling south along I-75 on Saturday “somewhere between [the towns of] Macon and Tifton,” according to head coach Tim Shifflet, when their charter bus broke down.
“An unbelievably great trip turns into this,” Shifflet said with a laugh. “We were stranded and had to start scrambling for rides.”
Local police helped secure a school bus that was used to shuttle the team to a fast-food restaurant. While some hitched rides home with parents who made the trip by car, the rest of the group boarded a charter bus to Valdosta, where another bus awaited for the final 200-plus miles.
“Everything was smooth until then,” Shifflet said. “We had a great time during team meals and got to practice at a college facility, and then we go and win the game.”
Winter Park broke open a close contest at North Gwinnett, the No. 12-ranked team in Georgia, during a 31-19 win. Senior quarterback Aidan Warner celebrated his birthday that day by finishing 14-of-30 passing for 216 yards with 3 TD tosses to Oliver Van Dyke.
The Wildcats trailed 10-7 at halftime following a hard rain shower in the second quarter that Shifflet said was reminiscent of what’s being experienced early this season in the Orlando area.
North Gwinnett is coached by Bill Stewart, a former UCF linebacker and Orlando Predators arena football player. Stewart served as linebackers coach and travel coordinator at UCF from 1993-95 and was a history teacher and defensive coordinator at Apopka from 1995-98.
2-0 starts
Of the 67 football programs in the Orlando Sentinel coverage area, just 18 teams enter Week 3 with 2-0 records. That includes Lake Highland Prep, which has a bye this week.
Friday matchups between Sentinel Super 16 unbeatens include No. 2 Edgewater at No. 8 West Orange, No. 5 Boone at No. 7 Winter Park and No. 6 Lake Mary at No. 12 Oviedo.
Perhaps most surprising among the unbeaten bunch are Cypress Creek and Horizon. Cypress Creek hasn’t won more than two games in a season since going 3-7 in 2017. Horizon, in its second year, went 2-8 in 2021 without a senior class.
No. 14 Lake Minneola, Central Florida Christian Academy, Deltona, Faith Christian, Legacy Charter, The First Academy and Windermere Prep take 2-0 records on the road. No. 1 Seminole and Harmony are home this week.
TD Club honors
Sanford Seminole junior wide receiver Michael Key and West Orange senior defensive tackle Chris Ficka have been selected Orlando Touchdown Club players of the week for their individual efforts Friday.
Key broke two tackles before scoring a touchdown in overtime and finished with 10 catches for 236 yards and 3 scores during a 28-27 win at Kissimmee Osceola. Key was part of an offense that produced 493 yards against a defense boosting four senior Division I recruits.
Ficka did it all for West Orange on defense while tallying 10 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception during a 13-6 home win against 2021 state runner-up Apopka.
They join Week 1 players of the week DJ Scott of Oviedo and Jackson Bennett of Windermere Prep on Monday for formal recognition at The Tap Room at Dubsdread in Orlando.
Thursday football
CFCA plays at New Smyrna Beach (1-1) in the only Thursday contest featuring an area team. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live by Varsity Sports Network at VarsitySportsNetwork.org.
Senior running back Marcus McCrimmon Jr. has rushed 57 times for 439 yards and 6 TDs for CFCA. Seniors Justin Preaster and Lavon Hudson each has 2 TD receptions.
New Smyrna is the second Class 4S (Suburban) opponent for the Eagles in three weeks. CFCA opened the season with a 54-27 win at St. Cloud (1-1) on Aug. 26.
This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
1 in critical condition after shooting and robbing an armored car in San Leandro Kaiser, police say; suspect on the loose
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) — A suspect remains at large after a shooting at Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro on Wednesday left one person in critical condition.
San Leandro police said the shooting occurred at 11:40 a.m. while an armored car guard was picking up or dropping off cash in a parking lot.
They say the suspect shot the guard, then grabbed a bag of cash and fled.
The hospital remained confined for several hours, but from 3 p.m. it is operating normally.
Lowertown business owners sue St. Paul over homeless shelter expansion at Red’s Savoy
Fifteen businesses in and around St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood are suing the city of St. Paul and Listening House, a Dayton’s Bluff day shelter, in order to block their plans to expand into the former Red’s Savoy Pizza location on East Seventh Street.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court, seeks more than $50,000 in damages on the basis of six claims, including negligence and “anticipatory nuisance.”
The businesses allege that the St. Paul City Council, acting as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, inappropriately authorized the transfer of $1.4 million in tax proceeds known as tax increment financing, or TIF, without proper public notice in advance of June 22 and July 27 HRA meetings. They want a judge to stop the transfer of funds to the day shelter.
