News
Tips to fight inflation: How families stretch their buck at the grocery store
SEATTLE — A whole chicken, a slab of bacon, a carton of milk and a box of Froot Loops can ring up to $40 at the cash register now. Your wallet likely feels much lighter after a trip to the local supermarket because grocery prices have risen 13% higher than a year ago, according to the July Consumer Price Index.
The high costs of meat, bread and, well, everything along the grocery aisles mean many families have had to make adjustments to their diets or buy cheaper generic brands, as we found when we interviewed several shoppers around the Puget Sound area. Here’s a look at the many different ways shoppers are trying to stretch their dollar at the grocery store.
As first-time homeowners, Sheila Loesch and their partner thought they had done their due diligence and checked all the boxes when researching their new neighborhood before they closed the deal on a two-bedroom condo in Kirkland last summer. They concluded that property tax would be high on the Eastside, but the trade-off is that they get to live in a walkable area with more downtown cultural offerings than in their old neighborhood in Renton.
Loesch, who uses they/them pronouns, just didn’t account for the sticker shock of grocery shopping in Kirkland.
From one supermarket to another, Loesch found that nearly everything on the family’s grocery list — cheese, eggs, bell peppers, almond milk — costs at least a dollar more compared to when Loesch shopped in Renton or in neighboring Kent.
Each plump, shiny avocado at the Metropolitan Market in Kirkland, for instance, costs more than $4 this spring, Loesch said. Loesch later went to get their avocados from WinCo Foods in Kent, where they cost 98 cents each.
“That’s an enormous difference, one-fourth of the cost. That is a produce that I buy for a lot of meals I cook at home. … I don’t eat meat,” said Loesch, a 29-year-old freelance editor and writer.
Every two weeks, Loesch drives 30 minutes to grocery shop at the WinCo supermarket in Kent. Their family grocery bill rings up to $550-$600 a month, at least $100 higher compared to last year’s, but those receipts would be much higher if Loesch were to shop exclusively at the local Metropolitan Market, Safeway, PCC and QFC, they said.
Loesch now buys eggs, beans, granola and other shelf staples in the South End and makes an occasional run to their local Kirkland Safeway for specialty items — maybe an English cucumber for a salad, a cauliflower for dinner or one or two ingredients they might need for a particular recipe.
Loesch says the high grocery bills have dampened the household’s saving plans. They have a 2008 hatchback that has maybe two good years left, according to their mechanic, so the couple is trying to save for another used car while also attempting to pay off their mortgage early so they can retire before they turn 65. Even with the high cost of gas, Loesch says they still save hundreds of dollars by driving 30 minutes south to grocery shop as opposed to walking to their nearby supermarket.
Lessons from the Great Depression
For Susan River, the penny-pinching-lessons that her late mother — who lived to be 102 — picked up to survive during the Great Depression and passed on to her still resonate today.
River, 69, spends $100 on a box of 20 Alaska wild salmon fillets, squirreling them away in the freezer and rationing them out for “luxurious” dinners for her and her roommate Paul Allen, 70.
Their relationship is, um, complicated.
The two married as high school sweethearts and raised two sons before divorcing in 1988. Thirteen years ago, after River lost her job and house because she couldn’t keep up with the mortgage, Allen invited her to be roommates in a two-bedroom West Seattle apartment he found for $1,600.
River and Allen have a platonic relationship, but say they have found that they need each other during their autumn years when the world can seem lonely and frightening during these inflationary times.
They share household chores and take turns running errands. But cooking is River’s domain.
Despite her health concerns about eating too many carbs, River has reintroduced pasta, potato and rice into their diets because they’re cheap and filling.
“Our menu is based on what is on sale,” she said.
After their grocery bill escalated as high as $500 per outing in the spring, River now watches every dollar she spends. She’s cut her monthly grocery bill down to $300 a month, partly by buying in bulk at Costco and splitting those purchases with another family “because that’s cheaper than buying at Safeway,” she said.
The couple can’t afford to retire, but no matter how high food prices rise, she said they will find a way to make it. “I’ve known Paul for 55 years. Our mindset is ‘we know how to do this,’” River said.
Eating to live
By January, the high cost of food meant the end of date night at nice restaurants for Zack Ballinger and his partner Kai Gallo. When that cutback wasn’t enough to help them make ends meet, Ballinger cut out the gourmet meals they cook at their home in Mountlake Terrace.
Now, Ballinger, 24, shops mostly for discounts, swapping out beef and other costly meats for tofu and plants, even buying wilted veggies and other produce that’s nearing its expiration date to save a buck or two.
