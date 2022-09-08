News
Tell our new food writer where to eat in St. Paul!
You have probably noticed a new byline in the Eat section.
We recently hired Jared Kaufman, who is a west metro native and went to college in Missouri and Boston. Suffice it to say, he hasn’t spent a lot of time eating in St. Paul.
So we thought it would be fun for readers to tell him what to do. If he wants to know the St. Paul dining scene, where should he eat?
Shoot him an email at [email protected], and he’ll consider your recommendations for an upcoming story!
The Fate of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Revealed
We have a secret and we can’t keep it: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will have a second season.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon bringis the restart of Pretty little Liars will have an upcoming episode, HBO Max has confirmed to E! September 7 news. The showrunners celebrated the news by noting in a statement that they were “beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing cast of little liars,” played by Madison Custodian, Chandler Kinney, Zarya, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco.
As for what fans can expect from Season 2? Roberto and Lindsay promised that the reimagining will continue to be this “new version of horror”.
However, don’t expect Season 1’s antagonist Chip (Carson Rowland) to resurface in season two. Roberto and Lindsay exclusively confirmed to E! News in August that the character got the ending many would say he deserved.
“Chip is an irredeemable character,” Lindsay told E! New. “Chip found a fitting ending on our show.”
(Translation: He did die off-screen.)
When we last saw Chip, he was being targeted by Killer “A”, who turned out to be Angela Water’s twin brother, Archie. Chip had previously sexually assaulted best friends Imogen (Bailee) and Tabby (Chandler).
Arlington Heights trustees approve hiring consultants to look at financial, traffic impact of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
The Arlington Heights Village Board approved two resolutions at its meeting Tuesday night for consulting contracts meant to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of the possible scenario that the Chicago Bears purchase and redevelop Arlington Park International Racecourse.
Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered/ into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property.
Hiring the consultants is a distinct step forward in the village’s tenuous back-and-forth with the football team, which on Tuesday released new plans for an entertainment, retail, housing and sporting district it would develop on the 326-acre property.
The two resolutions approved Tuesday allow for agreements between the village and, individually, Hunden Strategic Partners and Sam Schwartz Consulting LLC. The village would pay Hunden about $118,000 to conduct an economic impact study, and Schwartz would receive about $85,000 to look at transportation impacts. Each of the studies is related to redeveloping the property. Though the resolutions stipulate that the consultants are being hired by and will work for the village, money to pay for the students will come from the Bears.
Village Trustee Jim Tinaglia said the consulting agreement was a “belt and suspenders to help protect all of us here.” He said any redevelopment of a site as large as Arlington International Racecourse would merit a similar consulting contract.
“This is a big enough project that we would absolutely do this, whether it were the Lions or the Tigers or the Bears,” he said. “And the funds that are being used are being used out of the escrow funds of the petitioners. So there is no tax money being used.”
The village finance director explained that Arlington Heights will pay the consultants from the village’s capital projects fund but be reimbursed by the football team.
According to the memo outlining the request for a consultant, village staff want Hunden Strategic Partners, which has offices in Chicago, to evaluate the financial analysis of the Bears’ redevelopment proposal, do the consultant’s own analysis of the plan and evaluate “all project components to ensure the proposed redevelopment results in a net positive fiscal impact upon Arlington Heights.”
The traffic consulting agreement calls for Schwartz, a Chicago-based planning, engineering and design firm, to evaluate public transit options for the site, on- and offsite parking possibilities, the capacity of the site and its immediate surroundings, and to make recommendations.
In a statement accompanying the plans and renderings, team officials say construction would create at least 48,000 jobs and have a $9.4 billion economic impact on the region. Once completed, the team says the project would create almost 10,000 permanent jobs and have a $1.4 billion financial impact on Chicagoland.
Per its website, Hunden Strategic Partners, which is led by CEO Rob Hunden, has consulted on racecourse-based projects in Baltimore and on the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field.
Tinaglia asked Planning and Development Director Charles Perkins to “take the Bears out of this equation,” as he asked if the village would still engage a consultant for a different prospective redeveloper.
Perkins said yes.
Trustee Mary Beth Canty said she would remain “agnostic” on whether the Bears should come to the village until officials answered two questions: “Who is paying for this and how are we moving the people around?”
But Canty said she welcomed the traffic consulting contract as a way to get more information about the potential transit impact of a stadium.
“This is visceral for me,” she said, noting that she lives about a mile and a half from the proposed stadium location. “I, myself, am worried.”
Village Manager Randy Recklaus said the consulting agreements were meant to ensure that if the Bears do move forward with redeveloping the site, which is under a purchase agreement, that the village would see a real benefit to hosting them.
“There have been unsuccessful stadium contracts,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re one of the ones that is successful.”
The Bears are scheduled to hold a community meeting at John Hersey High School Thursday at 7 p.m. to answer residents’ questions about their recently released plans.
