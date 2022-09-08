News
Washington County will purchase Woodbury land to expand government campus
Washington County will spend $840,150 to purchase a 9-acre farm on Bailey Road in Woodbury to expand its current public-service campus and provide future services for the southern part of the county.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners voted this week to purchase the land, which is just east of the county’s Environmental Center. The sale is expected to be finalized in October, with the county taking ownership in early 2023, said Wayne Sandberg, public works director.
Washington County has been planning for a future public-service campus in the southeast corner of Bailey Road and Cottage Grove Drive for several years. Sandberg said the land would be used for future highway maintenance and environmental purposes.
“The acquisition of this property will position us to be able to provide services to this area of the county for the next 50 years,” Sandberg said.
The county is using a combination of the county’s environmental charge — charged on every resident’s garbage bill — and money from the Public Works fund balance to purchase the land. The fund-balance amount to be used is a portion of the county’s proceeds from the sale of 8 acres of land south of the site to Xcel Energy in 2019; the county received $640,000 for the property, he said.
News
UK school chaplain sues after being fired, flagged as a terrorist for sermon interviewing LGBTQ activists
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A school chaplain in the UK is taking legal action against his former employer after he claims he was fired over a 2019 sermon which told students they had the right to make up their own minds about claims of LGBTQ identity politics.
“I gave a sermon in the chapel saying you don’t have to accept anybody’s ideology, you make up your own mind,” Reverend Bernard Randall said of his sermon, which remains available online. “On some issues, LGBT activists and Christians are in complete agreement: there should be no discrimination, no one should be attacked personally or anything. But there are issues on which there is disagreement. “
Randall, an ordained Church of England minister who worked for five years at Trent College in Derbyshire, England, has also been flagged to the government’s anti-terrorism watchdog by his school and blacklisted as a “risk to the safeguarding” of children by his diocese because of his sermon. , he told Fox News Digital in a phone interview on Tuesday.
In his sermon, Randall explained to his young pupils, all aged 11 to 17, the historical teachings of the Church of England on marriage, sexuality and gender. He reminded them that they are not bound to accept the claims of LGBTQ activists and that they have the right under English law to believe what they wish on such matters.
“So the school administration objected to this, dragged me in for questioning, suspended me, then fired me for gross misconduct despite it being a Church of England school. England,” he said. “I was a Church of England minister in an act of Church of England worship, giving a sermon that you can accept the teaching of the Church.”
CHRISTIAN SCHOOL REFUSES TO CHANGE LONG-STANDING POLICY OF EXCLUSION OF SEXUAL BEHAVIOR DESPITE ALLEGED DEATH THREATS
Randall said the idea for the sermon came to him after one of his students asked him to speak in chapel about why they “have to embrace” LGBTQ ideology in a Christian school. Trent College, which is affiliated with the Church of England, previously tapped Elly Barnes, CEO and founder of Educate and Celebrate, an LGBTQ education charity, to train staff at the school.
Barnes reportedly encouraged school staff to sing “Crush Heteronormativity” during a training session. His group, which did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, aims to help schools and organizations “integrate gender, gender identity and sexual orientation into the fabric” of their culture. , according to its website.
Randall said he at the time raised concerns with the school administration that Barnes’ guidelines would conflict with the school’s Protestant Evangelical ethos, but was expelled. of the decision to implement the program of his organization. Days after his controversial sermon in 2019, he was reportedly called before the school’s vice principal and his designated safeguarding officer (DSL) and told that his beliefs were irrelevant and that his sermon had hurt feelings of some people.
Following an investigation, the school fired Randall. He later learned that the school DSL had also reported him to local law enforcement and Prevent, which monitors terrorism allegations in the UK. The government watchdog ultimately determined that he did not pose a terrorist threat.
After being fired, Randall was reinstated following an appeal, but he said his reinstatement came with a list of conditions, one of which prohibited him from discussing “any matter or expressing a opinion (in Chapel or more generally around the school) likely to cause offense or distress to members of the school body.” He also had to get prior approval from the school regarding the themes and content of his sermons.
Randall was furloughed during the pandemic, never returned to full-time, and was ultimately fired on December 31, 2020.
UK POLICE SAYS FORMER BRITISH ARMY VETERAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED BECAUSE ANTI-LGBTQ SOCIAL MEDIA POST ‘CAUSED ANXIETY’: VIDEO
In an employment tribunal that begins Wednesday and could last up to three weeks, Randall is suing Trent College for harassment, discrimination, victimization and wrongful termination because of his Christian beliefs. With the help of the Christian Legal Centre, he is also seeking compensation for unfair dismissal and a recommendation under the Equality Act 2010.
Citing the pending court, Trent College administrators told Fox News Digital in a statement that they were “unable to comment in detail on the particulars of the case.”
“At Trent College, we pride ourselves on our commitment to supporting the well-being of all our students, regardless of religion, ethnicity, gender and sexuality. We want each of our students to feel safety here, and we work hard to stay up to date with the latest thinking on inclusivity, including the changing LGBT+ landscape,” the school added.
Randall said his dioceses also investigated him after his sermon. Rather than supporting him, the diocese considered him a risk to children because of his views. The high point of their assessment, he said, was that the investigator viewed “the Church itself as a risk factor,” acknowledging that parts of the Church’s scriptures and liturgy support the Randall’s stance.
“They decided that simply sticking to the teachings of the Church meant that I was potentially a risk to the safeguard; that I could cause anxiety to anyone who came to speak to me about issues concerning sexuality and others,” he said. “Based on no evidence other than I simply accept the teachings of the Church that employs me and employs the people who do the safeguard assessment.”
The Diocese of Derby did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
THOUSANDS OF CHURCHES ALARMED ABOUT SCOPE OF NEW CANADIAN BAN ON ‘CONVERSION THERAPY’
Explaining how “difficult” his situation was, Randall said, “It didn’t make me less confident in Christian truth. It made me a lot less confident in the Church of England, so I trying to find my place in the grand scheme of things has been really difficult.”
“But at the end of the day, I am an ordained minister. And when you are ordained, you promise to tell the truth. You are effectively appointed a ‘prophet,’ so to speak, to society. I promised to do so, so that’s what I do,” he said.
Randall noted that the “woke” ideology apparently assumed all the trappings of a mainstream religion, despite being godless. He places his own experience within a much wider anti-religious trend that is spreading not just in the UK, but across the western world.
“I really think the whole ‘woke’ agenda — gender identity ideology, all of those things — is deeply Marxist in its attitudes,” he said. “And we know that Marxists absolutely hate religion. They don’t want religious people because at the end of the day, religious people – Christians, Jews and others – say what they consider to be the truth higher than what they say. the state.”
“And for Marxists, the only truth is what the state tells you the truth is, so they have to stamp out every other version of the truth. And that’s why religion is attacked sometimes blatantly and sometimes subtly, scratching the foundations and mocking religion as if it were foolish. When in fact those who believe know that there is nothing foolish about having the joy, peace and promise of eternal life that faith in Jesus brings,” he continued.
In a written statement about his ordeal, Randall wrote that “woke militants are chomping at the bit. [Church of England]’s guts.” Many have asked him if he would ever leave the Church because of what he’s going through, but he noted to Fox News Digital that he was hesitant to leave because the institution is “so deeply entrenched in my DNA, really. “
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I’ve always been in the Church of England,” he said. “My family has always belonged to the Church of England. I can’t really imagine not being in the Church of England. It’s more the Church of England leaving me, in a sense. I won’t make any promises, but I think I want to stick it out.”
“And if I need to be a nuisance to try and get the Church back to where it should be, I think that might be my calling. God never promised an easy ride, so I’ll stay. where God has put me and I will do the good that he has put before me. This is the basic attitude that I adopt,” he added.
Fox
News
Arlington Heights board gets petition from Koch brothers-backed group calling for law that may impact Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
A libertarian political advocacy group submitted a petition to the Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday that could bar the village from offering taxpayer-funded financial incentives to the Chicago Bears football team — which is looking to buy the Arlington Park International Racecourse for $197 million — as well as any other business that might open in the area.
Brian Costin, deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity Illinois, led the petition effort and said the organization submitted 663 signatures to the board at its meeting Tuesday night.
The petition, which originated from a section of the Arlington Heights municipal code that allows for resident-generated referendums, calls for the Village Board to consider an ordinance that would prevent the village from extending any kind of financial assistance to any corporation seeking to open in the village.
Village officials say such an ordinance would be disastrous for the village, while organizers from the Koch brothers-backed Americans for Prosperity call it an “anti-corporate welfare ordinance.”
In presenting the signatures to the Village Board during the public comment portion of the meeting, Costin noted that Americans for Prosperity recently ran a poll that found 72% of respondents supported the Bears’ move to the village but that 68% opposed the use of public money to bring them to Arlington Heights.
“We’ve seen stadium bills and corporate welfare projects turn sour for taxpayers across Illinois,” Costin said, citing examples in the towns of Bridgeview and Hoffman Estates.
Arlington Heights officials said passing such a measure would put the village at a major financial disadvantage to its neighbors.
Mayor Tom Hayes was absent from the board meeting last night, telling Pioneer Press in an email that he was in Canada “on a non-refundable vacation” he’d booked a year ago. But Hayes previously expressed his disapproval for the ordinance API is pushing.
“We don’t think it’s something that’s in the best interest of the village,” Hayes previously said. “If something like this is enacted, then all those businesses are going elsewhere, and how will that benefit our residents?”
Hayes previously told Pioneer Press that he would do “everything in my power to see (such an ordinance) stopped.”
Village Manager Randy Recklaus was present at the meeting Tuesday night and blasted the idea of the ordinance.
“This is a very extreme proposition,” Recklaus said. “It would literally cripple the village’s ability to engage in any economic development throughout our entire community.”
Recklaus added that major swathes of the village, like its downtown area, were redeveloped through public financing incentives like tax increment financing districts.
In fact, the Village Board considered a TIF district-related request at the meeting Tuesday for the Southpoint Shopping Center at 600 East Rand Road. The developer sought money from the TIF to help construct two commercial buildings: one for a Chipotle restaurant and the other for an AT&T retail store.
Resident Martin Bauer told Arlington Heights trustees he was opposed to the use of public money on Bears-related construction.
Bauer said he was not with Americans for Prosperity, but said he might get involved with that group or a similar one if the village continued moving forward with the project.
“No public money is needed to develop this particular site,” he said about the former racecourse property. “We’re not talking about a brownfield. We’re not talking about an eyesore that’s been sitting vacant for decades.”
Bauer said Hayes and some members of the Village Board had become “googly eyed” over the prospect of bringing the football team to the village.
“He indicated that he will do anything to make sure that the Bears come to Arlington Heights,” Bauer said of Hayes.
Recklaus responded to Bauer’s comment, in the mayor’s absence.
“I do not recall Mayor Hayes ever saying he would do anything to bring the Bears here,” Recklaus said.
The petition needed 546 signatures, or 1% of the voting population of the village, to be submitted to the Village Board as a potential ordinance. If the board then rejects that proposed ordinance, then the petition organizers may try to get 12% of the village’s voting population to sign on and force a referendum on the ballot at an upcoming election.
()
News
Colorado 2022 Election Campaign Finance, Deep Wells Colorado
Pick a Colorado Democrat looking for a statewide office and there’s a good chance they’ll have more money in the bank than the entire Republican field, according to campaign finance reports recently. deposited.
Governor Jared Polis entered September with more than $3.3 million in his campaign coffers; Attorney General Phil Weiser had just over $1 million; Secretary of State Jena Griswold brought home $711,000 in cash. The outlier is Treasurer Dave Young — seeking re-election in the typically lowest profile of Constitutional offices — who declared $72,000 in cash on hand.
The entire Republican field, meanwhile, reported having $402,322.51 among the four.
Individually, those races break down as follows: gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl had about $188,000 in cash; Attorney General John Kellner’s nominee had about $91,000; The candidate for secretary of state, Pam Anderson, had about $33,000; and treasurer candidate Lang Sias had about $90,000.
The reports, due at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, cover July 28 to August 31. Reports only cover state applicants. Federal campaign finance reports, which cover congressional and U.S. Senate races, aren’t due until mid-October.
But money isn’t everything, said Colorado GOP Executive Director Joe Jackson. The races are closer than their funding, even though Democrats are “trying to buy those seats,” he said in an email.
“Money won’t save the Democratic candidates in Colorado from their record of raising taxes on families, creating a drug epidemic, failing our students, or rubber stamping the Biden agenda” , Jackson said.
Spokespersons for the Democratic Party and the Ganahl campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Polis, a centimillionaire, broke self-funding records during his 2018 campaign and is once again funding his campaign from his own pockets. He spent more than $23 million on his first run for governor. At the end of August this year, he spent an additional $7 million to retain his seat.
Aside from Polis’ financial advantages — campaign cash doesn’t say much about a deep-pocketed self-funder who can replenish his campaign coffers on a whim — Colorado’s other three candidates are much better off than they were at this point in the 2018 cycle. Then Weiser, Griswold and Young collectively had just under $500,000 in the bank.
Republican candidates this year had less in the bank than their 2018 counterparts. At this point in the 2018 cycle, Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton alone has declared more than $555,000 in the bank, while the rest of the field Statewide GOP brought in an additional $484,000.
Spokespersons for the state Democratic Party and the Ganahl campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Money spent on influencing voters doesn’t just flow to and from campaign coffers, of course. Millions have already been spent by independent spending groups.
Deep Colorado Wells, which backs Ganahl and opposes Polis, banked $5 million after spending nearly $1 million on banners, radio ads and billboards. It’s almost entirely funded by Weld Country rancher and oil and gas promoter Steve Wells, whose voicemail tells people who support the state’s Democratic leadership not to bother leaving a message.
Although this appears to be the largest independent spending committee to date, it is not the only one. All Together Colorado, which supports the Democrats, declared $2.7 million in the bank after spending more than $800,000. And that’s just two in a sea of independent spending committees.
denverpost
News
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.
Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan’s previous ruling that Minnesota’s restrictions were unconstitutional.
Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion, and a rule that only physicians can perform abortions. His ruling reinforced Minnesota’s status as an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest following the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide.
In deciding not to appeal, Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, said his office had met its obligation to defend the statutory restrictions. He said the state had already spent enough time and money on the case and was unlikely to win an appeal.
In his latest ruling, Gilligan said Franzese waited too long to intervene in the lawsuit, which was filed by abortion rights advocates in 2019. He also said Franzese failed to demonstrate that he had sufficient legal interest in the case to meet the requirements to intervene, and failed to demonstrate that the attorney general’s office inadequately defended the challenged statutes.
“The State should have the ability to speak with one voice and make litigation or public policy decisions without the threat of intervention by county attorneys like Franzese who may disagree with those decisions,” Gilligan wrote.
Franzese’s legal team from the conservative Thomas More Society argued that he was entitled to intervene because he was responsible for enforcing abortion laws in his western Minnesota county, and that he needed clarity from the appellate courts on whether he should follow Gilligan’s ruling.
The judge disputed that, noting that Traverse is the state’s least populous county, no resident there has had an abortion in the last four years and the county has no abortion providers.
Franzese and his attorneys did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday, nor did the attorney general’s office.
But Jesse Braverman, legal director for Gender Justice, which represents the abortion rights supporters who sued to overturn Minnesota’s restrictions, said she would be surprised if Franzese’s team doesn’t appeal. The judge’s latest ruling means his previous decision expanding access to abortion stands “unless and until the appeals court does something different,” she said.
News
Ukraine admits attacking Russian military bases in Crimea
Kyiv:
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, acknowledged on Wednesday for the first time that Ukraine carried out missile strikes that hit Russian military bases in annexed Crimea.
Ukraine has “successfully carried out missile strikes on enemy military bases, including Saki airfield”, Zaluzhnyi wrote in an article published by the official Ukrinform news agency.
Major explosions at Saki air base in Crimea last month, which killed at least one person and destroyed military aviation equipment, were explained by Moscow as an accident.
But analysts said satellite images indicated a likely attack by Ukrainian forces, with no public acknowledgment by Kyiv officials at the time.
Ukraine’s military sarcastically commented on Russia’s “technical difficulties”, saying they may have been caused by smokers in unauthorized areas.
Zaluzhnyi praised as “successful” the efforts of the Ukrainian armed forces to “physically transfer the fighting” to the territory of Crimea in recent weeks.
Russia uses the peninsula as its main base to attack Ukraine after Moscow launched the invasion in February, but Crimea has rarely been targeted.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel expresses willingness to use star players on kick, punt returns
As the regular-season opener approaches, it’s becoming more apparent that Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel may indeed be willing to use some of his top, most valuable offensive and defensive players in the return game.
“Special teams plays, they account for yards and points and can change the game as much as any offensive and defensive play,” McDaniel said on Wednesday as it remains mysterious who will actually be handling those kick and punt returns in Sunday’s opener against the New England Patriots.
“That being said, the plan is to be very strategic with regard to the flow of the game, how much wind people have, where the ball’s at, the score. But I plan on using — and I know [special teams coach Danny] Crossman feels the same — I plan on using our best players in the best situations for the team.”
The Dolphins currently list star receiver Tyreek Hill as the first-team punt returner and speedy 30-year-old running back Raheem Mostert as the top kick returner on the depth chart. Standout second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle is second at both spots. Safety Jevon Holland is the third punt returner, and running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene are also listed as kick return options.
At Wednesday’s practice, Hill and Holland were among those seen fielding punts during a brief media viewing portion of practice. Holland muffed one punt that came his way with live punt coverage coming at him.
“Hey, this just in: Every single play, people are trying to tackle you,” McDaniel replied, ahead of Wednesday’s drills, to a question about weighing injury risk for star players. “Why are special teams any different from throwing a screen?”
It appears McDaniel may decide to rotate returners based on what will be required of them elsewhere in the game plan.
“You also have to weigh, on both sides, how they’re being used the upcoming series or the series that we just had, and you have to be mindful of all of that,” he said. “But, if I sat and worried, if I made decisions based upon safety in football, that would be a process where I’m going to fail, I feel like. Every time they’re on the field, it’s a risk. If there’s situations where now maybe there’s a punt team that is very, very, very hard to block and makes a ton of plays in punt coverage, that’s a different story.
“Every single play, every single snap, there’s a huge risk for injury. That’s the nature of the beast.”
McDaniel also reflected on the start of his NFL assistant coaching career when former University of Miami standout Devin Hester took the league by storm with his impact in the return game.
“Devin Hester took over the playoffs and then had all that buildup going into the Super Bowl and made a huge impact on a team’s entire journey,” McDaniel said. “And I don’t think there’s an asterisk that it was special teams, so we’ll be very strategic with that. … We’re fortunate to have some highly skilled players that we’ll use when appropriate and accordingly.”
This story will be updated.
()
Washington County will purchase Woodbury land to expand government campus
UK school chaplain sues after being fired, flagged as a terrorist for sermon interviewing LGBTQ activists
Bitcoin Price Bottom Not In Yet As BTC Loses $19,000, This Expert Says
What to Expect From a Tummy Tuck Procedure
Arlington Heights board gets petition from Koch brothers-backed group calling for law that may impact Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
Are you trying to quit smoking? Here is what will help you
Colorado 2022 Election Campaign Finance, Deep Wells Colorado
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
How are medical schools redefining the basic sciences medicine program?
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
What are sweepstakes casinos?
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops