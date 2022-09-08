News
Veteran Joe Flacco is ready to lead the Jets vs. Ravens while Zach Wilson heals up
Some people were surprised when Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Joe Flacco would start in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Flacco wasn’t one of them, as he prepped himself for the moment since Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason.
“Mentally, I’ve been preparing like I was going to play the whole time anyway, so it’s not really that big of a deal,” Flacco said.
Not only will Flacco start against the Ravens on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, but he will also start the following two games for the Jets — at the Cleveland Browns and home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“He’s been preparing. He’s freaking awesome, and I’m really excited for him and his opportunity,” Saleh said. “Even at 37, I know that it’s in the back of his head, he’s getting the chance to play Baltimore and all these different things and even at 37, he’s got to keep the main thing, the main thing, and just do his best and trust his best is good enough and I think we are all excited for Joe and his opportunity and excited for Sunday.”
Wilson suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise on a noncontact play during the first quarter of the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12. Four days after the injury, Wilson underwent a procedure described as a “trim” to the meniscus.
Sources said Wilson would only be out two to four weeks, but the team never publicly announced a timetable. On Monday, Saleh said Wilson could potentially start the season opener, but he used some gamesmanship tactics to try and throw the Ravens off.
Sunday will mark Flacco’s sixth start since coming to the Jets two seasons ago. In 2020, he started four games after then starting quarterback Sam Darnold was recovering from a shoulder injury. Then Flacco started one game against the Dolphins last season after Wilson suffered a sprained PCL in his right knee.
“I’m having a great time here,” Flacco said. “I think anytime you’re 15 years in the league, you’re going to have what feels like a young group around you, but I’m having a lot of fun with them and it does help that I’ve been here for a few years, and I have that rapport with a bunch of guys on the team and you can definitely tell the difference between the locker room then and now.
“I’ll continue to say it, I think we have some momentum behind us, but we still haven’t done it on Sunday on a consistent basis, so I think until we do that, you always need to prove it to yourself and that locker room. We’re in a good spot, but we need to go out there and prove it to ourselves and get off to a good start.”
Sunday will also mark the first time Flacco will face the team who drafted him with the No. 18 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Flacco played with the Ravens for 11 seasons, which included winning Super Bowl XLVII and being named the game’s MVP.
However, in 2018, the Ravens traded back into the first round to draft Lamar Jackson, who was pegged to be the future of the franchise. Following a 4-5 start that season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh benched Flacco and started Jackson and the team finished 10-6 and won the AFC North.
That following offseason, the Ravens traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos before finding his way to the Jets in 2020. Although he has downplayed facing his former team, his former coach understands the type of player Flacco is and what he did for the city of Baltimore.
“Joe was our guy for many years,” Harbaugh said. “He won 10 playoff games in the first five years.”
“He kind of transformed us in so many ways in terms of the type of team we were. We were throwing the ball around a little bit and having a lot of success with that. That’s kind of immeasurable.”
Royal expert on the importance of royal family travel to be with the Queen
Dolphins-Patriots predictions: Will Miami make season-opening statement against longtime rival?
Dolphins (0-0) vs. Patriots (0-0), Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium, 1 p.m., CBS
Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points; over/under is 40.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 0-0): Dolphins 24, Patriots 20
The Dolphins playing at home in the September heat is the best home field advantage in sports. Throw in the fact they’ve added good talent this offseason while New England subtracted some says this season kicks off in good fashion for the overhauled Dolphins.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 0-0): Dolphins 27, Patriots 24
The Mike McDaniel Era gets started with a home victory over coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots. I’m expecting Tyreek Hill to have a long reception and the defense to make a few game-changing plays (interceptions, sacks, fumble recovery, tight coverage, impressive third-down stops, etc.). If the Dolphins’ offensive line, run game and run defense join the party, season projections will skyrocket.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 0-0): Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
We’ll see some Tyreek Hill flashes and moments in the run game, although Bill Belichick is going to invest in taking something away, likely Hill. The Patriots cornerbacks still have to execute against the speed of Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside. New England spent the week practicing in South Florida to get used to the heat and humidity, but it’s tough to make up for the whole training camp the Dolphins had in that climate over three days. McDaniel has the better roster and gets it done against a future Hall of Famer like Belichick for his first head coaching victory.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 0-0): Dolphins 28, Patriots 24
The revamped Dolphins seem sufficiently amped for this game, and the Patriots can’t get sufficiently acclimated to this heat in just a few days. Tyreek Hill and the offense should do enough to win this, as long as the defense hasn’t taken a big step back. New England icon Bill Belichick doesn’t know what to make of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel — and that’s a help in his first game as an NFL head coach. .
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 0-0): Patriots 24, Dolphins 23
While legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a losing record on the road against the Dolphins (9-13), he undoubtedly will come up with a game plan to try to rattle Mike McDaniel, who makes his coaching debut. New England is 3-8 in its past 11 regular-season games played in Florida, but practicing last week in South Florida should help prepare for the 90-degree heat. Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 in his first three starts against the Patriots, but no quarterback has won his first four starts against New England under Belichick.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 0-0): Dolphins 30, Patriots 16
There is just too much speed on this revamped roster for a plodding New England squad who, against much less Miami offensive talent bases, has been gouged for an average of 222.5 rushing yards per game (195 and 250) in the Pats’ past two games at Hard Rock Stadium. And, those past two visits by Bill Belichick and company were in the perfect-for-northerners, sub-80-degree conditions of South Florida in late December and early January. While the defensive backfield is compromised with Byron Jones’ absence, if Jaelan Phillips takes a second-year leap as a pass rusher, it shouldn’t much matter against a middling quarterback such as Mac Jones.
Bill Gross says the US dollar is overvalued against all currencies and bets on the pound
The 78-year-old former bond king resurfaced with a call in the currency market. He spoke to Bloomberg to offer his thoughts on relative value.
“Despite fiscal and political issues, I’m long on the pound due to an overvaluation of the dollar against all major currencies,” Gross said. “Continued large trade deficits and capping the Fed’s ability to raise rates to projected levels due to the future recession will limit further depreciation of the pound and likely lead to future relative increases against the dollar. “
Earlier today I argued that a turning point in European markets could be closer than expected as politicians there look to the covid playbook.
As head coach, Nathaniel Hackett will rely on Broncos staff for support
It was the second question posed to Nathaniel Hackett during his introductory press conference on January 28: will the new coach of the Broncos also be the new offensive player of the Broncos?
Hackett said he would return to the position for the first time since the 2018 midseason, making him the first Broncos coach to call offensive plays since Gary Kubiak in 2016.
Hackett will be one of at least 15 NFL head coaches this year who will serve as their team’s offensive playmaker. Included are fellow first-time head coaches Mike McDaniel (Miami) and Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota).
Because of his previous call-play experience — two years each at Syracuse and for Buffalo and Jacksonville — Hackett’s transition should be manageable.
“It will help him, no doubt,” Broncos general manager George Paton said. “He had successes to build on. He is very quick-witted and can handle a lot of things, but he has a lot of people to help him with game management.
Last year Arthur Smith of Atlanta and Nick Siranni of Philadelphia were new head coaches who called the games.
“It’s different for every guy,” said Smith, who had experience as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. “You have to know yourself and how involved you are going to be on game day and find a process that works best for you.”
Siranni, who was also a first-time caller, said one key is to surround yourself with veteran coaches.
“There are a lot of things that go into calling the game and preparing the team for the week,” he said. “The best thing I had was experienced callers on my team and that made the transition easier.”
Siranni also pointed to the life of Hackett – his father, Paul, was a coach for four decades – as an asset in dealing with play calls and game management.
“I’ve been around really good head coaches all my life and I’ve been able to sit at home with my dad (who was a coach) and Coach Hackett is the same way,” he said. declared. “There were definitely challenges (last year), but I felt like my journey helped me prepare for them.”
Of Hackett’s offensive staff, only quarterbacks coach/passing games coordinator Klint Kubiak has NFL experience (last year with Minnesota). Offensive coordinator Justin Outten is posted in the coach’s box to serve as the eyes in the sky for the X’s and O’s and football strategy analyst Brad Miller is also upstairs to advise on the game management.
“We have a lot of conversations,” Hackett said of him and Miller. “It’s really great to have someone in your ear giving you the ‘go’, if you want to go there on the fourth down and when to take a time out and always keep me posted on that.”
During pre-season games, Hackett was followed on the sidelines by assistant head coach Derek Haithcock.
“Derek is there to make sure I don’t do anything crazy and get the red flag (to challenge),” Hackett said. “He’s there if I need the Surface (Microsoft) (tablet) and he also tracks plays and does all kinds of stuff just so I can (make) transitions to be there for defense and special teams and make it effective.”
A woman is mistaken for British Prime Minister Liz Truss; his answers leave the internet wide-spread – World News, Firstpost
A random woman who has no connection to politics or the Truss victory also received similar congratulatory messages on her Twitter account.
A woman is mistaken for British Prime Minister Liz Truss; his answers leave the internet in two. Twitter/@thor_benson
Liz Truss, leader of the Conservative Party, who on Monday defeated former Indian-born Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s new prime minister.
Since the news broke, Truss has been inundated with congratulatory messages from other executives and public figures. Truss no doubt celebrated the occasion, but another woman who has no connection to politics or Truss’ victory also received similar messages on her Twitter account.
Confusion has hit netizens as the Twitter handle of the woman, named Liz Trussell, is @Liztruss. What’s even funnier is that instead of correcting people, the woman rides with the example of misidentification and having fun making her presence felt on those posts.
You’ll laugh out loud at her responses to those who tagged her to congratulate Liz Truss on her election victory.
Twitter user Thor Benson collected some screenshots of the woman’s responses to several posts and shared them on his personal account.
He captioned the post, “People keep tagging a random person instead of the new UK Prime Minister and she’s rolling with it lol.”
In the comments section, users shared more snaps of her replies. The British Royal Family’s official Twitter account, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and British Green Party MP Caroline Lucas were among those who misidentified Liz.
Since being shared, Benson’s exchange has racked up nearly 70,000 likes so far. The comment box was flooded with hilarious reactions.
One user said sarcastically, “That’s why the internet should exist.”
This is why the internets should exist.
—Matt Williams (@0n3kn0WN) September 5, 2022
Another asked: ‘Is it too late to nominate *that* Liz Truss as prime minister?
Is it too late to appoint *that* Liz Truss as PM?
—Linda (@lewing99) September 5, 2022
One person joked, “This is Twitter content I’m here for.”
Pooh! …is the Twitter content I’m here for.
— you don’t know me (@la_crawley) September 5, 2022
Here are some other reactions:
If Twitter verifies her account, that would make her the real PM.
— Vulgar Freudian (@vulgar_freudian) September 6, 2022
Knowing nothing about her, I’d say 75% chance she’s a better PM
— Chris Ferejohn (he/him) (@cferejohn) September 6, 2022
A similar event occurred in 2021 when renowned author Salman Rushdie was mistakenly tagged in a tweet by a user while responding to a post from senior Congressman Salman Khurshid.
The captured tweet caught the attention of many, including Rushdie himself.
Later, the author mentioned Bollywood actor Salman Khan and tweeted, “I think you got the wrong Salman. I am Salman Khan. The post went viral in no time and garnered over 10,000 likes.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision at her residence in Scotland as doctors are ‘concerned’ about her health
London – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.
“Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remains under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
All of the Queen’s children, as well as her grandson Prince William, have traveled to Scotland to be with her, or are currently on their way, British media reported. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are also visiting Scotland, according to a spokesperson.
The announcement came after the 96 year old monarch on Wednesday, he pulled out of a virtual event and doctors advised him to rest.
The day before, she had met the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral.
“The whole country will be deeply concerned about the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss tweeted upon hearing the news of the Queen’s health. “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”
The queen has had health problems since late last year, which the palace says mainly affects her mobility, and has reduce public appearances and commitments.
The event she missed on Wednesday, a virtual meeting of Britain’s Privy Council, would have seen new ministers sworn in and the new Prime Minister sworn in as the first First Lord of the Treasury. It is not a constitutionally required step for the new government, but the fact that she was forced to cancel an event she was only due to attend virtually has raised concerns.
“There is a degree of seriousness that we have never seen before, the very fact that the statement has been released when the Palace is so reluctant to comment on the Queen’s health,” the royal correspondent said. from the BBC, Jonny Dymond.
“We are not going to get great clarity from the Palace as they do not reveal details of the health of senior members of the Royal Family, but the fact that the family is meeting at Balmoral is an indication of the seriousness of the situation. Dymond continued.
