Suburban lawmaker named CEO of MN Planned Parenthood

A suburban Minnesota state lawmaker has been named the new CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, which serves Minnesota and surrounding states.

Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, will replace CEO Sarah Stoesz, who served more than 20 years as head of the organization, the largest provider of sexual and reproductive healthcare, including abortions, and a giant in the politics of reproductive health.

Richardson, who describes herself as a “former patient” of Planned Parenthood, will head the organization that runs 28 clinics as America’s abortion landscape is altered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned the Roe v. Wade interpretation that abortions were guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

“We are in a new era for abortion rights,” Richardson said in a video announcing the news Wednesday. “The new post-Roe world means that we can’t operate in the way we have for the last 50 years. We have to be focused on serving patients across our region and serving people from states that have banned abortion.”

When she assumes her new role this fall, Richardson will become the first Black person to head the organization at a time when reproductive health and treatment disparities between whites and non-whites has drawn increased attention.

NOT RESIGNING HOUSE SEAT

Richardson, an up-and-coming Democrat first elected in 2018 to serve residents of Mendota Heights, Sunfish Lake and Inver Grove Heights, said she would not resign her House seat, nor would she abandon her current campaign to be elected to the chamber again in November.

The decision immediately raised eyebrows since Planned Parenthood is a lobbying force at the Minnesota Capitol, especially among Democrats.

House members are allowed to have outside jobs, but they’re prohibited from being paid lobbyists under a permanent House rule. Additional rules and laws create a web of restrictions intended to prevent lawmakers from using their legislative influence to benefit their employer, and lawmakers from both parties have become ensnared in that realm over the years.

Having a lawmaker as the sole CEO of an organization as high profile as Planned Parenthood is exceptional, if not unprecedented, in recent history.

In statements Wednesday by Richardson and Planned Parenthood, they appear to be trying to steer clear of unseemly appearances by creating a separation between Richardson and any political advocacy done by the organization.

Since the early 2000s, Stoesz was registered as a state lobbyist for both Planned Parenthood’s national organization and its political advocacy arm in the Upper Midwest, according to state lobbying records. Her status as a lobbyist ended in July, months after Stoesz, 64, announced she would be stepping down.

Now, however, in an attempt to keep Richardson out of the business of lobbying her colleagues, Stoesz will stay on board as “the president of the political entities through the November elections,” Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Emily Bisek said in response to a Pioneer Press inquiry Wednesday.

“PPNCS is a nonprofit health care provider (a 501c3 organization),” Bisek wrote in an email. “Ruth will be coming on as CEO and leading PPNCS. We have separate legal entities for political work and lobbying. Ruth will not be involved in political work or lobbying while she holds her seat.”

RICHARDSON DEFENDS DECISION

Richardson also defended her decision to keep her seat and another two-year term by noting that she has been working as CEO of a different healthcare nonprofit, Wayside Recovery Center, which provides mental health and substance abuse services. Wayside has not reported any lobbying activities in Minnesota — unlike Planned Parenthood.

In its filings with the state, Planned Parenthood’s political action committee reports that it lobbies on the following subject matters: abortion rights, family planning, health care issues, women’s health and sexual health education. Richardson currently chairs the House Education Policy Committee.

“I expect to continue my service in the Minnesota House, should the constituents of our district grant me the honor,” Richardson said in a statement. “Minnesota has a citizen-led legislature. It is made up of educators, farmers, physicians, nurses, real estate agents, insurance professionals and many other professions. And we are fortunate for their expertise and perspectives. The legislature has clear processes to avoid conflicts of interest, which all members are expected to follow.”

GOP: ‘MASSIVE CONFLICT’

The Republican Party of Minnesota, which opposes abortion, blasted Richardson’s plan to wear both hats, calling it a “massive conflict of interest” in a statement.

“While she claims that she won’t be doing any political work or lobbying if reelected, that rings hollow when she is quoted as saying ‘we have a lot of work to do’ in the story announcing her hire,” communications director Nick Majerus said in the statement. “Make no mistake, the work she’s referring to is a purely political, extremist agenda that includes radical priorities like defunding the police.”

The latter is a reference to a 2020 statement by the national Planned Parenthood Action Fund, in which it announced it “stands with the Movement for Black Lives’ call to defund the police.”