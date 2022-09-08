Vermont Marble Co. building hits the market for $799,000

Address bulletin
Our weekly buy, sell and design digest, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Immovable
A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in condition known for beautiful stone.
The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vermont, just north of the town of Rutland, was once home to the Vermont Marble Co., and the space provides a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5 acres. plot. The building itself measures 28,128 square feet.
The grand building was constructed in 1924 and offers a fortress-like appearance that one might find in Washington, DC The building is made of locally sourced white and gray marble. The look of the nation’s capital makes sense considering the company also supplied the marble for the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and the exterior of the United States Supreme Court.
In the past, the building also served as an office and interactive university campus, but it will always be known as the home of the Marble Company, which at its height employed thousands and acquired the rights to all marble deposits. marble from Vermont, Colorado and Alaska, according to the Vermont Marble Museum. Omya, a global calcium carbonate process, purchased the company in 1976. The current owner of the magnificent fortress, however, is Vermont RE Development LLC, according to the listing agent.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” said Better Homes & Gardens agent Christopher Long | The Masiello Group Real Estate that has the listing. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such a solid building. I mean, it’s not just a marble facade; it is actually a building wall system made of giant marble blocks. I mean, it’s impressive. It would cost tens of millions of dollars to duplicate what exists.
A stone sign above the main entrance reveals the building’s history and the many windows let plenty of light into the interior.
The interior of the building is unfinished. Mechanical systems need updating, but some quirky property features, like bank vaults, could attract buyers looking for a unique space.
The views from Green Mountain don’t hurt either.
Our weekly buy, sell and design digest, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
By ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED
ROSTHERN, Sask. (AP) — The latest suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 people and injured 18 in western Canada is dead after his capture, but how he died after being arrested sparked new investigations.
An official said Myles Sanderson, 32, died of self-inflicted injuries on Wednesday after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials declined to discuss how he died.
“I can’t speak to the specific manner of death. This will be part of the autopsy that will be performed,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Commanding Officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, said at a press conference Wednesday evening.
The other suspect, Sanderson’s 30-year-old brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody stabbings in and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve early Sunday. Both men resided on the Aboriginal reserve.
Blackmore said Myles Sanderson was cornered as police units responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a knife-wielding man. She said officers forced Sanderson’s vehicle off the road and into a ditch. He was arrested and a knife was found inside the vehicle, she said.
Sanderson went into medical distress while in custody, Blackmore said. She said CPR was attempted on him before an ambulance arrived and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Every rescue action we are capable of was taken at that time,” she said.
Blackmore gave no details on the cause of death. But an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, earlier said Sanderson died of self-inflicted injuries, without giving further details.
Video and photos from the scene showed a white SUV driving along the road with police cars all around. Air bags had deployed in the SUV. Some photos and videos taken remotely appeared to show Sanderson being searched.
Members of Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team have attended the scene of the arrest and will review Sanderson’s death and the conduct of the police.
Federal Minister of Public Security Marco Mendicino also stressed that the events will be investigated.
” You have questions. We have questions,’ he told reporters at a Cabinet retreat in Vancouver, British Columbia, adding: ‘There will be two levels of police investigating the circumstances of the death of Myles Sanderson .
His death came two days after Damien Sanderson’s body was found in a field near the scene of the stabbing. The police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.
Blackmore said that with both men dead, “we may never understand that motivation.”
But she said she hoped the families of the stabbing victims would find some comfort “knowing that Myles Sanderson is no longer a threat to them”.
Relatives of the victims arrived at the scene on Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed.
“Now we can start to heal. Healing starts today, now,” he said.
The stabbings raised questions about why Myles Sanderson – an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence – was on the streets in the first place.
He was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of more than four years for assault and robbery charges. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for breaching the conditions of his release, although the details were not immediately clear.
His long and sinister rap sheet also showed that seven years ago he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed in Sunday’s stabbings, according to court records.
Mendicino, the public safety minister, said there would be an investigation into the parole board’s assessment of Sanderson.
“I want to know the reasons for the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I am extremely concerned about what happened here. A community was left in shock.
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from James Smith’s Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49. The other victim was from Weldon, Wesley Patterson, 78.
Authorities would not say if the victims could be related.
Mark Arcand said his half-sister Bonnie and son Gregory were killed.
“His son was lying there already deceased. My sister came out and tried to help her son, and she was stabbed twice, and she died right next to him,” he said. “Right outside her home, she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three little boys. That’s why she’s a hero.
Arcand rushed into the reserve on the morning of the looting. After that, he said, “I woke up in the middle of the night screaming and screaming. What I saw that day, I can’t get out of my head.
As for what sparked the violence, Arcand said, “We are all looking for the same answers. We don’t know what happened. Perhaps we will never know. This is the hardest part of it all.
Court documents say Sanderson attacked his in-laws Earl Burns and Joyce Burns in 2015, stabbing Earl Burns multiple times and injuring Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening the life of Earl Burns.
Many of Sanderson’s crimes were committed while intoxicated, according to court records. He at one point told parole officials that substance use drove him crazy. Records showed he repeatedly violated court orders prohibiting him from drinking or using drugs.
___
Heather Hollingsworth, Associated Press writer in Kansas City, contributed to this report.
denverpost
just about managed to win against Afghanistan in their second Super4 game to seal a place in the final of Asia Cup 2022 and in what turned out to be a rather hot-headed game after the Asif Ali-Fareed Ahmad altercation, the fans of the two teams also took on each other after the match. Naseem Shah the Hero for Pakistan who smacked two sixes in the final over to hand Pakistan the narrowest of victories – by 1 run- too was visibly upset with what had happened with Ali earlier, and also celebrated the win with much anger towards the Afghan players.
Former Pakistan international Shoaib Akhtar in his youtube channel did not mince any words discussing the Asif Ali – Fareed Ahmad incident and termed that very incident as one of the reasons for Afghanistan’s loss. Akhtar said, “We as a nation always love and support Afghanistan during their tough times, what was that behaviour after dismissing Asif Ali, who pushed him around and even abuse him?
“You play cricket, show your passion but such arrogance should not be shown isilye allah ne aapko Saza di, isilye ne aalah ne ek pathan ko duusre pathan se chakka marwake zaleel kiya, aur rote hui gayi Afghanistan team (and this is the reason why the almighty punished you, and this is the reason why the almighty made a Pathan (Naseem Shah) hit a six against you, and you were humiliated and Afghanistan team went out crying),” said Akhtar.
But the former pacer did concede that Afghanistan played out of their skins to run Pakistan close
“Afghanistan are playing good cricket, you are a good team, but you should make it personal. We don’t do this to even India, India wale Pappiya jhapiya kar rahe hai hamare saath, aap hai ki hamare bhai hai, sah mulk hain, hum apse laad bhi karte hai, khyal bhi rakhte hai, and aap kya batameezi bhi karte ho. (We do not make it personal with even the Indian team. We are so well-behaved with them and here you are, we consider you our brothers, you are our neighbouring nation, we love and take care of and here you are showing your brazenness) this is not acceptable yaar.
Akhtar Also praised Shah for his nerves in the game.
Hats off to you Naseem Shah, you are a great asset for this country, he said added, “I told you months ago that in Pindi that you will be a superstar and thankfully you are a superstar. It was good to see your innings and I was happy, you will become a brand of Pakistan, just keep yourself fit.”
The post Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar’s Big Statement on Asif Ali Over His Fight With Fareed Ahmed appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: It’s time to see what the new Miami Dolphins run game under coach Mike McDaniel and his wide-zone blocking scheme looks like. While Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were the team’s top running backs at this time last year, now it’s the dynamic Chase Edmonds along with the speedster Raheem Mostert, who is very familiar with McDaniel’s rushing attack from San Francisco, leading the way with Gaskin and Ahmed to follow.
Up front, the addition of Terron Armstead at left tackle could give the Dolphins something close to how the 49ers used Trent Williams in that spot with his ability to bulldoze as a run blocker. Miami also added Connor Williams, a four-year guard it is playing at center while moving Austin Jackson to right tackle and Liam Eichenberg to left guard with Robert Hunt the only constant from last season at right guard.
