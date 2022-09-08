Who has the edge? Dolphins vs. Patriots, to start Mike McDaniel era

Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):

When the Dolphins run: It’s time to see what the new Miami Dolphins run game under coach Mike McDaniel and his wide-zone blocking scheme looks like. While Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were the team’s top running backs at this time last year, now it’s the dynamic Chase Edmonds along with the speedster Raheem Mostert, who is very familiar with McDaniel’s rushing attack from San Francisco, leading the way with Gaskin and Ahmed to follow.

Up front, the addition of Terron Armstead at left tackle could give the Dolphins something close to how the 49ers used Trent Williams in that spot with his ability to bulldoze as a run blocker. Miami also added Connor Williams, a four-year guard it is playing at center while moving Austin Jackson to right tackle and Liam Eichenberg to left guard with Robert Hunt the only constant from last season at right guard.

The Patriots did not stop the run well in 2021, 25th in the NFL allowing 4.5 yards per attempt. They surrendered 195 rushing yards to the Dolphins in last year’s regular-season finale. With that unit not exactly stout against the run, the new-look Dolphins run game deserves the benefit of the doubt in the opener. Edge: Dolphins

When the Patriots run: New England ranked eighth last season in rushing offense and 12th in yards per attempt. It’s a strong ground game that brings back tailbacks Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, each which averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2021, Harris totaling 929 rushing yards and Stevenson 606. Harris had 100 yards on the ground in last year’s opener in Foxborough before coughing up the key fumble that swung that 17-16 decision in favor of the Dolphins.

The Patriots lost guards Shaq Mason and Ted Karras in the offseason. Rookie first-round pick Cole Strange and 2020 sixth-round pick Mike Onwenu are now slotted to start at left and right guard.

The Dolphins were up and down in run defense all last season but figure to be more consistent with another year together, returning nearly all top contributors on the defensive front while adding edge defenders Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers in the offseason. Miami allowed 125 rushing yards or more in its two matchups with New England last season. Edge: Patriots

When the Dolphins pass: Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 in his career against the Patriots. In those victories, he has merely managed the games, throwing for 145, 202 and 109 yards while completing 68 percent of passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Those stats were all accumulated in a different era for the Dolphins offense. He now has Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. at his disposal with fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (limited with a quad injury) rising into his second year, plus tight end Mike Gesicki. The problematic pass protection from a year ago should be improved with the acquisitions of Armstead and Williams, although Williams needs to prove he can consistently snap the ball as converted guard at center.

The Patriots had the No. 2 pass defense a year ago, but they no longer have ballhawking cornerback J.C. Jackson in the secondary. The new-look Miami wide receiver corps could have its way against the likes of Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones. Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon returns his team-high 12 1/2 sacks in a pass rush that can bring a number of blitzers from various spots. What would’ve been a favorable matchup for New England in the past is no longer an advantage. Edge: Even

When the Patriots pass: Quarterback Mac Jones was given a Pro Bowl distinction as a rookie for a season where he produced 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, completing 67.6 percent of passes for 3,801 yards. In two matchups with the Dolphins, he completed passes at a 71-percent rate for 271 passing yards per game, two touchdowns and one interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Xavien Howard.

Out of an unimpressive Patriots wide receiving group, Dolphins castoff DeVante Parker becomes Jones’ top target after an offseason trade between the division rivals. He also has tight end Hunter Henry to throw to.

The Dolphins bring back Howard and their standout safety tandem of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, but cornerback Byron Jones is set to miss the first four games on the physically-unable-to-perform list and Nik Needham is also limited in practice this week. New England could look to target whoever gets inserted, whether it’s Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen or undrafted rookie Kader Kohou. Miami also only improved its pass rush this offseason, adding Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers to a group that already had Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker and a slew of others that can rush the passer, even from as far back as the safety position. Edge: Dolphins

Special teams: Patriots kicker Nick Folk is coming off a 36-of-39 season last year where he was perfect inside of 50 yards. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders had a down 23-of-31 season, but he has also alternated successful seasons through his first four NFL years. New England returns punter Jake Bailey while the Dolphins brought in veteran Thomas Morstead, looking for an improvement from Michael Palardy last season.

Give the Patriots, who also have Pro Bowl gunner Matthew Slater, the edge for now, but the Dolphins could swing it in their direction with an explosive return should McDaniel indeed look to put his top talents like Hill in on kick and punt returns. Edge: Patriots

Intangibles: Playing in Miami for a 1 p.m. kickoff early in the season for the Dolphins is one of the greatest home-field advantages in football. The Patriots have done what they can to get acclimated to the heat and humidity, practicing all week at Palm Beach Atlantic University, but it’s tough to make up for the offseason and training camp worth of work the Dolphins have under them in these conditions.

Coach Bill Belichick obviously has the resume advantage on Mike McDaniel, but I sense McDaniel will be prepared for this moment in his head coaching debut. Belichick is 9-13 in his Patriots career at Miami. Edge: Dolphins

PREDICTION: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