“I live paycheck to paycheck. Everyone said, ‘you should save at least 20% of your paycheck’ or whatever, but that’s just not realistic with how this economy is going,” said Ballinger, who makes $16 an hour as a full-time bookseller for Third Place Books. “I have no hope that prices will go down substantially.”
When Ballinger rolls the cart down the aisle at his local Fred Meyer or QFC, he’s disheartened by how “even basic commodities like dry beans and rice and eggs are so much more expensive. These are not fancy items,” he said.
Last year, Ballinger splurged on gourmet home-cooked meals, such as picking up a Copper River salmon that caught his fancy for a recipe, or buying a head of black garlic and other unusual ingredients “to try out.”
Now, eating is less about enjoyment and more about sustenance, as Ballinger tries to keep the monthly grocery bills to under $250 a month. Dinner usually consists of brown rice with tofu or chicken and “whatever vegetables are on sale.”
Ballinger buys a whole chicken and breaks it down since that’s cheaper than buying a tray of breasts or wings. And “we have a lot of frozen vegetables because those are cheaper.”
Embracing the freezer
With the high cost of meat, Tina Mankowski realizes now that her freezer has become a great investment. She buys poultry and slabs of meat when they’re on sale and stores them in the freezer in the garage of her West Seattle home.
“I’m trying to stretch my dollars because everything is so expensive,” said Mankowski. “I bring home a bag of groceries. I get just six items and it adds up to $60. I am single. I don’t see how families on fixed income can afford to feed their kids.”
She saves by turning a single meat purchase into a week’s worth of meals. A chicken she brines and then roasts, for instance, will be the dinner the first night, and the leftovers become a chicken salad sandwich and then a stir-fry dish while the bones are used to make chicken stock for soup.
“Thank goodness I like chicken,” she quips. “I don’t mind eating it four or five times in a row.”
Her latest meal deal of the week is the ground turkey she gets at Trader Joe’s for under $4 a pound, turning that tray of meat into a burger, red bell peppers stuffed with ground meat and rice, and Thai lettuce wraps with the ground turkey flavored with Asian seasonings.
“I am very resourceful when it comes to stretching the dollar,” Mankowski said.
News
Sports
News
Sequoia India and SEA tap international operators to help startups launch and grow overseas • TechCrunch
Sequoia India and Southeast Asia has launched a new program to help its portfolio founders connect with international operators who can help startups expand into new markets, the venture capital firm said, as it aggressively expanding its offerings in key regions.
Along with providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in startups under the program, called Pathfinders, the famed venture capital firm said. The launch of the program comes at a time when a growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding into the US, UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups such as Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee, and Clevertap now count the United States and Europe among their biggest markets.
The program will open up to a large portion of the venture capital firm’s portfolio, but Sequoia expects early-stage startups — in the seed stage and Series A — to find it particularly useful, Harshjit said. Sethi, Managing Director of Sequoia India, in an interview.
“What we see in the early stage and Series A stages are companies looking to expand into the United States. And immediately they start scrambling for their first customers in the new market and who to hire. They have strong logos in India, but a lot of the names aren’t very recognized in the United States,” he said.
Pathfinders will operate with a two-way feedback system, where either stakeholder can provide suggestions, he said.
The company, which launched a $2.85 billion fund for India and Southeast Asia earlier this year, came up with the idea for Pathfinders on a Zoom call in 2020 while discussing ways to further assist businesses looking to expand outside of the country.
“We want our companies to do better and be the best in the world. We have very smart founders with deep domain expertise. But when they start building for a market they’re not in, we think structurally it’s not a level field. This is the genesis of why we created Pathfinders,” said Sethi, adding that the right set of operators will bring years of learning to startups.
More than two dozen operators have registered with Pathfinders. They include Amit Singh (president of Palo Alto Networks), Oliver Jay (ex CRO of Asana), Param Kalhon (CPO at UIPath) Prasanna Sankar (co-founder of Rippling), Pratyus Pattnaik (senior director of engineering at Okta), Sandeep Johri (former CEO of Tricentis).
“The entire enterprise software market is being disrupted by the next generation of SaaS built using cloud, AI and mobile-first design principles. To be successful, Indian disruptors need to clearly understand Western buyers, their needs and expectations of their users, and design products that effectively match them. Pathfinders connects entrepreneurs with experienced operators living in these countries, who have acquired expertise over decades by understanding Western buyers,” said Singh of Palo Alto Networks in a statement.
Pathfinders is Sequoia’s latest attempt to extend its value to startups. This year, the company also launched Arc, in London and the United States, to find and mentor startups at the idea stage, backing each with $1 million. The approach of Sequoia, the most influential venture capital firm, is different from many of its peers, many of whom generally take a hands-off approach, handing over the check but not being truly proactive as startups navigate their journeys. .
techcrunch
News
Texas Governor Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in Governors game
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) leads Democratic challenger Robert Francis O’Rourke in the state’s gubernatorial game, according to a University of Houston/Texas Southern University survey released this week.
The poll asked the respondents — both likely voters and “almost certain” voters — who they plan to vote for in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Abbott has a seven-point lead over O’Rourke among likely voters, 49% to 42%. However, the Republican’s lead increases by 12 percentage points among “almost certain” voters, leading from 53% to O’Rourke’s 41%.
While the Democrat leads among Latino and black voters, the candidates are tied in female support, garnering 45% support each. Additionally, the Governor of Texas leads among the Silent and Baby Boomer generations (61% vs. O’Rourke’s 33%) as well as Gen-X (51%). percent to O’Rourke’s 40 percent). Meanwhile, the Democrat has a 21-point edge among millennials and a 23-point lead among Gen Z.
Perhaps more importantly, Abbott has a double-digit lead among independent voters, leading O’Rourke 47% to 25%.
The survey was conducted August 11-29, 2022 among 1,312 likely voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2.7%.
It comes as O’Rourke continues to make gun control and abortion two features of his campaign. Over the summer, the Democrat accused Abbott for authorizing six mass shootings in the Lone Star State:
He also refused to Express support to limit abortion – even partial birth:
Abbott, meanwhile, continued to make national headlines after ferrying migrants out of Texas and into blue sanctuary cities such as New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago — a move Chicago Mayor Lightfoot (D ) has apparently judge “immoral” and “unpatriotic”.
Breitbart News
News
Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac rise as crude oil prices slide from 7-month lows
mini
The paint is made from a significant amount of petroleum-based raw materials. The price of crude oil is proportionally related to the cost of manufacturing paint, and the price of paint has an inverse relationship with margins. The higher the crude oil prices, the higher the manufacturing costs and the lower the margins.
Shares of Asian Paints and Indigo Paints are trading up 1.09% from the previous BSE close. Kansai Nerolac is up 2.64%,
Oil prices fell on Wednesday on fears of recession and worries about global demand. Brent crude futures fell $4.83 to $88 a barrel, falling below $90 for the first time since Feb. 8. The price of WTI crude settled at $81.94, its lowest since January, down $4.94, or 5.7%.
The paint is made from a significant amount of petroleum-based raw materials. The price of crude oil is proportionally related to the cost of manufacturing paint, and the price of paint has an inverse relationship with margins. The higher the crude oil prices, the higher the manufacturing costs and the lower the margins.
In terms of financial performance, Berger Paints had a strong performance in the first quarter, but its volume growth was lower than that of Asian Paints.
“In terms of earnings growth, we were actually ahead of them because we deliberately adopted the strategy of staying away from price, which hurt overall volume and value growth. That was one of the reasons,” Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO of Berger Paints, told CNBC-TV18.
The company reported an 80.60% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 253.71 crore for the April-June period. Asian Paints, on the other hand, recorded an 80.4% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit to Rs 1,036 crore for the quarter ended June 2022.
While Kansai Nerolac announced a 36.51% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 152.05 crore for the April-June quarter.
(Edited by : Nishta Pandey)
First post: Sep 08, 2022, 2:06 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
US moves to keep advanced semiconductor technology out of China
Companies that accept U.S. funding as part of a plan to boost U.S. computer chip manufacturing capacity will be banned from establishing advanced manufacturing facilities in China for 10 years, the administration announced this week. President Joe Biden.
The Commerce Department rolled out its $50 billion CHIPS distribution plan, which Biden signed into law last month. During an appearance at the White House on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the rules include specific language on transferring technology to China.
“Companies that receive CHIP funds cannot build state-of-the-art or advanced technology facilities in China for a period of 10 years,” she said. “Companies that receive the money can only expand their mature node factories in China to serve the Chinese market.”
Mature node factories refer to semiconductor manufacturing facilities that only produce older technologies that are already widely available.
Raimondo reminded his audience of the shortage of semiconductor supplies during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “We have seen the impact of the chip shortage on American families when prices cars drove a third of inflation due to lack of chips, factory workers were on leave, appliances were often unavailable, all due to a lack of semiconductors.”
“With this funding, we will ensure that the United States will never again be in a position where our national security interests are compromised or key industries are grounded due to our inability to produce critical semiconductors here at home. “, she said.
Weak American capacity
The CHIPS Act is a response not only to the shortage of computer chips that has hampered global supply chains during the pandemic, but also to the perceived threat to national security posed by a lack of domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.
According to the Commerce Department, the United States consumes 25% of the world’s most advanced computer chips, but produces none. As for less advanced chips, the United States consumes 30% but manufactures only 13%.
Since advanced chips are used not only in consumer goods, but also in weapons systems and other technologies important to national security, the federal government is concerned that global adversaries will stock up in the event of a conflict.
For example, a large percentage of chips imported by the United States come from Taiwan, which is increasingly under threat from China, whose government claims the island nation as part of its country.
“Unusual” policy
James A. Lewis, senior vice president and director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told VOA that the 10-year deadline is an “unusual” policy for the United States, and it likely represents an effort to find common ground between tech companies and Chinese hawks in the federal government.
“I can’t think of any other instance where we’ve put such a deadline. … It’s not how we usually do things internationally,” he said.
The Commerce Department, Lewis said, found itself between tech companies reluctant to be completely cut off from one of the world’s biggest markets on one side, and Congress and the White House on the other. Lawmakers and President Biden are both keen to stop China from producing advanced semiconductors.
Technological restrictions are not new
Although a decade-long ban on the manufacture of advanced semiconductor technologies in China may be stricter than expected, American companies are used to facing restrictions on the export of critical technologies.
“US companies will follow US law. They will continue to sell chips to Chinese buyers in accordance with applicable law,” Doug Barry, vice president of the US-China Business Council, told VOA in an email exchange. “They have long been required to apply for export licenses to sell certain types of chips and have halted sales to specific Chinese entities when required by US law to do so.”
Barry said members of his organization “support the policies of a strong indigenous semiconductor industry and strong national security.”
He added, “The key to preserving U.S. competitiveness in important technologies is to reduce the scope of export and investment controls and to consult regularly with the business community to avoid unintended political consequences.”
The Chinese Embassy Responds
In response to a question from VOA, the Chinese Embassy in Washington emailed a response to spokesperson Liu Pengyu’s measure.
“The Chinese side opposes the intervention and restriction of relevant law in the economic, trade and investment cooperation of the global business community,” Liu said. “The law which includes conditions restricting normal investment and trade of relevant companies in China and normal China-US/scientific cooperation. It would distort global semiconductor supply chains and disrupt international trade. China s strongly oppose it.”
In conclusion, Liu said, “The United States politicizes, instrumentalizes, and militarizes technology and trade issues, and engages in technological blockade and decoupling with the aim of monopolizing global advanced technologies, perpetuating its hegemony in the science-technology sector and undermine the tightly knit global industrial and supply chains. Such measures would harm others without benefiting oneself.”
A bifurcated future
Lewis of CSIS said the 10-year ban heightens the possibility that China will simply go its own way, investing in the ability to produce its own technology, perhaps to standards that would not be compatible with the western technology.
If it did, it could find willing customers in countries like Russia and Iran, which find themselves on the side of US-backed sanctions. China could also begin to compete with the United States in other markets.
“If nothing changes, by 2030 we will see a bifurcated system,” Lewis said. “It’s a new type of competition. There will be Chinese products made to Chinese standards that they want to sell in the global market. And there will be Western products made to Western standards that they want to sell in the global market. global. market.”
USA voanews
News
Hall of Fame just the beginning for New Orleans Pelicans executive Swin Cash
PRESIDENT AND CEO John Doleva was making what has become a routine phone call for him after more than 20 years with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
On the other end of the line was New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations Swin Cash.
Cash had cleared his schedule on March 28 to be available during the window Doleva was supposed to call. But over time, Cash realized his youngest son, Syer, needed a diaper change. So Cash, who had been waiting for this call for years, politely put Doleva on hold.
When the call resumed, Doleva told Cash to let Syer know his mother was a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
“That literally sums up my life right now,” Cash told ESPN as he recalled the moment. Cash, along with 12 other members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Since the end of her playing career, Cash — the two-time NCAA champion and All-American, three-time WNBA champion and four-time All-Star, and member of the WNBA’s 20th and 25th anniversary teams — has worn different hats.
As the mother of 1-year-old Syer and 5-year-old Saint and vice president of basketball operations for the Pelicans, Cash juggled motherhood and burst into the executive world of the NBA.
Throughout his career, Cash has set goals. She set out to achieve those goals as an All-American at McKeesport Area High School in her hometown of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, 15 miles southwest of Pittsburgh. She did that when she won national titles at UConn. And she did it during her 15-year WNBA career that also included a few championship rings.
Along the way, Cash became one of the highest ranked women in the NBA. As she enters her fourth season in the Pelicans front office, her latest focus is to make sure this is just the beginning.
BEFORE HIS PROFESSIONAL playing career, Cash stood out at UConn for coach Geno Auriemma. Cash said Auriemma and her time with the Huskies prepared her for who she is today.
Auriemma, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, said when Cash walked onto campus, her level of competitiveness set her apart from her teammates.
“She tried to win every possession,” Auriemma told ESPN. “It was obvious in high school. It was obvious from the first day of our practices when she arrived in Connecticut as a freshman. Of all the big kids that came in, no one competed. louder or played with more energy than her.”
Cash was part of two national championship teams at UConn, in 2000 and 2002. His 2002 team included Sue Bird, Tamika Williams, Asjha Jones and Diana Taurasi. That team went 39-0, with Cash winning the 2002 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She capped off her college career with a 20-point, 13-rebound performance in the national title game.
Cash was the No. 2 pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft — Bird went No. 1 overall, Jones was No. 4 and Williams No. 6 — and headed for the Detroit Shock.
She led Detroit to WNBA titles in 2003 and 2006 and won her third and final championship with Seattle – and Bird – in 2010. Cash played with Detroit, Seattle, Chicago and Atlanta before ending her career with the New York Liberty in 2016.
It was in New York that Cash began working closely with Teresa Weatherspoon, who is now an assistant coach for the Pelicans. The two had faced each other towards the end of Weatherspoon’s WNBA career, which ended in 2004, but a bond began to form when Weatherspoon was working with the Liberty as director of player development towards the end of the season. Cash game days.
In 2017, Cash was named director of franchise development at Liberty in a role that gave her the chance to work with both business and basketball operations.
“You knew if she ever got into that leadership position, she knew how to take a team to the next level,” Weatherspoon told ESPN. “Everyone has to fit into this culture. She understood that. And then to convey that to the management level, she does a hell of a job.”
As Cash began her front office role with the Liberty, she also worked for Turner Sports as an on-air analyst. It was there that she met David Griffin, who had left the Cleveland Cavaliers front office in 2017 and was working with Turner as a broadcaster.
While at Turner, Griffin and Cash watched games together in the Green Room. Griffin liked the way Cash saw the game and his ideas of unifying family and team.
“I told him, ‘If I ever get back to it, I’ll call you,’” Griffin said. “And she thought I was joking.”
Griffin was hired by the Pelicans as executive vice president of basketball operations in April 2019. Less than two months later, Cash was officially on board.
“She’s got a really good sense of talent,” Griffin said. “I like the way she thought about the game. She’s a multi-time champion on many levels. She understands what that level of sacrifice looks like. She knows well who’s going to be willing to make that sacrifice.”
FOR MONTHS, WEATHERSPOON told Cash, “This call is coming, this call is coming.” So when Cash finally got the call, she wanted to tell Weatherspoon in person.
She found Weatherspoon located near a row of seats between two practice fields on one of the Pelicans’ rest days.
Cash asked her longtime friend and colleague if she had any plans for September.
Weatherspoon — who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 — didn’t hold back.
“I don’t want to be anywhere but over there,” Weatherspoon said, still thinking her friend’s question was hypothetical.
After a split second, he clicked to Weatherspoon.
She jumped off the bench, threw a basketball across the gym and sprinted towards Cash, who was standing on the court. She wrapped her friend in a hug, a moment Weatherspoon called “real, genuine emotion.”
Weatherspoon continued to scream as she wrapped Cash over the Pelicans’ fleur-de-lis logo that sits in the middle of the practice field.
“That was stupid, I’m not even going to lie,” Cash said.
Weatherspoon will be one of five Hall of Famers on stage with Cash during his presentation on Saturday, along with Auriemma, Isiah Thomas, Tamika Catchings and Tina Thompson. And as she watches her friend continue to grow in the final stage of her basketball career, Weatherspoon knows “bigger things are ahead.”
Cash is now aiming to make history as the first woman to lead an NBA front office.
“That would be the goal,” Cash says.
espn
