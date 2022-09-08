Tee times, pitch, course details, talkSPORT coverage and how to follow Rory McIlroy and co eye glory at Wentworth

Another US congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governing island.
A steady stream of American visitors have come to meet Taiwanese officials since the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August. In response, China has stepped up its military harassment, sending warships, fighter jets and even drones to the island daily.
Led by Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy, the delegation met Thursday morning with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whose Chinese administration has relentlessly sought to deprive her of diplomatic recognition and participation in international organizations.
Referring to China’s military threats, Tsai said the delegation’s visit “conveys strong support for Taiwan from the US Congress.”
“Taiwan will not give in to pressure or coercion,” Tsai said. “We will defend our democratic institutions and our way of life. Taiwan will not back down.
Murphy responded that Congress “should advocate for greater Taiwanese participation in international organizations”.
“Taiwan has proven itself to be a responsible member of the international community, especially on public health issues, and deserves to participate in international forums where appropriate,” she said.
Murphy is among lawmakers who introduced a bill that would allow the United States to lend arms to support Taiwan, similar to a bill that was passed to lend arms to Ukraine. Last week, the Biden administration approved a billion-dollar arms sale to Taiwan.
Murphy also said deepening economic ties with Taiwan was “one of the most important things Congress can do right now,” including pushing for a “high-quality free trade agreement” between the parts. Negotiations are underway between the Biden and Tsai administrations over a trade pact.
Other visiting US lawmakers are Hawaiian Democrat Kaiali’i Kahele and Republicans Scott Franklin of Florida, Joe Wilson of South Carolina, Andy Barr of Kentucky, Darrell Issa of California, Claudia Tenney of New York and Kat Cammack of Florida.
Pelosi was the highest-ranking member of the US government to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China responded by staging protracted military drills that included firing missiles over the island and sending ships across the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, which has long been a buffer between the two sides. Some of the missiles landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.
China views high-level foreign visits to the island as interference in its affairs and de facto recognition of Taiwanese sovereignty. The recent Chinese military exercises were seen by some as a rehearsal for future military action against the island, which US military leaders say could take place in the next few years.
Responding to the latest US arms sale on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said China’s opposition to defense cooperation between Washington and Taipei is “consistent and clear”.
“We will resolutely respond to acts that undermine China’s sovereignty and security and interfere in our internal affairs,” Mao told reporters at a daily briefing, without giving details.
After Pelosi’s trip, a US senator and another congressional delegation traveled to Taiwan, along with officials from Japan and Palau. In addition, the governors of Arizona and Indiana paid visits focusing on semiconductors, the industry dominated by Taiwanese companies.