‘HOPPING MAD’
“My clients are hopping mad that this was all done without public notice, with no transparency,” attorney Patrick O’Neil Jr. said in a brief interview. “No one came and told them. There were technical problems with how they did it. The majority of my clients found out about it after it was approved.”
On June 22, city HRA staff presented the city council with a wide-ranging $28 million TIF spending plan and then held an HRA vote 90 minutes later. On July 27, Councilmember Rebecca Noecker recommended using $1.4 million from the $28 million for Listening House, waiving a 45-day public notification process. The council, meeting as the HRA, approved both motions.
“This $1.4 million — awarded without public notice or a hearing — will be used to support an operation that Listening House, the (city Housing and Redevelopment Authority), and the city have actual notice will have an adverse effect on the surrounding businesses, their employees and their customers,” reads the complaint.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
Business owners have pointed to a negative experience with Freedom House, a previous temporary satellite location for Listening House, when it was located at 296 West Seventh St. The shelter, which did not screen visitors for drugs or contraband, closed in May following months of complaints from nearby restaurant owners about litter, vagrancy, theft and assault.
O’Neil pointed to statistics compiled by the city showing a 78 percent increase in quality-of-life crimes in the surrounding area in the first five months after Freedom House began operation, and a 36 percent increase in serious crimes in the same period.
The former Freedom House site, previously known as Fire Station 51, is being returned to the St. Paul Fire Department, but city officials have worked with Listening House to locate a new home for day services at the former Red’s Savoy site before winter comes.
In November, the council approved a zoning ordinance that allows drop-in day services for the homeless in most business, mixed-use and industrial districts throughout the city, provided they take up less than 7,000 square feet.
In the near term, the suing businesses want a temporary restraining order against the city prohibiting the establishment of homeless day shelters “without any permitting or review process for shelters of all sizes and in all locations.”
The plaintiffs include the owners of Heppner’s Auto Body, Bulldog Lowertown, Dark Horse Bar, Gopher Bar, Barrel Theory, Schurmeier Lofts, Dacotah Properties, Saramar Enterprises, Kat-Key’s Lock & Safe, Inc., Earl & Wilson Event Center, MB Properties, condominium owner Matthew D. Gross and Lowertown residents and building owners Tom and Sandra Erickson.
A manager for Listening House was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Canadian police arrest second suspect in mass stabbing
Outaouais:
Canadian police arrested the second and final suspect in a series of stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 injured in a remote Indigenous community on Wednesday, two days after the first suspect was discovered.
“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody … at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” Saskatchewan provincial police said. “There is no longer a risk to public safety related to this investigation.”
A massive manhunt for the two brothers suspected of being responsible for Sunday’s murders had spread across the vast prairie region of Canada.
On Monday, the search found the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, in a grassy field in the Cree community.
Authorities said he was likely killed by his brother, Myles Sanderson, 32, who remained at large until his arrest near the Saskatchewan town of Rosthern.
Myles Sanderson is also wanted for violating parole in May after serving part of a sentence for assault and robbery.
– ‘Senseless act’ –
Without a known motive for the attacks, relatives of the victims spoke on Wednesday about their “nightmare” and called on the authorities to respond.
Mark Arcand said the murders which claimed the lives of his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and son Gregory Burns, 28, were a “horrific and senseless act”.
“We are broken,” he said, describing feelings of anger and sadness. “I still feel like it’s a nightmare. It doesn’t feel real.”
“How did it happen to our family? Why did it happen? We don’t have answers,” he told a news conference. “We just know that our family members were killed in their own homes, in their backyards.”
Arcland recounted how his sister rushed out of her home to help her son, who was bleeding in the driveway of their home after being stabbed multiple times.
“She was stabbed twice and she died right next to him,” he said. “She was trying to protect her son.”
A neighbor ran to try to stop the attackers, but she was also stabbed to death, he said.
Family and community, Arcland added, have “a steep hill to climb, and we will climb it together, united.”
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service has released the names of the deceased victims – six men and four women between the ages of 23 and 78.
All but one were members of the Cree community. The other was a widower who lived with his adult grandson in the nearby town of Weldon.
Several vigils were planned for Wednesday evening.
Those injured in the attack were 17 adults and a young teenager, police said. Among them was another son of Bonnie Burns who was lacerated in the neck.
Several of those who died had been identified by families and friends on social media, including a veteran, an addiction counselor and a mother of two who worked as a security guard at a local casino.
Police believe some of the victims were targeted and others were randomly attacked.
Ten people, some of whom were airlifted on Sunday, remain hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Seven others were released.
Twins lose wild extra-innings game to Yankees in Louie Varland’s big-league pitching debut
NEW YORK — There was a little bit of everything on Wednesday — and that was only in the first game of the Twins’ doubleheader.