The Patriots did not stop the run well in 2021, 25th in the NFL allowing 4.5 yards per attempt. They surrendered 195 rushing yards to the Dolphins in last year’s regular-season finale. With that unit not exactly stout against the run, the new-look Dolphins run game deserves the benefit of the doubt in the opener. Edge: Dolphins
When the Patriots run: New England ranked eighth last season in rushing offense and 12th in yards per attempt. It’s a strong ground game that brings back tailbacks Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, each which averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2021, Harris totaling 929 rushing yards and Stevenson 606. Harris had 100 yards on the ground in last year’s opener in Foxborough before coughing up the key fumble that swung that 17-16 decision in favor of the Dolphins.
The Patriots lost guards Shaq Mason and Ted Karras in the offseason. Rookie first-round pick Cole Strange and 2020 sixth-round pick Mike Onwenu are now slotted to start at left and right guard.
The Dolphins were up and down in run defense all last season but figure to be more consistent with another year together, returning nearly all top contributors on the defensive front while adding edge defenders Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers in the offseason. Miami allowed 125 rushing yards or more in its two matchups with New England last season. Edge: Patriots
When the Dolphins pass: Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 in his career against the Patriots. In those victories, he has merely managed the games, throwing for 145, 202 and 109 yards while completing 68 percent of passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Those stats were all accumulated in a different era for the Dolphins offense. He now has Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. at his disposal with fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (limited with a quad injury) rising into his second year, plus tight end Mike Gesicki. The problematic pass protection from a year ago should be improved with the acquisitions of Armstead and Williams, although Williams needs to prove he can consistently snap the ball as converted guard at center.
The Patriots had the No. 2 pass defense a year ago, but they no longer have ballhawking cornerback J.C. Jackson in the secondary. The new-look Miami wide receiver corps could have its way against the likes of Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones. Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon returns his team-high 12 1/2 sacks in a pass rush that can bring a number of blitzers from various spots. What would’ve been a favorable matchup for New England in the past is no longer an advantage. Edge: Even
When the Patriots pass: Quarterback Mac Jones was given a Pro Bowl distinction as a rookie for a season where he produced 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, completing 67.6 percent of passes for 3,801 yards. In two matchups with the Dolphins, he completed passes at a 71-percent rate for 271 passing yards per game, two touchdowns and one interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Xavien Howard.
Out of an unimpressive Patriots wide receiving group, Dolphins castoff DeVante Parker becomes Jones’ top target after an offseason trade between the division rivals. He also has tight end Hunter Henry to throw to.
The Dolphins bring back Howard and their standout safety tandem of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, but cornerback Byron Jones is set to miss the first four games on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Nik Needham is also limited in practice this week. New England could look to target whoever gets inserted, whether it’s Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen or undrafted rookie Kader Kohou. Miami also only improved its pass rush this offseason, adding Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers to a group that already had Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker and a slew of others that can rush the passer, even from as far back as the safety position. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: Patriots kicker Nick Folk is coming off a 36-of-39 season last year where he was perfect inside of 50 yards. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders had a down 23-of-31 season, but he has also alternated successful seasons through his first four NFL years. New England returns punter Jake Bailey while the Dolphins brought in veteran Thomas Morstead, looking for an improvement from Michael Palardy last season.
Give the Patriots, who also have Pro Bowl gunner Matthew Slater, the edge for now, but the Dolphins could swing it in their direction with an explosive return should McDaniel indeed look to put his top talents like Hill in on kick and punt returns. Edge: Patriots
Intangibles: Playing in Miami for a 1 p.m. kickoff early in the season for the Dolphins is one of the greatest home-field advantages in football. The Patriots have done what they can to get acclimated to the heat and humidity, practicing all week at Palm Beach Atlantic University, but it’s tough to make up for the offseason and training camp worth of work the Dolphins have under them in these conditions.
Coach Bill Belichick obviously has the resume advantage on Mike McDaniel, but I sense McDaniel will be prepared for this moment in his head coaching debut. Belichick is 9-13 in his Patriots career at Miami. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
()
Sandburg’s Lance Somerfield is quite busy this fall.
The senior is a standout defender for the Eagles in soccer, and he’s also kicking for the football team. It’s his first experience with football.
“I enjoy it a lot,” Somerfield said. “Even weeks when I’m going three days in a row with games, it’s a lot of fun. It’s my last year at Sandburg, so I want to do a little bit of everything.”
On the soccer field, Somerfield has been a huge part of a fast start for Sandburg.
He continued his contributions Wednesday night, scoring a goal and playing strong defense as the host Eagles topped Shepard 3-1 in Orland Park.
Sebastian Burzynski and Ben Lyons also scored for Sandburg (4-1-1), while Luke Thiesse made three saves.
Zach Soltysiak struck for a goal and Gannon Marin made 14 saves for Shepard (5-3).
Sandburg got a bit of revenge for a season-ending 1-0 shootout loss to the Astros in last season’s Class 3A regional semifinal.
“I told the boys before the game that there was no way we wanted to go out the way we did last year,” Somerfield said. “I told them that half the team was leaving in tears last year, and that’s the way it should be for the other team (Wednesday).”
With Shepard pushing hard for a tying goal late in the game, Somerfield provided some big insurance when he ripped in a 25-yard free kick to make it 3-1 with 3:35 to go.
“Lance has really stepped up this year,” Sandburg coach Desi Vuillaume said. “He’s been starting three years on varsity, and he just gets better and better. We’re looking for leadership this year and he’s definitely filling those shoes.
“It’s good to see him helping the football team, too. We’ve had quite a few kids do both, and it’s always good.”
For Somerfield, the dual-sport experience started with a simple observation from football coach Troy McAllister.
“He just thought I should go out there and kick the ball, and it’s worked out pretty well,” Somerfield said. “My mom was kind of like, ‘Ehhh,’ about football, but I was like, ‘Let’s get after it.’”
Lyons gave Sandburg the lead in the 33rd minute, scoring on a header after Somerfield’s long free kick deflected off a defender.
Soltysiak answered for Shepard with 25:25 left in the game, scoring off a pass from Filip Zawodniak following a free kick.
The Eagles, though, quickly responded as Burzynski drew a foul in the box and converted the ensuing penalty kick with 20:08 to go.
Somerfield’s goal eventually sank the Astros.
“We knew coming into this it was going to be a tough game,” Shepard coach Zeno Toscas said. “It meant something. A handful of our kids play with their kids. We knew it was going to be one of those good, dynamic games.
“We just came up short. What are you going to do?”
For the Eagles, it was the latest in a line of strong results, including a win over Naperville Central and a tie with Lyons.
“We want to be the best team in our sectional,” Burzynski said. “We saw how important it was last year to be one of those top seeds and we want to be at the top.
“We want to beat Lockport. We want to beat Stagg. We want to beat everyone.”
Somerfield, meanwhile, enjoyed the challenge of defending Soltysiak.
“He’s my teammate in club, so I understand a lot about him,” Somerfield said. “He was all-state last year and he’s really talented. It’s really just man vs. man every time, and it was a battle all night long.”
Steve Millar is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
()
Although gas prices are down, rush hour traffic to and from Chicago is not easing. However, Metra may have a solution for some commuters throughout the fall and during the holiday season.
According to a press release, Metra will continue to offer an unlimited $100 summer monthly pass until the end of the year, instead of just until September. The “Super Saver” pilot program that launched in July was only supposed to last three months, Metra said. The extension, according to Metra executive director and CEO Jim Derwinski, is due to passing popularity.
$100 “Super Saver” flat-rate passes are good for unlimited monthly rides and have no area restrictions – whether you’re traveling from Ravenswood on the North Side, a few miles north of downtown or the Big Timber Station on the Milwaukee West Line in the northwest suburb of Elgin.
According to Metra, reduced rates of $70 are available for seniors, students and customers in South Suburban Cook County.
Metra told NBC 5 this summer that the busiest days on the system are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Pass sales through December 31, 2022 can be purchased online, at any ticket agent, or on the Ventra app.
NBC Chicago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops