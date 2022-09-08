Blockchain
Terra Classic Jumps Double-Digits, Is It Time To Buy?
The collapse of the original Terra network had been one of the major triggers of the current bull market. LUNA’s price had dropped from above $100 to below 0 in a matter of days, causing market panic in the market and leaving a string of losses in its wave. However, despite the collapse, crypto investors did not give up on the digital asset. In the last seven days alone, the cryptocurrency has put on double-digit gains. Here’s the reason behind it.
Why Terra Classic Is Up
Following the crash, investors in Terra Classic had seen massive losses due to losing 100% of its value in a matter of days. However, since then, there have been investors who have remained loyal to the token and have been looking at ways to return it to its past glory.
One of the proposed ways of increasing the value of LUNC tokens that has caught on is a 1.2% tax. This tax is proposed to be placed on every single LUNC transaction, down to wallet and smart contract interactions. The tokens generated from the tax will then be sent to a burn wallet. Thereby reducing the number of tokens that are in circulation.
This tax proposal is yet to be accepted, but ever since it was made public, the price of the digital asset has responded positively to it. In the last 24 hours, the price of LUNC has been up 63.71%, bringing its present value to $0.00567. On a wider timeframe, the performance of the cryptocurrency is even more impressive, with 93.32% and 476.11% gains in the last 7 days and 30 days, respectively.
LUNC is not the only Terra token that is benefitting from the newfound interest following the tax proposal. Terra Classic USD (USTC) is also up double digits in the last 24 hours. The ‘stablecoin,’ which had lost its peg to the US dollar, is currently trading at $0.04754 at the time of this writing.
Is It Time To Buy LUNC?
Terra Classic’s high volatility has made it an attractive token for investors who are looking to try their luck and make some money in the short term. Since it remains incredibly popular and its price is still so low, as well as having a very high circulating supply, swings in price are usually wide, leading to the kind of gains being recorded over the last month.
LUNC trading at $0.0005 | Source: LUNCUSD on TradingView.com
While this volatility makes for an attractive investment, buying LUNC has been described as being akin to gambling. David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media, said on Twitter that gamblers are the only ones who are investing in the cryptocurrency. Basically, when it comes to investing in digital assets such as LUNC, the chances of losing are high, making it a high-risk investment.
Nevertheless, the crypto community has not given up on LUNC. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, announced early on Thursday that it would be carrying out wallet maintenance for Terra Classic’s LUNC.
Terra Classic’s LUNC also continues to maintain a higher market cap than the airdropped Terra LUNA. The former is sitting at $3.48 billion, while the latter has a market cap of $263 million. Additionally, USTC’s current market cap is $465.78 million.
Featured image from BTCC, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Trades Below $19,500 While Chainlink Surpasses The $7 Mark
The bearish trend for Bitcoin keeps rolling on consecutive days. BTC has lost its anchor on the $20,000 region. Its trading activities have gotten below this level, with no sustainable hope for a positive price reversal.
Events and activities in the broader crypto market for August have not been encouraging. Prices of almost all the major crypto tokens have continued dropping. This trend has affected the overall crypto market cap keeping it below the $1 trillion level.
During the trading hours of August 26, the price of BTC seemed to reclaim slightly in its performance. It positively surged to $22,000 and hovered around that region with grace. But its gain was short-lived with the presence of the bears after the Feds meeting.
Bitcoin Performance Gets Beneath $20K
Bitcoin dipped lower to hit the $20,000 mark. This was after the token lost almost $2,000 from its value. With much difficulty, BTC tried to sustain the new level of $20K, but the ground was becoming quite unbearable. The end of August has BTC trading at around the $20,000 region despite all odds.
A southern pull finally dragged the leading cryptocurrency below the $20K level. The major factors that have affected the BTC price are the lack of significant trading volumes and extreme volatility. There have not been many recorded activities on the network. This means that trading transactions drastically dropped from the beginning of September.