There was good defense — a sliding stop and strong throw from Carlos Correa to a stretching Luis Arraez at first base ended the ninth inning and sent the game to extras, and a 3-2-3 double play in the 11th inning helped keep it going.
There was bad defense — the Twins committed four errors in the later innings of the game, making things harder for their pitchers.
There was a major-league debut — one in which Louie Varland turned in a strong performance across 5 1/3 innings but eventually finished with a no-decision when Griffin Jax surrendered a game-tying home run in the sixth.
There was a head-scratching send from third-base coach Tommy Watkins in the 10th inning — one which came on a play that wasn’t even close enough for Gilberto Celestino to bother sliding.
But ultimately, after it all, after a hard-fought, 12- inning game in which the Twins skirted their way out of trouble throughout all the late innings, they tumbled to a 5-4 walk-off loss in the first game of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.
With the score tied since the sixth inning, Celestino finally broke the game open in the top of the 12th, shooting a single up the first base line to plate automatic runner, Jermaine Palacios. The Twins, despite having the bases loaded with one out for Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda, could not pad their lead, which came around to hurt them immediately when the first batter in the bottom of the 12th, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, singled up the middle off Trevor Megill to tie the game up once more.
The Yankees walked the game off later in the inning when Oswaldo Cabrera singled to left.
Megill had entered in a save situation after the Twins’ high leverage arms did all they could to keep the game tied before him. Caleb Thielbar and Jorge López covered the seventh and eighth innings respectively; Jhoan Duran pitched over three errors from his defense in the ninth and 10th and Michael Fulmer worked out of a bases-loaded no-out situation to keep the game tied in the 11th.
NYPD’s top cops celebrate dramatic decrease in murders and shootings, target recidivism that fuels crime
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Top New York City Police Department leaders stressed at a press conference on Wednesday that murders and shootings in the city had dropped over the summer months, but condemned the way repeat offenders were responsible for much of the crime.
“One of the things that’s not working is that we keep letting people out who prey on New Yorkers. We’re not talking about first-time offenders here, ladies and gentlemen. We’re talking about people who continue to be arrested,” the chief said. crime-fighting strategies Michael Lipetri said Wednesday. “I’m not talking about what we think they did. These are handcuffed, probable cause, get arrested, come before a judge, walk out the door and commit another crime against New Yorkers. These crimes are fueled by recidivism. Those people are walking the streets of New York City right now.”
NYPD leaders met Wednesday afternoon to discuss initiatives they have taken to reduce killings and shootings in the city.
Data released by the city earlier this week found murders were down 54% in August from August 2021, while shootings were down 30% from the previous August. From May 1 to September 5, shootings decreased by 19% and murders by 13%.
CRIME IN NYC: POLICE DESCRIBE ‘WORST OF THE WORST’ RECIDIVITIES – SOME WITH MORE THAN 95 ARRESTS
Although murders and shootings have declined, other crimes such as burglary, robbery, felony assault, robbery and armed robbery have all increased by 9% to 38% in August compared to the same month in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY ENDS SUMMER WITH DROP IN MURDERS AND SHOOTINGS
The NYPD highlighted its summer violence reduction plan, which increased localized deployments of officers to areas of the city that needed patrolling the most, as well as its increase in gun arrests — which is to a 27-year high this year – for the decline in murders and shootings.
“The NYPD will never stop fighting for the streets, subways and neighborhoods and for all New Yorkers. We will always continue to put victims first,” said Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.
Among their remarks, the leaders denounced the fact that almost a quarter of those arrested with an illegal firearm in the city were previously convicted felons, while 17% of those arrested with an illegal weapon in the city have a open felony. Lipetri said about 80% of people arrested with a gun are “walking around today.”
The same trend was seen among those arrested for robbery.
“We are arresting previously convicted felons on robbery charges who repeatedly attacked New Yorkers prior to our arrests this year,” Lipetri said. “Twenty-six percent of those arrested for robbery this year have an open felony, and 25% are previously convicted felons.”
Lipetri called for consequences in the city on recidivism.
NYC MAYOR ADAMS, POLICE SLAM CAUTION REFORM POLICIES AMID RECIDIVITY ARRESTS: ‘DEFINITION OF MADNESS’
“Arrest data shows that we are arresting individuals more than once for these crimes than ever before. And the vast majority of them, about 80%, are walking the streets of New York now. We’re talking about consequences, there have to be consequences when it comes to recidivism in New York,” he said.
Mayor Eric Adams has previously spoken out against bail reform in the state, which went into effect in 2020 and eliminated cash bail options for most non-violent crimes and misdemeanors.
“They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results,” Adams told reporters earlier this summer. “Our criminal justice system is insane. It’s dangerous, it’s harmful and it destroys the fabric of our city.”
