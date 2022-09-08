News
White House portraits tell America’s story, says Michelle Obama
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama to the White House on Wednesday to unveil the official Obama portraits. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has the report.
USA voanews
News
Qatar warns World Cup fans against bringing alcohol into the country
Fans traveling to the 2022 World Cup will not be able to bring alcohol for personal consumption in Qatar, with the head of the country’s safety and security committee saying ‘specific measures’ are in place to take action against anyone attempting to smuggle beverages. luggage.
Although alcohol is strictly restricted in Qatar – drinking in public can result in fines of up to 3,000 riyals (£720) or jail terms of up to six months – it can be purchased indoors hotels, and the Supreme Committee in charge of the tournament has agreed to make beer – provided by World Cup sponsors Budweiser – available in stadiums and fan zones during the World Cup, which begins on November 20.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Heavy drinking at the start of Russia 2018 led to some bars in Moscow running out of beer as fans from around the world partied in the Russian capital.
But despite the culture of football fans in many parts of the world involving the consumption of alcohol before, during and after matches, Qatari authorities have said that the availability of alcohol will be limited to designated areas only and that fans will not be allowed to bring their own alcohol.
“There are specific measures,” Colonel Jassim Abdulrahim Al Sayed of the Safety and Security Operations Committee told ESPN at a press conference in Doha. “I think alcohol will not be allowed through the airport and suitcases.
“There are places where alcohol will be sold all over the country.”
The tournament’s main Fanfest will only serve alcohol after 6:30 p.m., despite some games starting earlier in the day.
But Qatar 2022 chief executive Nasser Al Khater has urged fans to consume alcohol in the specific areas that have been allowed to serve drinks.
“There is a misconception about alcohol sales in stadiums and designated areas,” Al Khater said. “We work like any other World Cup, as usual.
“Very simply, we have always maintained that the sale of alcohol is available in Qatar and will make it available in specific areas.
“Fanfest will be open from 6:30 p.m., but it will attract a lot of families and children and we want to give them the opportunity to be in an alcohol-free zone for certain parts of the day. readily available alcohol.”
espn
News
iPhone 14 launch sparks hilarious Twitter meme fest
While referencing YouTubers who smash expensive items like iPhone and iMac to see them, one user tweeted an image in which an iPhone is visibly about to fall from a considerable height
A user has tweeted an image in which an iPhone is visibly about to fall from a considerable height. Twitter/@AliveToBeDead
We’ve all seen those funny iPhone memes that make humor their dearest. And, with the launch of the iPhone 14 series on September 7 during Apple’s “Far Out” event, a hilarious meme fest has been unleashed on Twitter.
The starting price of iPhone 14 is Rs. 79,900, while the price of iPhone 14 plus starts at Rs. 89,900. iPhone 14 Pro can be purchased at Rs. 1,29,900, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max sells for Rs. 1,39,900.
The price range can be jaw-dropping for most people and obviously the iPhone 14 launch has led to several funny memes flooding the internet.
While referencing YouTubers who smash expensive items like iPhone and iMac to see them, one user tweeted an image in which an iPhone is visibly about to fall from a considerable height. “iPhone 14 series announced today. Youtubers tomorrow: #AppleEvent,” the user said in their post.
Referring to how new iPhone versions are no different from older versions, one person shared a photo of three Spider-Men from different universes pointing at each other.
The meme was shared with the caption “iPhone 12, 13, 14 looking at each other like this: #AppleEvent”.
Another meme echoing the same thing was tweeted with the caption, “Me upgrading my iPhone 13 to iPhone 14.”.
One person shared a hilarious post about how this person wanted to buy the new iPhone but lack of money wouldn’t allow it. He shared a video in which a guy could be seen looking at his wallet and crying in torment because he had no money to buy the iPhone. “Me: ‘I want iPhone 14 pro, Airpods pro 2, Watch Series 8’. Me too: #AppleEvent,” he captioned the video.
While posting a short clip of a model walking down a ramp, one account wrote, “I go to the Apple Store to get the new iPhone 14 after selling my left kidney.”
Apple iPhone 14 series came out with new features, such as dynamic island notch and iOS 16.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
12 key numbers to consider as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1
The Chicago Bears open the season Sunday, welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to Soldier Field in a game that pits a pair of second-year starting quarterbacks against one another.
But the Justin Fields vs. Trey Lance battle won’t be the only thing worth tracking this weekend. Here are a handful of eye-catching facts and figures.
15
Rookies currently on the Bears 53-man roster, clear evidence of the roster overhaul new general manager Ryan Poles has been overseeing since January. Only 19 players on the roster were with the organization when Poles arrived. Seven players have joined the team just this month. In addition, 42% of the current 53-man roster consists of players who are either in their first or second seasons in the league.
11
Projected Week 1 starters for the Bears who are playing under their rookie contracts. That includes linebacker Roquan Smith and running back David Montgomery, who are both entering contract seasons and uncertain what their future with the organization holds beyond this season. It also includes safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon and left tackle Braxton Jones, three rookies who won roles as Week 1 starters.
81
Regular-season victories by Lovie Smith in his nine seasons as Bears coach. Smith is the only Bears coach in the post-Mike Ditka era to have won at least 50 games with the organization. He is also the only one to win multiple playoff contests.
61
Regular-season victories combined by Marc Trestman, John Fox and Matt Nagy over the last nine seasons. New coach Matt Eberflus replaced Nagy in January and will coach his first game Sunday.
83
The length in yards of Deebo Samuel’s longest reception in 2021 for the 49ers. That catch came on third-and-20 against the Bears last October, a momentum-changing play in the second half that helped the 49ers rally from nine points down for a 33-22 victory. Samuel finished the season with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns and last month signed a three-year, $71.6 million extension.
88.9
Robbie Gould’s field goal percentage since being cut just before the 2016 season began. The Bears’ all-time leading scorer made 85.4% of his kicks during his 11 seasons in Chicago. He kicked for the New York Giants in 2017 and is now entering his sixth season with the 49ers. Gould has kicked against the Bears three times previously, making all nine of his field-goal attempts. That includes a 5-for-5 effort in Week 13 of 2017, including the game-winning 24-yard kick in the final seconds to lift the 49ers to a 15-14 victory.
15.5
Sacks last season by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, a career high and second best in the NFC, behind only Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn (18.5). Bosa will match up Sunday against Jones, a fifth-round pick out of Southern Utah. That could prove to be one of the afternoon’s most interesting matchups.
1,686
Receiving yards by Darnell Mooney in his first two NFL seasons. In Bears history, only two wide receivers have had more yardage over their first two years — Harlon Hill with 1,913 yards in 1954-55 and Alshon Jeffery (1,788 in 2012-13).
24
Bears rank in total offense last season with an average of 307.4 yards per game. That marked the 17th time in the last 20 seasons the team has finished outside the top 20 in total offense. The Bears also averaged 4.86 yards per play in 2021, ranking 27th in that category.
29
Touchdown passes thrown by Bears quarterback Erik Kramer in 1995, setting a single-season franchise record that still stands. Since Kramer’s big year, only one Bears quarterback has topped 25 touchdown passes in a season. Jay Cutler did it twice, with 27 in 2009 and 28 in 2014.
30
NFL quarterbacks who have thrown at least 30 touchdown passes in a season over the last 10 seasons, including 17 who have done it more than once. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees have thrown at least 30 TD passes six times in the last 10 seasons.
7
Touchdown passes by Fields in his rookie year. Fields made 10 starts and played in 12 games last season, but he had only one game in which he threw multiple TD passes (a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 14).
()
News
Stock futures wobble ahead of ECB meeting, Fed comments
U.S. stock futures swung between gains and losses as investors awaited a policy meeting by the European Central Bank and a public appearance by the chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.
S&P 500 futures were flat, a day after the index closed higher, ending a two-day losing streak. Futures on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 futures were also little changed.
wsj
News
Column: Matt Eberflus’ defense was the NFL’s toughest on 3rd down last year, one scout says. How will the Chicago Bears reflect that?
In a casual conversation with a scout a few weeks back, he said the most difficult defense to prepare for last season was the Vic Fangio-led Denver Broncos — no surprise considering the complexities the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator is known for.
In the next breath, the scout said the defense that was most problematic on third down was the Indianapolis Colts under Matt Eberflus.
The Colts?
Eberflus had some fine players to work with, including tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Shaquille Leonard and nickel cornerback Kenny Moore, but the Colts probably weren’t on anyone’s short list of the most imposing defenses in 2021.
So what made them so challenging on third down — the money down — and could that be a sign of things to come for the Bears as they prepare for Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field?
The answer takes you into the weeds a little in terms of defenses and coverages and disguises and more. Suffice to say that Eberflus — who learned the NFL game from Lovie Smith and champions the Tampa-2 scheme that was such a big part of the Bears’ success under Smith — has a lot more tricks in the bag, especially when the defense has a chance to get off the field on third down.
Eberflus has given play-calling responsibilities to defensive coordinator Alan Williams, but they worked together in Indianapolis so it’s fair to assume Williams will have much the same in mind.
While the Colts leaned heavily on split-safety looks on first and second down last season, on third down they were in man free coverage 46.9% of the time, the fourth-highest figure in the league. That’s a zone-based team turning to man coverage. They also blitzed 34.7% of the time on third down, the eighth-highest figure in the league.
“For me, last year was my first year in the system, it was a little surprise for me,” Bears cornerbacks coach James Rowe said when I asked him about the depth of the options the Colts had on third down in 2021. “But they say when you go back and really look at those teams from the past, (Cover-2) wasn’t always the call. They just probably did it more than everybody else.”
Said middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow: “You’ve got to throw different looks at offenses. Even if you run the same coverage, maybe use different personnel or have different people doing different responsibilities in that coverage. Do that and on offense, they don’t know who is playing what role.
“To affect the quarterback, you can do it with pressure and you can also do it with your pre-snap alignment and personnel. I think that helps you and takes away from you having to use a five- or six-man pressure when you affect the quarterback with so many different coverages.”
