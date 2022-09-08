Terra Classic Is Bullish, Will Lunc Break $ 0.0010?

The price increase is 53.02% and trading volume has also surged by 105.6%.
LUNC has reached $ 0.0005 and has placed in the top 30 cryptocurrencies.
Terra classic’s (LUNC) massive fall because of its stablecoin made investors think that is the end for it in the crypto market. The crypto winter was not very fruitful for the majority of the cryptocurrencies. Some are still recovering from the catastrophic event. Recent updates and happenings in the Terra Classic ecosystem portray the bounce-back circumstance.
Currently, Terra Classic is placed among the top 30 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap. It holds the 26th position in the list as of now.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Retrieval
At the time of writing LUNC is trading at the price of $0.0005384 and with a circulating supply of $6,151.07 LUNC. Currently, the trading volume is $ 3.41 B. The price increase is 53.02% and trading volume has also surged by 105.6%. The market cap is $ 3.43 B.
The major exchanges in which Terra Classic is available for trading are Binance, Bybit, OKX, and much more. The price increase can be viewed as an outcome of the 1.2% burn tax proposal. The final decision will be made on September 10, and if positive the proposed mechanism will be implemented on September 20. The recent support from Binance and KuCoin is an added advantage for the 1.2% burn tax ideation.
Fantom (FTM) has been moving on a brisk bullish pace at a particular range for four months now following a sharp descent in May.
FTM price is up 2.21%
Token moving bullish but has slipped mid-range in the past couple of days
Bears poised to dominate, buying spree not advisable at this point
However, it seems the price has abated and moved below the range’s mid-point as seen in the past couple of days. FTM is now bracing for a potential 20% drop in the next few days.
September also looks generally bearish for Bitcoin as it ebbs and could go further down in the coming days. With Bitcoin slipping below its fail-safe range, Fantom is likely to follow through and shave off some value.
According to CoinMarketCap, FTM price is trading at $0.2519 or a spike of 2.21% as of press time.
FTM Shifting From Support To Resistance
On the daily chart, Fantom’s midpoint was spotted at $0.32 with its range going from $0.45 to $0.2. In August, FTM was seen to be slackening with level shifting from support to the resistance zone.
Evidently, the mid-point was also breached and the RSI also dropped below the 50-mark showing a bearish movement.
Chart: TradingView.com
On the hourly chart, it seems that FTM’s volatility has weakened. The price gripped the $0.28 key support zone as it jumped off the same level. At this point, the bulls look weakened with FTM drawing a huge candle tilted downwards.
Meanwhile, Fibonacci retracement levels are pegged at $0.256 and $0.261; respectively. The two levels were spotted right under the demand zone.
Bears Poised To Tighten Clutch
Notably, OBV has also nosedived showing the spike in selling volume. More so, RSI is also looking extremely bullish as its shoots above the 30 level.
The daily chart showed that hovering towards the $0.2 level provides a good buying opportunity.
It looks like a jump aiming at the $0.26 zone is possible. With that move, it would definitely be better to sell as opposed to buying. At this point, the bears are poised to dominate and it’s not advisable to go for a buying or shopping spree.
Fantom is a crypto network that boasts speedy payments, secure exchanges, and incredibly low gas fees that allow DApps on its network with the aid of smart contracts in executing transactions free from any middleman.
With Fantom, traders can freely exchange or convert tokens from other blockchains like Ethereum and vice versa.
Fantom’s native token FTM is used for paying gas fees when making transactions within the networks. Staking FTM allows you to earn roughly 13% annually in Fantom’s yield program.
FTM total market cap at $645 million on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from DataDrivenInvestor, chart from TradingView.com
Fans may gain points for these NFT souvenirs depending on the actual results.
Sorare and the NBA plan to release the free-to-play game this autumn.
With their new agreement with Sorare, the NBA hopes to cash in on the sports NFT trend. There has been a recent uptick in the involvement of major corporations and celebrities in sports NFTs. Rap superstars Snoop Dogg and Eminem performed a BAYC MTV video, and now the NBA has started paying attention to NFTs.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced on Wednesday a new relationship with Sorare, developer of the digital collectable fantasy football game. The collaboration’s overarching goal is to create a basketball-themed fantasy game that uses NFT technology.
Opportunity For Fans
Sports NFTs, digital likenesses of players and teams, will be available for players to craft in the game. Fans may gain points for these NFT souvenirs depending on the actual results of their favorite players and teams. As part of the deal, Sorare will also be able to utilize NBA franchise logos on its merchandise.
According to the press release, Sorare and the NBA plan to release the free-to-play game this autumn, in time for the 2022–23 season. CEO and co-founder of Sorare, Nicolas Julia, commented on the partnership’s relevance to NBA and basketball enthusiasts. Julia remarked that the event would strengthen the bonds between basketball fans and their favorite teams and players.
In 2018, Adrien Montfort and Nicolas Julia established Sorare. This endeavor is a blockchain-based football trading card game where players and teams are represented by digital collectibles. It utilizes the blockchain technology of Ethereum. The idea is gaining traction in the sports world, as seen by the latest NBA agreement.
The world’s top cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin, has hit the $18,000 mark and is still dropping. The crypto has dipped by 6% within the last 24 hours and more in the previous week.
BTC/USD breached the $19,000 triple bottom support when it crashed from $20,000 to $18,000, signaling a major selling sentiment among Investors.
Bitcoin Hits $18,000
There are several reasons for Bitcoin’s bearish run, but most refer back to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive approach to inflation.
Rising Bond Yields: the US 10-year bond yield has risen 3.25% since June, as sell-offs continue to increase. Investors are playing it safe as a result. Thus they are avoiding the more volatile assets like Bitcoin, which is putting more downward pressure on the digital asset’s price.
Fed’s Hawkish Policies: Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserves, is staying true to his predecessor’s aggressive approach to inflation, raising interest rates. It appears he is not about to slack off as he reiterated his goal of strengthening the dollar to fight inflation. At writing, the dollar has hit a 20-year high, adversely affecting the price of Bitcoin as well. And finally:
Nord Stream 1 Shutdown: Since Russia closed off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, gas flow to Europe is on hold. This has scared the market and is causing Bitcoin trading to the tank.
Tech Equities Are Equally Dropping
As the Fed continues to increase interest rates in hopes of building the dollar’s strength, tech equities are equally affected. Both NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 are dropping in this general bear market. All stock options and Bitcoin are becoming off-limits as investors prepare to weather the interest rate spike by opting out of riskier investments.
Bitcoin’s Bearish Trend is likely to Continue
There is a question of whether Bitcoin can recover to $20,000. At this rate, it would have to break across the $19,500 mark, which might be difficult. Analysts believe it is possible if demand for the coin soars.
However, crypto influencer Richard Heart is of a different opinion. According to him, Bitcoin still has a long way to drop before rallying. He predicts that the top crypto will at least hit $11,000 before it begins to climb back. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is hovering around $19,000, up 1.31%.
Meanwhile, anticipation continues to increase from the inflation report scheduled for publication on September 13th and the Ethereum mainnet merge slated for the same day.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
BTC is trading with 81 million wallets now in existence.
BTC was indeed a key representative of cryptocurrencies for 14 years.
Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency in the world was established in 2008. At the time, the majority of people were unaware of it, took it for a joke, and things have changed significantly since then.
And the price of Bitcoin has been oscillating significantly since the beginning, rising to over $70,000 in November 2021. It has succeeded in fulfilling the promises to be adopted globally as a usable, legal cryptocurrency, with 81 million wallets now in existence.
Life Cycle of Bitcoin (BTC)
Early BTC followers believed the currency would bring them liberty, security, and most crucially financial independence. However, they soon realized that this was not a guarantee and that their transactions could be easily tracked. And it is now the best strategy to protect against inflation.
Bitcoin has experienced ups and downs throughout its 14-year history, but its yearly growth has gotten stronger.
The cryptocurrency market has grown stronger, and when a bear is encountered, participants reconstruct the coins using the excitement from prior bull runs. Instead of attempting to bring a new inflated token into the oversaturated market, the focus should be on figuring out how to offer the benefits that Bitcoin and blockchain were designed to provide.
This includes encouraging financial independence by safeguarding privacy, enforcing fair taxation, and providing balanced regulatory protection. No significant token or cryptocurrency today, including Bitcoin, genuinely provides this.
For these 14 years, Bitcoin has been a key player in the cryptocurrency industry as a representation of whole market. And each change in the BTC market has a significant impact on other coin markets.
Fan tokens of leading football clubs in Europe are ripping higher and outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market, according to details on September 5, 2022.
Per statistics, fan tokens like $LAZIO, the fan token of Lazio football club in Italy, and $PSG of the Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint Germain, are defying gravity and have been posting double-digit gains in the last few trading sessions. Notably, $LAZIO dominates the leaderboard, surging approximately 50 percent in the previous trading week alone.
Considering fundamental factors and rising confidence by market analysts that the crypto winter might be coming to an end after nine grueling months, the fan token rally could just be getting started.
The pump in fan tokens’ valuation coincides with the resumption of the 2022/23 session in most top European leagues. These coins are purposefully designed to strengthen the ties between fans and the team. Partnering clubs are permitted to mint them on the dedicated Proof-of-Authority (POA) Chiliz network.
This way, fans can, at any time, purchase these tokens allowing them to participate in voting where they can decide on the color of their team’s jersey, friendly matches, or even win prizes. It is a well-thought idea that Socios, the team behind the Chiliz Network, first implemented and continues to revolutionize fan engagement, even presenting opportunities for traders on MEXC Global and other top exchanges.
In 2020, MEXC Global, a top cryptocurrency exchange with over seven million clients worldwide, began listing fan tokens. $LAZIO is one of the over 15 fan tokens available for trading on the exchange. As of September 5, 2022, $LAZIO was paired with the world’s most liquid stablecoin, USDT, allowing a quick way for traders to acquire the token in the secondary markets. Other fan tokens listed on the exchange include ACM, ALPINE, ASR, and POR.
Besides boosting the liquidity of fan tokens and creating a convenient way for fans or investors to get exposure to their clubs’ tokens, MEXC Global is at the forefront of driving their respective liquidity. Subsequently, these tokens become easier to trade, even for young fans. Considering how popular these tokens have been, MEXC Global has been evolving to meet the demand of its clients.
They have launched the Fan Zone for fan token traders. At the same time, MEXC Global allows the trading of leveraged ETFs of fan tokens. The derivatives product is a quick way for users to trade with leverage, quickly and safely. Like other leveraged ETF tokens available on the liquid platform, their pricing is unique. They are issued off-chain, meaning the high Gas fees on Ethereum can be avoided, a relief for traders.
The top 5 coins by high volume are USDT, BTC, ETH, BUSD and USDC.
USDT has a 24-hour trading volume of $49,266,706,369.
The global crypto market is currently going through a bearish condition. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin are witnessing a sudden collapse in the market. Along with BTC, top altcoins are also struggling to keep up their positions. However, the leading coins registered a minor increase in the past 24 hours.
Let us take a look at the cryptocurrencies with 24-hour top volume.
Tether (USDT)
One of the popular cryptocurrencies, Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed 100% by Tether’s reserves. The coin is owned by Hong Kong-based platform, iFinex. Tether is the biggest stablecoin and the third-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
According to CMC, Tether is currently trading around $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,266,706,369. At the time of writing, the token is up 0.00% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, it has a circulating supply of 67,545,704,103 USDT coins.
Bitcoin (BTC)
The first successful decentralized payment system, Bitcoin was introduced in 2009 by an anonymous developer, Satoshi Nakamoto. Since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009, the coin’s value has significantly increased. After more than a decade of existence, BTC is still at the top of the competitive market. In November 2021, BTC hit its all-time high of $68,789.
The current price of Bitcoin is $19,353.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $32,858,605,651 as per CMC. However, BTC has increased by nearly 3.29% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the coin has a circulating supply of 19,144,500.00 BTC.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum is an open-source decentralized blockchain technology with its coin, Ether. ETH serves as a framework for the execution of decentralized smart contracts as well as a platform for various other cryptocurrencies. Vitalik Buterin first described Ethereum in a whitepaper in 2013.
At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $1,640.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,863,950,343. Ethereum has increased nearly 8.39% in the last 24 hours. According to CMC, the coin has a circulating supply of 122,283,954.87 ETH coins.
Binance USD (BUSD)
Binance USD is a US-dollar stablecoin issued by the Binance exchange, with the partnership of blockchain-based platform, Paxos Trust. BUSD was launched on September 5, 2019. The coin intends to combine the stability of the dollar with blockchain technology.
Currently, the Binance USD is trading around $0.9999 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,978,062,984. However, BUSD has decreased nearly 0.05% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19,706,930,458 BUSD coins, as per CMC.
USD Coin (USDC)
USD Coin (USDC) is a digital currency that is fully backed by US dollar assets. USDC was launched in September 2018. The Coin was developed by the Centre consortium, with the partnership of Circle and the crypto exchange platform, Coinbase.
The current price of the USD Coin is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,446,337,958, according to CMC. However, USDC has decreased nearly 0.01% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the coin has a circulating supply of 51,699,610,158 USDC coins.