News

Tee times, pitch, course details, talkSPORT coverage and how to follow Rory McIlroy and co eye glory at Wentworth

Tee Times, Pitch, Course Details, Talksport Coverage And How To Follow Rory Mcilroy And Co Eye Glory At Wentworth
A stellar field will set him up for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm will be in action in Surrey for the DP World Tour’s flagship event.

McIlroy, Rahm and Fitzpatrick will be in action at the BMW PGA Championship this week

American Billy Horschel scored a brilliant victory at Wentworth last year, birdieing the last hole to clinch the title.

Now the historic course is set to host arguably its finest ground with several top players aiming for glory.

The tournament is not without controversy, however, as the 2022 entry list also includes several members of LIV Golf.

BMW PGA Championship 2022: Start date and time

The tournament will take place from Thursday, September 8 at Sunday September 11.

It takes place at Wentworth in Virginia Water, Surrey.

Play will start at 6:40 a.m. on both opening days and at 8 a.m. on weekends.

BMW PGA Championship 2022: How to follow

Sky Sports Golf will show the action in the UK and their coverage will start at 8.30am each day.

Sky Sports customers can stream this live through the app using their mobile devices, tablets or computers.

Alternatively, you can buy a Sky Sports Day Pass from NowTV for £9.99.

talkSPORT golf experts Russ Hargreaves and Rupert Bell will receive regular updates from Wentworth throughout the week.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Horschel Picked Up A Brilliant Win At Wentworth Last Year

Getty Images – Getty

Horschel picked up a brilliant win at Wentworth last year

BMW PGA Championship 2022: the route

Wentworth’s West Course has hosted the BMW PGA Championship since 1984.

The course was established in 1922 and was designed by Harry Colt before going through development by Ernie Els in the late 2000s.

He will play at a par 72 and have a maximum length of 7,267 yards.

The first hole boasts one of the best tee shots in British golf while the short par 5 18th still offers drama throughout.

With four par-5s and four par-3s, Wentworth still offers plenty of scoring opportunities, especially on the back nine.

BMW PGA Championship 2022: what are we saying?

McIlroy admits it will be “tough to digest” playing against a host of LIV Golf members at Wentworth.

The likes of Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed will be alongside FedExCup champion McIlroy this week.

He said: “If you believe in something, I think you need to talk about it, and I believe in it very strongly – really.

“I hate how it does to the game of golf. I hate that. I really do.

“It’s going to be tough for me to go to Wentworth and see 18 there. It just doesn’t sit well with me.

“So, yes, I feel strongly. I believe what I’m saying is the right thing, and I think when you believe what you’re saying is the right thing, you’re happy to crane your neck on the line.

US Open champion Fitzpatrick added: “It’s going to be strange to see some people, obviously, at Wentworth. It’s going to be a little weird, and obviously it’s a little disappointing.

“But they’ve won their little thing and it’s going to be interesting to see what happens. I guess we’ll just have to see how it goes.

Us Open Champion Fitzpatrick Will Aim For Glory In Surrey

Getty

US Open champion Fitzpatrick will aim for glory in Surrey

BMW PGA Championship 2022: Tee times and pitch

The field will consist of 144 players before Friday night’s cut.

First round departure times

  • 6:40 am: Matthieu Pavon, Joakim Lagergren, Tapio Pulkkanen
  • 06h50: Masahiro Kawamura, Matthew Jordan, Julien Guerrier
  • 07:00: Shubhankar Sharma, Rikard Karlberg, David Drysdale
  • 7:10 a.m.: Frédéric Lacroix, Kristian Johannessen, Oliver Bekker
  • 07:20: Greig Hutcheon, David Horsey, Scott Jamieson
  • 07:30: Abraham Ancer, Scott Hend, Sebastian Soderberg
  • 07:40: Maverick Antcliff, Jamie Donaldson, Matthew Southgate
  • 07:50: Antoine Rozner, Graeme Mcdowell, Sami Valimaki
  • 08:00: Nacho Elvira, Johannes Veerman, Steven Brown
  • 8:10 am: Thriston Lawrence, Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazabal
  • 08:20: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox
  • 08:30: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory Mcilroy, Billy Horschel
  • 08:45: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 08:55: Adrian Meronk, Edoardo Molinari, Hurly Long
  • 9:05 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Oliver Wilson
  • 9:15 am: Nicolas Colsaerts, Alexander Bjork, Stephen Gallacher
  • 09:25: Sergio Garcia, Kalle Samooja, Andrea Pavan
  • 9:35 a.m.: Daniel Gavins, Bernd Wiesberger, Grant Forrest
  • 9:45 am: Chris Wood, Jonathan Caldwell, Mikko Korhonen
  • 9:55 am: Aaron Rai, Ian Poulter, Jason Scrivener
  • 10:05 am: Joachim B. Hansen, Callum Shinkwin, Talor Gooch
  • 10:15 am: Wil Besseling, Jack Senior, Matti Schmid
  • 10:25 a.m.: Adrian Otaegui, Chris Paisley, Jack Singh Brar
  • 10:35 am: Julien Brun, Darius Van Driel, David Law
  • 10:50 a.m.: Alejandro Canizares, Marc Warren, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
  • 11 a.m.: Francesco Laporta, Romain Langasque, Justin Walters
  • 11:10 am: Lucas Bjerregaard, Fabrizio Zanotti, Andy Sullivan
  • 11:20 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne
  • 11:30 a.m.: Thongchai Tha Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen, Shaun Norris
  • 11:40 am: Sam Horsfield, Jazz Janewattananond, Jeff Winther
  • 11:50 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Guido Migliozzi, James Morrison
  • 12:00 p.m.: Marcus Armitage, Branden Grace, Kristoffer Broberg
  • 12:10 p.m.: Victor Dubuisson, Connor Syme, Marcus Helligkilde
  • 12:20 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Thomas Bjorn, Danny Willett
  • 12:30 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Ewen Ferguson
  • 12:40 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 12:55 p.m .: Adam Scott, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Pieters
  • 1:05 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Robert Macintyre, Luke Donald
  • 1:15 p.m .: Rasmus Hojgaard, Victor Perez, Jordan Smith
  • 1:25 p.m .: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Detry
  • 1:35 p.m .: Adri Arnaus, Lee Westwood, Haotong Li
  • 1:45 p.m .: Maximilian Kieffer, Brandon Stone, Sean Crocker
  • 1:55 p.m .: Patrick Reed, Jorge Campillo, Garrick Higgo
  • 2:05 p.m.: John Catlin, Richard Bland, Daniel Van Tonder
  • 2:15 p.m .: George Coetzee, Nino Bertasio, Joost Luiten
  • 2:25 p.m.: Justin Harding, Marcus Kinhult, Ashun Wu
  • 2:35 p.m.: Wade Ormsby, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Santiago Tarrio
  • 2:45 p.m.: Darren Fichardt, Dale Whitnell, Ricardo Gouveia

Round 2 start times

  • 06:40: Alejandro Canizares, Marc Warren, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
  • 06h50: Francesco Laporta, Romain Langasque, Justin Walters
  • 07:00: Lucas Bjerregaard, Fabrizio Zanotti, Andy Sullivan
  • 07:10: Laurie Canter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne
  • 07:20: Thongchai Tha Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen, Shaun Norris
  • 7:30 am: Sam Horsfield, Jazz Janewattananond, Jeff Winther
  • 07:40: Ross Fisher, Guido Migliozzi, James Morrison
  • 07:50: Marcus Armitage, Branden Grace, Kristoffer Broberg
  • 08:00: Victor Dubuisson, Connor Syme, Marcus Helligkilde
  • 08:10: Matt Wallace, Thomas Bjorn, Danny Willett
  • 08:20: Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Ewen Ferguson
  • 08:30: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 08:45: Adam Scott, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Pieters
  • 08:55: Francesco Molinari, Robert Macintyre, Luke Donald
  • 09:05: Rasmus Hojgaard, Victor Perez, Jordan Smith
  • 9:15 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Detry
  • 09:25: Adri Arnaus, Lee Westwood, Haotong Li
  • 9:35 am: Maximilien Kieffer, Brandon Stone, Sean Crocker
  • 9:45 am: Patrick Reed, Jorge Campillo, Garrick Higgo
  • 09:55: John Catlin, Richard Bland, Daniel Van Tonder
  • 10:05 am: George Coetzee, Nino Bertasio, Joost Luiten
  • 10:15 a.m.: Justin Harding, Marcus Kinhult, Ashun Wu
  • 10:25 a.m.: Wade Ormsby, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Santiago Tarrio
  • 10:35 am: Darren Fichardt, Dale Whitnell, Ricardo Gouveia
  • 10:50 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Joakim Lagergren, Tapio Pulkkanen
  • 11 a.m.: Masahiro Kawamura, Matthew Jordan, Julien Guerrier
  • 11:10 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Rikard Karlberg, David Drysdale
  • 11:20 am: Frédéric Lacroix, Kristian Johannessen, Oliver Bekker
  • 11:30 a.m.: Greig Hutcheon, David Horsey, Scott Jamieson
  • 11:40 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Scott Hend, Sebastian Soderberg
  • 11:50 a.m.: Maverick Antcliff, Jamie Donaldson, Matthew Southgate
  • 12:00 p.m.: Antoine Rozner, Graeme Mcdowell, Sami Valimaki
  • 12:10 p.m.: Nacho Elvira, Johannes Veerman, Steven Brown
  • 12:20 p.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazabal
  • 12:30 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox
  • 12:40 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory Mcilroy, Billy Horschel
  • 12:55 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:05 p.m .: Adrian Meronk, Edoardo Molinari, Hurly Long
  • 1:15 p.m .: Kurt Kitayama, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Oliver Wilson
  • 1:25 p.m.: Nicolas Colsaerts, Alexander Bjork, Stephen Gallacher
  • 1:35 p.m .: Sergio Garcia, Kalle Samooja, Andrea Pavan
  • 1:45 p.m.: Daniel Gavins, Bernd Wiesberger, Grant Forrest
  • 1:55 p.m.: Chris Wood, Jonathan Caldwell, Mikko Korhonen
  • 2:05 p.m .: Aaron Rai, Ian Poulter, Jason Scrivener
  • 2:15 p.m.: Joachim B. Hansen, Callum Shinkwin, Talor Gooch
  • 2:25 p.m .: Wil Besseling, Jack Senior, Matti Schmid
  • 2:35 p.m.: Adrian Otaegui, Chris Paisley, Jack Singh Brar
  • 2:45 p.m .: Julien Brun, Darius Van Driel, David Law