With the trend of activities for Bitcoin, its market cap currently fall below $380 billion. Also, BTC now records a dominance below 39% over the altcoins. BTC’s price has reached about $19,177 and could move higher, given the slight gains.
Altcoins Gaining Momentum With LINK At The Lead
For the altcoins, their performance over the 24 hours depicts slight stability in trading prices. This was after they suffered several days of losses in value due to the bearish trend.
Ethereum dropped below the $1,500 level. However, it received a sudden spike regaining more value. The price of ETH is currently trading at above $1,600 at the time of the press.
LINK, the native token of Chainlink, a decentralized finance protocol, is taking the lead in positive performance. LINK is trading around the $7 region after gaining about 4% in value in the past 24 hours.
Some crypto assets such as Polkadot (DOT), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are indicating green lights of increase.
Featured image fromPixabay, chart from TradingView.com
B2Broker & Its Innovative White Label cTrader Solution: What’s New?
B2Broker, a market leader in providing liquidity and technological solutions for the Forex and crypto industry, is proud to announce the release of its new White Label cTrader platform. The new solution was developed with the intention of giving brokers access to one of the most well-liked multi-asset trading platforms currently available on the market. cTrader provides an intuitive and comfortable interface that will make online trading accessible to everyone. With this new platform, B2Broker is committed to providing the best possible experience for its clients.
The cTrader platform is ideal for professional traders who want cutting-edge capabilities and complex trading tools. Brokerage businesses may now provide their consumers with a comprehensive cTrader trading environment thanks to B2Broker’s White Label solution. As a result, cTrader is the obvious choice for anyone seeking first-rate trading experience.
Description of White Label cTrader Solution By B2Broker
Do you want to start your own Forex, cryptocurrency, or multi-asset brokerage? Are you looking to scale your existing brokerage to increase your reach and attract more customers? B2Broker’s White Label cTrader solution makes it simple to do so. Institutional and retail organizations may brand the platform in whatever design style they choose thanks to its powerful user interface, making it simple to provide tailored services to their clients.
“cTrader is a well-known platform with a proven track record of success, and it is used by all the market’s top brokers. A quick search on the Appstore for cTrader will reveal all the major companies that use this platform.
We believe that in today’s ultra competitive markets, every broker must offer a wide variety of trading platforms to its clients. Otherwise, the broker would lose clients who wish to trade on the cTrader platform. In addition to the traditional trading capabilities provided by the MT platform, cTrader will almost certainly attract a new category of traders and investors.
When it comes to managing your crypto brokerage, and its algo capabilities, cTrader is one of the top solutions on the market.
Since 2021, we have been seeing a growing demand for cTrader among cryptocurrency brokers. Since many cTrader brokers use our liquidity offering, we decided to open a whole new world for brokers that want to grow more sophisticated and cater to traders’ needs, rather than requiring them to use a single platform,” B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov.
The White Label cTrader platform is ideal for brokerages who want all of cTrader’s features and capabilities without the headache of setting up and maintaining their own server. The White Label cTrader platform eliminates the need to purchase a license, set up a backup system, or pay people to run the server, and it includes everything you need to start from scratch.
Unique Functionality
- This solution includes the entire ecosystem, with solutions from trading platforms, trader’s room, payment systems to IB programs and liquidity solutions. Combining cTrader’s sophisticated trading features with B2Broker’s aggregated liquidity pool and constant customer support creates a compelling offering for your business. With full environment integration, the White Label cTrader is the perfect solution for your brokerage firm.
- Your brokerage team will be given a thorough overview of the user interface and functionality of WL cTrader and cBroker. The training session will include an introduction to the cTrader platform as well as an overview of the functions and features accessible to traders. With cTrader, you’ll have everything you need to take your trading to the next level.
- You’ll have access to Tier 1 banks’ and other significant financial institutions’ liquidity. This means you may offer your clients narrow spreads with minimal latency and fast execution. All of this contributes to a more smooth and pleasurable experience for all parties involved.
- B2Broker’s customer support assistance is dependable and quick, with multilingual services available at all times. So, whatever occurs, your problem will be resolved swiftly! With B2Broker, you can always expect prompt and helpful assistance when you need it.
- If you’re looking for a C#-based algorithmic trading solution that is both simple to use and customizable, B2Broker has you covered with the White Label cTrader. With this platform, you can easily offer your clients the ability to trade using custom indicators and bots – all without having to worry about any technical complexities.
- As a business, it’s important to have all the correct licenses and permits in order to keep everything running smoothly. That’s why B2broker took care of all the legal necessities during setup, so you can focus on what’s important – growing your brokerage. This way, you can have peace of mind knowing that everything is taken care of and you can simply focus on running your business.
- Aside from a demo environment, you’ll also get access to third-party integrations, STP, straightforward pricing, a contemporary UI, and more, as well as proxy servers placed all over the world for a consistent connection with nearly no time delay.
Finally
White Label cTrader from B2Broker is the ideal solution for brokers wishing to provide their clients with a world-class trading experience. Your clients may trade successfully and confidently with access to all the required features and tools. Furthermore, with B2Broker’s customer support assistance available around the clock, you can be confident that any issues will be remedied swiftly and efficiently. So, if you’re seeking a dependable and complete trading solution for your brokerage, B2Broker’s White Label cTrader is the way to go!
Naoris Protocol Funding Climbs To $31 Million As It Endeavors To Scale Decentralized Cybersecurity
Following a successful fundraising campaign that attracted industry heavyweights like Tim Draper’s Draper Associates, BPMT Trading Ltd, and the Holdun Family Office, blockchain-powered cybersecurity startup Naoris Protocol closed an additional round, bringing the total capital raised to date to $31 million.
Both BPMT Trading Ltd and Holdun Family Office have increased their investment in the Portugal-based startup, taking their total investment to $22 million. With the Naoris team preparing for the upcoming minimum viable product (MVP) launch, the newly allocated capital will be directed to scaling up its cybersecurity solution to meet the growing needs of both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems.
The Holdun Family Office led the earlier investment round for Naoris Protocol and has played a role in attracting other investors to back Naoris’ decentralized cybersecurity infrastructure. The Holdun team is credited with introducing Canadian financier and investor Marc Wade, institutional investor BPMT Trading Ltd, ATP tennis star Milos Raonic, and others, helping raise the startup’s profile and capitalitalization.
According to Marc Wade, “Investors don’t throw $20 million across two rounds into a startup project. The reason, we believe, is that multiple exchanges will upload and support Naoris Protocol, because the utility is the star of the show. It’s not every day a true blockchain use case comes along, and this is one of them. We feel Naoris Protocol will make a big splash, and we want to support the technology directly.”
A Decentralized Approach To Cybersecurity
Naoris Protocol is transforming the existing cybersecurity paradigm that relies extensively on centralization, leading to numerous single points of failure. The platform employs blockchain technology alongside AI-powered risk management and a Distributed Proof-of-Security (DPoSec) consensus mechanism for its CyberSecurity Mesh HyperStructure.
The shortcomings of existing cybersecurity solutions stem from relying extensively on a network of interconnected devices. However, these devices often act as individual silos that operate independently. This creates situations whereby each participating device becomes an entry point for cyberattacks. As a result, a single point of failure can spark problems across the entire network.
Instead of building a network of standalone devices that operate individually to mitigate risks, Naoris introduces a highly interoperable and scalable identity-based security mechanism where all participating network devices are transformed into trusted validator nodes. This helps overcome the existing problem of a single point of failure without compromising on decentralization or any other blockchain-based features.
The protocol’s infrastructure is designed to mitigate cyber threats in real time. The platform currently exhibits a blocktime of less than a second, which stands in stark contrast to the slow process that centralized cybersecurity models have grown accustomed. Naoris also leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), more specifically distributed Swarm AI, to create a self-healing network that will continue to grow stronger as more participants join the network.
Most importantly, Naoris’ solution is designed to be used by everyone. The decentralized cybersecurity solution delivers high throughput and low fees, alongside seamless integration capabilities across both Web2 and Web3 infrastructure.
As Naoris Protocol CEO David Carvalho concludes, “The current centralized status-quo where the hacking of a single device could compromise a whole network is categorically broken and unacceptable. Our complimentary, non-competing solution operates at a new decentralized layer, unlocking a new cybersecurity and trust enforcement world for applications, systems and hardware.”
Will DOT Succumb To Sharp Sell-off In Next Few Days?
The native token of Polkadot has dropped significantly in the last few days. The fate of DOT rests in the hands of its traders and investors as the correction period in crypto markets drags on.
Based on recent price actions, some are predicting that DOT coin prices will fall to the $6 per coin support level.
Some analysts believe sellers have the upper hand as the 20-day exponential moving average ($7.38) is curving down and the relative strength index (RSI) is in the negative zone.
The key support for the DOT/USDT pair is at $6 if the bears lose their grip, and the price drops below $6.79.
Interestingly, as of this writing, Polkadot (DOT) is trading at $7.11, up 1.3% in the last seven days, data from CoinMarketCap show.
Polkadot Bulls Try To Stand Their Ground
It is expected that the bulls will defend this territory vigorously, according to market experts.
After reaching its apex earlier this year, the market has been steadily declining ever since. However, current market data suggests that the bulls have been engaged in a grueling struggle.
Some of the top 100 coins have had a good week in the market, according to Coingecko’s most recent data.
DOT is one of these coins with an excellent seven-day performance of 3.4%. This has been a pivotal moment in the recent market activity of the crypto.
The coin’s 1-day price movement has been robust, but this may be a temporary reprieve for DOT. Recent coin analysis has demonstrated that the market is currently bearish.
Polkadot Aims To Create New Support Line
Other price analysis indicates that a potential price bump may be a better selling point for investors than an indication that the market is recovering.
With updated market data, however, this may no longer be the case. DOT bulls have maintained a tenacious defense near the $7.3 resistance zone.
Since the price broke through the lower range of resistance at $7.11, Polkadot has maintained its position and is attempting to establish a new support line at $7.11.
This could become a battlefront for bulls and bears. Recent price appreciation may indicate a strengthening bullish position. But as doubt hovers on the horizon, the battle between bears and bulls persists.
DOT total market cap at $8 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from VOI.id, chart from TradingView.com
Explore COSMOS with 1xBit – TheNewsCrypto
1xBit continues to onboard projects and develop features to create a better user experience. Based on this commitment, COSMOS is now on 1xBit, and bettors can utilize this cryptocurrency for their payments, stake, and withdrawals.
What is Cosmos?
COSMOS bills itself as a project looking to democratize the cryptocurrency industry by focusing on demystifying blockchain technology. The protocol seeks to make it convenient for blockchain networks to interact seamlessly and reduce industry fragmentation.
This is a notable feature in crypto betting. By making cryptocurrency and blockchain less complex, COSMOS fosters a culture of seamless adoption. This would significantly impact crypto betting as it widens the rate at which people enter the sportsbook space. A protocol such as COSMOS contributes to optimizing the crypto betting experience, moving us closer to the future.
COSMOS is also developer-focused. It provides the framework to connect different blockchain layers, allowing developers to create blockchain applications. Most importantly, this protocol leverages open-source tools, making it convenient for developers to jump on the trend and create platforms for the future.
The protocol also places a lot of power on users. For instance, users can become validators making key decisions on the platform. Other users can also earn rewards by delegating their tokens to validators. This process subtly compels validators to act in an honest fashion since users can always change their preferred validators.
1xBit believes COSMOS shares a user-centred approach, which is similar to the sportsbook’s mission as well. 1xBit is driven by the need to always provide users with the best experience and opportunities that reward their passion and position them for the next big thing. These shared values between the two platforms make it a worthy announcement to onboard COSMOS on 1xBit.
Why 1xBit
As the fastest and leading crypto sportsbook, 1xBit is passionate about creating the future from today. The platform provides its users numerous benefits that allow them to maximize the crypto gambling space.
You can make bets on 1xBit using any of the over 40 supported cryptocurrencies. With the latest addition of COSMOS, you can process payments and stake bets using the coin. This crypto adoption eliminates the need for fiat currency. It removes the stress of first converting your cryptocurrency to fiat before depositing on a sportsbook to bet on your favorite games.
Instead, you can utilize these currencies directly, allowing you to maximize their value without losing any of it to conversion fees. Even more, 1xBit is constantly looking for relevant partnerships and new coins to add.
You also enjoy instant payouts with zero fees. This allows you to win without losing a good part of it to the platform’s fee structure. Users also enjoy complete anonymity, making it easy to stake bets without revealing your identity.
Additionally, 1xBit offers users welcome bonuses of up to 7 BTC following your first 4 deposits. If you receive this or a share of it, it gives you the required jumpstart to experience the platform and play your favorite games. Furthermore, there’s access to numerous tournaments and reward programs designed to reward active participants with prizes for a good number of players. Lastly, getting started takes under 2 minutes. Register and use a promo code NEWS125 to claim a 125% 1st deposit bonus.
Final Thoughts
The future of crypto betting starts with active participants. Join the experience by trying COSMOS on 1xBit today. You’re still early!
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
DappRadar X BGA Blockchain Games Report #7 Released
To illustrate how blockchain gaming has emerged as the frontrunner of the next web3, DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized applications has released its Blockchain Games Report #7, which focuses on the most noteworthy recent advancements in the space.
As per the report, the average number of Unique Active Wallets (UAW) engaging with blockchain games in August was 847,000; this was a decrease of 11% month over month, but still represented more than 50% of UAW engagement overall.
The leading protocol Wax saw a monthly decline of 8% in the average daily number of unique active wallets. Nonetheless, Wax hosts 40% of all gaming action. There was a monthly gain of 12% in daily UAWs on Hive, the second largest gaming blockchain and home to Splinterlands (MoM).
Additionally, the average daily volume of UAW transactions on the BNB Chain has increased to almost 92,000, a rise of 8% month over month. Furthermore, the monthly growth rate for Solana is 21%.
In addition, the overall trading volume of connected NFT games climbed by 13.25% month over month, and the number of sales increased by 83.36%, with over 1.3 million NFTs related to games being exchanged.
In the protocol market, Ethereum lost 14.40% of its value, to $11 million, while Solana gained over 171%, to $1.7 million. Ronin’s total trading volume has hit $8.2 million, representing a 27.64% MoM growth.
Key Takeaways
- Despite the sluggish economy, over $750 million has been raised for Web3 games and metaverse projects since August 1.
- Within its first two weeks of release, the new Flow-based game, Trickshot Blitz, attracted more than 400,000 unique active wallets (UAW) and processed 4.6 million transactions.
- After a comprehensive reform of the game’s economy in June, Splinterlands has seen three consecutive months of growth.
- With over $4 billion in cumulative NFT purchases and an average of over 36,000 gamers logging in each day over the last three months, Axie Infinity is clearly going smooth.
- In August, $25 million was made through NFTs in virtual world games, an annual low; the Sandbox launches Alpha Season 3.
- In light of the fact that just 1 in 12 blockchain games are mobile-friendly, Xterio was able to get $40 million in funding for mobile web3 games.
We have just entered a very formative period with enormous expansion possibilities. Some things might be better, yet innovation and progress are constants in this field. The road ahead for GameFi is paved with success, and the sector is well on its way to taking the web3 lead.