What Eberflus and Williams decide to do with new personnel remains to be seen and could be matchup-dependent from week to week. But if they draw on their combined experience in Indianapolis, the Bears will rely heavily on split safeties on first and second down and then be more aggressive going after the quarterback on third down.
What would follow — again, if the Bears piggyback off what the Colts did in 2021 — is a mixture of zone and man pressure with a lot of late rotation by defensive backs and even linebackers.
Every defense in the league uses some version of Cover-2, and it never will go out of style because it puts the defense in position to take away the deep ball while forcing quarterbacks to be patient and work underneath throwing windows.
Smith bet on his defense in that scheme, counting on offenses having difficulty driving the length of the field by taking the short stuff without making errors. The Bears had star talent at the key positions, too, starting with Tommie Harris at defensive tackle, Brian Urlacher at middle linebacker, Lance Briggs at weak-side linebacker and Mike Brown at free safety. They added top edge rushers such as Adewale Ogunleye and later Julius Peppers.
Defenses turned to Cover-2 variations to slow Patrick Mahomes last year, and he was flustered for a while before coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs adjusted, turning to more of a quick game that looked for catch-and-run opportunities as explosive shots downfield were limited.
It will be fascinating to see how the Bears defense takes root — how veterans Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson settle in and how rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon fare. Much of the focus will be on quarterback Justin Fields as the Bears try to establish an identity on offense, but there’s much to be learned about a defense that goes far beyond a static Cover-2 shell.
“It’s not just different coverages but how you can make man look like zone or zone look like man, different disguises,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “It’s just how you want to match up.”
The first clues arrive Sunday. With any luck, maybe opponents will consider the Bears a handful on third down in the near future.
()
News
Look for Rams to avoid Super Bowl hangover against Bills – The Denver Post
INVOICES at RAMS
8:20 p.m., Bills by 2 ½, 53 ½
HANK’S HONEY: It’s not often that a defending Super Bowl champion ends up a Week 1 underdog. It’s only happened three times since 2000. In 2003, the Bucs were three-point dogs in Philadelphia and covered. In 2013, the Ravens, having lost eight starters from their championship team, were eight-point dogs and blown away by the Broncos. In 2016, the Broncos covered as three-point dogs against Carolina. Notably, however, only the Broncos without Peyton Manning were playing at home. Since 2000, all defending champions are 14-7-1 ATS in opening games. The Rams were 3-0 and ATS as an underdog last season and 7-3 SU and ATS in those roles since 2020.
It is believed that the motivation is on the side of the visitors. As the Rams try to shake off a Super Bowl hangover, the Bills know they could have played the Rams in February. It’s the perfect statement game and it’s why the public has been hoarding tickets to presumptive Super Bowl favorite Buffalo all summer. Still, the underdog role could be just enough to fuel the Rams and the smart money agrees.
While Von Miller took his Super Bowl ring to Buffalo, the Rams pass rush still has the NFL’s best defensive player in Aaron Donald. This unit will face what many see as a demoted Bills offensive line, especially on the inside, where Donald reigns supreme. Josh Allen is terrific under pressure, but that might be more than he can handle the whole game. The Bills drafted James Cook in the second round to bolster a lackluster backfield, but he’s not a tough back and could allow LA to plot almost exclusively against Allen with Jalen Ramsey capable of defending against Stefon Diggs. Also, watch how free agent Bobby Wagner bolsters the Rams’ run defense.
We’ll also have to assess how Buffalo’s offense works without Brian Daboll, who is now the Giants’ head coach, calling plays and making adjustments. Most likely, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will need time to get comfortable with his new headphones.
Matthew Stafford’s elbow tendonitis was a concern early in the preseason, but he’s been absent from the entire show schedule and shouldn’t be a problem until the schedule is over. Tre’Davious White, the Bills’ top cornerback, is out, forcing Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford – both rookies – to play extended snaps. They could be rudely welcomed into the NFL by Cooper Kupp and the acquisition of free agent Allen Robinson.
Either way, there’s just too much explosiveness on the pitch not to favor the most. In addition, the Bills had the best defense in the league last year while the Rams have been in the top 10 in this category two seasons in a row.
IF I WERE A BETTER: Rams and more.
* * *
LAST SEASON:
Globally: 143-137-4
More less: 156-126-1
Best bets: 13-8
()
denverpost
White House portraits tell America’s story, says Michelle Obama
Qatar warns World Cup fans against bringing alcohol into the country
Terra Classic Is Bullish, Will LUNC Break $ 0.0010?
iPhone 14 launch sparks hilarious Twitter meme fest
12 key numbers to consider as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1
Stock futures wobble ahead of ECB meeting, Fed comments
Column: Matt Eberflus’ defense was the NFL’s toughest on 3rd down last year, one scout says. How will the Chicago Bears reflect that?
Look for Rams to avoid Super Bowl hangover against Bills – The Denver Post
NFL Week 1 Thursday Bettors Guide: Look for Rams to avoid the Super Bowl hangover vs. Bills
The beautiful reason behind new Manchester United star Antony’s ‘L’ celebration explained after his debut goal against Arsenal
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops