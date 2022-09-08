News
Teachers’ union closes Seattle schools amid record learning loss
The Seattle Education Association closed public schools for the first day of classes just a week after the US Department of Education announced the worst learning loss seen in the United States in 30 years.
After a vote in which 95% of unionized teachers chose to strike, Seattle’s public schools were forced to close until the teachers’ union was ready to send teachers back to work.
The union bragged about keeping children out of schools on Twitter, attempting to argue that it was about meeting the needs of students rather than the needs of the union.
Seattle educators and supporters gathered outside SPS Headquarters tonight to send a strong message: The District must meet the needs of students NOW! Our negotiating team is still at the table and we are still working towards an agreement. pic.twitter.com/sb66vn2c31
— SeattleEdAssoc (@SeattleEdAssoc) September 7, 2022
The issue was teacher salaries as well as staffing ratios for multilingual students and special education.
While they claim to support students, teacher strikes usually end up hurting students in the process of negotiations with the school district. Seattle Public Schools is the largest school district in Washington State.
“While we are disappointed with the Seattle Education Association (SEA) strike authorization, we remain committed to negotiating a new contract with our educators,” the school district said in a statement.
In February, the school district announced dismal education numbers in which only 54% of fourth graders and 51% of eighth graders “met or exceeded standards,” while less than 50% of eleventh graders year met these standards.
The district has seen school closures during the coronavirus pandemic that were draconian and harmful to students — many pushed and extended by teachers’ unions.
As Breitbart News reported, President Joe Biden’s Department of Education admitted the main reason for learning loss was to keep children out of classrooms.
Tiffany Smiley, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate who takes on longtime Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), released a statement decrying the coronavirus lockdowns and the teachers union’s decision to keep them closed as the new school year had to start. Smiley said in a statement:
Students in Washington — and across the country — have fallen behind in their education as teachers’ unions have forced schools to remain closed for too long during the pandemic, despite scientific evidence that has shown children are much less susceptible to COVID-19. Recently released data shows that student scores in reading and math tests have fallen sharply since 2020, when schools were closed and our children had to rely on remote and remote learning.
“While I agree that teachers need to be paid more – and that our education system needs massive reform – now is not the time to keep students out of the classroom,” she continued. “Unlike my opponent Patty Murray – who refuses to admit it was a mistake to keep students out of the classroom for so long during the pandemic – I will always stand with the families of Washington and our students who deserve the best possible education we can provide.”
As reported by Breitbart News, Murry’s lead over Smiley recently fell below 3%.
Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
Breitbart News
Michael Buble embraces his inner Elvis during rousing Xcel Energy Center show
Canadian crooner Michael Buble embraced his inner Elvis on Wednesday night during a highly entertaining and joyous concert in front of about 13,000 fans at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
Four songs in, he tore up the stage with “Such a Night,” sprinting up and down a catwalk that extended into the crowd and swaying and thrusting his hips during the chorus. Turns out that was just the beginning.
Buble later introduced “Fever” by sharing a story about befriending Priscilla Presley and getting her blessing to perform a virtual duet of the song with a recording of Elvis that was backed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2015. He then donned an acoustic guitar for a sprint through a trio of Elvis classics complete with a confetti drop at the end: “One Night with You,” “All Shook Up” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
Of course, the night was about more than just the King of Rock and Roll. The 46-year-old British Columbia native rose to fame for his throwback singing style that recalled Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and the like. But Buble quickly diversified his covers and began adding originals to the mix.
With each successive tour, Buble has upped the stakes, getting funnier, savvier and more charming every time. Wednesday was no exception, with Buble nailing everything he set out to accomplish like a true pro.
Just as he did the last time he played the X, in March 2019, Buble opened with a slow-burning “Feeling Good” backed by a nimble 33-piece band and orchestra along with a pair of backing vocalists. And, once again, he followed it with his 2009 hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.”
From there, Buble did a little bit of everything, from the classics (Dean Martin’s “Sway,” Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile”) to a pair of upbeat R&B/pop songs from his latest album (“I’ll Never Not Love You” and the title track, co-written by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder). His lush take on the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody” turned into an impromptu audience singalong, as did the first two songs from his encore, the Drifters’ “Save the Last Dance for Me” and Marvin Gaye’s “How Sweet it Is (To Be Loved by You).”
Yes, Buble can be hammy and he can get shameless in working the audience, particularly when he drops in the mildest “dirty” jokes possible. And yet, it’s impossible not to fall for this guy’s natural, radiant charm, which oozes out of ever pore.
Earlier this week, Buble — who turns 47 on Friday — made headlines after telling a podcaster he often thinks about giving up music to become a full-time dad to his four kids. But after he did a thrilling Bond theme inspired “Cry Me a River” during the encore, he donned a Wild jersey, declared his love for Minnesota (something he’s done in the past) and said he’ll keep coming back here as long as we’ll have him. He wrapped by returning to Elvis one last time for “Always on My Mind.”
Eloy Jiménez and the Chicago White Sox rally twice for a 9-6 victory and take 2 of 3 from the Seattle Mariners – The Denver Post
The Chicago White Sox’s first seven batters hit Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo.
“I thought it was going to be a long day,” Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo said.
It turned out to be wild.
The Sox rallied from an early hole, lost a lead and found a way to bounce back to beat the Mariners 9-6 on Wednesday in front of 15,264 at T-Mobile Park.
Eloy Jiménez had three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs to help the Sox take an improbable two-of-three.
“(Castillo) is a very good pitcher, he started well,” said Jiménez. “But we never give up. That was the key. When you face a good guy, never give up. Even if you lose 10-0 in the first set, keep doing it.
With the score tied at 6 and one out in the eighth, Jiménez singled right against reliever Diego Castillo. Pinch runner Leury García stole second and advanced to third when catcher Curt Casali’s throw entered center field.
Gavin Sheets hit a high chopper to stop JP Crawford and García scored to give the Sox the lead. They got a big stoppage inning from Vince Velasquez, who retired the Mariners batters 1-2-3, and the Sox added two more runs in the ninth to recover over .500 at 69-68.
“Teamwork,” said Cairo. “Everyone was part of it: the bullpen, the coaches, the players, the pitching coaches, everyone. It was truly teamwork and a team win. That’s what we’re talking about. It was an incredible game. »
The Sox used seven pitchers, with Michael Kopech starting when he returned from the disabled list. The right-hander, who suffered a left knee injury, allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3⅔ innings.
“Physically I felt pretty good,” Kopech said. “At some point I got a little tired, which was maybe to be expected. No excuse, I just need to pitch better. Left a few balls too high above the plate and they took advantage of it. It ended up hurting me a bit, but the team did a great job of picking me up.
“The bullpen did the right thing and the offense did a great job. We try to win games. Unfortunately, I didn’t do a great job helping that, but we played a great game. That’s all I can be grateful for.
The Mariners scored four runs in the third, including a two-run homer from Eugenio Suárez.
In the fourth, José Abreu entrenched himself in what was initially thought to be a late-inning double play. But the call was changed after a video review showed Abreu beating the pitch first.
“If I had been playing right now, I would have wanted to be like him,” Cairo said. “I would follow him. I would imitate his way of working, his way of preparing, his way of playing.
Jiménez followed with a two-run homer left, the team’s first hit.
“It was good to see that and it gave me the opportunity to hit in that inning,” Jiménez said of Abreu’s turmoil.
The Sox went ahead with four in the sixth. Abreu had a single RBI and Jiménez a double RBI to tie the game. Abreu scored the go-ahead on a fly sacrificed right by Sheets. Andrew Vaughn hit Jiménez with a brace to make it 6-4.
But there’s a reason the Mariners have been in contention for their first playoff spot since 2001.
They responded with a run in the sixth and tied the game in the seventh on Suárez’s second homer of the day, this one against reliever Aaron Bummer.
The Sox answered with Jiménez’ hit, García’s run and Sheets putting the ball in play. Sheets and Abreu had two RBIs.
The Sox needed a stoppage inning in the eighth, and Velasquez got away with it. Julio Rodríguez was out in third, Ty France was out and Mitch Haniger was out for shortstop Elvis Andrus, who made a great play to end the inning.
“We had pitchers who weren’t available and everyone stepped up and did their job,” Cairo said. “It’s teamwork. It’s a team. Everyone is recovering and that’s what we’ve been doing lately.
Relievers Jose Ruiz, Jake Diekman, Joe Kelly, Bummer, Velasquez and Liam Hendriks combined to allow two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in the final 5⅓ innings.
Hendriks retired the team in the ninth for his 31st save as the Sox won for the sixth time in eight games.
“Those are the games earlier in the year that we couldn’t pull out,” Hendriks said. “That’s one thing we have in this clubhouse right now, we’re not backing down. We’re not afraid to go back and do that kind of stuff. It was a good team effort with Eloy getting those big hits, and pushing those extra insurance runs made it easier for me as well.
“It also helps to play against a team like Seattle, a young, energetic and dynamic team that rubs off on the visiting team as well, and we were able to take advantage of that. Invigorating knowing that the last series was important. We won Game 1 (3-2 Monday) and clawed our way back into this one. It’s huge and I hope to put all that momentum into (the next series in) Oakland.
Shopian fruit businessman’s son bags 10th rank at NEET UG-2022
Shopian fruit businessman’s son bags 10th rank at NEET UG-2022
Jahangeer Ganaie
Srinagar, Sep 08 (KNO): In a rare feat, a young boy from South Kashmir’s Shopian district has bagged 10th rank in the all-India level NEET-UG examination, the results of which were declared last night.
Haziq Parveez Lone, a resident of Trenz Shopian, has secured 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG-examination by securing 710 points out of 720.
Talking to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Haziq, who is also state topper in the examination, is elated over his achievement.
“I was expecting that I would crack the NEET but getting 10th rank was beyond my expectations. I couldn’t believe that when I came to know that I am figuring in the top-10 list,” he said.
Haziq’s father Parveez Lone is a fruit businessman while his mother is a housewife.
Haziq gives credit of his success to his parents and teachers.“I am thankful to Almighty Allah for bestowing me with success. My success wouldn’t have been possible without the support and efforts of parents and teachers of Aakash Institute Srinagar, especially Rohin Jain who taught us physics there,” he says.
Haziq studied at Dolphin Public School Pulwama till 8th and then shifted to Shah-e-Hamdaan Public School Shopian.
After passing 10th class examination, he was enrolled in Government Higher Secondary School Turkwangam Shopian for 11th and 12th class.
He told KNO anything can be achieved if you are consistent and hardworking.
“My advice to future aspirants is to be consistent and work hard to achieve any feat,” he says.
Sharing his difficulties during preparations for NEET, Haziq says: “During COVID-19, when we shifted from offline to online, I personally faced a lot of difficulties because of frequent internet shutdowns in Shopian . I missed a lot of classes,” he says.
He wants to become a neurologist.
“My dream was to become a doctor which is now going to come true. I will choose neurology branch and become a neurologist,” he says—(KNO)
The post Shopian fruit businessman's son bags 10th rank at NEET UG-2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Oswaldo Cabrera and Gerrit Cole power Yankees to doubleheader sweep of Twins
Aaron Judge got one home run closer to Roger Maris, Gerrit Cole mowed down the Twins with 14 strikeouts and the decimated Yankees swept a doubleheader in the Bronx.
The Yanks, playing without Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson for various reasons, were lucky – very lucky – to win the first game, 5-4.
The extra innings were a mind-numbing display of offensive ineptitude from the Yanks and Twins, who squandered multiple opportunities before Oswaldo Cabrera ended the four-hour clunker with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 12th.
The second victory over the Twins, 7-1, was cleaner. It turned on a fourth-inning grand slam by an unlikely power source, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, providing a crisp Cole all the cushion necessary for his 11th victory. The ace allowed five hits and one run – a Carlos Correa solo shot – over 6 2/3 innings, striking out over half the batters he faced.
The Yankees (83-54), winners of four straight, moved to five games ahead of the second-place Rays (77-58) in the AL East.
Judge, meanwhile, became just the third player in MLB history to hit 55 homers through his team’s first 136 games, joining alleged steroid titans Sammy Sosa (58 in 1999) and Barry Bonds (57 in 2001). The 30-year-old also surpassed Alex Rodriguez to set the franchise record for most homers in a season by a right-handed hitter.
His solo shot in the first game just cleared the left field fence off Louie Varland’s slider, moving Judge within six homers of Maris’ 61-year record. It was one of the few times Judge got to swing the bat Wednesday. The Twins intentionally walked him four times, showing little respect to the rest of the lineup and, in particular, the struggling third hitter Gleyber Torres.
Judge, the MVP candidate, finished the doubleheader 1-for-5 with five walks and three strikeouts. Aaron Boone said he understands the opposition won’t give Judge many opportunities to beat them, adding pressure to his teammates to produce.
It’s magnified when LeMahieu and Stanton aren’t available.
“Step up,” Boone said.
Without those heavy hitters in the Yankees’ lineup, Boone cobbled together lineups Wednesday with inexperienced youngsters. It showed in the first game, especially in the extra innings.
The worst execution came courtesy of first baseman Ronald Guzman, who made his MLB debut and grounded into a weak 3-2-3 double play with no outs and the bases loaded in the 11th inning. In the previous inning, Cabrera hit into a double-play and stranded Judge in the batter’s box. Luckily for Boone’s squad, the Twins were just as sloppy and never responded.
Yanks starter Domingo German endured a rocky beginning, giving up a leadoff double to Luis Arraez and a two-run homer in the first inning to Jose Miranda. German settled down and managed six innings with three runs and seven hits.
In the second game, the Yanks had Cole doing ace things.
RIZZO GOES TO INJURED LIST
There’s hope Rizzo’s headaches will subside in the next couple days, but the Yankees officially placed the first baseman on the IL on Wednesday, retroactive Saturday.
Boone said the doctor advised Rizzo to avoid activity until Thursday afternoon as they determine the source of the headaches, which may have been triggered by an epidural Rizzo received last week to treat his lower back.
Boone said Rizzo was fine while lying down but the headaches flared when he was at the plate. His absence Wednesday prompted the Yanks to call up Guzman from Triple-A and bat him fourth in the first game.
Hands-on with Apple’s Extreme Sports Watch
Apple Watch Ultra
Sophie Pitt | CNBC
Apple announced two new watches on Wednesday, including the Apple Watch Ultra. It is enormous. It is made of titanium. It costs $799. And it’s designed for people who do extreme sports, like scuba diving and kite surfing, because it’s twice as water resistant as previous models.
Apple Watch Ultra
Sophie Pitt | CNBC
Apple designed the Ultra to be more rugged so it can better withstand the elements if you take it to the mountains or underwater. There’s also a larger crown, so it’s easier to use when wearing gloves if you’re diving or in the snow. And it has a bigger screen.
But it sure is big. Look at it on my wrist:
Apple Watch Ultra
Sophie Pitt | CNBC
The screen has other interesting features. It’s twice as bright as before, so it’s even easier to see outside. And it has a new “Night Mode” dial that displays a compass and turns the watch red so it’s easier to see in the dark.
The orange action button.
Sophie Pitt | CNBC
There is a new action button. It’s orange, which definitely stands out, but can be customized to launch an app when pressed. So you can start a workout, mark a specific waypoint while hiking, launch your music app and more, just by tapping on it.
Apple Watch Ultra
Sophie Pitt | CNBC
It’s thicker than other Apple Watches, but includes new features like a depth gauge for real-time measurements underwater. It also has up to 36 hours of battery life in normal use or up to 60 hours in low power mode. Apple says the 60-hour option is “coming soon.” That compares to 6 p.m. for the standard Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch Ultra is available to order now and arrives on September 23.
LOOK: Apple presents new iPhone 14 Pro models
cnbc
Starling Marte suffers non-displaced fracture of finger
The Mets announced that Starling Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger. Marte was hit by a pitch on his hand in the top of the first inning on Tuesday. The 33 year old is being listed as day-to-day.
“We were hoping that there wasn’t some form of a fracture,” said Buck Showalter. “But the good news is it looks like it’s something he’ll be able to manage. This one your going to have to give us some time. Hopefully not too long.”
Marte didn’t appear in either of Wednesday’s games against the Pirates as he underwent more testing on his injured finger. The Mets are not giving a specific timeline of when the veteran outfielder can return to action.
“Just got to manage it day-to-day,” said Showalter. “We’re not really sure exactly, got a lot of people kinda weighing in on timeframes but they’re not all saying the same thing.” Showalter added that he is not ruling out an IL stint but refused to communicate any sort of timeframe.
Marte has been borderline invaluable to the Amazin’s this season. The All-Star is slashing .292/.347/.468 with 16 homers and 63 RBI. Showalter penciled in Marte to the second spot in the order on a nightly basis.
The Mets will have to adjust to playing without their star outfielder for an unknown period of time.
