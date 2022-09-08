News
When will the Bay Area heat wave, Flex Alerts be over? ABC7 meteorologist Mike Nicco says it depends on 2 weather systems
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — We all want to know when this all-time record-breaking Bay Area heat wave and flexible alerts will stop.
ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco observed two weather systems that promise to break this grueling cycle.
The first is Hurricane Kay. Kay’s remnants are spreading favorably to torrential rains in Southern California starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. Clouds and rain break their heat.
The second is a cold front descending from the Gulf of Alaska this weekend. As it approaches, it sends back cooling sea layer clouds and land breezes.
These ingredients, along with increasing clouds from Hurricane Kay, are causing our temperatures to drop dramatically on Saturday.
If these continue, Friday will be our last day of heat waves and flexible alerts.
California faces another day of extreme heat putting strain on the grid – The Denver Post
By JOHN ANTCZAK and BRIAN MELLEY
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly shut off power to customers in several California cities during an unprecedented demand for power supplies, power grid operators in Los Angeles admitted Wednesday. state while warning that continued extreme heat could lead to much larger bearing failures.
The confusion arose Tuesday afternoon between a dispatcher with the Northern California Power Agency, which owns and operates power generation facilities for 16 members, including a dozen cities, and the California Independent System Operator, as the network it runs was dangerously close to running out of power amid record high temperatures.
“It certainly concerns me,” said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of Cal-ISO. “A lot happened on the grid for everyone last night, so we’ll double down on communication to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
With record power demand across the West, California hit its all-time high for power consumption around 5 p.m. with 52,061 megawatts, well above the previous record of 50,270 megawatts set on July 24, 2006.
As residents and businesses turned on air conditioning to escape the sweltering heat in the West and solar power supplies began to decline, Cal-ISO issued a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert to prepare utilities to trigger blackouts if demand did not decrease. The state’s legal marijuana regulatory agency has also urged businesses to turn off lights and reduce power or use backup generators.
The Northern California Power Agency said its dispatcher misinterpreted Cal-ISO’s order to prepare to cut power and immediately began the process of shutting down 46 megawatts – enough to serve about 35,000 customers – in the cities of Alameda, Lodi, Santa Clara, Palo Alto, Healdsburg, and Ukiah.
It’s unclear how many customers lost power, though the agency said no outages lasted longer than an hour.
“Once the outages were triggered, our dispatcher contacted (Cal-ISO) to advise that the reduction action had been taken, and was later informed that there had been a misunderstanding on the original order,” said said the NCPA.
As the state teetered on blackouts, Governor Gavin Newsom first triggered a wireless emergency alert system at 5:45 p.m. that sent messages to 27 million cellphones urging them to turn off or to reduce non-essential food.
Within moments, there was a reduction of more than 2,000 megawatts, bringing the state “back from the brink,” Mainzer said.
“It took a really strong signal,” Mainzer said. “I think they recognize now that we mean business. It’s a real problem. And we need a real answer.
Newsom, speaking in Beverly Hills, said he’s debated pressing that button for the past four to five days. He finally decided to test it and concluded that it was a game-changer, although he was hesitant to use it too often for fear of weakening its effectiveness.
With residents and businesses under the eighth straight day of a “flexible alert” asking for energy conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., a similar response was needed on Wednesday.
Western states are grappling with one of the hottest and longest September heatwaves on record. Temperatures began to soar last week and the National Weather Service warned dangerous heat could continue through Friday, despite mild moderation.
Nearly 54 million people were on heat warnings and advisories across the West as temperature records were shattered in many regions.
California’s state capital, Sacramento, hit an all-time high on Tuesday of 116 degrees (46.7C), breaking a 97-year-old record. Salt Lake City tied its record temperature on Wednesday at 107 degrees (41.6 degrees Celsius). Reno, Nevada, broke records for the hottest temperatures on record in September, according to the National Weather Service.
Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Over the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in state history.
In the northern plains, the unusually late heat wave peaked on Wednesday after a long series of scorching days.
Along a main thoroughfare in downtown Billings, where the temperature set a daily record high of 102 degrees (39C), Gale Spotted Bear, a native of the Blackfoot Reservation, sought shelter from the oppressive heat in the shade of a vacant building.
“This year has been hotter than hell,” Spotted Bear said, adding that homeless people can be hit the hardest if they have nowhere to go. “It’s hard here.”
The latest wave of high temperatures exceeded anything California has seen, including a heat wave in August 2020 that brought two days of rotating power outages, Newsom said.
“We threw away all the old playbooks in terms of planning (for) worst-case scenarios,” Newsom said. “Even the worst-case scenario never lasted for a week like this.”
___
Associated Press reporter Michael R. Blood contributed from Beverly Hills and Matthew Brown contributed from Billings, Montana.
Viral photo showing women-only parking spots divides the internet
A photo showing women-only parking spaces is gaining traction on social media platform Reddit. Although the post does not describe the exact location where the image was clicked, the title speaks of such initiatives in South Korea, China and Germany. Four pink-colored parking spaces are seen in the image that appears to have been clicked inside a shopping mall. These longer, wider, pink-edged sections are for women only. The post has received over 28,000 upvotes and over 3,700 comments since it was posted four days ago.
One of the users who commented on the post, which sparked a debate, said that these reserved parking spaces are not limited to pregnant women, but are available for families with young children/babies. The user also said that these parking spots are normally found in major cities.
“I can totally understand people getting upset that women get their own parking spaces. It’s kind of sad that the society we live in needs this to help women feel safe,” wrote a user.
Another said: “Here’s the real answer. Having places reserved for women is the result of a problem we shouldn’t have. But also, everyone is selfish and hates to hear that someone else is benefiting of a help/protection that he cannot.”
However, some users appreciated the initiative. “The idea is good, but lighting the whole parking area is also a good idea,” read one of the comments.
The South Korean government launched these women-only parking spots in Seoul in 2014 to make the capital more welcoming to women. The city has spent about $100 million on such initiatives, including parking spots dubbed “she-spots.”
Germany launched this initiative in 2012, in the city of Tribeg.
Apart from these countries, Kuwait, Malaysia, Indonesia, Austria and Italy also have female-only parking spaces.
Chelsea target Graham Potter was swayed by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, tipped to replace Gareth Southgate and once made players perform a modern dance on Swan Lake
Graham Potter’s journey from footballer to manager is not a new story, but his route to the top is far from conventional.
The Brighton boss is Chelsea’s first choice to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday morning.
The 47-year-old Englishman is discussing the role and could possibly reunite with Marc Cucurella.
Potter has received many accolades for the job he has done in three years with the Seagulls – with Jurgen Klopp among his biggest admirers.
Brighton currently sit fourth in the Premier League with wins over Manchester United and a 5-2 thrashing at Leicester this season.
Potter had been tipped as the future England manager this summer if Gareth Southgate were to leave after the World Cup.
Yet Chelsea have now decided to make sure Potter is unavailable and he already has club icon John Terry’s seal of approval.
Like Terry, Potter was a former England Under-21 and Premier League defender who joined Southampton in 1996.
But that’s where the similarities between the two end as Potter found himself plying his trade at League Two York City four years later.
The former left-back ended his professional playing career with Macclesfield Town aged just 30 after making over 300 league outings.
Potter first turned to coaching in the ninth tier of English football while studying first at the University of Hull and later at Leeds Metropolitan.
He told The Athletic: “The crowds were a handful, maybe 100-200 if you were lucky. It was always competitive; men’s teams from Yorkshire wanting to beat the students. Those were good times, good guys.
“It was an environment where you could make mistakes, which I did, but it was a pretty safe learning environment, a brilliant time for me.”
A short stint as Ghana’s technical director for the 2007 Women’s World Cup final followed before moving to Sweden as a coach at fourth division club Östersunds FK in 2011.
Potter told the Mail: “There was a real negative environment around me when I arrived. There was a kind of mistrust from the public. They didn’t like the club too much.
During his seven years at the club, Potter transformed Östersunds, overseeing three promotions to rise to the top of Swedish football.
He also spearheaded their first major trophy in 2017 (the Svenska Cupen) to qualify for the Europa League – where a remarkable 14-game run to the last 32 was finally completed by Arsenal.
During his tenure, Östersunds recruited local artist Karin Wahlen to help develop a “culture academy” to challenge players outside of football and help them grow.
The most famous examples include the organization of an art exhibition and the staging of a version of the ballet “Le Lac des cygnes”.
Potter explained, “It’s certainly not something that’s met with universal excitement when, say, it’s announced at the start of preseason that we’re going to dance on Swan Lake.
“But it’s a process. You see the players adapt. Often they surprise themselves.
Potter brought a number of things with him when he returned to English football – first for a season at the aptly named Swansea City, then Brighton – but understood that the ballet methods that worked in Sweden might not pan out. translate to the Premier League.
He explained to the Telegraph: “The mistake would be to just copy this here as it would be a cut and paste job.
“It was about removing the hierarchy that sometimes exists in football, removing the barriers that sometimes exist about fear of being yourself, of being open, of being honest and vulnerable.
“It was a fantastic tool, but you don’t necessarily have to do that to remove those things. You can do it in other ways.
Potter has publicly admitted that Pep Guardiola has been one of the biggest influences on the way he likes his teams to play football.
“It’s a constant journey,” he revealed to Athletic. “The teams that had control of the ball seemed to be the ones I didn’t like playing against.
“I witnessed Guardiola’s team at Barcelona when I was a young manager, I tried to see how he mastered it; his path was quite influential in terms of how he affected football with her thought.
One of Tuchel’s downfalls at Chelsea was his players’ unhappiness with his tactics – the German changing formation three times in the 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb, one of which forced Raheem Sterling into midfield of central ground.
One of Potter’s strengths, on the other hand, is the flexibility of the system, with former Barcelona star Henrik Larsson being one of the first casualties when his Helsingborg side lost 2-0 to Ostersund.
“The way he’s able to change his playing pattern during games is so impressive,” Larsson told the Independent. “I remember spotting them when I was in Helsingborg.
“They played all types of systems, starting a game one way, then halfway through they started playing on a different system, then they ended up with a third system. And all the players knew exactly what they were doing.
Building from the back, mobile forwards and a skill to develop young players are all major elements of Potter’s philosophy.
Chelsea seem to be the club ready to give Potter the stage to showcase his talents – it’s time for the man himself to deliver…
Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom dominate Pirates in doubleheader sweep
The Mets got two much-needed victories over the Pirates Wednesday after waking up tied with the Braves in the NL East standings.
Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom delivered exactly what Buck Showalter’s club needed on the same day Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list with irritation of the left oblique.
Bassitt recorded 10 strikeouts, five hits and only allowed one run in seven innings of work in the opener of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh as the Amazin’s came out on top 5-1. While deGrom racked up eight strikeouts in seven shutout frames allowing just three hits in the nightcap. The ace received plenty of run support as the Mets took the second game 10-0.
Since coming off the injured list, deGrom has been nothing short of dominant. The right-hander’s season ERA is down to 1.66. For Bassitt, it’s his second time this season striking out 10 in a game and the 11th time throwing 10-plus pitches in a start.
“He’s been consistent all year,” Showalter told reporters. “That’s typical Chris. We’ve come to expect this from him.”
The Mets’ bullpen hardly worked a sweat in either games of the doubleheader. Reliever Seth Lugo pitched the final two innings in the first game for the Mets, working around two hits against the rebuilding Pirates. While Adam Ottavino and Alex Claudio finished the job in the second game.
In the first game, Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar led the way for the offense, smacking back-to-back homers off of Bryse Wilson in the fourth inning. Naquin, who hit the three-run homer off a belt-high fastball to center, took advantage of his opportunity after replacing the injured Starling Marte in the lineup. Escobar’s 2-for-4 day at the plate extends his hitting streak to five games. Pete Alonso also went 2-4 amidst his recent hitting slump.
During the nightcap, a four-run top of the second inning got the party started. Brandon Nimmo walked in the first run of the game and Escobar followed by scoring on a wild pitch. Francisco Lindor doubled in two more runs to cap off the inning. The Amazin’s added three more runs in the the fourth. Lindor doubled in another James McCann to cap off his three RBI night. Jeff McNeil then singled in Alonso and Lindor to make it 7-0.
Naquin, Escobar and Vogelbach added three more runs on RBI base hits in the final three frames to get to the final score of 10-0.
Mets held Marte out of the both lineups a day after he took a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller to the middle finger of his right throwing hand.
After the first game, Showalter said Marte’s injured hand is still sore and the outfielder went to get more X-rays so the team can have a clearer look.
The Mets dominant display certainly pushed the panic button aside as they avoided allowing their struggles to extend any further.
“The whole New York media is a little extreme,” Bassitt told reporters. “It’s three [loses] games. So just win today and then win tonight and that’s just it. I‘m sure the world was going crazy, but we’re fine.”
The wins puts the Mets a half-game ahead of the Braves, who of course defeated the Oakland A’s in their game on Wednesday. The Mets had been alone atop the NL East since April 12.
Teachers’ union closes Seattle schools amid record learning loss
The Seattle Education Association closed public schools for the first day of classes just a week after the US Department of Education announced the worst learning loss seen in the United States in 30 years.
After a vote in which 95% of unionized teachers chose to strike, Seattle’s public schools were forced to close until the teachers’ union was ready to send teachers back to work.
The union bragged about keeping children out of schools on Twitter, attempting to argue that it was about meeting the needs of students rather than the needs of the union.
Seattle educators and supporters gathered outside SPS Headquarters tonight to send a strong message: The District must meet the needs of students NOW! Our negotiating team is still at the table and we are still working towards an agreement. pic.twitter.com/sb66vn2c31
— SeattleEdAssoc (@SeattleEdAssoc) September 7, 2022
The issue was teacher salaries as well as staffing ratios for multilingual students and special education.
While they claim to support students, teacher strikes usually end up hurting students in the process of negotiations with the school district. Seattle Public Schools is the largest school district in Washington State.
“While we are disappointed with the Seattle Education Association (SEA) strike authorization, we remain committed to negotiating a new contract with our educators,” the school district said in a statement.
In February, the school district announced dismal education numbers in which only 54% of fourth graders and 51% of eighth graders “met or exceeded standards,” while less than 50% of eleventh graders year met these standards.
The district has seen school closures during the coronavirus pandemic that were draconian and harmful to students — many pushed and extended by teachers’ unions.
As Breitbart News reported, President Joe Biden’s Department of Education admitted the main reason for learning loss was to keep children out of classrooms.
Tiffany Smiley, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate who takes on longtime Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), released a statement decrying the coronavirus lockdowns and the teachers union’s decision to keep them closed as the new school year had to start. Smiley said in a statement:
Students in Washington — and across the country — have fallen behind in their education as teachers’ unions have forced schools to remain closed for too long during the pandemic, despite scientific evidence that has shown children are much less susceptible to COVID-19. Recently released data shows that student scores in reading and math tests have fallen sharply since 2020, when schools were closed and our children had to rely on remote and remote learning.
“While I agree that teachers need to be paid more – and that our education system needs massive reform – now is not the time to keep students out of the classroom,” she continued. “Unlike my opponent Patty Murray – who refuses to admit it was a mistake to keep students out of the classroom for so long during the pandemic – I will always stand with the families of Washington and our students who deserve the best possible education we can provide.”
As reported by Breitbart News, Murry’s lead over Smiley recently fell below 3%.
Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
Michael Buble embraces his inner Elvis during rousing Xcel Energy Center show
Canadian crooner Michael Buble embraced his inner Elvis on Wednesday night during a highly entertaining and joyous concert in front of about 13,000 fans at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
Four songs in, he tore up the stage with “Such a Night,” sprinting up and down a catwalk that extended into the crowd and swaying and thrusting his hips during the chorus. Turns out that was just the beginning.
Buble later introduced “Fever” by sharing a story about befriending Priscilla Presley and getting her blessing to perform a virtual duet of the song with a recording of Elvis that was backed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2015. He then donned an acoustic guitar for a sprint through a trio of Elvis classics complete with a confetti drop at the end: “One Night with You,” “All Shook Up” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
Of course, the night was about more than just the King of Rock and Roll. The 46-year-old British Columbia native rose to fame for his throwback singing style that recalled Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and the like. But Buble quickly diversified his covers and began adding originals to the mix.
With each successive tour, Buble has upped the stakes, getting funnier, savvier and more charming every time. Wednesday was no exception, with Buble nailing everything he set out to accomplish like a true pro.
Just as he did the last time he played the X, in March 2019, Buble opened with a slow-burning “Feeling Good” backed by a nimble 33-piece band and orchestra along with a pair of backing vocalists. And, once again, he followed it with his 2009 hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.”
From there, Buble did a little bit of everything, from the classics (Dean Martin’s “Sway,” Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile”) to a pair of upbeat R&B/pop songs from his latest album (“I’ll Never Not Love You” and the title track, co-written by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder). His lush take on the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody” turned into an impromptu audience singalong, as did the first two songs from his encore, the Drifters’ “Save the Last Dance for Me” and Marvin Gaye’s “How Sweet it Is (To Be Loved by You).”
Yes, Buble can be hammy and he can get shameless in working the audience, particularly when he drops in the mildest “dirty” jokes possible. And yet, it’s impossible not to fall for this guy’s natural, radiant charm, which oozes out of ever pore.
Earlier this week, Buble — who turns 47 on Friday — made headlines after telling a podcaster he often thinks about giving up music to become a full-time dad to his four kids. But after he did a thrilling Bond theme inspired “Cry Me a River” during the encore, he donned a Wild jersey, declared his love for Minnesota (something he’s done in the past) and said he’ll keep coming back here as long as we’ll have him. He wrapped by returning to Elvis one last time for “Always on My Mind.”
