Vikings’ Kirk Cousins shrugs off MVP predictions, prefers to focus on Sunday’s opener vs. Packers
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins woke up Wednesday morning to find out that not one but two NFL Network analysts have predicted he will be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player this season.
It all started late Tuesday night when NFL Network sent out a graphic that showed who some analysts picked for MVP. There were the typical predictions of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, but hall of fame wide receiver Michael Irvin selected Cousins.
Then on Wednesday morning, analyst Kyle Brandt said on “Good Morning Football” that Cousins is his MVP choice, as well. Brant pulled off a sweatshirt to unveil a Cousins No. 8 jersey when announcing his selection.
“It’s … good content on a Wednesday morning when they’re trying to fill a segment,” Cousins said about the predictions.
For what it’s worth, Brandt said he wanted to pick a “totally unforeseen, head-scratcher type of MVP.” He pointed to 2002, when former Vikings quarterback Rich Gannon came out of nowhere to be named MVP for the Oakland Raiders.
Brandt said Cousins “has the weapons, he has the experience, he has the new coach” to win the award. The new coach is offensive-minded Kevin O’Connell, and Cousins made note of some of the other top Vikings players when asked about the MVP predictions.
“It’s about the Vikings as a team being in a good place (and) they’re excited about (running back) Dalvin Cook and (wide receivers) Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson and (edge rushers) Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter,” Cousins said. “I know that, for me, team is how I’m able to have success at the quarterback position.
“(Winning the MVP is) the farthest thing from our minds. The Green Bay Packers and finding a way to beat them is really all that we’re focused on.”
The Vikings open the season against the Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cousins is fired up about going against the rival that has won four straight NFC North titles.
“It sure (would be) great to get out with a win, to get the wind at your back, especially at home, a divisional opponent,” he said. “It’s a good challenge for us.”
With the exception of 2020, when the preseason was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, this will mark the first time in his 11-year NFL career that Cousins has entered a regular season without getting a single exhibition game snap. The Vikings, wanting to keep players healthy, rested a number of top starters in the preseason.
“(Cousins has) gotten a month-plus of reps against a similar defensive structure,” O’Connell said about both the Vikings and the Packers playing a 3-4 scheme. “Obviously, I think if you could tell me right now that we’d be able to get him out there in all of the preseason games and get him safely off the field after getting some snaps, we’d all sign up for that.
“But I think the way we’ve challenged Kirk to practice, the way we’ve got the 80-plus reps against (San Francisco in joint practices), I think the way we’ve gotten a lot of scrimmage-esque type of routes (has helped). … And then obviously Kirk’s played a lot of football at this point in his career. … Will there be some butterflies and things early in the game for all of us?’ Probably. But I think Kirk will be just fine.”
Cousins also looked at the advantages and disadvantages of not playing in the preseason.
“The pros are obviously you’re standing here healthy,” he said. “The con would be that you don’t get that rep and that experience.”
In 2020, Cousins completed 19 of 25 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 43-34 loss to Green Bay in Week 1. Cousins said it wasn’t a “a big sticking point” not having any preseason action then and that he mostly remembers the eeriness of the game played before no fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In that game, Rodgers didn’t miss a beat, completing 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns. He went on to win his third of four NFL MVP awards that season.
In 2021, Rodgers again didn’t play in the preseason and he won his latest MVP. But that time he didn’t tear it up in Week 1, completing just 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards with two interceptions in a 38-3 loss to New Orleans.
Far-left Memphis prosecutor calls Eliza Fletcher’s murder an ‘isolated attack’
Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy (D), an advocate for far-left getaway policies, said the murder of kindergarten teacher and mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher is only an “isolated attack by a stranger”.
Last Friday, Fletcher was abducted around 4:20 p.m. while jogging on the University of Memphis campus by an individual in a dark-colored GMC Terrain. Her body was discovered Monday evening, about 12 kilometers from where she was abducted, and authorities confirmed her death the next morning.
Convicted felon Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher. Abston is expected to be brought before a judge on Wednesday and is due to appear again on Thursday.
Mulroy, who recently beat Republican Amy Weirich in the Shelby County prosecutor’s race, this week called Fletcher’s killing “an isolated attack by a stranger.”
Abston, however, has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1995, when he was just 12 years old. Abston appeared in court on criminal charges in 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999 for “robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and rape,” according to court documents via the Memphis Trade Call.
In 2000, Abston, then 16, abducted Memphis attorney Kemper Durand at gunpoint and forced him into the back trunk of a vehicle with his accomplice Marquette Cobbins.
As Durand was taken to a Mapco gas station, Abston ordered him to withdraw cash from an ATM. At the same time, an armed guard from the Memphis Housing Authority entered the station, prompting Durand to cry out for help.
The two kidnappers fled but were both taken into custody and subsequently convicted of Durand’s kidnapping. During the trial, Durand told the court that Abston was the main instigator of the kidnapping, and Cobbins pleaded with him to let the lawyer go.
The judge sentenced Cobbins to a lighter sentence of seven and a half years in prison, and he was eligible for parole 18 months later. Abston received a 24-year prison sentence in 2000, but was released from prison on parole after serving 20 years of his 24-year sentence.
Although Mulroy said the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office opposes Abston’s early parole release, he opposes the state’s “truth in determining sentencing” which came into force this year to ensure that violent criminals like Abston serve their full sentence rather than being released early. word.
Similarly, Mulroy also said he supports bail reforms similar to those imposed in New York, New York, where accused felons are quickly released from jail without ever having to post bail.
“We need to get out of the status quo where hundreds and hundreds of people are languishing behind bars…who have not been convicted of any crime, often non-violent offences, for the sole reason that they cannot pay bail in species,” Mulroy said. in an interview in July.
Mulroy has been bolstered in his run this year against incumbent Weirich with help from far-left jailbreak organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Real Justice PAC.
BlackLivesMatter organizer Shaun King, along with socialist activist Becky Bond and others, founded Real Justice PAC to support candidates like Mulroy who oppose cash bail and want lighter prison sentences in favor of “restorative justice”.
In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Mulroy tried to appeal as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, suggesting he strongly opposes Abston’s early release from prison, even though he doesn’t support the law. of the state on truth in sentencing.
“If he served his full sentence, we don’t know what would have happened after that, but clearly this particular crime would not have taken place,” Mulroy said.
Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson said Fletcher’s case encompasses the jailbreaking agenda of far-left politicians and activists. Carlson said:
The good people who lived in Memphis a century ago would never believe what happened to the city they built. They would cry if they saw it. It will be the experience of every American before long. Our entire country will be Memphis if we don’t end this madness now with as much force as necessary.
What a beautiful person, a teacher who sings for her students.
Eliza Fletcher was killed by a career criminal. Lives like his are lost because we care more about criminals than law-abiding citizens.
pic.twitter.com/hdVAXSJGDB
—Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 6, 2022
On the night of Fletcher’s abduction, police allege Abston stalked the area for about half an hour. When Abston allegedly abducted Fletcher, police said there was a struggle between the two before Fletcher was forced into Abston’s vehicle.
Hours after Fletcher was abducted, eyewitnesses said they saw Abston cleaning the interior of his dark-colored SUV with floor cleaner. Investigators focused on Abston as the suspected suspect when they found a Champion sandal with his DNA on it. Even after his arrest, Abston did not reveal the whereabouts of Fletcher’s body.
In another case, Abston is accused of stealing another woman’s wallet and using her credit cards the day before Fletcher was murdered. He was charged with identity theft, theft of property of $1,000 or less and unlawful possession of credit cards.
Eliza Fletcher was a mother of two children and was married to her husband, Richie, before his death. She is the granddaughter of Joseph Orgill III, the founder of Orgill Inc., a billion dollar hardware company.
Fletcher was also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, an all-girls academy, where she taught kindergarten.
“We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved teacher, colleague and friend Liza Fletcher. Our hearts go out to the Fletcher, Orgill and Wellford families,” the school said in a statement on Facebook, mourning his death.
Abston is currently being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
John Shipley: Could Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell actually help Kirk Cousins find his final form?
So, here comes Kirk Cousins’ do-over, a last legitimate chance to prove the quarterback was, after all, the missing piece the Vikings needed for their first Super Bowl appearances since 1977.
We say appearance because when it’s been 45 years, just getting in would be good enough, the next step up from losing in the NFC Championship. Given the fact that Cousins has clearly not been the Vikings’ missing piece — and in fairness, this team has been missing a lot of pieces over the past few years — even that feels like a ways off.
But if Cousins has found his whisperer in former NFL quarterback Kevin O’Connell, a head coach who appears to actually like his quarterback, who’s to say he still can’t be the right guy? There’s a lot of water under the bridge here for Cousins, but it only takes one season to make all that go away.
And what is the leadup to the NFL’s first weekend for if not unbridled optimism?
As the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator last season, O’Connell masterminded the offense that made Matthew Stafford — the talented quarterback of the perpetually inadequate Detroit Lions for 12 seasons — into a Super Bowl winner. In their first year together. At age 34.
Why not Cousins?
Certainly that’s a big part of why the Wilfs, Mark and Zygi, hired O’Connell, loath to start over after spending real money on a stadium, practice facility and whatever players and honorary offensive consultants Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman said they absolutely, positively needed to keep their Super Bowl window open.
None of it worked, of course, including Cousins, who led the free-agent QB class after the Vikings went 13-3 after losing badly at Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in 2017. The Vikings went after him hard and signed him to what was a record for a guaranteed contract, $84 million for three years, and didn’t get any better. The defense got progressively older and worse, but Cousins got most of the blame because his contract soaked up salary cap space and he was signed to actually be the final piece to the puzzle.
So, there was speculation on the part of some, hope on the part of others, that the Vikings would move on from Cousins after moving on from Zimmer and Spielman, but at least some of us should have known better.
During his introductory news conference, O’Connell declared he was eager to build an offense around Cousins, something that, theoretically, could unleash the quarterback’s devastating final form, the perfect essence of the strong-armed, accurate, (largely) immobile pocket quarterback. Cousins already had weapons around him — receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook — what he needed was the right system and a sympathetic ear.
Cousins’ issues, whatever they are, have always seemed intangible. Consistently among the NFL’s top passers statistically, he is nevertheless 59-59-2 as an NFL starter. He is nearly bereft of swagger. If a Vikings opponent scores the go-ahead score with just more than a minute left, no one watching says, “Uh-oh, I think they gave Kirk Cousins too much time.”
The question is whether O’Connell, a former quarterback who was Cousins’ offensive coordinator for his best season in Washington (2017), is the tactician, and stage mom, he needs to take the final step forward.
“If you’re talking statistically, if you’re talking playing the position, I don’t necessarily think that my expectation is a huge step forward for Kirk,” O’Connell said. “At the same time,” he added, “I want him to go turn it loose and feel confident.”
The Athletic had a nice stat in its NFL preview on Wednesday, noting that the only two quarterbacks to play more games than Cousins and compile a .500 record are Jim Plunkett (72-72) and Eli Manning (117-117).
Those two, most of you know, have won not one but two Super Bowls apiece. Heck, Plunkett was released by San Francisco before hooking up with the Raiders and winning it all after the 1980 and ’83 seasons.
There is still time for Cousins, and every season is a do-over of sorts. With a new system and head coach, it’s a rare opportunity to wipe the slate clean and become a local hero.
Charlotte Chavez faces child abuse charge after her baby died from fentanyl
A mother has been charged with a felony after her one-year-old daughter died from fentanyl.
Charlotte Chavez, 31, appeared in court on September 2 after prosecutors from the Denver District Attorney’s Office’s Domestic Violence Unit charged her with one count of child abuse. children resulting in death – a crime, according to a press release on Wednesday.
Last December, Chavez called 911 to report that his daughter Betty was not breathing. Paramedics brought the baby to Denver Health Medical Center, but she died.
An autopsy at the Denver morgue revealed that “Betty died from the toxic effects of fentanyl.” He also detected naloxone – a drug that reverses opioid overdoses – and acetaminophen in his body. Acetaminophen is a pain reliever, with Tylenol recognized as a common brand.
In July, Chavez waived his right to have an attorney present during an interview with a Denver police detective and issued a statement.
St. Paul’s East Side, North End likely to see biggest property tax increases
Rapidly rising home prices mean St. Paul homeowners and landlords will bear a greater share of the city’s property tax burden next year, and some of the biggest tax hikes will fall on lower-priced neighborhoods.
In every area of the city, property values have more than recovered from the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis thanks to a surge in demand for housing. Some of the last neighborhoods to do so — the low- to moderate-income Payne-Phalen, Dayton’s Bluff, Greater East Side, North End and Frogtown — can expect tax increases of 15-20 percent next year, according to a Tuesday presentation to the Ramsey County Board.
“Up until this year, we still had a couple neighborhoods that were not back to full value,” said Pat Chapman, a deputy director in the Ramsey County Assessor’s office. “Most growth (in assessed value) is coming in those neighborhoods where affordability is an issue. The market in those lesser-valued neighborhoods, the more affordable homes, is increasing rapidly to try and meet demand.”
Overall, the assessed value of residential property in the city is up about 13 percent over last year, and apartments are up 14 percent. Industrial values have risen about 11 percent, while commercial values are up by less than 1 percent.
That means residential property owners will be responsible for a greater share of the city’s revenues next year at a time when the city plans a big increase to its overall levy.
Mayor Melvin Carter last month unveiled a budget proposal that called for a 15 percent increase to the city’s tax levy. Ramsey County is planning around a 4.5 percent increase to its levy, and St. Paul Public Schools — which relies on calculations from the Minnesota Department of Education to determine its maximum levy — hasn’t yet announced its number.
Each body’s levy won’t be finalized till December, and the ultimate impact on individual taxpayers will vary widely depending upon the property type and neighborhood.
Overall, a median-value, single-family home in St. Paul — a property carrying an estimated market value of $228,700 this year and $266,300 next year — can expect a 14.7 percent property tax increase, according to the county’s early estimates.
In Payne-Phalen, the median home now is worth around $235,000, which is $40,000 more than last year, for a city-leading 21 percent increase. Those homeowners can expect their overall property tax bill — including the levies for the city, county, schools and special taxing districts — to jump $568, to nearly $3,400.
Those numbers are preliminary and likely to change, given that city, county, school district budgets and tax levies are still under discussion and the school district didn’t give the Ramsey County assessor’s office an estimate.
What is clear is that St. Paul’s lower-income neighborhoods are experiencing greater valuation increases than most higher-income neighborhoods, and even more than some middle-income areas such as West Seventh Street.
St. Paul neighborhoods like the North End and Payne-Phalen can expect double digit percentage property tax increase — think up to 20%. These estimates don’t yet include the school district. pic.twitter.com/BygMrlFGp1
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) September 6, 2022
The median Highland home now is assessed at $384,000, an increase of $36,000, or 11 percent. That corresponds to an estimated tax increase of $416, to $5,882.
Meanwhile, downtown-area homeowners could see some tax savings next year, with the average tax bill projected to decline by 5.1 percent.
TAX BREAK APPLICATION
City and county officials emphasize each year that many homeowners fail to collect thousands of dollars in property tax refunds. Two refunds in particular should be of special note to homeowners in St. Paul’s cheaper neighborhoods.
The first is the homeowner’s homestead credit refund. By getting their home declared their “homestead” through the county, property owners whose household income for 2021 was less than $119,790 can qualify for a refund worth an average of about $1,000.
A second refund, known as the homestead “special refund,” is not income-based. Instead, it’s targeted to homeowners whose property taxes have increased at least 12 percent from one year to the next, regardless of their household income. The maximum refund is $1,000.
Both refunds — and a separate one for renters — are available by filing the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s M1PR form, otherwise known as the homestead credit refund form. To complete the request for a special refund, be sure to flip the form over to the back side.
Homeowners who don’t fill out M1PR are missing out, and in low-income neighborhoods this could make an especially big difference. $1,000 off of taxes on a Summit Avenue home is one thing, but in Frogtown? It’s huge. Even Turbo Tax offers the M1PR:
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) September 6, 2022
OTHER TAX TRENDS
The seven-county metro effectively shares certain tax revenue by pooling a portion of its commercial-industrial growth and distributing the funds to each county. Next year, Ramsey County is projected to receive $51.2 million from the fiscal disparities program, which is $2 million less than last year.
Countywide, overall property values are at an all-time high following a 13 percent increase. That includes an almost 12 percent increase in St. Paul and 14 percent in the suburbs.
“The values are heading north still in most of our areas, with commercial lagging a little bit,” Chapman said. “Retail, hopefully, will be the big rebound segment next year as people start going back to stores.”
NEXT STEPS
Ramsey County will host public hearings on the county budget and proposed 4.5 percent tax levy increase on Sept. 13 and Nov. 28. The county will mail property owners notices of estimated taxes around Thanksgiving.
The St. Paul City Council will host a public hearing on the city budget and tax levy at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Como Pavilion. The next day, the council will vote to set a levy limit, or the maximum amount of property taxes the city will collect in 2023. After that, the levy can be reduced but not increased before the city council adopts its final budget Dec. 7.
The city’s budget process is further described online at stpaul.gov/councilbudgeting.
Alexandra Daddario reflects on getting kicked out of all my kids
Alexandra Daddario is proof that you must never stop believing yourself.
The actress starred in hit movies like Baywatch and Percy Jacksonas well as the Emmy-nominated series The White Lotusso it’s surprising to learn that she was fired after just a year of starring on the soap opera All my children.
But Alexandra said being let down by her role as Laurie Lewis inspired her to keep learning. “I wasn’t a very good actress,” she said women’s health September 7. “I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light, even learning to walk naturally, it took a lot of practice. I knew something was wrong, but I knew I could. fix. I knew I loved what I was doing and that I could be better.”
Alexandra said she then signed up for acting classes, studying the Meisner technique, which “does a lot of rehearsing”. She continued, “Ultimately, the goal is to create something real in imaginary circumstances.”
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says contract negotiations will stop Friday
The clock is ticking on the Ravens’ window to negotiate a contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson said Wednesday that he expects to cut off discussions with Ravens officials Friday, two days before the team’s season opener against the New York Jets.
“As of right now, we’re still talking,” said Jackson, who earlier in the preseason had indicated his unwillingness to negotiate during the season. “The week’s not over yet, but soon.”
Jackson is set to earn $23 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. Contract talks ramped up during the summer, but Jackson declined to comment on whether the sides had made progress.
“I have no clue,” Jackson said. “You’ll have to ask the guy who I’m talking to. Talk to the GM [general manager Eric DeCosta] about that.”
Speculation about a potential deal for the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player intensified over the summer. After Deshaun Watson received a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal from the Cleveland Browns in March, officials and analysts around the league wondered whether Watson’s megadeal would establish a precedent for quarterbacks seeking extensions.
So far, it hasn’t. In July, the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension with $160 million guaranteed over the lifetime of the contract. Last week, the Denver Broncos signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension, with $165 million in guarantees.
Jackson, who’s maintained that Watson’s deal won’t affect his demands, said he’s not worried about the risk of playing on the last year of his contract. If the Ravens can’t agree to a deal by the time Jackson reaches unrestricted free agency next offseason, he’s expected to receive the exclusive franchise tag, which would assure him a one-year deal worth about $45 million,
“I mean, it was a pretty big risk last season, the year before,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about contract negotiations around that time. This season is going to be the same thing. But I’m just playing football. Anything can happen, but God forbid, the wrong thing happens. I’m keeping God first and just playing ball, like I’ve been doing.”
This story will be updated.
