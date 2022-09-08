Connect with us

Blockchain

Why Ethereum Price Longs Might Profit Ahead Of “The Merge”

Ethereum Price
Ethereum price is close to reclaiming the area lost during yesterday’s downside action while Bitcoin slowly crawls back into $19,000. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is about to experience a major event with high potential to operate as a bullish catalyst, “The Merge”.

At the time of writing, Ethereum price trades at $1,570 with a 3% profit over the past week. As Bitcoin was pushed down by a fresh leg down, market participants see ETH as the potential savior of the sector.

ETH’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSDT Tradingview

Will Bulls Or Bears Take Control Of The Ethereum Price?

Due to its importance, many experts are speculating about the potential for “The Merge”, the transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), to support a relief rally in the market. Others believe the event will operate as a “Buy the rumor, sell the news event”.

The latter often happens when there is a widely expected event in the sector which leads to a rally followed by a sudden crash shortly after the hype dissipates. Next week, the U.S. Federal Reserve will publish its Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, a metric used to measure inflation.

Economist Alex Krüger claims the CPI print might provide support for risk-on assets to rally. In the past, cryptocurrencies have trended to the upside after this event. Together with “The Merge”, Ethereum price seems poised for upside volatility. The expert said on the potential set-up for ETH traders:

If trading $ETH directionally for the merge probably want to go long into the event with stops right above the August lows and shoot for a 1700 break to take the price into the 1800-2100 range.

Whether ETH’s price can sustain the bullish momentum post “Merge”, Krüger believes that this will depend on the strength of the price action. If Ethereum can run hot into the event, the price might be able to flip key resistance levels into support.

Can “The Merge” Trigger A New Crypto Bull Run?

Despite its importance, Krüger believes “The Merge” might be unable to push the crypto market into price discovery. Legacy financial markets are trending downside, alongside cryptocurrencies. This is the most important overhead resistance only a couple of days before this event. Krüger added:

Fundamentally the merge improves ETH attractiveness via lower energy consumption and more importantly vastly improved tokenomics (…). That is highly likely not enough to kickstart a bull market by itself. Need a bull market in equities for that. To me the idea of $ETH decoupling is what I call a pipedream.

If equities bounce with the CPI print, crypto will find further support. However, macro conditions might continue to remain unfavorable for the rest of 2022 as hinted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Presenting an opposite thesis, in the video below, our Editorial Director Tony Spilotro looks into the current market conditions and why a decline in Bitcoin dominance might hint at a new Altcoin Season. This could have positive implications for Ethereum price heading into “The Merge”. Take a look.

Blockchain

Why Extreme Fear Is Back In Crypto In A Big Way

Crypto Bear
Data shows the crypto market has once again sunk back down into a state of extreme fear after showing some signs of improvement during the last couple of months.

Crypto Fear And Greed Index Says Market Is Extremely Fearful Right Now

As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the market has now observed fearful sentiment for five months without a break.

The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the general sentiment among investors in the crypto market.

The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for displaying this sentiment. All values above 50 signify that investors are greedy right now, while those below the threshold suggest a fearful market.

End range values of more than 75 and less than 25 represent sentiments of “extreme greed” and “extreme fear,” respectively.

Historically, tops in coins like Bitcoin have formed while the investors have gone through extreme greed, while bottoms have taken place in periods with extreme fear.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the past year:

Looks like the value of the metric has gone down in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 35, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index had been recovering during July and August, after the market had earlier been under a long spell of extreme fear.

The indicator almost reached greed values during this optimism buildup, but as the latest rally in Bitcoin died down, so did the investor mentality.

The sentiment quickly fell back deep into fear, and the decline has continued now, taking the value of the index to just 22. This means that the sector is now once again experiencing extreme fear.

The report notes that the sentiment has remained in the fearful region since April now, making it a run of five straight months of fear. Since the fear and greed index was conceived back in February 2018, this stretch of fear has been the longest such run.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $18.7k, down 8% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 18% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Crypto Price Chart

The value of the crypto seems to have plunged down below the $19k mark for the first time in more than two months | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research

Blockchain

Hacker Steals $370K Via Avalanche Flash Loan Arbitrage Attack

1 Billion Chinese Resident'S Data Being Sold For 10 Bitcoins By Hacker
Defi News
  • According to CertiK, there were three potential protocols affected.
  • CertiK’s on-chain security software, Skynet, detected assault at 7:26 pm UTC on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, a flash loan attack was carried out using the Avalanche network. A specific smart contract and many liquidity providers were the targets of the assault. According to CertiK, a blockchain cybersecurity company, the hacker made $370,000 worth of USDC.

The attacker in a flash loan attack often borrows a large sum of money without providing any collateral, which is a misuse of the smart contract security of the targeted platform. Then, to earn money, they engage in arbitrage trading.

They do this by artificially inflating the price of a cryptocurrency asset on one trading platform before quickly unloading it on another. In most cases, the procedure is timely and precise, and the attackers will attempt it many times before giving up.

Three Potential Protocols Affected

According to CertiK, there were three potential protocols affected by the recent vulnerability on Avalanche. Even AMM Curve Finance, Nereus Finance and DEX platform Trader Joe were not exempt. CertiK’s on-chain security software, Skynet, detected the assault at 7:26 pm UTC on Tuesday.

In the recent past, several crypto heists have included flash loans. For example, in April, hackers stole more than $180 million from the Ethereum-based Beanstalk platform. In order to acquire such a big quantity of Stalk, Beanstalk’s native governance token, the attacker(s) apparently took out a flash loan on the lending site Aave. These Stalk coins gave the attackers enough clout to swiftly adopt a corrupt governance proposal that transferred all protocol assets to a personal Ethereum wallet.

Avalanche has not been doing so well on the DeFi front. For instance, the total value of assets secured on its platform has been falling for the previous several months, and as of press time, stood at only $1.7 billion, a daily decrease of 4.1%.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Stellar (XLM) Now Listed on Robinhood

Blockchain

Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0

Screen Shot 2022-09-07 At 12.44.03 Pm
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022

For today’s video, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance on monthly and weekly timeframes. There is potentially a notable breakdown in progress that – based on its significance – could be telling of something bigger: a possible altcoin season that no one is expecting.

Bitcoin Dominance To Submit To Altcoins

Typically, altcoins only perform well during a bull market. So for BTC.D to be breaking down is very unusual considering the current macro backdrop.

Still, BTC dominance is breaking down from a diagonal trend line on price and the Relative Strength Index. The LMACD is also clearly displaying a struggle between bulls and bears. Or more accurately put, Bitcoin versus altcoins, with altcoins currently taking the lead.

Is an altcoin season about to appear? | Source: CRYPTOCAP-BTC.D on TradingView.com

The Signal From The Last Alt Season Is Back

Moving to weekly timeframes on Bitcoin dominance, trend lines become a little more clear. Price is breaking down from both diagonal and horizontal support of great importance. Comparing the past cycle, we can see a similar setup where dominance could make a lower low, while the RSI forms a higher low and bullish divergence.

On the weekly Ichimoku, Bitcoin dominance has been rejected by the cloud. The previous time price dropped from the cloud, it took BTC dominance from 70% to where we are currently at around 39% market share. 

Btc.d_2022-09-07_13-03-20

Will we get a repeat of the last altcoin season? | Source: CRYPTOCAP-BTC.D on TradingView.com

Related Reading: WATCH: Weekend At Bitcoin’s: Will The Dead Crypto Make A Comeback? BTCUSD September 2, 2022

Could This Be A Possible Target For Crypto Market Share?

So, where then could our target possibly be in terms of new lows set in Bitcoin dominance? One potential area, is yet another retest of neckline resistance turned support from the last bottom formation – an inverse head and shoulders. The target would take BTC.D to around 32% dominance.

Btc.d_2022-09-07_13-04-14

Could 32% dominance be the potential target? | Source: CRYPTOCAP-BTC.D on TradingView.com

How Ethereum And The Merge Might Influence BTC.D

To further illustrate why this setup could come to fruition, we have flipped BTC.D upside down and compared it with ETHBTC. The primary factor driving a historical altcoin season is the Ethereum Merge.

In the chart below, we can see that Ethereum is very much responsible for much of the current Bitcoin dominance chart formation. This makes sense considering Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap and has the largest impact on this metric outside of Bitcoin itself.

Btc.d_2022-09-07_13-08-53

Bitcoin dominance is driven heavily by the ETHBTC pair | Source: CRYPTOCAP-BTC.D on TradingView.com

Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Binance U.S Introduces ETH Staking Ahead of The Merge

Binance U.s Introduces Eth Staking Ahead Of The Merge