2 found dead in Highland Park apartment, person of interest arrested – NBC Chicago
Two people were found dead in a Highland Park apartment on Wednesday morning, police said. A person of interest is in custody.
Officers responded to a wellness check at 1850 Green Bay Road and found blood under the door before forcing entry into the apartment, Highland Park Police said.
Two people inside were pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released their names and causes of death.
A person of interest was inside the apartment and has been taken into custody, officials said.
There was no threat to the public, police said. City officials will work with the complex’s on-site property manager to provide support to tenants who live in the building.
NBC Chicago
Chris Bassitt gem, Tyler Naquin’s 3-run homer lead Mets past Pirates to snap 3-game skid
The Mets got a much-needed 5-1 victory over the Pirates Wednesday afternoon after waking up tied with the Braves in the NL East standings.
Chris Bassitt delivered exactly the start Buck Showalter’s club had to have on the same day Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list with irritation of the left oblique. Bassitt recorded 10 strikeouts, five hits and only allowed one run in seven innings of work in the opener of a day-night doubleheader in Pittsburgh.
Reliever Seth Lugo pitched the final two innings for the Mets, allowing no runs on two hits in an easy outing against the rebuilding Pirates.
Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar led the way for the offense, hitting back-to-back homers off of Bryse Wilson in the fourth inning. Naquin, who hit the three-run homer off a belt-high fastball to center, took advantage of his opportunity after replacing the injured Starling Marte in the lineup.
Escobar’s 2-for-4 day at the plate extends his hitting streak to five games. Pete Alonso also went 2-4 amidst his recent hitting slump.
The win puts an end to a three-game losing streak and avoids a four-game skid — which has yet to happen this season. The win puts the Mets a half-game ahead of the Braves, who are scheduled to play the A’s in Oakland later Wednesday. The Mets had been alone atop the NL East since April 12.
Now Showalter hands the ball to ace Jacob deGrom to try and sweep both ends of this twinbill.
Last time out, deGrom pitched seven innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 31 in an Amazin’ 2-1 win at Citi Field. The only run he allowed was a a homer to Mookie Betts.
Pirates righty Johan Oviedo will face the Mets in the second game. The former Cardinal will make his third start and holds a 2.86 ERA with 28.1 IP.
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 others were thrown into the water after a boating accident in the Florida Keys
A collision with a boat in the Florida Keys left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening.
Lucy Fernandez, 17, died Monday after a 29ft Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying through the water as an emergency crew arrived at the scene around 6.30pm.
Fernandez was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in southwest Miami-Dade and school administrators remembered her “smile” and “larger-than-life personality and laughter.” characteristic”.
“Lucy was a joy to all who knew her and a shining light in our school,” the academy wrote in a tribute post.
Katerina Sofia Puig, 16, Isabella Rodriguez, 17, and Coco Aguilar, 17, were also airlifted after sustaining serious injuries, according to the Miami Herald. The condition of their injuries is unknown.
George Ignacio Pino, 52, was identified as the driver. His wife Cecilia Pino, 47, and their daughter Cecilia Lianne Pino, 18, were also injured.
The driver was not immediately available for comment.
Alcohol does not appear to have led to the fatal incident, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29ft Robalo boat she was on hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys the day before.
Thirteen other people were injured in the accident. Three other people besides Lucy were seriously injured and were airlifted to hospital
Officers quickly arrived on the scene and helped the passengers out of the water and to safety. They are pictured at the scene on Sunday evening
The passengers were taken to Elliot Key Island where some were airlifted to the nearest hospitals. Three teenage girls remain in hospital with unspecified injuries
The 29ft Robalo boat struck a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. All 14 members on board flew from the boat in a collision
The boat immediately sank on Sunday after hitting the Intracoastal Waterway in Biscayne Bay near Boca Chita.
George Ignacio Pino, 52, has been identified as the driver of the boat. His wife and daughter were also on board
Miami-Dade Police Marine Patrol quickly rushed to the scene and pulled people out of the water and onto Elliot Key Island where some were airlifted to nearby hospitals, according to Capt. Juan Garrandes of the Miami-Dade Fire Department.
Some boaters were able to escape without serious injuries. They are seen in footage with white towels covering their bodies and heads as they walked to be assessed.
The uninjured 17-year-olds included: Sarah Emily Gutierrez, Camila Victoria Alvarez, Paula Garcia, Natalia Elena Reed, Claudia Porto Carrero, Carolina Monterrey and Andrea Knoepffler.
Most of the girls attended the same high schools, including those who were seriously injured.
Puig and Aguilar are also students in Lourdes, while Rodriguez attends the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami.
The boat was described as a 29ft Robalo similar to the one above. Those on board were sent flying through the water after hitting a channel marker
Ten of the passengers were able to walk away from the accident after being treated at the scene. Those who are able to walk away are depicted with towels wrapped around them
The students of the Academy of Lourdes gathered Monday during their day off from school to pray the rosary in memory of Fernandez. She was also honored at a vigil on the beach on Tuesday morning.
Classmates of the 17-year-old were seen holding and hugging while clutching their rosaries as the sun went down.
“We see you beautiful Lucy,” the school shared on Facebook. “This video, captured this morning, shows Mary’s Mantle in full effect. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us!
Many who attended the vigil remembered Fernandez and recalled their close ties.
“We were very close for the three years,” Fernandez’s theology professor, Alexandra Diaz, told the Miami Herald.
Diaz remembered the 17-year-old as a faithful student who cared deeply about others.
“She loved her family and her friends so much,” she said. “She was really trying to make it a mission for this year to make sure everyone in her class and her school knew they were loved.”
The teacher added, “Honestly, we haven’t even started to heal. I think we’re just trying to cope.
Lourdes Academy held a vigil for Fernandez on Tuesday morning. Students gathered in their uniforms before school at sunset
Fernandez, who died in the crash, was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in southwest Miami-Dade and school administrators remembered her “smile” and “more personality.” larger than life and his characteristic laughter.
Staff and students watched the sunset in memory of Fernandez while praying the Rosary. The students stood close to each other and hugged each other crying
dailymail us
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa has the help he deserves this Dolphins season
Nine months ago, Tua Tagovailoa got into a halftime shouting match with the Miami Dolphins coach who didn’t trust him for much of anything. Sunday, he starts the next season with a new coach who anoints him for pretty much everything.
That’s not just amazing progress, considering the only happening between these events involved Dolphins owner Steve Ross clumsily attempting to replace Tagovailoa for a second time.
It’s a welcome, even necessary change, this switch from tough love to unconditional love. Tagovailoa deserves a head coach in his corner and an owner not plotting his latest replacement. Does that even need to be said?
Tagovailoa also deserves a proven offense like the one new coach Mike McDaniel runs, and not the pop-gun offense with last year’s rotating play callers. He deserves a dynamic playmaker like Tyreek Hill replacing a group of receivers with the least separation in the league last year.
“I’m most excited with the playmakers we have,’’ he said Wednesday afternoon. “Check the ball down, you never know what you’re going to get. Now you can take the top off [of the defense] with guys like Tyreek.”
Finally, Tua deserves a foundational piece to anchor an offensive line like veteran tackle Terron Armstead, not a line that rated among the worst for the past two seasons. We’ll see where this line goes. But just having Armstead makes it better.
All this isn’t some singular story about Tua needing help to win. Everyone needs help. Tom Brady found in Tampa Bay what he didn’t have in New England. Matt Stafford got in Los Angeles what he didn’t have for a career in Detroit.
So Tua got the help a quarterback deserves to win this offseason, and here’s what the Dolphins deserve in return: A final answer by Week 17.
What the Dolphins need to know starting Sunday against New England is more than if Tua is a NFL quarterback capable of leading his team to the playoffs. They need to know over these coming 17 games if he can be one worth investing the kind of maximum millions that great quarterbacks are getting these days.
Or the Dolphins need to know if Tua is Jimmy Garoppolo, a quarterback good enough to accompany a team to a Super Bowl, if all goes right, but not one you invest in to carry you there.
There’s a warehouse of words packed around Tua. Loud negativity. Loud positivity. The only thing as annoying as those certain he can’t be an NFL quarterback are those guaranteeing he will be one of the league’s best.
Everyone has an opinion on Tua. Here’s mine: Let it play out. He didn’t overwhelm you the first two years. But he’s now been given the coaches and players to succeed in a manner. Let him show who he is over 17 games.
Tua has one special skill of throwing the ball accurately. His winning record as a starter shows he’s learned Lesson No. 1 for any NFL quarterback: Don’t make big mistakes that lose games. He hasn’t made many big mistakes. He’s smart that way. That doesn’t mean he’s a great quarterback. That’s what this year should help tell now that he has some pieces.
It’s been the oddest of offseasons, and that was for Tua, too. Ross wanted Tom Brady as his quarterback a few months after negotiating for Deshaun Watson. You can say any team would want Brady. But lots of teams with young quarterbacks didn’t.
McDaniel, meanwhile, has changed the narrative of Tua from the time he entered the door. The latest news, a small piece, is Tua was named captain. It’s only relevant in some form because a year ago he wasn’t named captain under former coach Brian Flores.
Maybe Flores pushed Tua to work harder. Maybe he’s matured in the way third-year players do. Certainly the offseason changes have given him the help and the voice to show who he is.
“Organizations make quarterbacks,’’ Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh would say. He meant they teach them, raise them and, as the Dolphins did this offseason, find surrounding talent to help him.
Tua deserved help.
The Dolphins now deserve an answer.
